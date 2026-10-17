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Week 6 Running Back Rankings for Fantasy Football: Weekend Updates

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Woody Marks - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups

RotoBaller's updated Week 6 running back (RB) rankings for fantasy football in 2026. Read the weekend updates for our fantasy football RB rankings and win more.

In This Article hide
Week 6 Running Back Rankings for Fantasy Football
Week 6 Running Back Outlooks for Fantasy Football
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 6 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Hello RotoBallers! The remainder of the Week 6 slate will kick off in just under 24 hours, which means it's almost time for managers to put together their final starting lineups. This weekend, the running back position has major question marks as Breece Hall, Saquon Barkley, and Jeremiyah Love have all been ruled out, and options like Aaron Jones Sr., Jahmyr Gibbs, and Chase Brown are on a bye. As a result, managers may face some tough decisions, but our updated RB PPR rankings for Week 6 will make those calls much easier.

Our running back fantasy football rankings for Week 6 are put together by Nick Mariano. In addition to his rankings, below you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football injury news for this week. There are always key injuries to keep track of, so be sure to check back until kickoff.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 6 Running Back Rankings for Fantasy Football

Be sure to bookmark our weekly PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings.

RB
Tier		 RB
Rank		 Player
Name		 Pos. Overall
Rank
1 1 Bijan Robinson RB 1
2 2 Kenneth Walker III RB 3
2 3 Jonathan Taylor RB 4
2 4 Christian McCaffrey RB 5
2 5 Kyren Williams RB 8
2 6 Jaylen Warren RB 10
3 7 Derrick Henry RB 12
3 8 Javonte Williams RB 15
3 9 James Cook III RB 16
3 10 D'Andre Swift RB 19
3 11 Ashton Jeanty RB 20
3 12 Chuba Hubbard RB 21
3 13 Bucky Irving RB 25
3 14 Cam Skattebo RB 28
3 15 Rhamondre Stevenson RB 29
4 16 Bhayshul Tuten RB 36
4 17 Emanuel Wilson RB 37
4 18 Braelon Allen RB 39
5 19 MarShawn Lloyd RB 42
5 20 Woody Marks RB 53
5 21 Tony Pollard RB 56
5 22 Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB 65
5 23 Quinshon Judkins RB 68
5 24 Tyler Allgeier RB 70
5 25 J.K. Dobbins RB 75
6 26 Kendre Miller RB 78
6 27 RJ Harvey RB 80
6 28 Omarion Hampton RB 81
6 29 Alvin Kamara RB 83
7 30 Dameon Pierce RB 87
7 31 Blake Corum RB 89
7 32 TreVeyon Henderson RB 94
7 33 Brian Robinson Jr. RB 95
8 34 Kenneth Gainwell RB 96
8 35 Najee Harris RB 102
8 36 Keaton Mitchell RB 110
8 37 Rachaad White RB 115
8 38 Tyjae Spears RB 116
8 39 Rico Dowdle RB 119
8 40 Justice Hill RB 120
9 41 Kimani Vidal RB 122
9 42 Mike Washington Jr. RB 124
9 43 Emmett Johnson RB 126
9 44 Pierre Strong Jr. RB 130
9 45 George Holani RB 131
9 46 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB 134
9 47 Kaelon Black RB 140
10 48 Austin Ekeler RB 142
10 49 Ty Johnson RB 147
10 50 Roschon Johnson RB 151
10 51 Bam Knight RB 156
10 52 Sean Tucker RB 157
10 53 Kaleb Johnson RB 164
10 54 Dare Ogunbowale RB 168
10 55 CJ Donaldson RB 175
11 56 Jaleel McLaughlin RB 181
11 57 Tyler Goodson RB 194
11 58 Seth McGowan RB 202
11 59 Tyler Badie RB 205
11 60 Dylan Laube RB 213
11 61 Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB 220
11 62 LeQuint Allen Jr. RB 221
11 63 Ray Davis RB 222
12 64 Corey Kiner RB 227
12 65 Trevor Etienne RB 232
12 66 Hunter Luepke RB 237
12 67 Isaiah Davis RB 240
13 68 Jawhar Jordan RB 246
13 69 Ameer Abdullah RB 248
13 70 Jordan James RB 252
13 71 Julius Chestnut RB 253
13 72 Carson Steele RB 260
13 73 Brashard Smith RB 265
13 74 Audric Estime RB 270
14 75 Patrick Ricard RB 273
14 76 Rasheen Ali RB 274
15 77 Adam Prentice RB 276
15 78 Zavier Scott RB 279
15 79 Michael Burton RB 281

 

Week 6 Running Back Outlooks for Fantasy Football

MarShawn Lloyd, Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers running back MarShawn Lloyd rushed 10 times for 31 yards and two touchdowns against Chicago while adding one reception for six yards. Lloyd scored on runs of six and four yards, giving him both of Green Bay's goal-to-go rushing touchdowns. He led the backfield with a 44% snap share, although Pierre Strong Jr. was close behind at 41%, keeping Green Bay's backfield in a committee.

