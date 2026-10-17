RotoBaller's updated Week 6 running back (RB) rankings for fantasy football in 2026. Read the weekend updates for our fantasy football RB rankings and win more.
Hello RotoBallers! The remainder of the Week 6 slate will kick off in just under 24 hours, which means it's almost time for managers to put together their final starting lineups. This weekend, the running back position has major question marks as Breece Hall, Saquon Barkley, and Jeremiyah Love have all been ruled out, and options like Aaron Jones Sr., Jahmyr Gibbs, and Chase Brown are on a bye. As a result, managers may face some tough decisions, but our updated RB PPR rankings for Week 6 will make those calls much easier.
Our running back fantasy football rankings for Week 6 are put together by Nick Mariano. In addition to his rankings, below you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football injury news for this week. There are always key injuries to keep track of, so be sure to check back until kickoff.
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Week 6 Running Back Rankings for Fantasy Football
Be sure to bookmark our weekly PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings.
|RB
Tier
|RB
Rank
|Player
Name
|Pos.
|Overall
Rank
|1
|1
|Bijan Robinson
|RB
|1
|2
|2
|Kenneth Walker III
|RB
|3
|2
|3
|Jonathan Taylor
|RB
|4
|2
|4
|Christian McCaffrey
|RB
|5
|2
|5
|Kyren Williams
|RB
|8
|2
|6
|Jaylen Warren
|RB
|10
|3
|7
|Derrick Henry
|RB
|12
|3
|8
|Javonte Williams
|RB
|15
|3
|9
|James Cook III
|RB
|16
|3
|10
|D'Andre Swift
|RB
|19
|3
|11
|Ashton Jeanty
|RB
|20
|3
|12
|Chuba Hubbard
|RB
|21
|3
|13
|Bucky Irving
|RB
|25
|3
|14
|Cam Skattebo
|RB
|28
|3
|15
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|RB
|29
|4
|16
|Bhayshul Tuten
|RB
|36
|4
|17
|Emanuel Wilson
|RB
|37
|4
|18
|Braelon Allen
|RB
|39
|5
|19
|MarShawn Lloyd
|RB
|42
|5
|20
|Woody Marks
|RB
|53
|5
|21
|Tony Pollard
|RB
|56
|5
|22
|Jacory Croskey-Merritt
|RB
|65
|5
|23
|Quinshon Judkins
|RB
|68
|5
|24
|Tyler Allgeier
|RB
|70
|5
|25
|J.K. Dobbins
|RB
|75
|6
|26
|Kendre Miller
|RB
|78
|6
|27
|RJ Harvey
|RB
|80
|6
|28
|Omarion Hampton
|RB
|81
|6
|29
|Alvin Kamara
|RB
|83
|7
|30
|Dameon Pierce
|RB
|87
|7
|31
|Blake Corum
|RB
|89
|7
|32
|TreVeyon Henderson
|RB
|94
|7
|33
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|RB
|95
|8
|34
|Kenneth Gainwell
|RB
|96
|8
|35
|Najee Harris
|RB
|102
|8
|36
|Keaton Mitchell
|RB
|110
|8
|37
|Rachaad White
|RB
|115
|8
|38
|Tyjae Spears
|RB
|116
|8
|39
|Rico Dowdle
|RB
|119
|8
|40
|Justice Hill
|RB
|120
|9
|41
|Kimani Vidal
|RB
|122
|9
|42
|Mike Washington Jr.
|RB
|124
|9
|43
|Emmett Johnson
|RB
|126
|9
|44
|Pierre Strong Jr.
|RB
|130
|9
|45
|George Holani
|RB
|131
|9
|46
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|RB
|134
|9
|47
|Kaelon Black
|RB
|140
|10
|48
|Austin Ekeler
|RB
|142
|10
|49
|Ty Johnson
|RB
|147
|10
|50
|Roschon Johnson
|RB
|151
|10
|51
|Bam Knight
|RB
|156
|10
|52
|Sean Tucker
|RB
|157
|10
|53
|Kaleb Johnson
|RB
|164
|10
|54
|Dare Ogunbowale
|RB
|168
|10
|55
|CJ Donaldson
|RB
|175
|11
|56
|Jaleel McLaughlin
|RB
|181
|11
|57
|Tyler Goodson
|RB
|194
|11
|58
|Seth McGowan
|RB
|202
|11
|59
|Tyler Badie
|RB
|205
|11
|60
|Dylan Laube
|RB
|213
|11
|61
|Tyrone Tracy Jr.
|RB
|220
|11
|62
|LeQuint Allen Jr.
