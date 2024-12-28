X
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

POPULAR FANTASY TOOLS

Expert Advice
Articles & Tools
Import Your Leagues
Weekly Rankings
Compare Any Players
Stats & Leaders
Starts and Sit
Daily Fantasy
Who To Pickup
24x7 News and Alerts

Week 17 Superflex 2QB Rankings for Fantasy Football: Updates for Michael Penix Jr., Bryce Young, Mason Rudolph, Tyler Huntley, Joe Flacco

2 weeks ago by
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
Michael Penix Jr. - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks
In This Article hide
1. Week 17 Fantasy Football News and Injuries
2. Week 17 Superflex Rankings for Fantasy Football
3. More Fantasy Football Analysis

Only one win stands between you and a fantasy football championship. It's time to lock in and set those optimal lineups, so be sure not to overthink your lineup calls or panic. Our Week 17 fantasy football Superflex rankings (2QB) for 2024 are here to help you navigate close start-or-sit calls.

Below, you can see where RotoBaller has key Superflex options like Michael Penix Jr., Joe Flacco, Tyler Huntley, Bryce Young, and Mason Rudolph ranked for the must-win Week 17 slate.

Our fantasy football Superflex rankings for Week 17 are put together by FSWA Hall Of Famer Scott Engel and NFL analyst Jorden Hill. In addition to our staff rankings, below you will find a summary of this week's important fantasy football injury news. There are always critical injuries to track, so check back until kickoff.

Be sure to check all of our fantasy football rankings for 2024:

 

Week 17 Fantasy Football News and Injuries

 

Week 17 Superflex Rankings for Fantasy Football

Be sure to bookmark our weekly PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings

