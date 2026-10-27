Fantasy football waiver wire pickups analysis for Kaelon Black, Seth McGowan, Jonah Coleman in Week 8 (2026). Read their waiver wire outlooks for fantasy football.
Jonah Coleman is the first name I'd target from this group. He returned from an ankle injury Sunday and gave the Denver Broncos a reason to expand his workload.
Kaelon Black is insurance for Christian McCaffrey managers heading into the San Francisco 49ers' bye.
Seth McGowan's workload reached a season high with 12 touches Sunday, and trade speculation surrounding Jonathan Taylor adds another reason to stash the rookie.Featured Promo: New Novig users get a $25 purchase match (50% discount up to $25) on your first Novig deposit, and a free month of RotoBaller's "Big-4" Premium Pass (NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL) which includes exclusive tools for Betting, Props, DFS and more! CLAIM IT NOW
Kaelon Black Week 8 Waiver Wire Pickups
Rostered in 28% of leagues
Black's 30-yard touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons showed why he's worth keeping behind McCaffrey. The rookie finished with 63 yards on 12 carries, leading the San Francisco 49ers in rushing while McCaffrey dealt with a thigh injury.
Kaelon Black put on the burners to get 6
SFvsATL on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/DFth3gvB6M
NFL (@NFL) October 25, 2026
Black belongs on the bench through the bye, particularly on teams already rostering McCaffrey. McCaffrey returned for the second half and said afterward he expected to be alright.
The 49ers have their bye in Week 8, which gives their starter extra recovery time before a Week 9 meeting with the Las Vegas Raiders.
Sunday's larger assignment followed eight carries for 34 yards against the Washington Commanders in Week 6. His 20 carries over those two games exceed the 12 he received across Weeks 4 and 5 combined.
The score against Atlanta was his first NFL rushing touchdown, although he also lost a fumble.
Black's receiving production has been minimal in those games, with two catches for minus-one yard combined. That makes him harder to use in PPR lineups while McCaffrey remains available.
Most of his appeal comes from the rushing role and the possibility of a much larger assignment if the thigh issue lingers.
Add in 12-Team Leagues
Seth McGowan Week 8 Waiver Wire Pickups
Rostered in 7% of leagues
Sunday's 12 touches against the Minnesota Vikings were a real jump for McGowan: 11 carries for 46 yards and a catch for two yards. He had never exceeded six carries in his first six games.
Taylor still controlled the Indianapolis Colts' backfield, rushing 18 times for 95 yards and a touchdown while adding two receptions. McGowan's bigger workload came alongside a productive afternoon from the starter.
It was a shared workload in a close game, with Indianapolis losing 16-10, not late carries after the outcome was decided.
McGowan's value is long-term and hinges on Taylor's uncertain future. Ian Rapoport and Adam Schefter reported that the Colts are expected to receive trade inquiries about several veterans, including their star running back.
A departure would create an obvious opening for McGowan, although Indianapolis has not committed to moving Taylor.
For now, McGowan is a bench investment in 12-team leagues, particularly for managers who already roster Taylor.
His four receptions for 12 yards on the season leave little receiving production to support a spot start at the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 8.
Add in 12-Team Leagues
Jonah Coleman Week 8 Waiver Wire Pickups
Rostered in 35% of leagues
Sean Payton endorsed Coleman after his return against the Arizona Cardinals: "Got to get him more touches."
Coleman led the Denver Broncos' running backs with nine carries for 54 yards, adding two catches for 15 yards. J.K. Dobbins rushed six times for 23 yards, while RJ Harvey managed six yards on three carries.
Coleman averaged 6.0 yards per attempt, with a long run of 15 yards.
The rookie Jonah Coleman making something out of nothing
DENvsAZ on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/wjeHrq6ZEi
NFL (@NFL) October 25, 2026
The rookie had missed four games with an ankle injury. Before that absence, he produced 58 scrimmage yards and a touchdown on 13 touches against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 2.
Denver has given him double-digit touches in both games surrounding the layoff.
Coleman also played 30 offensive snaps to 16 for Harvey and 14 for Dobbins.
I'd add Coleman in 10-team leagues and consider him a flex against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 8.
Dobbins scored a rushing touchdown Sunday and Harvey caught a 52-yard touchdown pass, so both remain involved near the end zone or through the air.
Add in 10-Team Leagues
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Trying to decide who to pickup off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...
Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Kaelon Black, Seth McGowan, Jonah Coleman. We are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.
2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Kaelon Black, Seth McGowan, Jonah Coleman. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.
Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.
Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Kaelon Black, Seth McGowan, Jonah Coleman:
More Fantasy Football Analysis
Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App
Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!