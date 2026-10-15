👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE CHAMP
X
or
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X
or

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

Should I Drop Colston Loveland? Fantasy Football Outlook for Week 6 (2026)

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!

Should I drop Colston Loveland for fantasy football Week 6? Is Colston Loveland a safe player to cut? Read the fantasy football waivers outlook.

In This Article hide
Should I Drop Colston Loveland in Fantasy Football?
Who Should I Pickup for Fantasy Football?
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland is off to a rough start to 2026, to say the least. He was viewed as the next young tight end to take over the league and become a fantasy superstar.

Through five weeks, Loveland is the PPR TE33 in overall scoring and averaging 4.8 PPR points per game.

After a nightmare start, should you drop him in fantasy football?

Featured Promo: New Novig users get a $25 purchase match (50% discount up to $25) on your first Novig deposit, and a free month of RotoBaller's "Big-4" Premium Pass (NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL) which includes exclusive tools for Betting, Props, DFS and more! CLAIM IT NOW

 

Should I Drop Colston Loveland in Fantasy Football?

No, it is not time to drop Colston Loveland, and it won’t be for the foreseeable future. We’ve seen the Loveland breakout late last season, and we can’t put the cat back in the bag.

Now, there is no denying it's been a rough start, but Loveland still carries intriguing upside we want as fantasy managers.

Loveland remains heavily involved in a high-powered offense that will get their starting quarterback back. The 22-year-old has an 85.4 snap percentage, which ranks seventh among tight ends in the league.

Additionally, Loveland is fifth among tight ends in red zone targets (6), but he hasn’t been able to convert any of them into touchdowns. If his arms were just an inch longer, he'd at least have one touchdown.

We have to acknowledge the multiple ingredients baking into this mess for Loveland. The former Wolverine and the Bears have faced the 31st-hardest strength of schedule for tight ends in fantasy football, while he hasn't had Caleb Williams throwing him the ball. Instead, he's had to play with Tyson Bagent, who has thrown more interceptions than touchdowns.

Thankfully, Loveland’s strength of schedule will take a complete 180 to the easiest strength of schedule. Loveland will face six defenses that have allowed 14-plus fantasy points to the position the rest of this season.

Additionally, the team expects Williams to return to action sooner rather than later, and the last time he played a full game, the Bears scored 59 points. Yes, it was followed up by three and a half quarters of ugly football against the Vikings, but we won’t mention that here.

Remember, we're only 10 months removed from when Loveland was the best offensive weapon in the entire football league as a rookie. In his final four games, Loveland saw 10-plus targets each game and surpassed 90 receiving yards in three of the four games.

Loveland finished TE3 at worst each game during that same four-game stretch, and Williams only had eyes for him. However, defenses still couldn't stop or contain the duo.

It'd be hard to believe that those outings were a one-time thing and that we won’t see that level of play again.

Yes, it’s frustrating, the performance we’ve seen out of Loveland to this point, but he still carries league-winning upside. Loveland may not be a lineup lock, but he can’t be dropped off rosters.

At worst, he should be left on benches until he shows he can take advantage of a favorable fantasy schedule.

 

Who Should I Pickup for Fantasy Football?

The tight end landscape is once again extremely barren in fantasy football. There simply aren't players sitting on waivers offering anything more than touchdown-dependence.

All the tight ends that aren’t touchdown-dependent and reliable were drafted and are untouchable in trades. Frankly, there are only three of those tight ends in fantasy football right now: Brock Bowers, Trey McBride, and Tyler Warren.

Loveland was drafted and thought to be in that group, but unfortunately that hasn’t been the case through six weeks of the NFL season.

These players would be worth scooping up if they're on waivers to pair with Loveland: Brenton Strange, Chig Okonkwo, Kenyon Sadiq, and even Kyle Pitts Sr.

They might not inspire much excitement when putting in waiver claims, but they can keep managers afloat until Loveland becomes the guy we wanted him to be.

 

Who Should I Pickup Tool

Trying to decide who to pickup off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:

Who Should I Pickup for Week 6?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...

 
Player 1
 
Player 2
 
Player 3
 
Player 4
Who To Pickup?
Reset

Choose From The Top Ranked Players
Overall
QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DST
Rookies
1.
 
 
2.
 
 
3.
 
 
4.
 
 
5.
 
 
6.
 
 
7.
 
 
8.
 
 
9.
 
 
10.
 
 
11.
 
 
12.
 
 
13.
 
 
14.
 
 
15.
 
 
16.
 
 
17.
 
 
18.
 
 
19.
 
 
20.
 
 
21.
 
 
22.
 
 
23.
 
 
24.
 
 
25.
 
 
26.
 
 
27.
 
 
28.
 
 
29.
 
 
30.
 
 

 

Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Brenton Strange, Chig Okonkwo, Kenyon Sadiq. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pickup... all free! Make the right decisions.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on Brenton Strange, Chig Okonkwo, Kenyon Sadiq. He is one of the most common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Brenton Strange, Chig Okonkwo, Kenyon Sadiq:

Brenton Strange
vs
Hunter Henry
Brenton Strange
vs
Tyler Higbee
Brenton Strange
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Brenton Strange
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Brenton Strange
vs
Darren Waller
Brenton Strange
vs
Michael Mayer
Brenton Strange
vs
Charlie Kolar
Brenton Strange
vs
Eli Raridon
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Darren Waller
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Michael Mayer
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Charlie Kolar
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Eli Raridon
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Tyler Higbee
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Hunter Henry
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Brenton Strange

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More Fantasy Football Analysis

Fantasy Football Warning Signals for Week 6
Updated Waiver Wire Rankings for Week 6
Start/Sit Chart - All Week 6 Matchup Ratings
Seahawks vs. Broncos TNF Start 'Em, Sit 'Em


Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!

REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Posts 20-15 Double-Double Against Brooklyn
Oskar Bäck

Oskar Back Sustains Upper-Body Injury in Wednesday's Win
Mikel Brown Jr.

Impresses in Limited Minutes Wednesday
Nicolas Roy

Dealing With Lower-Body Injury
Michael Porter Jr.

Scores 27 Points in Preseason Finale
Simon Edvinsson

Red Wings Determined to Keep Simon Edvinsson
Kristaps Porzingis

Back at Warriors Facility, Remains Out Indefinitely
Bradley Beal

to Miss the Beginning of the Regular Season
Houston Astros

Joe Espada Will Not Return as Astros Manager in 2027
Jalen Duren

Dominates in His Preseason Debut
Munetaka Murakami

White Sox Discussing Extension With Munetaka Murakami
Alec Pierce

Out of his Cast, Might Not be Close to a Return
Shohei Ohtani

Batting Sixth in NLCS Game 3 on Wednesday
Quinshon Judkins

Misses Practice, In Danger of Missing Week 6
Rasmus Ristolainen

to Remain Out Thursday
Mike Matheson

to Miss Second Consecutive Game
Wyatt Johnston

Stars Hope to Have Wyatt Johnston Back on Saturday
Joel Kiviranta

Available Wednesday
Pierre-Luc Dubois

Still Out Wednesday
Roope Hintz

Fine for Wednesday
Cale Makar

Expected to Play Wednesday
D'Andre Swift

Off the Week 6 Injury Report
CeeDee Lamb

Puts in Full Practice on Wednesday
Lamar Jackson

Misses Practice on Wednesday
Jeremiyah Love

Will Not Practice on Wednesday
Marvin Harrison Jr.

Set to Make Texans Debut in Week 6
Ladd McConkey

Practicing on Wednesday
Saquon Barkley

Still Not Spotted at Practice
DeVonta Smith

Not Spotted at Wednesday's Practice
Rashee Rice

Not Practicing on Wednesday
Ashton Jeanty

Will Play in Week 6
A.J. Brown

Patriots Opening Practice Window on A.J. Brown
Michael Penix Jr.

Expected to Start Sunday
Caleb Williams

to Practice in Full on Wednesday
Breece Hall

Remains Week-to-Week
Jalon Daniels

Buccaneers Planning on Starting Jalon Daniels Again at QB
Zach Charbonnet

Could Make Season Debut in Week 7
Philadelphia Phillies

Don Mattingly To Manage Phillies For Two More Years
Ridly Greig

Sustains a "Strain" in Tuesday's Loss
Brandin Podziemski

Tallies 17 Points in Win Over Lakers
Wyatt Johnston

to Remain Out Wednesday
Darnell Nurse

Injured in Fight Tuesday
Yaxel Lendeborg

Shakes Off Ankle Scare in Las Vegas
Taylor Hall

Sustains Upper-Body Injury in Tuesday's Win
Lamar Jackson

Has Realistic Chance to Return in Week 6
Austin Reaves

Pours in 28 Points Against Warriors
Ryan Poehling

Out for 6-8 Weeks With MCL Sprain
Tyrese Haliburton

Scores 24 Points in Return to Oklahoma City
Jared Spurgeon

Dealing With Upper-Body Injury
James Wiseman

Posts Double-Double in Preseason Start
Alex DeBrincat

Agrees to Seven-Year Extension With Red Wings
Kawhi Leonard

Looks Sharp in Toronto Return
Myles Garrett

Won't Return to Practice This Week
Tyreek Hill

Found Liable for Battery, Could Still Face a Suspension
Shohei Ohtani

Will Be in Dodgers' Game 3 Lineup
Ziaire Williams

Ruled Out Again on Tuesday
Luka Dončić

Luka Doncic Resting Tuesday Versus Golden State
Walker Kessler

Set to Make Preseason Debut Tuesday
Dylan Cardwell

Sidelined at Least Two Weeks
Payton Pritchard

Agrees to Two-Year Extension with Celtics
Mike Matheson

Misses Tuesday's Action
Luke Evangelista

Out Against Red Wings
Jacob Markstrom

Unavailable Tuesday
Cutter Gauthier

Ruled Out for Tuesday
Shohei Ohtani

Dodgers Consider Benching Shohei Ohtani for Game 3 of NLCS
Mikel Brown Jr.

Expected to Make His Preseason Debut Wednesday
Los Angeles Clippers

Yuki Kawamura Waived by Clippers
Denver Nuggets

Nuggets Waive Lonnie Walker IV
Kristaps Porzingis

Still Without Return-to-Court Timeline
Sonny Gray

Will Return for Another Year in 2027
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

has Laser Eye Surgery
Shane McClanahan

Won't Return in the Postseason
Drew Rasmussen

Starting Game 1 of ALCS Against Cleveland
José Ramírez

Jose Ramirez Hits Decisive Homer To Lift Guardians
Gavin Williams

Elite In Game 5 Win Over White Sox
Jacob Misiorowski

to Start Game 1 of NLCS Against Dodgers
Corey Seager

has Bone Spur Removed From his Elbow
Tarik Skubal

Dodgers to Start Tarik Skubal in Game 1 of NLCS Against Brewers
Power your platform with our news
View All News

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

Fantasy Football Warning Signals for Week 6
Week 6 Fantasy Football Rankings: All Formats
Updated Waiver Wire Rankings for Week 6
Start/Sit Chart - All Week 6 Matchup Ratings