Tier Rank Player Name Pos
1 1 Lamar Jackson QB
1 2 Josh Allen QB
1 3 Saquon Barkley RB
1 4 Jayden Daniels QB
1 5 Ja'Marr Chase WR
1 6 Joe Burrow QB
1 7 Jahmyr Gibbs RB
1 8 A.J. Brown WR
2 9 Mike Evans WR
2 10 Jonathan Taylor RB
2 11 Jared Goff QB
2 12 Bijan Robinson RB
2 13 Baker Mayfield QB
2 14 Derrick Henry RB
2 15 Sam Darnold QB
2 16 Bo Nix QB
2 17 De'Von Achane RB
2 18 Puka Nacua WR
2 19 Kyren Williams RB
2 20 Brock Purdy QB
2 21 Jordan Love QB
2 22 Justin Herbert QB
3 23 Nico Collins WR
3 24 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR
3 25 Chase Brown RB
3 26 Patrick Mahomes QB
3 27 Josh Jacobs RB
3 28 Matthew Stafford QB
3 29 Kyler Murray QB
3 30 James Cook RB
3 31 Justin Jefferson WR
3 32 Geno Smith QB
3 33 Caleb Williams QB
3 34 C.J. Stroud QB
3 35 Terry McLaurin WR
3 36 Davante Adams WR
3 37 Brian Thomas Jr. WR
3 38 Bucky Irving RB
3 39 Bryce Young QB
3 40 Zach Charbonnet RB
3 41 Russell Wilson QB
3 42 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR
3 43 Drake Maye QB
4 44 Courtland Sutton WR
4 45 Aaron Jones RB
4 46 Ladd McConkey WR
4 47 Malik Nabers WR
4 48 DeVonta Smith WR
4 49 Tee Higgins WR
4 50 Aaron Rodgers QB
4 51 Brock Bowers TE
4 52 George Kittle TE
5 53 Tyjae Spears RB
5 54 Brian Robinson Jr. RB
5 55 Michael Penix Jr. QB
5 56 Kenny Pickett QB
5 57 Jauan Jennings WR
5 58 Joe Flacco QB
5 59 Trey McBride TE
5 60 Drake London WR
5 61 Garrett Wilson WR
5 62 DK Metcalf WR
5 63 Aidan O'Connell QB
5 64 Mason Rudolph QB
5 65 Zay Flowers WR
5 66 Rachaad White RB
5 67 Adam Thielen WR
5 68 Jordan Addison WR
5 69 Deebo Samuel Sr. WR
5 70 George Pickens WR
5 71 Jameson Williams WR
5 72 Cooper Rush QB
5 73 Khalil Shakir WR
5 74 Breece Hall RB
5 75 Calvin Ridley WR
5 76 Joe Mixon RB
6 77 Mac Jones QB
6 78 Tyler Huntley QB
6 79 Jalen McMillan WR
6 80 Jerome Ford RB
6 81 Spencer Rattler QB
6 82 Rhamondre Stevenson RB
6 83 Rico Dowdle RB
6 84 Jayden Reed WR
6 85 Keenan Allen WR
6 86 Dorian Thompson-Robinson QB
6 87 James Conner RB
6 88 Tyreek Hill WR
6 89 DJ Moore WR
7 90 Isaac Guerendo RB
7 91 Jonnu Smith TE
7 92 Jakobi Meyers WR
7 93 Darnell Mooney WR
7 94 Sam LaPorta TE
7 95 Drew Lock QB
7 96 D'Andre Swift RB
7 97 Kendre Miller RB
7 98 Isiah Pacheco RB
7 99 Cooper Kupp WR
7 100 Josh Downs WR
7 101 Ameer Abdullah RB
7 102 Travis Kelce TE
7 103 Rashod Bateman WR
7 104 Marquise Brown WR
7 105 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
8 106 Mark Andrews TE
8 107 Xavier Worthy WR
8 108 T.J. Hockenson TE
8 109 Romeo Doubs WR
8 110 Tank Bigsby RB
8 111 Dalton Schultz TE
8 112 Chig Okonkwo TE
8 113 DeAndre Hopkins WR
8 114 Kareem Hunt RB
8 115 Raheem Blackshear RB
8 116 Javonte Williams RB
8 117 Michael Pittman Jr. WR
8 118 Malik Washington WR
8 119 Tucker Kraft TE
8 120 Rome Odunze WR
8 121 Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB
8 122 Hunter Henry TE
9 123 Jerry Jeudy WR
9 124 Jake Ferguson TE
9 125 Travis Etienne Jr. RB
9 126 Quentin Johnston WR
9 127 Brenton Strange TE
9 128 Jaylen Warren RB
