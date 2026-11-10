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Week 10 Waiver Wire Pickups - Tank Dell, Ryan Flournoy, Adonai Mitchell

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Tank Dell - Fantasy Football Rankings, Waiver Wire Pickups, Draft Sleepers

Fantasy football waiver wire pickups analysis for Tank Dell, Ryan Flournoy, Adonai Mitchell in Week 10 (2026). Read their waiver wire outlooks for fantasy football.

Tank Dell has played twice this season and already has a catch of at least 43 yards in both games. The Houston Texans gave him a team-high nine targets Sunday, an encouraging sign for anyone who needs a receiver during the Week 10 byes.

Dell is my first claim from this group. Ryan Flournoy offers depth for the Dallas Cowboys with George Pickens (hamstring) hurt, while Adonai Mitchell has drawn 19 targets in three weeks and come away empty twice.

Let's take a look at some top waiver wire targets for Week 10!

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Tank Dell Week 10 Waiver Wire Pickups

Rostered in 13% of Yahoo leagues

Dell went from one target in his season debut against the New York Giants to nine in Houston's win over the Los Angeles Chargers. He caught four for 105 yards, including a 63-yard touchdown from C.J. Stroud. Through two games, those two catches account for 106 of his 148 receiving yards. The big plays make him an appealing pickup, and the target jump gives him a way to help even when he doesn't break one.

Dell ran 22 routes against the Chargers, compared with 33 for teammate Xavier Hutchinson. Dell was third on the team in routes and still led it in targets. Houston used him on just 23% of the offensive snaps in his first game back, so there's room for his playing time to grow even if Stroud spreads the ball around more against the Cleveland Browns.

Houston has lost Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel for the season, so Dell has a chance to keep a regular place in the rotation beyond Week 10. I'd use him as a flex in a three-receiver league against Cleveland and add him in 12-team leagues even if I didn't need a Week 10 starter.

Add in 12-Team Leagues

 

Ryan Flournoy Week 10 Waiver Wire Pickups

Rostered in 44% of Yahoo leagues

Flournoy's 46-yard catch on the winning drive against the Indianapolis Colts was a bigger play for Dallas than it was a breakthrough for his fantasy role. He finished with two catches for 53 yards on three targets. Pickens had been limited in all three practices and listed as questionable before Dallas ruled him out shortly before kickoff.

Dak Prescott trusted him downfield with the game on the line, but the Cowboys still gave him fewer looks than he'd seen in either of his previous two games.

The season totals give Flournoy a better case as a pickup. He's caught 32 passes for 395 yards and two touchdowns through nine games, so he was contributing before the Cowboys needed him to fill in for Pickens. Head coach Brian Schottenheimer said Monday that Dallas would see how Pickens progresses through the week before deciding whether he can play against the San Francisco 49ers.

I'd roster Flournoy in 10-team PPR leagues with three receiver slots or a deep bench. I'd only flex him if Pickens sits again and I'm short a receiver. Dak Prescott targeted CeeDee Lamb 16 times against Indianapolis, more than five times as often as he looked Flournoy's way. Almost half of Prescott's 34 attempts went to Lamb with Pickens out, so I'm keeping my bid modest.

Add in 10-Team PPR Leagues With Three Receiver Slots

 

Adonai Mitchell Week 10 Waiver Wire Pickups

Rostered in 50% of Yahoo leagues

The New York Jets threw seven passes Mitchell's way against the Kansas City Chiefs and completed none of them. A week earlier, he turned nine targets into seven catches, 142 yards, and a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders. For managers weighing a claim, those games show that even similar volume can produce wildly different results.

Kansas City also showed what can happen when the Jets have to distribute Garrett Wilson's targets. Wilson (concussion) missed all three practices before being ruled out, and Omar Cooper Jr. drew 11 targets after seeing none against the Raiders. Mitchell still finished second on the team in targets.

Mitchell's Raiders game showed he can produce alongside Wilson, who drew 12 targets before getting hurt near the end of the game. That makes Mitchell worth a claim in deeper leagues even if Wilson returns. If I'm replacing a starter during the Week 10 byes, I'd use Dell and leave Mitchell on the bench against the Buffalo Bills.

Stash in Deeper Leagues

 

Who Should I Pickup Tool

Trying to decide who to pickup off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:

Who Should I Pickup for Week 10?

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Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Tank Dell, Ryan Flournoy, Adonai Mitchell. We are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Tank Dell, Ryan Flournoy, Adonai Mitchell. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Tank Dell, Ryan Flournoy, Adonai Mitchell:

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Demario Douglas
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Corey Kiner
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Brian Thomas Jr.
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Kaleb Johnson
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Jacory Croskey-Merritt
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Corey Kiner
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Devin Singletary
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Seth McGowan
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Keenan Allen
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Chig Okonkwo
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Ryan Flournoy
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Ryan Flournoy
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Ryan Flournoy
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Ryan Flournoy
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Ryan Flournoy
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Ryan Flournoy
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Ryan Flournoy
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Mack Hollins
Ryan Flournoy
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Ryan Flournoy
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Ryan Flournoy
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Ryan Flournoy
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Ryan Flournoy
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Jordan Watkins
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Demarcus Robinson
Ryan Flournoy
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Ryan Flournoy
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Malachi Fields
Adonai Mitchell
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Devin Singletary
Adonai Mitchell
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Caleb Douglas
Adonai Mitchell
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Antonio Williams
Adonai Mitchell
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Keenan Allen
Adonai Mitchell
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Khalil Shakir
Adonai Mitchell
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Chig Okonkwo
Adonai Mitchell
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Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Adonai Mitchell
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Demario Douglas
Adonai Mitchell
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Ryan Flournoy
Adonai Mitchell
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Tank Dell
Adonai Mitchell
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Kaleb Johnson
Adonai Mitchell
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Keon Coleman
Adonai Mitchell
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Corey Kiner
Adonai Mitchell
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Malik Washington
Adonai Mitchell
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Jordyn Tyson
Adonai Mitchell
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Wan'dale Robinson
Adonai Mitchell
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Adonai Mitchell
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Adonai Mitchell
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Adonai Mitchell
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Adonai Mitchell
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Adonai Mitchell
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Adonai Mitchell
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Adonai Mitchell
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Adonai Mitchell
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Adonai Mitchell
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Adonai Mitchell
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Devaughn Vele
Adonai Mitchell
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Adonai Mitchell
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Kayshon Boutte
Adonai Mitchell
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Jordan Watkins
Adonai Mitchell
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Demarcus Robinson
Adonai Mitchell
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Brian Thomas Jr.
Adonai Mitchell
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Malachi Fields

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