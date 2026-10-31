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Should I Pickup Wan'Dale Robinson or Elic Ayomanor? Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 8

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Elic Ayomanor - Fantasy Football Rankings, Waiver Wire Pickups, Draft Sleepers

Should I pickup Wan'Dale Robinson or Elic Ayomanor as fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 8 of 2026? Read our fantasy football waiver wire outlooks.

The Tennessee Titans will be missing their top wideout due to injury in Week 8. Rookie wide receiver Carnell Tate (shoulder) is struggling with a shoulder injury enough that he's been ruled out for the team's matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals.

in his place, WRs Wan'Dale Robinson and Elic Ayomanor, the second and third-most targeted Titans pass-catchers this season, will step into expanded roles in the offense. Whatever that means.

Tennessee's offense is... something that you may or may not reasonably want to call a real offense, because it's just been abysmal this year. WRs Calvin Ridley (hip) and Chimere Dike have been non-factors. So should you add Robinson or Ayomanor, or perhaps nobody at all? Let's dive in.

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Wan'Dale Robinson Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Outlook

Robinson is in the slot receiver role for the Titans this year, and his target numbers have been very solid through the last five games. He's averaged over seven targets per contest, which you'd think would lead to at least respectable fantasy numbers.

That's really not been the case, though, unfortunately. He's the No. 39 wide receiver in PPR fantasy football leagues. He's still a PPR scam type player, as he's always been -- being fed a ton of passes and not gaining much yardage with them.

He's averaging a pitiful sub-4.8 yards per target this season, though it's not all his fault. Even so, much of that production comes in garbage time, when the game is out of reach for the Titans.

Starting quarterback Cam Ward is, once again, one of the worst throwers of the football in the NFL. His inconsistent mechanics lead to wildly inaccurate passes to all levels of the field. It's possible one might think this could benefit Robinson.

Since the former Giants WR's specialty is short-area quickness, and most of the routes he runs don't have much depth, Ward's downfield inaccuracy has led him to favor slot receivers in the NFL, as he did in college.

Ward is not great, Robinson has never been anything more than a PPR scam, but he's at least worth picking up in deep leagues in the off chance he gets a touchdown and with the potential he turns 10 or more targets into enough catches to pay off in PPR leagues.

 

Elic Ayomanor Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Outlook

There isn't much about Ayomanor's season that suggests he can help you win matchups in fantasy football. He's regressed from last season in target rate substantially thanks to the signing of Robinson and drafting of Tate.

Ayomanor saw 3, 3, 3, 1, 2, 2, and seven targets in his first seven games. He was almost a non-factor until Week 7. The passing game is just so bad that it's hard for him to do much. He's not a high-end talent like Tate, either, so he can't overcome that.

He's actually not bad, though. He's been solid on film, though he has had issues at the catch point in previous seasons. But he's had some nice plays this year. It doesn't really matter because Ward cannot support two fantasy-relevant receivers.

Ayomanor is an extremely risky start on a team where he's hardly been involved in the offense most of the season.

 

Should I Pickup Wan'Dale Robinson or Elic Ayomanor For Fantasy Football?

Robinson is the pick to make here. In non-PPR leagues, neither of these guys should sniff rosters, but in PPR leagues, Robinson has upside purely from PPR points. Ward doesn't throw a lot of touchdown passes, so either of them getting in the end zone would be a surprise.

 

Who Should I Pickup Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:

Who Should I Pickup for Week 8?