9 129 Nick Westbrook-Ikhine WR
9 130 Calvin Austin III WR
9 131 Devaughn Vele WR
9 132 Xavier Legette WR
9 133 Alexander Mattison RB
9 134 Pat Freiermuth TE
9 135 Brandin Cooks WR
9 136 Parker Washington WR
9 137 Keon Coleman WR
9 138 Najee Harris RB
9 139 Tim Patrick WR
9 140 Olamide Zaccheaus WR
9 141 Kayshon Boutte WR
9 142 J.K. Dobbins RB
9 143 Dalton Kincaid TE
9 144 Wan'Dale Robinson WR
9 145 Jalen Coker WR
10 146 Zach Ertz TE
10 147 Stone Smartt TE
10 148 DeMario Douglas WR
10 149 Jordan Akins TE
10 150 Mack Hollins WR
10 151 Audric Estime RB
10 152 Noah Gray TE
10 153 Amari Cooper WR
10 154 Joshua Palmer WR
10 155 Jalen Tolbert WR
10 156 Ray-Ray McCloud III WR
10 157 Antonio Gibson RB
10 158 Patrick Taylor Jr. RB
10 159 Dontayvion Wicks WR
10 160 Tyler Lockett WR
10 161 Tyler Conklin TE
10 162 Tyler Allgeier RB
10 163 Jamison Crowder WR
10 164 Isaiah Likely TE
10 165 Noah Fant TE
10 166 Juwan Johnson TE
11 167 Kyle Pitts TE
11 168 Kimani Vidal RB
11 169 Cole Kmet TE
11 170 Mike Gesicki TE
11 171 KaVontae Turpin WR
11 172 Austin Hooper TE
11 173 Ray Davis RB
11 174 Devin Singletary RB
11 175 Raheem Mostert RB
11 176 Foster Moreau TE
11 177 Grant Calcaterra TE
11 178 Michael Carter RB
11 179 Ty Johnson RB
11 180 Kenneth Gainwell RB
11 181 Craig Reynolds RB
11 182 Cam Akers RB
11 183 Roschon Johnson RB
11 184 DeeJay Dallas RB
11 185 Samaje Perine RB
11 186 Braelon Allen RB
11 187 Blake Corum RB
11 188 Trey Benson RB
12 189 Kenny McIntosh RB
12 190 Mike Boone RB
12 191 Jaleel McLaughlin RB
12 192 Rasheen Ali RB
12 193 Ezekiel Elliott RB
12 194 Sione Vaki RB
12 195 Indianapolis Colts DST
12 196 Philadelphia Eagles DST
12 197 Miami Dolphins DST
12 198 Los Angeles Chargers DST
12 199 Buffalo Bills DST
12 200 Seattle Seahawks DST
12 201 Tampa Bay Buccaneers DST
12 202 Kansas City Chiefs DST
12 203 Washington Commanders DST
12 204 Las Vegas Raiders DST
12 205 Detroit Lions DST
12 206 Pittsburgh Steelers DST
12 207 Minnesota Vikings DST
13 208 Baltimore Ravens DST
13 209 Green Bay Packers DST
13 210 Denver Broncos DST
13 211 Tennessee Titans DST
13 212 Jacksonville Jaguars DST
13 213 New Orleans Saints DST
13 214 Los Angeles Rams DST
13 215 Cincinnati Bengals DST
13 216 Arizona Cardinals DST
13 217 Cleveland Browns DST
13 218 Houston Texans DST
13 219 Dallas Cowboys DST
13 220 Chicago Bears DST
13 221 San Francisco 49ers DST
13 222 New York Jets DST
13 223 Chase McLaughlin K
13 224 Jake Bates K
13 225 Will Reichard K
14 226 Chris Boswell K
14 227 Tyler Bass K
14 228 Cameron Dicker K
14 229 Ka'imi Fairbairn K
14 230 Wil Lutz K
14 231 Zane Gonzalez K
14 232 Brandon McManus K
14 233 Cade York K
14 234 Brandon Aubrey K
14 235 Harrison Butker K
14 236 Jason Sanders K
14 237 Jake Moody K
15 238 Justin Tucker K
15 239 Jake Elliott K
15 240 Chad Ryland K
15 241 Joshua Karty K
15 242 Matt Gay K
15 243 Jason Myers K
15 244 Daniel Carlson K
15 245 Cam Little K
15 246 Riley Patterson K
15 247 Cairo Santos K
15 248 Eddy Pineiro K
15 249 Joey Slye K
15 250 Blake Grupe K


Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!

More Fantasy Football Analysis

Top Eight Candidates To Be The Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach in 2025
Time To Hang It Up: Five NFL Tight Ends That Should Retire After The Season
Best Potential Matchups For Super Bowl LIX
PrizePicks NFL DFS Prop Picks - Over/Under Props for Super Wild Card Weekend (Saturday Slate)
WR/CB Matchups to Upgrade and Downgrade - Fantasy Football Wild Card Round (2025)
Fantasy Football WR Injury Reports: Wild Card Weekend Updates For Zay Flowers, Christian Watson, John Metchie III, Joshua Palmer
NFL Playoffs Rankings: Fantasy Football Draft Rankings and FFPC Playoff Challenge (2025)
Will David Montgomery Play In The Postseason? Injury Update For Lions RB
12 Biggest Fantasy Football Busts Of 2024
NFL Playoff League Rankings for Fantasy Football: Saquon Barkley, Jahmyr Gibbs, Mike Evans, Kyren Williams, Joe Mixon, Puka Nacua, Terry McLaurin


Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.




POPULAR FANTASY TOOLS

Expert Advice
Articles & Tools
Import Your Leagues
Weekly Rankings
Compare Any Players
Stats & Leaders
Starts and Sit
Daily Fantasy
Who To Pickup
24x7 News and Alerts

REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Keyonte George22 mins ago

To Miss A Third Consecutive Game
John Collins31 mins ago

Out On Thursday
Onyeka Okongwu36 mins ago

Questionable For Meeting With Suns
Trae Young41 mins ago

Probable Thursday
Jaren Jackson Jr.47 mins ago

May Sit On Thursday Due To Thigh Soreness
Desmond Bane55 mins ago

Might Miss Another Game With An Ankle Issue
Ja Morant60 mins ago

Questionable For Thursday
Draymond Green1 hour ago

Iffy For Thursday's Action
Stephen Curry1 hour ago

Questionable Thursday
Matthew Tkachuk2 hours ago

Tallies Two Helpers In Victory
Petr Mrazek2 hours ago

Stands Tall Against Colorado
Connor Bedard2 hours ago

Tallies Goal, Assist On Wednesday
Logan Thompson3 hours ago

Leads The Way In Overtime Victory
Pierre-Luc Dubois3 hours ago

Scores Twice On Wednesday
Jeff Petry3 hours ago

Placed On Injured Reserve
Khris Middleton13 hours ago

Available For Wednesday's Game
Giannis Antetokounmpo13 hours ago

Cleared For Wednesday
Damian Lillard14 hours ago

Upgraded To Available On Wednesday
Nikola Jokic15 hours ago

Unavailable On Wednesday
Miles McBride15 hours ago

Ruled Out For Wednesday
Karl-Anthony Towns15 hours ago

To Play On Wednesday
Andre Drummond15 hours ago

Sidelined On Wednesday
Alexandre Sarr15 hours ago

Ruled Out On Wednesday
Bub Carrington16 hours ago

Available On Wednesday
Kyle Kuzma16 hours ago

Will Play On Wednesday
Jalen Suggs16 hours ago

Out For Thursday Versus Minnesota
Zion Williamson16 hours ago

Sitting Out Versus Portland
Trent Miner16 hours ago

Set For First Career Start On Wednesday
Beck Malenstyn17 hours ago

To Remain Out On Thursday
Jiri Kulich17 hours ago

Out Week-To-Week
Thatcher Demko17 hours ago

Unavailable Wednesday
Elias Pettersson17 hours ago

A Game-Time Call Against Capitals
Jonathan Drouin17 hours ago

Out Wednesday
Aaron Ekblad17 hours ago

A Game-Time Decision Wednesday
Davis Thompson18 hours ago

Starts 2025 Season Well
PGA18 hours ago

J.T. Poston Disappoints At The Sentry
Chris Kirk18 hours ago

Sputters At The Sentry
Billy Horschel18 hours ago

Looks Forward To Sony Open
Brian Harman18 hours ago

Gets 2025 Started With A Rough Start
PGA18 hours ago

Cameron Davis Finishes Strong At The Sentry
Keegan Bradley18 hours ago

Starts 2025 Season Well
NFL18 hours ago

Bill Belichick Has No Plans To Return To The NFL
Deebo Samuel Sr.19 hours ago

49ers Plan To Bring Deebo Samuel Sr. Back Next Year
Zay Flowers20 hours ago

Absent From Wednesday's Practice
Braxton Garrett20 hours ago

To Miss 2025 Season Following Elbow Surgery
Taylor Pendrith22 hours ago

Is A Dark-Horse Pick For Sony Open
Jalen Hurts22 hours ago

Expected To Practice On Wednesday
Eric Cole22 hours ago

Looking For Bounce-Back Performance At Sony Open
Zay Flowers22 hours ago

A Long Shot To Play On Wild-Card Weekend
Sahith Theegala23 hours ago

A Big Name To Stay Away From At Sony Open
Nick Dunlap23 hours ago

Looks To Bounce Back At Sony Open
Tom Kim24 hours ago

Making Season Debut At Sony Open
Hideki Matsuyama1 day ago

Looks To Make History At Waialae
Sean Monahan1 day ago

Exits Tuesday's Game Early
Filip Chytil1 day ago

Exits On Tuesday With Upper-Body Injury
Brock Faber1 day ago

Sustains Injury On Tuesday
Steven Stamkos1 day ago

Exits Early On Tuesday
Evgeni Malkin1 day ago

Sidelined With Upper-Body Injury
Josh Morrissey1 day ago

Day-To-Day With Lower Body Injury
Tanner Scott2 days ago

Mets Meet With Tanner Scott
Justin Verlander2 days ago

Signs One-Year Contract With San Francisco
NFL2 days ago

Ashton Jeanty Declares For 2025 NFL Draft
Joey Daccord2 days ago

Activated From Injured Reserve
Colin Miller2 days ago

To Miss At Least Two Weeks
Tua Tagovailoa2 days ago

Dolphins Have "No Concern At All" About Tua Tagovailoa's Long-Term Health
Las Vegas Raiders2 days ago