Lloyd has averaged only 2.8 yards per carry through five games, and his two touchdowns accounted for most of his fantasy production last week. He has handled 23 touches over the past two games, while his short-yardage role gives him additional scoring opportunities.

Dallas has allowed an NFL-high 168.4 rushing yards per game and 5.1 yards per carry, including 241 rushing yards against Tampa Bay last week. Josh Jacobs will be eligible to return in Week 7, making this an important opportunity for Lloyd. RotoBaller ranks Lloyd RB19 for Week 6, placing him in the RB2 range with some workload risk.

 

Woody Marks, Houston Texans

Houston Texans running back Woody Marks appears to be set for his biggest workload of the season with teammate David Montgomery (groin) out in Week 6. Marks took a season-high 15 carries for 62 yards and added four catches for 23 yards last week against the Titans, recording a season-high 12.5 fantasy points in PPR scoring systems.

He has been a steady producer with short rushing touchdowns or multiple catches for the last few weeks, and now he'll have a bigger role without Montgomery. He played 85% of snaps last week, and no other running back besides Montgomery had a catch or a carry. In RotoBaller's Week 6 rankings, Marks is the RB20, making him a solid starter as an RB2 or FLEX in all formats.

The only reason he isn't an even better play is that the Jaguars have been very strong against the run, allowing the third-fewest fantasy points to the position this season. Opposing running backs have scored just two touchdowns in five games while averaging 42 rushing yards per game. Despite the tough matchup, though, Marks' volume keeps him a strong start for Week 6.

 

Tyler Allgeier, Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals running back Tyler Allgeier had just three carries for seven yards last week but is in line for far more work in Week 6. Jeremiyah Love (ankle) has been declared out for Arizona's next game, paving the way for Allgeier to operate as the team's primary backfield option.

Unfortunately, Allgeier's window of opportunity opens with a meeting against the Rams. Before James Cook III's 111-yard, two-TD performance against the Rams in Week 5, the defense had not allowed more than 68 rushing yards nor any touchdowns to any running back.

Challenging defense aside, Allgeier's opportunities may be limited as Arizona will have to lean into the pass to have any chance to keep up with Los Angeles. It is not an ideal situation, but after moving up the depth chart and with Arizona currently having just one other running back on their active roster, Allgeier projects as a low-end RB2.

 

D'Andre Swift, Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift is in the RB1 conversation for this weekend's road clash with the Atlanta Falcons. Though his game-day status was never affected, Swift spent the prior two weeks on Chicago's injury report with knee and hip issues.

It's unclear whether the injuries, or a game script that got away from the team too quickly, led to a diminished workload in the loss to the Packers, but the 27-year-old will be without limits for a stiff test against Atlanta's run defense. The Falcons are one of the league's top units against the rush, allowing a paltry 80.2 yards per game (fourth-fewest) despite getting gashed by Baltimore for 208 yards a week ago.

Fortunately, Swift has seen a steady diet of targets in the passing game, and should continue to dominate snaps with backfield mate Kyle Monangai (thumb, toe) set to miss a second straight appearance. The former second-round pick is RotoBaller's PPR RB10 for this week's slate of action.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 6?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
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Week 6 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Tyler Allgeier, MarShawn Lloyd, Woody Marks, D'Andre Swift. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 6.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 6 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 6 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 6 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 6 for Tyler Allgeier, MarShawn Lloyd, Woody Marks, D'Andre Swift:

Tyler Allgeier
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Germie Bernard
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Colston Loveland
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Rome Odunze
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Tyler Allgeier
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Dallas Goedert
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Hunter Henry
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Devaughn Vele
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Keenan Allen
Tyler Allgeier
vs
DJ Moore
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Kendre Miller
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Xavier Worthy
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Ladd McConkey
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Juwan Johnson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
RJ Harvey
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Stefon Diggs
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Omarion Hampton
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Tre Tucker
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Mark Andrews
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Alvin Kamara
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Tony Pollard
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Brenton Strange
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Carnell Tate
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Tyler Higbee
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
KC Concepcion
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Woody Marks
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Dameon Pierce
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Denzel Boston
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Travis Kelce
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Blake Corum
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Isaiah Likely
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Darren Waller
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Josh Downs
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Tucker Kraft
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jake Ferguson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Tyler Allgeier
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Tyler Warren
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Devonta Smith
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Tyler Allgeier
vs
A.J. Brown
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Bijan Robinson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Kyren Williams
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jaylen Warren
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Derrick Henry
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Javonte Williams
Tyler Allgeier
vs
James Cook III
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Bucky Irving
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Cam Skattebo
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Braelon Allen
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Najee Harris
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Rachaad White
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Tyjae Spears
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Rico Dowdle
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Luther Burden III
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
A.J. Brown
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
DK Metcalf
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Devonta Smith
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Braelon Allen
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Tyler Warren
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jalen Coker
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Terry Mclaurin
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Emanuel Wilson
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Dalton Kincaid
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Tucker Kraft
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Josh Downs
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Mike Evans
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Isaiah Likely
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Michael Wilson
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Travis Kelce
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
George Pickens
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Denzel Boston
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
George Kittle
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Woody Marks
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Garrett Wilson
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Carnell Tate
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Cam Skattebo
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Tony Pollard
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Parker Washington
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jaylen Waddle
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Matthew Golden
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Tre Tucker
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Bucky Irving
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Stefon Diggs
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Davante Adams
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Juwan Johnson
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Trey McBride
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Xavier Worthy
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Brock Bowers
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
DJ Moore
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Chuba Hubbard
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Devaughn Vele
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Ashton Jeanty
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Dallas Goedert
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
D'Andre Swift
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Malik Nabers
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Rome Odunze
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Chris Olave
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
James Cook III
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Quinshon Judkins
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Javonte Williams
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Bijan Robinson
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Kenneth Walker III
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jonathan Taylor
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Christian McCaffrey
