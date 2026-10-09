Keith's Week 5 NFL player props picks and anytime touchdown wagers. Get his best Week 5 NFL player prop bets with odds, expert analysis and predictions. Top weekly NFL prop bets and winning picks.
We are back for the Week 5 NFL Props article! This week brings another opportunity to capitalize on emerging trends, identify favorable matchups, and find value before the betting market fully adjusts.
The mission here is to uncover value on the top player props as the season unfolds. With three weeks in the books, we're starting to see how teams are using their players, along with early clues about offensive schemes, player roles, and matchups to target. Of course, it's still a small sample, so we'll need to balance those initial results with what we already know about these players and teams.
Make sure you're following RotoBaller on X and download the RotoBaller app for all your fantasy football and betting needs. Let’s dive into some of my favorite player props for Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Week 5 Passing Prop Bets
C.J. Stroud OVER 239.5 Passing Yards (-114) FanDuel Sportsbook
Stroud is averaging over 285 passing yards per game through four games this season. He has also easily surpassed 240 yards in three of his four games, including an impressive 347-yard performance against Dallas in Week 4.
CJ Stroud is on pace for his best season as an NFL QB since being drafted 2nd overall.
Stroud is currently on pace for 4,849 passing yards, 21 TD’s, and 0 INT’s.
The Texans might be 0-4, but it’s NOT because of their young star QB 😳🎯 https://t.co/Ye7KHfhT3s
— Rookie Watch (@RookieWatxh) October 7, 2026
Star wide receiver Nico Collins is also back in the lineup, and he recorded seven receptions for 118 yards and two touchdowns in that game. Collins gives Stroud a reliable downfield target and creates more opportunities for explosive passing plays.
Houston is desperate for a win, and they have struggled mightily to run the football this season. They should rely on the passing game and a big day from Stroud to secure their first win.
Compare at 52% on Novig.
Jacoby Brissett OVER 266.5 Passing Yards (-114) Caesars Sportsbook
Brissett has already surpassed 260 passing yards in two of his four games this season. Last year, he cleared this number in seven of his 12 starts and fell just three yards short in another, showing the Cardinals are not shy when it comes to airing it out.
Most importantly, the game environment sets up for a potential shootout. The Cardinals will play the Lions indoors at State Farm Stadium, with the over/under sitting at 54.5 points, suggesting plenty of scoring potential on both sides.
Detroit has allowed the most passing yards in the league through four weeks, creating a favorable matchup for Brissett to exploit. Meanwhile, the Lions' offense has averaged nearly 30 points per game, which could force Arizona to keep pace and remain aggressive through the air.
Compare at 53% on Novig.
Week 5 Rushing Prop Bets
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