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Seahawks vs. Broncos TNF Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Jaxson Smith-Njigba, Emanuel Wilson, Sam Darnold, Bo Nix, Jaylen Waddle, JK Dobbins, RJ Harvey,more

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Jaxon Smith-Njigba Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups

Fantasy football start 'em, sit 'em lineups advice for the Seahawks vs. Broncos Thursday game in Week 6 2026). NFL matchups analysis and TNF starts/sits for Week 6.

In This Article hide
Seattle Seahawks @ Denver Broncos
Seahawks vs. Broncos Matchup Breakdown
Must-Starts for Fantasy Football Lineups
Possible Starts for Fantasy Football Lineups
Consider Sitting for Fantasy Football Lineups
Kirksey’s Thursday Night Football Picks
More Fantasy Football Analysis

The Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos kick off Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season on Thursday Night Football in a matchup between two teams with playoff aspirations, but up-and-down performances. Seattle is coming off a tough 32-29 loss to San Francisco, while Denver picked up an important 23-17 road victory over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5.

Seattle enters as a small road favorite, but both offenses have some significant injury concerns heading into this matchup that may or may not be resolved. The Seahawks will still be without Zach Charbonnet and Jadarian Price, while Jaxon Smith-Njigba is questionable with an ankle injury, and Denver has its own problems with Pat Bryant and Jonah Coleman ruled out.

I will bring you Thursday Night Football analysis all season, focusing on who to start, who is on the fence, and who should find the bench. Let's dive into this Week 6 matchup in Denver. You can also check out our main Week 6 rankings for all other players. Good luck in Week 6, RotoBallers!

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Seattle Seahawks @ Denver Broncos

Thursday, October 15, 8:15 p.m. ET

Notable Injuries:

  • Jaxon Smith-Njigba (WR, SEA) – Questionable – Ankle
  • Zach Charbonnet (RB, SEA) – Out – Knee
  • Jadarian Price (RB, SEA) – Out – Chest
  • Pat Bryant (WR, DEN) – Out – Ankle
  • Jonah Coleman (RB, DEN) – Out – Ankle

Seahawks vs. Broncos Matchup Breakdown

Seattle nearly pulled off a big comeback against San Francisco in Week 5 but ultimately lost to the division foe 32-29. The Seahawks now face a Denver defense that held the Chargers to 17 points last week, and the health of Smith-Njigba is a major concern for Sam Darnold and the passing game.

The Seahawks' backfield is also dealing with injuries, as Charbonnet and Price are both unavailable. That should once again create a substantial opportunity for Emanuel Wilson, who could be one of the week's most interesting fantasy plays, assuming a full-time role.

Denver won an important divisional game against the Chargers, but the Broncos haven't exactly been an offensive juggernaut. Sean Payton took over offensive playcalling, but things still looked lethargic. Bo Nix and company will need to find ways to move the ball against a Seattle defense that is at times ferocious.

Specifically, Denver will need more from Jaylen Waddle, Courtland Sutton, Troy Franklin, and Evan Engram. The running game could also play a major role, with J.K. Dobbins and RJ Harvey both potentially involved, but the passing game has been disappointing all year.

The low 40.5-point total suggests we shouldn't expect an offensive explosion Thursday night. There are still some interesting fantasy options, but this looks like a matchup where volume and potential touchdowns will matter more than big yardage totals.

 

Must-Starts for Fantasy Football Lineups

Jaxon Smith-Njigba (WR, SEA)

Jaxon Smith-Njigba has been one of the best receivers in football this season, leading the NFL with 583 receiving yards and seven touchdowns through five games. The ankle injury is worth monitoring, but assuming he plays, there is absolutely no reason to consider sitting him, especially against a banged-up Denver secondary. He's an auto-start.

Emanuel Wilson (RB, SEA)

Wilson has suddenly become one of the most interesting fantasy running backs in football, producing at least 72 yards and a touchdown in back-to-back games. With Charbonnet and Price both out, Wilson should see plenty of work against a Denver defense that just allowed 155 rushing yards to the Chargers and is currently allowing the eighth-most fantasy points to the position.