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Kyren Williams
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jaylen Warren
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Derrick Henry
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
J.K. Dobbins
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Kendre Miller
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
RJ Harvey
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Omarion Hampton
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Alvin Kamara
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Dameon Pierce
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Blake Corum
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Najee Harris
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Keaton Mitchell
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Rachaad White
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Tyjae Spears
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Rico Dowdle
Woody Marks
vs
Denzel Boston
Woody Marks
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Woody Marks
vs
Travis Kelce
Woody Marks
vs
Carnell Tate
Woody Marks
vs
Isaiah Likely
Woody Marks
vs
Tony Pollard
Woody Marks
vs
Josh Downs
Woody Marks
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Woody Marks
vs
Tucker Kraft
Woody Marks
vs
Tre Tucker
Woody Marks
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Woody Marks
vs
Stefon Diggs
Woody Marks
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Woody Marks
vs
Juwan Johnson
Woody Marks
vs
Tyler Warren
Woody Marks
vs
Xavier Worthy
Woody Marks
vs
Devonta Smith
Woody Marks
vs
DJ Moore
Woody Marks
vs
A.J. Brown
Woody Marks
vs
Devaughn Vele
Woody Marks
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Woody Marks
vs
Dallas Goedert
Woody Marks
vs
Luther Burden III
Woody Marks
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Woody Marks
vs
DK Metcalf
Woody Marks
vs
Rome Odunze
Woody Marks
vs
Braelon Allen
Woody Marks
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Woody Marks
vs
Jalen Coker
Woody Marks
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Woody Marks
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Woody Marks
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Woody Marks
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Woody Marks
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Woody Marks
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Woody Marks
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Woody Marks
vs
Mike Evans
Woody Marks
vs
Germie Bernard
Woody Marks
vs
Michael Wilson
Woody Marks
vs
Colston Loveland
Woody Marks
vs
George Pickens
Woody Marks
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Woody Marks
vs
George Kittle
Woody Marks
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Woody Marks
vs
Garrett Wilson
Woody Marks
vs
Hunter Henry
Woody Marks
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Woody Marks
vs
Keenan Allen
Woody Marks
vs
Cam Skattebo
Woody Marks
vs
Kendre Miller
Woody Marks
vs
Parker Washington
Woody Marks
vs
Ladd McConkey
Woody Marks
vs
Matthew Golden
Woody Marks
vs
Bijan Robinson
Woody Marks
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Woody Marks
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Woody Marks
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Woody Marks
vs
Kyren Williams
Woody Marks
vs
Jaylen Warren
Woody Marks
vs
Derrick Henry
Woody Marks
vs
Javonte Williams
Woody Marks
vs
James Cook III
Woody Marks
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Woody Marks
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Woody Marks
vs
Bucky Irving
Woody Marks
vs
RJ Harvey
Woody Marks
vs
Omarion Hampton
Woody Marks
vs
Alvin Kamara
Woody Marks
vs
Dameon Pierce
Woody Marks
vs
Blake Corum
Woody Marks
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Woody Marks
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Woody Marks
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Woody Marks
vs
Najee Harris
Woody Marks
vs
Keaton Mitchell
D'Andre Swift
vs
Malik Nabers
D'Andre Swift
vs
Ashton Jeanty
D'Andre Swift
vs
Chris Olave
D'Andre Swift
vs
Chuba Hubbard
D'Andre Swift
vs
James Cook III
D'Andre Swift
vs
Brock Bowers
D'Andre Swift
vs
Javonte Williams
D'Andre Swift
vs
Trey McBride
D'Andre Swift
vs
Zay Flowers
D'Andre Swift
vs
Davante Adams
D'Andre Swift
vs
Nico Collins
D'Andre Swift
vs
Bucky Irving
D'Andre Swift
vs
Derrick Henry
D'Andre Swift
vs
Matthew Golden
D'Andre Swift
vs
Drake London
D'Andre Swift
vs
Parker Washington
D'Andre Swift
vs
Jaylen Warren
D'Andre Swift
vs
Cam Skattebo
D'Andre Swift
vs
Christian Watson
D'Andre Swift
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
D'Andre Swift
vs
Kyren Williams
D'Andre Swift
vs
Garrett Wilson
D'Andre Swift
vs
CeeDee Lamb
D'Andre Swift
vs
George Kittle
D'Andre Swift
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
D'Andre Swift
vs
George Pickens
D'Andre Swift
vs
Christian McCaffrey
D'Andre Swift
vs
Michael Wilson
D'Andre Swift
vs
Jonathan Taylor
D'Andre Swift
vs
Mike Evans
D'Andre Swift
vs
Kenneth Walker III
D'Andre Swift
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
D'Andre Swift
vs
Puka Nacua
D'Andre Swift
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
D'Andre Swift
vs
Bijan Robinson
D'Andre Swift
vs
Emanuel Wilson
D'Andre Swift
vs
Jalen Coker
D'Andre Swift
vs
Braelon Allen
D'Andre Swift
vs
DK Metcalf
D'Andre Swift
vs
Luther Burden III
D'Andre Swift
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
D'Andre Swift
vs
A.J. Brown
D'Andre Swift
vs
Devonta Smith
D'Andre Swift
vs
Tyler Warren
D'Andre Swift
vs
Terry Mclaurin
D'Andre Swift
vs
Dalton Kincaid
D'Andre Swift
vs
Tucker Kraft
D'Andre Swift
vs
Josh Downs
D'Andre Swift
vs
Isaiah Likely
D'Andre Swift
vs
Travis Kelce
D'Andre Swift
vs
Denzel Boston
D'Andre Swift
vs
Woody Marks
D'Andre Swift
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
D'Andre Swift
vs
Tony Pollard
D'Andre Swift
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
D'Andre Swift
vs
Quinshon Judkins
D'Andre Swift
vs
J.K. Dobbins
D'Andre Swift
vs
Kendre Miller
D'Andre Swift
vs
RJ Harvey
D'Andre Swift
vs
Omarion Hampton
D'Andre Swift
vs
Alvin Kamara
D'Andre Swift
vs
Dameon Pierce
D'Andre Swift
vs
Blake Corum
D'Andre Swift
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
D'Andre Swift
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
D'Andre Swift
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
D'Andre Swift
vs
Najee Harris
D'Andre Swift
vs
Keaton Mitchell
D'Andre Swift
vs
Rachaad White
D'Andre Swift
vs
Tyjae Spears
D'Andre Swift
vs
Rico Dowdle
D'Andre Swift
vs
Justice Hill
D'Andre Swift
vs
Kimani Vidal
D'Andre Swift
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
D'Andre Swift
vs
Emmett Johnson