Raiders Fire Head Coach Antonio Pierce
David Montgomery2 days ago

Expected To Return For Divisional Round
Tyreek Hill2 days ago

Dolphins Say Tyreek Hill Did Not Request A Trade
Brandon Woodruff2 days ago

Hopes To Be Ready By Opening Day
Zay Flowers2 days ago

Not At Tuesday's Practice
Luke Clanton2 days ago

A Player To Watch At Sony Open
Thomas Detry2 days ago

In Solid Form Ahead Of Sony Open
Russell Henley2 days ago

A Course Horse At Sony Open
Stephan Jaeger2 days ago

A Risky Option At Sony Open
Kurt Kitayama2 days ago

Makes 2025 Debut At Sony Open
Maverick McNealy2 days ago

Looks To Stay Hot In Hawaii
Sepp Straka2 days ago

A Safe Option At Sony Open
Michael Thorbjornsen2 days ago

A Dark Horse At Sony Open
Tennessee Titans2 days ago

Titans Retaining Brian Callahan As Head Coach
Tennessee Titans2 days ago

Titans Fire GM Ran Carthon
Brent Rooker2 days ago

Signs Five-Year Extension
Nolan Arenado2 days ago

Red Sox Emerge As Strong Candidate To Land Nolan Arenado
Christian Watson3 days ago

Packers Confirm Torn ACL For Christian Watson
Ezekiel Elliott3 days ago

Signing With Chargers
Michael Lorenzen3 days ago

Signs One-Year Deal With Kansas City
Gavin Lux3 days ago

Traded To Cincinnati
Kyler Murray3 days ago

"100 Percent" Chance That Kyler Murray Will Start For Cardinals In 2025
Brock Purdy3 days ago

Wants Contract Done Sooner Than Later
Christian McCaffrey3 days ago

"Definitely Close" To Being Fully Recovered
Jayden Daniels3 days ago

Commanders "Not Concerned" With Jayden Daniels' Leg Soreness
Amari Cooper3 days ago

Bills Hopeful Amari Cooper Will Be Available In Wild-Card Round
Chicago Bears3 days ago

Bears Seek Permission To Interview Mike McCarthy For Head-Coaching Job
Luis Arraez3 days ago

Yankees Talking With Padres About Luis Arraez
Clayton Kershaw5 days ago

Intends To Pitch In 2025, Expected To Return To Los Angeles
Charlie Morton6 days ago

Signs One-Year Deal With Baltimore
Power your platform with our news
View All News

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

 
Deion Sanders - NCAAF Head Coach Colorado Buffaloes CFB

Top Eight Candidates To Be The Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach in 2025

The Las Vegas Raiders fired head coach Antonio Pierce on Tuesday after a disappointing 4-13 season. Pierce was the head coach for just one season after taking over as the interim coach in 2023 after Josh McDaniels was let go.  General manager Tom Telesco, who was hired just this season, was retained and will help […]

Travis Kelce - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

Time To Hang It Up: Five NFL Tight Ends That Should Retire After The Season

The tight end position typically has players that can play later into their careers than other positions. You don't usually see many running backs, wide receivers, or defensive and offensive linemen over 31 years old have much success or even play at all in the NFL. There are some outliers of course. But even for […]

Patrick Mahomes - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups

Best Potential Matchups For Super Bowl LIX

The NFL playoffs have arrived, which means we're just a month away from Super Bowl LIX, which will be played at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. There are 14 teams that could play in the Super Bowl, with 49 potential combinations of teams that could play in the Super Bowl. While every potential matchup […]