 

Possible Starts for Fantasy Football Lineups

Sam Darnold (QB, SEA)

Darnold has thrown five interceptions over his last three games, and Denver's aggressive defense could create more problems for him Thursday night. The potential absence of Patrick Surtain II helps, but Darnold is still more of a QB2 option than a must-start unless you are desperate.

Bo Nix (QB, DEN)

Nix has struggled to generate consistent fantasy production, and now he faces a Seattle defense that hasn't allowed an opposing quarterback to throw for 200 yards in a game this season. His rushing ability keeps him in the streaming conversation, but the passing matchup is extremely difficult. He and his wide receivers don't seem to be on the same page this season.

Jaylen Waddle (WR, DEN)

Waddle has averaged just over 56 total yards over his last four games, but Denver could lean on him more heavily with Bryant sidelined and a superstar receiver on the other side. Seattle has allowed eight passing touchdowns through five games, giving Waddle some upside as a WR3 or Flex. He has largely disappointed through five weeks, but a matchup against Seattle doesn't guarantee success.

J.K. Dobbins (RB, DEN)

Dobbins should see the bulk of the volume, but Denver's running game has struggled to find much consistency this season. The Broncos are averaging just 3.62 yards per carry, making Dobbins a volume-dependent RB2/Flex option against a tough Seattle defense.

RJ Harvey (RB, DEN)

If the Broncos start to trail in this game, it could create additional opportunities for Harvey, particularly if Denver wants to get more explosive plays out of its backfield. He is still difficult to trust for consistent touches, but the injuries make him an interesting Flex option in deeper leagues. He is better in PPR leagues.

 

Consider Sitting for Fantasy Football Lineups

Cooper Kupp and Rashid Shaheed (WRs, SEA)

Smith-Njigba continues to dominate Seattle's passing game, leaving Kupp and Shaheed fighting for secondary opportunities. Both have some upside, particularly if Smith-Njigba is limited, but neither has the consistent volume I want in a fantasy starter.

AJ Barner (TE, SEA)

Barner has some touchdown appeal, but Seattle's passing game is heavily concentrated around Smith-Njigba. With a difficult matchup and a projected team total of just 21.5 points, Barner is a touchdown-dependent streaming option.

Courtland Sutton and Troy Franklin (WRs, DEN)

Sutton and Franklin could see additional opportunities with Bryant out, but Seattle's secondary has been one of the league's toughest matchups for opposing passing games. Sutton is difficult to bench in deeper leagues, but both receivers carry significant downside in a game with such a low projected total.

Evan Engram (TE, DEN)

Engram hasn't established the kind of consistent target volume fantasy managers were hoping for, and Seattle isn't an opponent that makes me optimistic about a breakout. With Waddle, Sutton, and Franklin competing for targets, Engram belongs on the bench in most standard leagues.

 

Kirksey’s Thursday Night Football Picks

Current Spread: SEA -2.5
Over/Under: 40.5

Seattle is the better team on paper, but this is a tricky spot for the Seahawks after an emotional divisional loss to San Francisco and Seattle going on the road in a short week. Darnold has been turning the ball over too frequently, and traveling to Denver is never easy.

Still, Denver's defensive injuries could be the difference. If Smith-Njigba is healthy enough to play his usual role, Seattle should have enough offensive firepower to win a close game, especially with Wilson providing some balance on the ground and the Broncos struggling to stop the run.

The total has dropped a couple of points to 40.5, and I understand why. Seattle has been excellent against opposing quarterbacks, Denver's offense has struggled with consistency, and both teams are dealing with injuries to important offensive players.

I expect a relatively conservative game with plenty of running plays and neither team trying to force big plays that could lead to turnovers. Seattle should make enough plays to win, but I don't see either offense putting up a particularly impressive point total.

A 21-16 Seattle victory seems about right, giving us a small Seahawks cover and an under hit. But if either team starts turning the ball over and giving the other team short fields, that's who this game gets to the over.

The Pick: SEA -2.5, UNDER 40.5

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