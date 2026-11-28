Fantasy football waiver wire pickups analysis for Jakobi Meyers, Travis Hunter, Brenton Strange in Week 12 (2026). Read their waiver wire outlooks for fantasy football.
The Jacksonville Jaguars passing offense is taking a huge hit injury-wise for Week 12. They'll be without their best wideout, the breakout star Parker Washington (shoulder), who's dealing with an AC joint sprain in his shoulder.
It's unclear how much time he will miss, though there are rumors that he could have a Grade 3 sprain, which would hold him out for multiple games. There's an outside shot he misses the rest of the season, though recent reports suggest he won't have to.
But in his place, all of the other Jaguars pass-catchers will see boosts to their fantasy value. Washington was targeted 17 times last week, so there's a big vacuum for other players to step into and produce. But which one should you pick up in your fantasy football leagues?Featured Promo: New Novig users get a $25 purchase match (50% discount up to $25) on your first Novig deposit, and a free month of RotoBaller's "Big-4" Premium Pass (NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL) which includes exclusive tools for Betting, Props, DFS and more! CLAIM IT NOW
Jakobi Meyers Week 12 Waiver Wire Pickups
Rostered in 66% of leagues
Meyers seemed to serve as the clear WR1 in Week 11. While Washington played the full game, Meyers was clearly second on the team in targets, with 10. No other player saw more than seven.
He only caught four of those passes, but gained 85 receiving yards. Meyers is a savvy veteran who's a fantastic route-runner and still separates at a high rate against NFL defensive backs. He also has great hands.
Lawrence to Jakobi Meyers for the TD!
INDvsJAX on CBS/Paramount+
https://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt https://t.co/jP1ES1YAgF
— NFL (@NFL) December 7, 2025
He doesn't seem to have fallen off much from last season. In fact, both his yards per target and yards per reception have spiked by double-digit percentage points. The results haven't been encouraging, but the film is. It's just that Washington has been great, so he's been getting the ball more.
Meyers has a realistic shot at double-digit targets in any game that Washington misses. He's effectively the team's WR1, and should be added in all leagues. He has flex appeal even in 12-team leagues, though the Jaguars can lean run-heavy when they're handily winning games.
Add in All Leagues
Travis Hunter Week 12 Waiver Wire Pickups
Rostered in 8% of leagues
Hunter's role with the Jags this season has been as a full-time cornerback who hardly plays on offense. So it's probably not a great idea to use a roster spot on him for now unless you're in a very deep league. Hunter has failed to reach 5.0 PPR fantasy points in any of his last four games.
While he occasionally flashes impressive talent as a wideout, his services are needed elsewhere. And Jacksonville actually still has solid pass-catching talent, even when Washington is on the sideline, thanks to rookie WR Josh Cameron showing impressive flashes.
what a throw by Trevor Lawrence here on that Josh Cameron TD. Gives the flash of the eyes to hold the Safety *just* enough and splits 4 Browns defenders. https://t.co/FQ1vqA18ri
— Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) September 14, 2026
Cameron's efficiency has also been excellent. He ranks inside the top-20 of wide receivers in the NFL in yards per route run. It's hard to see Jaguars WR Brian Thomas Jr. overtaking Cameron for the WR2 spot.
Thomas' YPRR mark is comfortably in the bottom-20, and his touchdown last week came on his only reception on three targets. Meanwhile, Cameron had seven targets. Hunter was targeted just once last week and has seen only four passes thrown his way in the last four weeks.
Add in deeper 12+ team leagues
Brenton Strange Week 12 Waiver Wire Pickups
Rostered in 68% of leagues
Strange's fantasy value has dipped after the bye week, unfortunately. The Jaguars have made it a point to get it to their wideouts as much as possible, and Strange has seen just 10 targets in the past four weeks even as his playing time has remained excellent.
He'll probably see a handful more passes come his way in games Washington sits out. But there's not enough upside here, for now, to be rushing to grab him in leagues where he's not already rostered.
Brenton Strange is the open man for a Jaguars touchdown
TENvsJAX on FOX/FOX One
https://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt https://t.co/kXIA2NWIA5
— NFL (@NFL) January 4, 2026
Interestingly, though, Meyers' target rate has dipped by 0.03 targets per route run while Strange's TPRR increased by 0.06 with Washington off the field. Still, as he's rostered already in nearly 70 percent of leagues, it's likely only shallower ones where you can still pick him up.
Add in 12-Team Leagues
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