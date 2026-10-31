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Should I Pickup DeMario Douglas or Efton Chism? Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 8

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DeMario Douglas - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL DFS Picks

Should I pickup DeMario Douglas or Efton Chism III as fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 8 of 2026? Read our fantasy football waiver wire outlooks.

The New England Patriots may already be regretting being the latest team to get ripped off by Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman. The trade of a first-round and fifth-round pick for wide receiver A.J. Brown (knee/ankle) is looking worse by the day.

Brown has degenerative arthritis in one of his knees and is 29 years old. It's no surprise that that's causing problems, and he'll be dealing with a worsening joint for the rest of his life. He had to have his knee drained twice per week in the Eagles Super Bowl season.

And he may have rushed back to play too quickly after his high-ankle sprain in Week 1. Brown plays through awful injuries on a regular basis. It's possible he misses more time. So which Patriots backup wideout should you add off waivers ahead of Week 8?

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DeMario Douglas Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Outlook

In Brown's absence, Douglas has actually been reasonably involved in his team's offense. He's stuck in a slot receiver role, though, which limits his snaps and routes, and ultimately targets and catches as a result.

He's never been a consistent fantasy option. He does have nice upside, as evidenced by his Week 5 performance, when he scored 22.5 PPR fantasy points. He followed that up with 19.6 in Week 6, but was minimally involved in Week 7.

Douglas is a solid slot WR. He's just very prone to bad games depending on the matchup, unfortunately. But among the remaining Pats WRs, Romeo Doubs (shoulder) is on injured reserve, and Douglas has the highest target rate.

Second-year pro Kyle Williams hasn't done much this season, and is not heavily involved in the passing offense at all. And if you're looking for a tight end, it makes sense to grab TE Hunter Henry, who's had double-digit PPR fantasy points in his last four contests.

But Douglas has more upside. He's a solid pickup to make.

 

Efton Chism III Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Outlook

Chism was a dynasty fantasy football darling ahead of his rookie season with the Patriots because they pick random players to become completely infatuated with. It always seems to be small, twitchy route runners that look good in practice videos and when running routes on air.

But Chism, even in the absence of Doubs, had just one target in each of his last two games. He simply is not a starting option in fantasy football right now. Though he saw an increasing workload in the early season that peaked at six targets and 76 percent of offensive snaps in Week 5, his role has since faded.

Interestingly, though, he's played well against man coverage this season and has a high contested catch rate. He's an intriguing dynasty stash, but at 5-foot-10 and under 200 pounds, he has some of the same problems that Douglas does.

He doesn't have the requisite size to play on the outside much. Both Douglas and Chism are slot receivers, and Douglas is the longer-tenured veteran who's shown more upside and had more production this season.

 

Should I Pickup Demario Douglas or Efton Chism For Fantasy Football?

Waiver pickups in redraft fantasy football leagues are players you want to contribute immediately. You should target those that have immediate upside and can fill in for your players on bye weeks or if they get injured.

Chism's upside is heavily nerfed by playing on the same team as Douglas, unfortunately. And that makes him a tough pickup, so Douglas is the obvious choice here.

 

Who Should I Pickup Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:

Who Should I Pickup for Week 8?

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Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like DeMario Douglas, Antonio Williams, Makai Lemon, Efton Chism III. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - DeMario Douglas, Antonio Williams, Makai Lemon, Efton Chism III. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool, but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for DeMario Douglas, Antonio Williams, Makai Lemon, Efton Chism III:

Demario Douglas
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Malik Washington
Demario Douglas
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Emmett Johnson
Demario Douglas
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Elijah Mitchell
Demario Douglas
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Mike Washington Jr.
Demario Douglas
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Seth McGowan
Demario Douglas
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MarShawn Lloyd
Demario Douglas
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Devaughn Vele
Demario Douglas
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Demario Douglas
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Kendrick Bourne
Demario Douglas
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Travis Hunter
Demario Douglas
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Rico Dowdle
Demario Douglas
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Bam Knight
Demario Douglas
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Samaje Perine
Demario Douglas
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Keaton Mitchell
Demario Douglas
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Makai Lemon
Demario Douglas
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Pat Freiermuth
Demario Douglas
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Kaelon Black
Demario Douglas
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Kimani Vidal
Demario Douglas
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Ja'Kobi Lane
Demario Douglas
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Terrance Ferguson
Demario Douglas
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Keenan Allen
Demario Douglas
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Ryan Flournoy
Demario Douglas
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Chris Godwin Jr.
Demario Douglas
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Omar Cooper Jr.
Demario Douglas
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Jordyn Tyson
Demario Douglas
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Deebo Samuel Sr.
Demario Douglas
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Courtland Sutton
Demario Douglas
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Caleb Douglas
Demario Douglas
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Khalil Shakir
Demario Douglas
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Wan'dale Robinson
Demario Douglas
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Darius Cooper
Demario Douglas
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Malachi Fields
Demario Douglas
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Tre' Harris
Antonio Williams
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Jadarian Price
Antonio Williams
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Mark Andrews
Antonio Williams
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Deebo Samuel Sr.
Antonio Williams
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Courtland Sutton
Antonio Williams
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Jordyn Tyson
Antonio Williams
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Caleb Douglas
Antonio Williams
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Jonah Coleman
Antonio Williams
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Khalil Shakir
Antonio Williams
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Omar Cooper Jr.
Antonio Williams
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Chig Okonkwo
Antonio Williams
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Wan'dale Robinson
Antonio Williams
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Chris Godwin Jr.
Antonio Williams
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Keenan Allen
Antonio Williams
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Ja'Kobi Lane
Antonio Williams
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Kaelon Black
Antonio Williams
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Makai Lemon
Antonio Williams
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Samaje Perine
Antonio Williams
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Rico Dowdle
Antonio Williams
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Kendrick Bourne
Antonio Williams
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Devaughn Vele
Antonio Williams
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Seth McGowan
Antonio Williams
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Elijah Mitchell
Antonio Williams
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Malik Washington
Antonio Williams
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Travis Hunter
Antonio Williams
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Ryan Flournoy
Antonio Williams
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Darius Cooper
Antonio Williams
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Malachi Fields
Antonio Williams
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Tre' Harris
Antonio Williams
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Konata Mumpfield
Antonio Williams
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Treylon Burks
Antonio Williams
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Keon Coleman
Antonio Williams
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Tez Johnson
Antonio Williams
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Tank Dell
Makai Lemon
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Kaelon Black
Makai Lemon
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Samaje Perine
Makai Lemon
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Ja'Kobi Lane
Makai Lemon
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Rico Dowdle
Makai Lemon
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Keenan Allen
Makai Lemon
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Kendrick Bourne
Makai Lemon
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Chris Godwin Jr.
Makai Lemon
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Makai Lemon
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Wan'dale Robinson
Makai Lemon
vs
Seth McGowan
Makai Lemon
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Chig Okonkwo
Makai Lemon
vs
Elijah Mitchell
Makai Lemon
vs
Khalil Shakir
Makai Lemon
vs
Malik Washington
Makai Lemon
vs
Caleb Douglas
Makai Lemon
vs
Demario Douglas
Makai Lemon
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Courtland Sutton
Makai Lemon
vs
Emmett Johnson
Makai Lemon
vs
Mark Andrews
Makai Lemon
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Makai Lemon
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Antonio Williams
Makai Lemon
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Makai Lemon
vs
Jadarian Price
Makai Lemon
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Makai Lemon
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Makai Lemon
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Makai Lemon
vs
Travis Hunter
Makai Lemon
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Makai Lemon
vs
Darius Cooper
Makai Lemon
vs
Malachi Fields
Makai Lemon
vs
Tre' Harris
Makai Lemon
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Makai Lemon
vs
Treylon Burks

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