Fantasy football waiver wire pickups analysis for Mason Taylor, Davis Allen, Chig Okonkwo in Week 8 (2026). Read their waiver wire outlooks for fantasy football.
We're almost at the halfway point of the 2026 NFL season. It should be time for numerous players to start improving their game and inching towards fantasy football relevance.
As there are only a handful of elite NFL tight ends that are must-starts every week in fantasy football, fantasy managers naturally look to the waiver wire for talent at the position.
It's not always easy to find a league-winner at any position on waivers, but let's break down three potential waiver wire TE pickups you can make ahead of Week 8!Editor's Note: The FFPC Baby Gorilla Tournament is now open, featuring a $100,000 grand prize and a $675,450 total prize pool! This 12-team, Tight End Premium contest uses a 20-round draft format, with the overall winners determined by total points scored during Weeks 15–17. Get $25 to use toward your first entry by signing up through our link. Grab your team now! Sign Up Now!
Mason Taylor Week 8 Waiver Wire Pickups
Rostered in 0% of leagues
New York Jets tight end Mason Taylor missed two games due to injury earlier in the season and had yet to score double-digit PPR fantasy points in a single game this year up until Week 7. In that game, he caught two touchdown passes from quarterback Geno Smith.
He finished the day with five catches for 62 yards and those two scores on six targets. We'd like to see the target volume be a bit higher, but six isn't a terrible number for a tight end. It's just that he had six targets a week before and finished with just four catches and 33 yards.
Mason Taylor gets his second TD of the day and this one is a BEAUTY.
MIAvsNYJ on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/Dt4j1D8p2z
— NFL (@NFL) October 25, 2026
The Jets were also facing one of the worst defenses in the NFL in the Miami Dolphins. They've allowed the third-most PPR fantasy points to opposing tight ends this season. So it's not a huge surprise that this was Taylor's biggest game of the season.
The wide receiver trio of Garrett Wilson, Omar Cooper Jr., and Adonai Mitchell presents a formidable barrier to long-term fantasy relevance for Taylor. Mitchell wasn't very involved in Week 7, but it was his first game back from a four-game absence due to injury.
Taylor is an intriguing add in deeper leagues, as his target volume suggests he could step up in a bigger role if Cooper or Wilson were injured. For now, he's not worth adding outside of deep leagues. Even with young rookie TE Kenyon Sadiq on the roster, Taylor has a path to holding some standalone value in deeper leagues.
Add in 14-Team Leagues
Davis Allen Week 8 Waiver Wire Pickups
Rostered in 0% of leagues
Sometimes players who don't do much for most of the season in fantasy football catch two touchdowns in a game. That was the case for Los Angeles Rams tight end Davis Allen in Week 7 -- he caught four of his five targets for 20 yards and two scores.
As with Taylor, the touchdowns were the first time Allen had reached the end zone in a game this season. It's hard to see long-term potential here. Allen was more productive than his teammate, tight end Tyler Higbee, but played fewer offensive snaps.
Make that TWO touchdowns for Davis Allen on National Tight Ends Day 🔥
LARvsLV on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/7Vs3QenCPQ
— NFL (@NFL) October 25, 2026
Rams tight ends constantly fade in and out of fantasy relevance thanks to the elite offensive system of head coach Sean McVay. There's not much reason to play the carousel with them. Anyways, Higbee is the starting TE as long as Terrance Ferguson (ankle) is out.
It may not result in great production for any of them on a consistent basis, though. At best, he is a name to monitor in the deepest TE-premium formats.
Only add in deep 14+ team TE-Premium Leagues
Chig Okonkwo Week 8 Waiver Wire Pickups
Rostered in 17% of leagues
With Washington Commanders starting wide receiver Terry McLaurin (knee) out for the rest of the season with a torn patellar tendon, it appears that Okonkwo is in line for more targets on a consistent basis in this offense.
He also caught all seven of his targets for 69 yards in Week 6. This was a bit of a crowded pass-catching room between McLaurin, slot receiver Stefon Diggs, and emerging rookie wideout Antonio Williams. Now, it will be condensed to Okonkwo's benefit.
Big first down pickup by Chig Okonkwo!
WASvsSF on ESPN
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/t7aVH5FTbc
— NFL (@NFL) October 20, 2026
While he's not a great blocker, he is an agile tight end that moves very well despite being nearly 240 pounds. The Commanders offense has supported numerous fantasy-relevant pass-catchers in recent seasons, and Okonkwo is a solid add.
His target volume suggests he'll be plenty involved in the offense and regularly score double-digit PPR fantasy points moving forward.
Add in 12-Team Leagues
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Trying to decide who to pickup off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:
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Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Mason Taylor, Davis Allen, Chig Okonkwo. We are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.
2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Mason Taylor, Davis Allen, Chig Okonkwo. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.
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How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.
Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Mason Taylor, Davis Allen, Chig Okonkwo:
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