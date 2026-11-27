Fantasy football waiver wire pickups analysis for Josh Cameron, Chris Rodriguez Jr., Brian Thomas Jr. in Week 12 (2026). Read their waiver wire outlooks for fantasy football.
The Jacksonville Jaguars had some unfortunate injury news pop up ahead of their Week 12 contest with the Tennessee Titans. Their leading receiver, WR Parker Washington (shoulder), was ruled out of the contest.
This immediately creates a sizeable target vacuum that must be filled in by the team's remaining pass-catchers. Washington was targeted a ridiculous 17 times in Week 11, and came down with eight catches for 103 yards.
While no other Jacksonville receiver has been consistently start-worthy this season, it's hard to imagine at least one of them won't step up and get plenty of looks in the passing game this week. To shake things up even more, Jags starting RB Bhayshul Tuten (foot/ankle) wasn't practicing Friday and was also ruled out. So a look at the backup RBs here is warranted. Who should you add off waivers? Let's dive in.Editor's Note: The FFPC Baby Gorilla Tournament is now open, featuring a $100,000 grand prize and a $675,450 total prize pool! This 12-team, Tight End Premium contest uses a 20-round draft format, with the overall winners determined by total points scored during Weeks 15–17. Get $25 to use toward your first entry by signing up through our link. Grab your team now! Sign Up Now!
Josh Cameron Week 12 Waiver Wire Pickups
Rostered in 5% of leagues
Against all odds, it looks like Cameron, a late-round draft pick and first-year pro player, could be set to be the primary target-earner for this offense. In Week 11, he saw seven passes come his way, though he caught just three for 44 yards.
It seems a bit more likely that veteran wideout Jakobi Meyers should be heavily targeted. He saw 10 passes come his way in Week 11, though he didn't catch all that many, snagging just four for 85 yards. The production difference was pretty clear, though.
Trevor Lawrence with his 4TH TD pass of the game 🔥
PUTTING ON A SHOW
CLEvsJAX on CBS/Paramount+
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— NFL (@NFL) September 13, 2026
We shouldn't get ahead of ourselves prematurely here. Meyers is still a solid receiver with excellent route-running skills, though he isn't some insanely elite athlete. But there is room for Cameron to have a nice day.
The Titans offense has been playing better in recent weeks, and the hope is that they make the game more competitive with the Jags. If not, all of Jacksonville's pass-catchers could be vulnerable to having an unproductive day.
Trevor Lawrence connects with Josh Cameron for the TD 🏈
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— NFL (@NFL) September 27, 2026
Meyers is rostered in nearly 70 percent of Yahoo fantasy leagues, but Cameron is much more obtainable. You should probably grab him as soon as you can. His playing time, route share, and film all suggest he's talented and could grow in this offense. That growth could happen quickly with Washington out.
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Chris Rodriguez Jr. Week 12 Waiver Wire Pickups
Rostered in 48% of leagues
Tuten has officially been ruled out after missing multiple practices with his foot and ankle injuries. So it makes sense that every league should have Rodriguez on a roster ahead of Week 12.
Tuten's role has been excellent, even if his rushing efficiency hasn't. 30 touches in a game is massive for an RB. And there's a solid chance the Jaguars just pummel the Titans on defense and lean heavily into a running game plan, which would make Rodriguez an extremely valuable spot starter.
Chris Rodriguez Jr.'s turn to score!
INDvsJAX on CBS/Paramount+
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— NFL (@NFL) November 1, 2026
Rodriguez has been an analytics darling for multiple seasons now. He's routinely popped in advanced metrics such as missed tackles forced per rush, yards after contact per carry, success rate, expected points added per run, and the like. He hasn't been given a workhorse role, though.
His efficiency will probably dip if he gets a ton of touches, but there's room for that to happen and him to still have a great game. He's a solid RB2 in all formats.
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Brian Thomas Jr. Week 12 Waiver Wire Pickups
Rostered in 32% of leagues
Thomas is the player you should be least enthusiastic about here. He battled through injuries last season, but even when healthy this year, he has struggled with getting open and catching the football. Those are both pretty important things.
His role has been as the "Sacrificial X", where he helps open things up for the other receivers by running deep routes and drawing coverage attention away from the others. That's not conducive to fantasy football relevance.
Brian Thomas Jr. was wide open in the end zone
JAXvsNYG on CBS/Paramount+
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— NFL (@NFL) November 23, 2026
The Giants busted a coverage against him late in the 4th quarter when the game was out of reach, but he only had three targets on the day, and that was his only catch. Not a lot to get excited about there even with Washington out of action.
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Who Should I Pickup Tool
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