Should I drop Colston Loveland for fantasy football Week 6? Is Colston Loveland a safe player to cut? Read the fantasy football waivers outlook.
Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland is off to a rough start to 2026, to say the least. He was viewed as the next young tight end to take over the league and become a fantasy superstar.
Through five weeks, Loveland is the PPR TE33 in overall scoring and averaging 4.8 PPR points per game.
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Should I Drop Colston Loveland in Fantasy Football?
No, it is not time to drop Colston Loveland, and it won’t be for the foreseeable future. We’ve seen the Loveland breakout late last season, and we can’t put the cat back in the bag.
1st career touchdown for Colston Loveland!
CHIvsCIN on CBS/Paramount+
https://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt https://t.co/PQBVjn5MRU
— NFL (@NFL) November 2, 2025
Now, there is no denying it's been a rough start, but Loveland still carries intriguing upside we want as fantasy managers.
Loveland remains heavily involved in a high-powered offense that will get their starting quarterback back. The 22-year-old has an 85.4 snap percentage, which ranks seventh among tight ends in the league.
Additionally, Loveland is fifth among tight ends in red zone targets (6), but he hasn’t been able to convert any of them into touchdowns. If his arms were just an inch longer, he'd at least have one touchdown.
We have to acknowledge the multiple ingredients baking into this mess for Loveland. The former Wolverine and the Bears have faced the 31st-hardest strength of schedule for tight ends in fantasy football, while he hasn't had Caleb Williams throwing him the ball. Instead, he's had to play with Tyson Bagent, who has thrown more interceptions than touchdowns.
Thankfully, Loveland’s strength of schedule will take a complete 180 to the easiest strength of schedule. Loveland will face six defenses that have allowed 14-plus fantasy points to the position the rest of this season.
Additionally, the team expects Williams to return to action sooner rather than later, and the last time he played a full game, the Bears scored 59 points. Yes, it was followed up by three and a half quarters of ugly football against the Vikings, but we won’t mention that here.
Remember, we're only 10 months removed from when Loveland was the best offensive weapon in the entire football league as a rookie. In his final four games, Loveland saw 10-plus targets each game and surpassed 90 receiving yards in three of the four games.
Loveland finished TE3 at worst each game during that same four-game stretch, and Williams only had eyes for him. However, defenses still couldn't stop or contain the duo.
It'd be hard to believe that those outings were a one-time thing and that we won’t see that level of play again.
Yes, it’s frustrating, the performance we’ve seen out of Loveland to this point, but he still carries league-winning upside. Loveland may not be a lineup lock, but he can’t be dropped off rosters.
At worst, he should be left on benches until he shows he can take advantage of a favorable fantasy schedule.
Who Should I Pickup for Fantasy Football?
The tight end landscape is once again extremely barren in fantasy football. There simply aren't players sitting on waivers offering anything more than touchdown-dependence.
All the tight ends that aren’t touchdown-dependent and reliable were drafted and are untouchable in trades. Frankly, there are only three of those tight ends in fantasy football right now: Brock Bowers, Trey McBride, and Tyler Warren.
Kirk Cousins ➡️ Brock Bowers for a Raiders touchdown!
@LVvsNE on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/imBWPFJpvw
— NFL (@NFL) October 11, 2026
Loveland was drafted and thought to be in that group, but unfortunately that hasn’t been the case through six weeks of the NFL season.
These players would be worth scooping up if they're on waivers to pair with Loveland: Brenton Strange, Chig Okonkwo, Kenyon Sadiq, and even Kyle Pitts Sr.
They might not inspire much excitement when putting in waiver claims, but they can keep managers afloat until Loveland becomes the guy we wanted him to be.
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Trying to decide who to pickup off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...
Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Brenton Strange, Chig Okonkwo, Kenyon Sadiq. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pickup... all free! Make the right decisions.
2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on Brenton Strange, Chig Okonkwo, Kenyon Sadiq. He is one of the most common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.
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Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Brenton Strange, Chig Okonkwo, Kenyon Sadiq:
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