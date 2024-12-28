Only one win stands between you and a fantasy football championship. It's time to lock in and set those optimal lineups, so be sure not to overthink your lineup calls or panic. Our Week 17 fantasy football Superflex rankings (2QB) for 2024 are here to help you navigate close start-or-sit calls.
Below, you can see where RotoBaller has key Superflex options like Michael Penix Jr., Joe Flacco, Tyler Huntley, Bryce Young, and Mason Rudolph ranked for the must-win Week 17 slate.
Our fantasy football Superflex rankings for Week 17 are put together by FSWA Hall Of Famer Scott Engel and NFL analyst Jorden Hill. In addition to our staff rankings, below you will find a summary of this week's important fantasy football injury news. There are always critical injuries to track, so check back until kickoff.Be sure to check all of our fantasy football rankings for 2024:
Week 17 Fantasy Football News and Injuries
- Davante Adams Expected To Play In Week 17
- Tony Pollard Ruled Out In Week 17
- Chuba Hubbard Placed On Injured Reserve
- Jalen Hurts Ruled Out For Week 17
- Kenny Pickett Starting Against The Cowboys
- Drew Lock Cleared For Week 17, A Desperate QB2 Option
- Tua Tagovailoa Downgraded To Doubtful
- Anthony Richardson Ruled Out In Week 17
- Deshaun Watson Agrees To Contract Restructure
- Derek Carr Ruled Out In Week 17
- Tee Higgins Expected To Play In Week 17
- Malik Nabers Expected To Play In Week 17
- Terry McLaurin Off The Injury Report, A Must-Start In Week 17
- Drake London To Play In Week 17, A Strong WR2 For Fantasy
- Tony Pollard Questionable For Week 17
- Alvin Kamara Ruled Out In Week 17
- Chargers Activating J.K. Dobbins From Injured Reserve
- Tyrone Tracy Jr. Will Be An RB3/FLEX In Week 17 After Being Cleared
- James Conner Expected To Play In Week 17
- David Njoku Ruled Out In Week 17
- Cade Otton Ruled Out For Week 17
Week 17 Superflex Rankings for Fantasy Football
|Tier
|Rank
|Player Name
|Pos
|1
|1
|Lamar Jackson
|QB
|1
|2
|Josh Allen
|QB
|1
|3
|Saquon Barkley
|RB
|1
|4
|Jayden Daniels
|QB
|1
|5
|Ja'Marr Chase
|WR
|1
|6
|Joe Burrow
|QB
|1
|7
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|RB
|1
|8
|A.J. Brown
|WR
|2
|9
|Mike Evans
|WR
|2
|10
|Jonathan Taylor
|RB
|2
|11
|Jared Goff
|QB
|2
|12
|Bijan Robinson
|RB
|2
|13
|Baker Mayfield
|QB
|2
|14
|Derrick Henry
|RB
|2
|15
|Sam Darnold
|QB
|2
|16
|Bo Nix
|QB
|2
|17
|De'Von Achane
|RB
|2
|18
|Puka Nacua
|WR
|2
|19
|Kyren Williams
|RB
|2
|20
|Brock Purdy
|QB
|2
|21
|Jordan Love
|QB
|2
|22
|Justin Herbert
|QB
|3
|23
|Nico Collins
|WR
|3
|24
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|WR
|3
|25
|Chase Brown
|RB
|3
|26
|Patrick Mahomes
|QB
|3
|27
|Josh Jacobs
|RB
|3
|28
|Matthew Stafford
|QB
|3
|29
|Kyler Murray
|QB
|3
|30
|James Cook
|RB
|3
|31
|Justin Jefferson
|WR
|3
|32
|Geno Smith
|QB
|3
|33
|Caleb Williams
|QB
|3
|34
|C.J. Stroud
|QB
|3
|35
|Terry McLaurin
|WR
|3
|36
|Davante Adams
|WR
|3
|37
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|WR
|3
|38
|Bucky Irving
|RB
|3
|39
|Bryce Young
|QB
|3
|40
|Zach Charbonnet
|RB
|3
|41
|Russell Wilson
|QB
|3
|42
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|WR
|3
|43
|Drake Maye
|QB
|4
|44
|Courtland Sutton
|WR
|4
|45
|Aaron Jones
|RB
|4
|46
|Ladd McConkey
|WR
|4
|47
|Malik Nabers
|WR
|4
|48
|DeVonta Smith
|WR
|4
|49
|Tee Higgins
|WR
|4
|50
|Aaron Rodgers
|QB
|4
|51
|Brock Bowers
|TE
|4
|52
|George Kittle
|TE
|5
|53
|Tyjae Spears
|RB
|5
|54
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|RB
|5
|55
|Michael Penix Jr.