Justin Herbert

PrizePicks NFL DFS Prop Picks - Over/Under Props for Super Wild Card Weekend (Saturday Slate)

Hello everybody, and welcome to our PrizePicks NFL DFS prop picks for Super Wild Card Weekend - Saturday Main Slate! The 2024 NFL season is now through the holiday season and gearing up for the playoffs, and our friends over at PrizePicks have a TON of great DFS plays we can look to take advantage […]

Marvin Mims Jr. - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL DFS Picks

WR/CB Matchups to Upgrade and Downgrade - Fantasy Football Wild Card Round (2025)

Welcome back to our WR/CB Matchups for the Wild Card Round of the 2024 fantasy football season. Congrats to all of you who won a championship or reached the title game! For those unfamiliar, this weekly series looks at fantasy football matchups for wide receivers versus the cornerbacks who are projected to cover them. The […]

Zay Flowers - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Fantasy Football WR Injury Reports: Wild Card Weekend Updates For Zay Flowers, Christian Watson, John Metchie III, Joshua Palmer

The (regular) fantasy football season is over but the DFS season rolls along. A few high-profile receivers may not make your lineups due to injury. To keep close tabs on all of the news across the NFL, make sure to favorite or bookmark the fantasy football player news page. Also, download the free RotoBaller fantasy […]

Lamar Jackson - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

NFL Playoffs Rankings: Fantasy Football Draft Rankings and FFPC Playoff Challenge (2025)

Welcome, RotoBallers, to the 2025 NFL Playoffs and our continuing coverage of fantasy football playoff leagues. Fantasy football is still going strong during the NFL playoffs – including new drafts and contests forming before the Wild Card Weekend games. The NFL postseason starts with one of the most challenging and unique fantasy football playoff leagues […]

David Montgomery - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Will David Montgomery Play In The Postseason? Injury Update For Lions RB

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (knee) suffered an MCL injury in Week 15 against the Buffalo Bills. While it was initially reported that he would be placed on injured reserve and his season would be over, we haven't seen that yet. "Monty" has now played in 14 games this season, rushing 185 times for […]

Travis Kelce - Fantasy Football Tight Ends You Must Have in 2024

12 Biggest Fantasy Football Busts Of 2024

Unfortunately, the 2024 fantasy football season is over. Hopefully, fantasy players came away with the championship trophy. While the fantasy season just wrapped up, it’s never too early to prepare for next year. The first thing fantasy players should do is look back at the 2024 season and see where they went wrong. Therefore, let’s […]

Mike Evans - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

NFL Playoff League Rankings for Fantasy Football: Saquon Barkley, Jahmyr Gibbs, Mike Evans, Kyren Williams, Joe Mixon, Puka Nacua, Terry McLaurin

While the traditional fantasy football season is over, the start of the NFL playoffs brings various types of fantasy football contests geared toward the playoffs. Fantasy football is not over yet, so let's get to the action! Below are our 2025 fantasy football playoff league rankings to help you make the best decisions for your playoff […]

Nico Collins - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em - Wild Card Weekend Matchups Analysis

Welcome back, RotoBallers, to another start'em and sit'em piece as we look ahead to Wild Card Weekend! If you are new here, this matchups analysis and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em article will look at the best and worst matchups of the week.  Whether you are looking for some DFS plays this weekend or are playing in a fantasy […]

Bucky Irving - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

All-Waiver Wire Fantasy Football Team - 2024 Undrafted Players Who Exceeded Expectations

The casual fantasy football managers draft a team and ride it out, hoping their selections push them into the playoffs. The savvy fantasy managers utilized the waiver wire to make a good team great. Every year, undrafted players go on to be fantasy football darlings. This season was no exception. Below is the All-Waiver Wire […]

Jayden Daniels - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

2024 Fantasy Football Awards - RotoBaller Writers Picks

Greetings and welcome to the official 2024 Fantasy Football Awards Show, presented by RotoBaller. These awards are voted on by RotoBaller's NFL writers, with some goofy ones thrown in alongside the expected. We are here to celebrate the good, the bad, and the downright frustrating. Once again, I'm your host, Nick Mariano. We won't have […]