Should I pickup Wan'Dale Robinson or Elic Ayomanor as fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 8 of 2026? Read our fantasy football waiver wire outlooks.
The Tennessee Titans will be missing their top wideout due to injury in Week 8. Rookie wide receiver Carnell Tate (shoulder) is struggling with a shoulder injury enough that he's been ruled out for the team's matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals.
in his place, WRs Wan'Dale Robinson and Elic Ayomanor, the second and third-most targeted Titans pass-catchers this season, will step into expanded roles in the offense. Whatever that means.
Tennessee's offense is... something that you may or may not reasonably want to call a real offense, because it's just been abysmal this year. WRs Calvin Ridley (hip) and Chimere Dike have been non-factors. So should you add Robinson or Ayomanor, or perhaps nobody at all? Let's dive in.Featured Promo: New Novig users get a $25 purchase match (50% discount up to $25) on your first Novig deposit, and a free month of RotoBaller's "Big-4" Premium Pass (NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL) which includes exclusive tools for Betting, Props, DFS and more! CLAIM IT NOW
Wan'Dale Robinson Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Outlook
Robinson is in the slot receiver role for the Titans this year, and his target numbers have been very solid through the last five games. He's averaged over seven targets per contest, which you'd think would lead to at least respectable fantasy numbers.
That's really not been the case, though, unfortunately. He's the No. 39 wide receiver in PPR fantasy football leagues. He's still a PPR scam type player, as he's always been -- being fed a ton of passes and not gaining much yardage with them.
Wan'Dale Robinson has reached 200 receiving yards this season
Season Stats:
29 Rec | 205 Yds | 2 TD
Season Pace:
498 Yds | 5 TD
#Titans https://t.co/wcYHBG8cVV
— PaceBall (@paceball__) October 26, 2026
He's averaging a pitiful sub-4.8 yards per target this season, though it's not all his fault. Even so, much of that production comes in garbage time, when the game is out of reach for the Titans.
Starting quarterback Cam Ward is, once again, one of the worst throwers of the football in the NFL. His inconsistent mechanics lead to wildly inaccurate passes to all levels of the field. It's possible one might think this could benefit Robinson.
Since the former Giants WR's specialty is short-area quickness, and most of the routes he runs don't have much depth, Ward's downfield inaccuracy has led him to favor slot receivers in the NFL, as he did in college.
The Titans defense recovers the fumble, and one play later, Cam Ward gives it right back. https://t.co/JWdogWtExw
— The Goal Line Grind (@theGLgrind) October 25, 2026
Ward is not great, Robinson has never been anything more than a PPR scam, but he's at least worth picking up in deep leagues in the off chance he gets a touchdown and with the potential he turns 10 or more targets into enough catches to pay off in PPR leagues.
Elic Ayomanor Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Outlook
There isn't much about Ayomanor's season that suggests he can help you win matchups in fantasy football. He's regressed from last season in target rate substantially thanks to the signing of Robinson and drafting of Tate.
Ayomanor saw 3, 3, 3, 1, 2, 2, and seven targets in his first seven games. He was almost a non-factor until Week 7. The passing game is just so bad that it's hard for him to do much. He's not a high-end talent like Tate, either, so he can't overcome that.
Cam Ward ➡️ Elic Ayomanor for the big first down gain!
CLEvsTEN on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/8i0fsXkKvB
— NFL (@NFL) October 25, 2026
He's actually not bad, though. He's been solid on film, though he has had issues at the catch point in previous seasons. But he's had some nice plays this year. It doesn't really matter because Ward cannot support two fantasy-relevant receivers.
ELIC AYOMANOR HURDLE ‼️
PHIvsTEN on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/M1k31eZov9
— NFL (@NFL) September 20, 2026
Ayomanor is an extremely risky start on a team where he's hardly been involved in the offense most of the season.
Should I Pickup Wan'Dale Robinson or Elic Ayomanor For Fantasy Football?
Robinson is the pick to make here. In non-PPR leagues, neither of these guys should sniff rosters, but in PPR leagues, Robinson has upside purely from PPR points. Ward doesn't throw a lot of touchdown passes, so either of them getting in the end zone would be a surprise.
Who Should I Pickup Tool
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Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Wan'Dale Robinson, Elic Ayomanor, Makai Lemon, Darius Cooper, Antonio Williams. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.
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Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Wan'Dale Robinson, Elic Ayomanor, Makai Lemon, Darius Cooper, Antonio Williams:
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