|QB
|5
|56
|Kenny Pickett
|QB
|5
|57
|Jauan Jennings
|WR
|5
|58
|Joe Flacco
|QB
|5
|59
|Trey McBride
|TE
|5
|60
|Drake London
|WR
|5
|61
|Garrett Wilson
|WR
|5
|62
|DK Metcalf
|WR
|5
|63
|Aidan O'Connell
|QB
|5
|64
|Mason Rudolph
|QB
|5
|65
|Zay Flowers
|WR
|5
|66
|Rachaad White
|RB
|5
|67
|Adam Thielen
|WR
|5
|68
|Jordan Addison
|WR
|5
|69
|Deebo Samuel Sr.
|WR
|5
|70
|George Pickens
|WR
|5
|71
|Jameson Williams
|WR
|5
|72
|Cooper Rush
|QB
|5
|73
|Khalil Shakir
|WR
|5
|74
|Breece Hall
|RB
|5
|75
|Calvin Ridley
|WR
|5
|76
|Joe Mixon
|RB
|6
|77
|Mac Jones
|QB
|6
|78
|Tyler Huntley
|QB
|6
|79
|Jalen McMillan
|WR
|6
|80
|Jerome Ford
|RB
|6
|81
|Spencer Rattler
|QB
|6
|82
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|RB
|6
|83
|Rico Dowdle
|RB
|6
|84
|Jayden Reed
|WR
|6
|85
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|6
|86
|Dorian Thompson-Robinson
|QB
|6
|87
|James Conner
|RB
|6
|88
|Tyreek Hill
|WR
|6
|89
|DJ Moore
|WR
|7
|90
|Isaac Guerendo
|RB
|7
|91
|Jonnu Smith
|TE
|7
|92
|Jakobi Meyers
|WR
|7
|93
|Darnell Mooney
|WR
|7
|94
|Sam LaPorta
|TE
|7
|95
|Drew Lock
|QB
|7
|96
|D'Andre Swift
|RB
|7
|97
|Kendre Miller
|RB
|7
|98
|Isiah Pacheco
|RB
|7
|99
|Cooper Kupp
|WR
|7
|100
|Josh Downs
|WR
|7
|101
|Ameer Abdullah
|RB
|7
|102
|Travis Kelce
|TE
|7
|103
|Rashod Bateman
|WR
|7
|104
|Marquise Brown
|WR
|7
|105
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|WR
|8
|106
|Mark Andrews
|TE
|8
|107
|Xavier Worthy
|WR
|8
|108
|T.J. Hockenson
|TE
|8
|109
|Romeo Doubs
|WR
|8
|110
|Tank Bigsby
|RB
|8
|111
|Dalton Schultz
|TE
|8
|112
|Chig Okonkwo
|TE
|8
|113
|DeAndre Hopkins
|WR
|8
|114
|Kareem Hunt
|RB
|8
|115
|Raheem Blackshear
|RB
|8
|116
|Javonte Williams
|RB
|8
|117
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|WR
|8
|118
|Malik Washington
|WR
|8
|119
|Tucker Kraft
|TE
|8
|120
|Rome Odunze
|WR
|8
|121
|Tyrone Tracy Jr.
|RB
|8
|122
|Hunter Henry
|TE
|9
|123
|Jerry Jeudy
|WR
|9
|124
|Jake Ferguson
|TE
|9
|125
|Travis Etienne Jr.
|RB
|9
|126
|Quentin Johnston
|WR
|9
|127
|Brenton Strange
|TE
|9
|128
|Jaylen Warren
|RB
|9
|129
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|WR
|9
|130
|Calvin Austin III
|WR
|9
|131
|Devaughn Vele
|WR
|9
|132
|Xavier Legette
|WR
|9
|133
|Alexander Mattison
|RB
|9
|134
|Pat Freiermuth
|TE
|9
|135
|Brandin Cooks
|WR
|9
|136
|Parker Washington
|WR
|9
|137
|Keon Coleman
|WR
|9
|138
|Najee Harris
|RB
|9
|139
|Tim Patrick
|WR
|9
|140
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|WR
|9
|141
|Kayshon Boutte
|WR
|9
|142
|J.K. Dobbins
|RB
|9
|143
|Dalton Kincaid
|TE
|9
|144
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|WR
|9
|145
|Jalen Coker
|WR
|10
|146
|Zach Ertz
|TE
|10
|147
|Stone Smartt
|TE
|10
|148
|DeMario Douglas
|WR
|10
|149
|Jordan Akins
|TE
|10
|150
|Mack Hollins
|WR
|10
|151
|Audric Estime
|RB
|10
|152
|Noah Gray
|TE
|10
|153
|Amari Cooper
|WR
|10
|154
|Joshua Palmer
|WR
|10
|155
|Jalen Tolbert
|WR
|10
|156
|Ray-Ray McCloud III
|WR
|10
|157
|Antonio Gibson
|RB
|10
|158
|Patrick Taylor Jr.