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More Fantasy Football Analysis

Week 6 Tight End Rankings
Scott Engel's Week 6 Lineup Rankings
Landmines to Avoid, Fade for Week 6 Lineups?
Juicy Running Back Matchups to Target


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Misses Second Straight Game
Mikael Granlund

Won't Play Friday, Considered Day-to-Day
Cutter Gauthier

Returns to Action Friday
Ladd McConkey

Off the Injury Report for Week 6, Could Be on a Snap Count
Tyler Warren

Questionable to Play in Week 6 with Groin Injury
DeVonta Smith

Good to Go for Week 6
Rico Dowdle

Questionable Despite Full Practices
Saquon Barkley

Officially Ruled Out for Week 6
DK Metcalf

Questionable After Missing Friday's Practice
Josh Jacobs

to be Removed from Commissioner's Exempt List on Monday
Kyle Monangai

to Miss Second Straight Game
Caleb Williams

Questionable Despite Full Practice Friday
TreVeyon Henderson

Questionable for Sunday Against Jets
Chris Olave

Questionable for Week 6 With Illness
A.J. Brown

Officially Questionable for Week 6
Rashee Rice

Out for Sunday Against Chargers
Quinshon Judkins

Deemed Questionable for Week 6
Jeremiyah Love

Will Not Play in Week 6
Lamar Jackson

Ruled Out for Sunday
Michael Penix Jr.

Cleared to Start Sunday
Saquon Barkley

has Missed Practice All Week
Brandon Woodruff

Looking to Pitch for Brewers in the World Series
Gavin Williams

Continues Strikeout Dominance in ALCS Game 3 Win
Alex Lyon

Suffers Setback in Recovery From Injury
Josh Morrissey

Now Week-to-Week
Collin Murray-Boyles

Stuffs Stat Sheet in Preseason Loss to Knicks
William Eklund

Out 10-12 Weeks After Ankle Surgery
Alperen Sengün

Alperen Sengun Wraps Up Preseason with All-Around Line
Brandon Montour

Sustains Lower-Body Injury Against Lightning
Jalen Williams

Leads Thunder with 18 Points in Preseason Finale
Scottie Barnes

Hits Four Triples in Preseason Loss
Josh Norris

in Concussion Protocol
John Tavares

Hurt in Thursday's Loss
Karl-Anthony Towns

Nearly Posts Triple-Double in Preseason Finale
Kirill Kaprizov

Fine After Injury Scare
Josh Hart

Expected to be Ready for Season Opener
Houston Rockets

Cameron Matthews Signs Training Camp Deal With Houston
Hunter Dickinson

Inks Training Camp Contract With Pelicans
Shohei Ohtani

Back in Leadoff Spot in Game 4 of NLCS
Artem Zub

Making Season Debut Against Islanders
Ridly Greig

Set to Play Thursday
Bowen Byram

Out Against Jets With Upper-Body Injury
Filip Chytil

Available for Season Debut Thursday
Luke Evangelista

Misses Second Straight Game Thursday
Pavel Buchnevich

Won't Play Thursday
Rasmus Dahlin

Unavailable Against Maple Leafs
Kyle Schwarber

to See More Time at First Base in 2027
Trea Turner

Phillies Plan to Keep Trea Turner at Shortstop
Keaton Wagler

Shines in First Preseason Start
Rui Hachimura

Leads Clippers with 16 Points in Preseason Finale
Giannis Antetokounmpo

Posts 20-15 Double-Double Against Brooklyn
Mikel Brown Jr.

Impresses in Limited Minutes Wednesday
Michael Porter Jr.

Scores 27 Points in Preseason Finale
Kristaps Porzingis

Back at Warriors Facility, Remains Out Indefinitely
Bradley Beal

to Miss the Beginning of the Regular Season
Houston Astros

Joe Espada Will Not Return as Astros Manager in 2027
Jalen Duren

Dominates in His Preseason Debut
Munetaka Murakami

White Sox Discussing Extension With Munetaka Murakami
Shohei Ohtani

Batting Sixth in NLCS Game 3 on Wednesday
Philadelphia Phillies

Don Mattingly To Manage Phillies For Two More Years
Shohei Ohtani

Will Be in Dodgers' Game 3 Lineup
Shohei Ohtani

Dodgers Consider Benching Shohei Ohtani for Game 3 of NLCS
Sonny Gray

Will Return for Another Year in 2027
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

has Laser Eye Surgery
Shane McClanahan

Won't Return in the Postseason
Drew Rasmussen

Starting Game 1 of ALCS Against Cleveland
José Ramírez

Jose Ramirez Hits Decisive Homer To Lift Guardians
Gavin Williams

Elite In Game 5 Win Over White Sox
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