|RB
|221
|11
|63
|Ray Davis
|RB
|222
|12
|64
|Corey Kiner
|RB
|227
|12
|65
|Trevor Etienne
|RB
|232
|12
|66
|Hunter Luepke
|RB
|237
|12
|67
|Isaiah Davis
|RB
|240
|13
|68
|Jawhar Jordan
|RB
|246
|13
|69
|Ameer Abdullah
|RB
|248
|13
|70
|Jordan James
|RB
|252
|13
|71
|Julius Chestnut
|RB
|253
|13
|72
|Carson Steele
|RB
|260
|13
|73
|Brashard Smith
|RB
|265
|13
|74
|Audric Estime
|RB
|270
|14
|75
|Patrick Ricard
|RB
|273
|14
|76
|Rasheen Ali
|RB
|274
|15
|77
|Adam Prentice
|RB
|276
|15
|78
|Zavier Scott
|RB
|279
|15
|79
|Michael Burton
|RB
|281
Week 6 Running Back Outlooks for Fantasy Football
MarShawn Lloyd, Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers running back MarShawn Lloyd rushed 10 times for 31 yards and two touchdowns against Chicago while adding one reception for six yards. Lloyd scored on runs of six and four yards, giving him both of Green Bay's goal-to-go rushing touchdowns. He led the backfield with a 44% snap share, although Pierre Strong Jr. was close behind at 41%, keeping Green Bay's backfield in a committee.
Lloyd has averaged only 2.8 yards per carry through five games, and his two touchdowns accounted for most of his fantasy production last week. He has handled 23 touches over the past two games, while his short-yardage role gives him additional scoring opportunities.
Dallas has allowed an NFL-high 168.4 rushing yards per game and 5.1 yards per carry, including 241 rushing yards against Tampa Bay last week. Josh Jacobs will be eligible to return in Week 7, making this an important opportunity for Lloyd. RotoBaller ranks Lloyd RB19 for Week 6, placing him in the RB2 range with some workload risk.
Woody Marks, Houston Texans
Houston Texans running back Woody Marks appears to be set for his biggest workload of the season with teammate David Montgomery (groin) out in Week 6. Marks took a season-high 15 carries for 62 yards and added four catches for 23 yards last week against the Titans, recording a season-high 12.5 fantasy points in PPR scoring systems.
He has been a steady producer with short rushing touchdowns or multiple catches for the last few weeks, and now he'll have a bigger role without Montgomery. He played 85% of snaps last week, and no other running back besides Montgomery had a catch or a carry. In RotoBaller's Week 6 rankings, Marks is the RB20, making him a solid starter as an RB2 or FLEX in all formats.
The only reason he isn't an even better play is that the Jaguars have been very strong against the run, allowing the third-fewest fantasy points to the position this season. Opposing running backs have scored just two touchdowns in five games while averaging 42 rushing yards per game. Despite the tough matchup, though, Marks' volume keeps him a strong start for Week 6.
Tyler Allgeier, Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals running back Tyler Allgeier had just three carries for seven yards last week but is in line for far more work in Week 6. Jeremiyah Love (ankle) has been declared out for Arizona's next game, paving the way for Allgeier to operate as the team's primary backfield option.
Unfortunately, Allgeier's window of opportunity opens with a meeting against the Rams. Before James Cook III's 111-yard, two-TD performance against the Rams in Week 5, the defense had not allowed more than 68 rushing yards nor any touchdowns to any running back.
Challenging defense aside, Allgeier's opportunities may be limited as Arizona will have to lean into the pass to have any chance to keep up with Los Angeles. It is not an ideal situation, but after moving up the depth chart and with Arizona currently having just one other running back on their active roster, Allgeier projects as a low-end RB2.
D'Andre Swift, Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift is in the RB1 conversation for this weekend's road clash with the Atlanta Falcons. Though his game-day status was never affected, Swift spent the prior two weeks on Chicago's injury report with knee and hip issues.
It's unclear whether the injuries, or a game script that got away from the team too quickly, led to a diminished workload in the loss to the Packers, but the 27-year-old will be without limits for a stiff test against Atlanta's run defense. The Falcons are one of the league's top units against the rush, allowing a paltry 80.2 yards per game (fourth-fewest) despite getting gashed by Baltimore for 208 yards a week ago.
Fortunately, Swift has seen a steady diet of targets in the passing game, and should continue to dominate snaps with backfield mate Kyle Monangai (thumb, toe) set to miss a second straight appearance. The former second-round pick is RotoBaller's PPR RB10 for this week's slate of action.
Who Should I Start Tool
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Week 6 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Tyler Allgeier, MarShawn Lloyd, Woody Marks, D'Andre Swift. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 6.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 6 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 6 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 6 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 6 for Tyler Allgeier, MarShawn Lloyd, Woody Marks, D'Andre Swift:
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