|RB
|10
|159
|Dontayvion Wicks
|WR
|10
|160
|Tyler Lockett
|WR
|10
|161
|Tyler Conklin
|TE
|10
|162
|Tyler Allgeier
|RB
|10
|163
|Jamison Crowder
|WR
|10
|164
|Isaiah Likely
|TE
|10
|165
|Noah Fant
|TE
|10
|166
|Juwan Johnson
|TE
|11
|167
|Kyle Pitts
|TE
|11
|168
|Kimani Vidal
|RB
|11
|169
|Cole Kmet
|TE
|11
|170
|Mike Gesicki
|TE
|11
|171
|KaVontae Turpin
|WR
|11
|172
|Austin Hooper
|TE
|11
|173
|Ray Davis
|RB
|11
|174
|Devin Singletary
|RB
|11
|175
|Raheem Mostert
|RB
|11
|176
|Foster Moreau
|TE
|11
|177
|Grant Calcaterra
|TE
|11
|178
|Michael Carter
|RB
|11
|179
|Ty Johnson
|RB
|11
|180
|Kenneth Gainwell
|RB
|11
|181
|Craig Reynolds
|RB
|11
|182
|Cam Akers
|RB
|11
|183
|Roschon Johnson
|RB
|11
|184
|DeeJay Dallas
|RB
|11
|185
|Samaje Perine
|RB
|11
|186
|Braelon Allen
|RB
|11
|187
|Blake Corum
|RB
|11
|188
|Trey Benson
|RB
|12
|189
|Kenny McIntosh
|RB
|12
|190
|Mike Boone
|RB
|12
|191
|Jaleel McLaughlin
|RB
|12
|192
|Rasheen Ali
|RB
|12
|193
|Ezekiel Elliott
|RB
|12
|194
|Sione Vaki
|RB
|12
|195
|Indianapolis Colts
|DST
|12
|196
|Philadelphia Eagles
|DST
|12
|197
|Miami Dolphins
|DST
|12
|198
|Los Angeles Chargers
|DST
|12
|199
|Buffalo Bills
|DST
|12
|200
|Seattle Seahawks
|DST
|12
|201
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|DST
|12
|202
|Kansas City Chiefs
|DST
|12
|203
|Washington Commanders
|DST
|12
|204
|Las Vegas Raiders
|DST
|12
|205
|Detroit Lions
|DST
|12
|206
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|DST
|12
|207
|Minnesota Vikings
|DST
|13
|208
|Baltimore Ravens
|DST
|13
|209
|Green Bay Packers
|DST
|13
|210
|Denver Broncos
|DST
|13
|211
|Tennessee Titans
|DST
|13
|212
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|DST
|13
|213
|New Orleans Saints
|DST
|13
|214
|Los Angeles Rams
|DST
|13
|215
|Cincinnati Bengals
|DST
|13
|216
|Arizona Cardinals
|DST
|13
|217
|Cleveland Browns
|DST
|13
|218
|Houston Texans
|DST
|13
|219
|Dallas Cowboys
|DST
|13
|220
|Chicago Bears
|DST
|13
|221
|San Francisco 49ers
|DST
|13
|222
|New York Jets
|DST
|13
|223
|Chase McLaughlin
|K
|13
|224
|Jake Bates
|K
|13
|225
|Will Reichard
|K
|14
|226
|Chris Boswell
|K
|14
|227
|Tyler Bass
|K
|14
|228
|Cameron Dicker
|K
|14
|229
|Ka'imi Fairbairn
|K
|14
|230
|Wil Lutz
|K
|14
|231
|Zane Gonzalez
|K
|14
|232
|Brandon McManus
|K
|14
|233
|Cade York
|K
|14
|234
|Brandon Aubrey
|K
|14
|235
|Harrison Butker
|K
|14
|236
|Jason Sanders
|K
|14
|237
|Jake Moody
|K
|15
|238
|Justin Tucker
|K
|15
|239
|Jake Elliott
|K
|15
|240
|Chad Ryland
|K
|15
|241
|Joshua Karty
|K
|15
|242
|Matt Gay
|K
|15
|243
|Jason Myers
|K
|15
|244
|Daniel Carlson
|K
|15
|245
|Cam Little
|K
|15
|246
|Riley Patterson
|K
|15
|247
|Cairo Santos
|K
|15
|248
|Eddy Pineiro
|K
|15
|249
|Joey Slye
|K
|15
|250
|Blake Grupe
|K