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Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Wan'Dale Robinson, Elic Ayomanor, Makai Lemon, Darius Cooper, Antonio Williams. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Wan'Dale Robinson or Elic Ayomanor. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool, but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Wan'Dale Robinson, Elic Ayomanor, Makai Lemon, Darius Cooper, Antonio Williams:

Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Khalil Shakir
Wan'dale Robinson
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Keenan Allen
Wan'dale Robinson
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Caleb Douglas
Wan'dale Robinson
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Ja'Kobi Lane
Wan'dale Robinson
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Courtland Sutton
Wan'dale Robinson
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Kaelon Black
Wan'dale Robinson
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Mark Andrews
Wan'dale Robinson
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Makai Lemon
Wan'dale Robinson
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Antonio Williams
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Samaje Perine
Wan'dale Robinson
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Jadarian Price
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Rico Dowdle
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Wan'dale Robinson
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Kendrick Bourne
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Devaughn Vele
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Malik Washington
Elic Ayomanor
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Eli Raridon
Elic Ayomanor
vs
Jauan Jennings
Elic Ayomanor
vs
Roschon Johnson
Elic Ayomanor
vs
Jordan Watkins
Elic Ayomanor
vs
Jeremy McNichols
Elic Ayomanor
vs
Kaytron Allen
Elic Ayomanor
vs
Josh Cameron
Elic Ayomanor
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Tyreek Hill
Elic Ayomanor
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Tank Dell
Elic Ayomanor
vs
Michael Carter
Elic Ayomanor
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Greg Dulcich
Elic Ayomanor
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Jacoby Brissett
Elic Ayomanor
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Tez Johnson
Elic Ayomanor
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Malik Willis
Elic Ayomanor
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Omar Cooper Jr.
Elic Ayomanor
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Jordyn Tyson
Elic Ayomanor
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Deebo Samuel Sr.
Elic Ayomanor
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Courtland Sutton
Elic Ayomanor
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Caleb Douglas
Elic Ayomanor
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Khalil Shakir
Makai Lemon
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Kaelon Black
Makai Lemon
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Samaje Perine
Makai Lemon
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Ja'Kobi Lane
Makai Lemon
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Rico Dowdle
Makai Lemon
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Keenan Allen
Makai Lemon
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Makai Lemon
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Makai Lemon
vs
Devaughn Vele
Makai Lemon
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Wan'dale Robinson
Makai Lemon
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Seth McGowan
Makai Lemon
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Makai Lemon
vs
Elijah Mitchell
Makai Lemon
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Khalil Shakir
Makai Lemon
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Malik Washington
Makai Lemon
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Omar Cooper Jr.
Makai Lemon
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Makai Lemon
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Makai Lemon
vs
Courtland Sutton
Makai Lemon
vs
Caleb Douglas
Makai Lemon
vs
Demario Douglas
Darius Cooper
vs
Tyler Higbee
Darius Cooper
vs
Mike Gesicki
Darius Cooper
vs
Kenny Gainwell
Darius Cooper
vs
Khalil Herbert
Darius Cooper
vs
Dylan Sampson
Darius Cooper
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Mason Taylor
Darius Cooper
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James Conner
Darius Cooper
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Malachi Fields
Darius Cooper
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Jonathon Brooks
Darius Cooper
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Alec Pierce
Darius Cooper
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Ryan Flournoy
Darius Cooper
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Tre' Harris
Darius Cooper
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Terrance Ferguson
Darius Cooper
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Konata Mumpfield
Darius Cooper
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Darius Cooper
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Darius Cooper
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Darius Cooper
vs
Courtland Sutton
Darius Cooper
vs
Caleb Douglas
Darius Cooper
vs
Khalil Shakir
Antonio Williams
vs
Jadarian Price
Antonio Williams
vs
Mark Andrews
Antonio Williams
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Antonio Williams
vs
Courtland Sutton
Antonio Williams
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Antonio Williams
vs
Caleb Douglas
Antonio Williams
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Jonah Coleman
Antonio Williams
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Khalil Shakir
Antonio Williams
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Antonio Williams
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Antonio Williams
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Wan'dale Robinson
Antonio Williams
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Chris Godwin Jr.
Antonio Williams
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Keenan Allen
Antonio Williams
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Antonio Williams
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Antonio Williams
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Devaughn Vele
Antonio Williams
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Malik Washington
Antonio Williams
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Demario Douglas
Antonio Williams
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Travis Hunter
Antonio Williams
vs
Ryan Flournoy

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