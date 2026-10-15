Dan's fantasy football start 'em, sit 'em picks for Week 6 of 2026. He looks at potential warning signals from Cam Skattebo, Jaylen Waddle, Romeo Doubs, Chris Godwin, Mark Andrews.
Welcome to Week 6 of fantasy football, RotoBallers. To accompany the start of another week of NFL action, I have a fresh edition of Warning Signals. Here, I focus my attention on players who I worry could play spoiler for upcoming fantasy matchups.
Sometimes warning signals can be seen when reflecting on a recent performance. Was last week’s dud a one-off stinker, or the culmination of recent trends? Sometimes they can be seen when looking ahead. Is my fringe flex option running into a tough matchup this weekend? Will a change to an NFL roster put a cap on a player’s production?
I am constantly on the lookout for the signs of an impending bust week. Staying on my toes could make or break my next matchup, and that matchup could mean the difference between making or missing the fantasy playoffs. Before you lock your rosters, beware of the following Warning Signals for Week 6 of fantasy football.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Cam Skattebo, RB, New York Giants
Cam Skattebo kicked off the season well enough to satisfy those who drafted him. In Week 1, he had 81 rushing yards and a touchdown in the Giants’ surprise win over the Cowboys. Since then, the reckless running back has hit the skids. Over the last four games, Skattebo has failed to reach the end zone again and averaged just 3.4 yards per carry and 53.3 yards per game.
Skattebo’s YPC rebounded to 4.5 in Week 5, but he needed overtime to get there. In regulation, Skattebo handled 10 carries (and just three in the second half) for a whopping 26 rushing yards. Skattebo ripped off a 19-yard run in overtime, but also lost a fumble after the Giants had entered field goal range on their second possession of the extra period. The turnover was his first of the year, but it was Skattebo’s fourth fumble overall.
While Skattebo still dominated the running back snap share, Najee Harris and Tyrone Tracy Jr. mixed in enough to drive his rush share to a season-low 48%. Harris had the team’s sole goal-line carry (a failed end zone bid preceding Likely’s score) and now has the same number of red zone opportunities as Skattebo since Week 2.
A Week 6 matchup against the Saints sets Skattebo up for a bounceback, but I worry about his long-term viability. If ball security continues to be an issue, the rotations with Najee Harris will become more frequent. With virtually no passing work coming his way (Skattebo has 12 targets this season) and Harris siphoning off red zone touches, Skattebo’s fantasy outlook is trending downward.
Cam Skattebo fumbles as the Giants were going in to win the game https://t.co/LCBh3GoM59
— Talkin’ Giants (@TalkinGiants) October 11, 2026
Jaylen Waddle, WR, Denver Broncos
So far, the Jaylen Waddle experience in Denver has not gone as hoped. Through Week 5, Waddle has 18 receptions for 204 yards and one touchdown, making him the WR36 on the season. On a week-to-week basis, Waddle has finished as a WR1 once (Week 2), a WR2 once (Week 4), and outside the top 50 at his position the other three weeks.
Denver’s offense has sputtered through the first few weeks of the season. The Broncos rank 30th in offensive yards per game, 25th in passing yards per game, and Bo Nix’s 59.9% completion rate ranks 27th. Sean Payton taking over offensive playcalling in Week 5 offered a glimmer of hope for a turnaround, but Waddle had just two catches for 19 yards against the Chargers.
Nix is moving off his first read more often than any other starting quarterback, a possible result of Waddle’s poor separation scores this season. Waddle has fared well against man coverage, but has been stymied by zone schemes. Unfortunately for him (and fantasy managers), he will face one of the NFL’s most zone-heavy defenses in the Seahawks this week. Don’t let him put you in an early hole on Thursday night.
Are we allowed to start the bust talk on Jaylen Waddle yet?
He's been held to 35 yds or fewer in 4 of 5 games with just 1 TD on the season
— Michael F. Florio (@MichaelFFlorio) October 11, 2026
Romeo Doubs, WR, New England Patriots
I had high hopes that Romeo Doubs’ move to the Patriots meant he was going to take another step forward. In Green Bay, it was never quite clear who the primary receiver was, and the role seemed to shift week-to-week. In New England, I saw Doubs forming a clear one-two tandem with A.J. Brown (ankle) and benefiting from the deep balls Drake Maye was chucking last season.
Unfortunately, this seems to be another case where my forecast was seriously misguided. Doubs put up a goose egg in his debut with the Pats, and even an injury to Brown hasn’t reaped much in the way of extra production. He did grab six catches for 58 yards and score two touchdowns in Week 4, but Doubs crashed back to earth last week with a single catch for 16 yards in a game where Maye threw for 374 yards and four touchdowns.
It was one thing to deal with Doubs during Maye’s struggles in the first few weeks of the season, but his lack of involvement in Week 5 is damning. Doubs’ window of opportunity to be used as New England’s top receiver is closing, with Brown on the cusp of returning from his ankle injury. Unless his usage stabilizes in the next couple of weeks, I am afraid Doubs is on the same irregular boom-bust cycle he was on as a Packer.
A.J. Brown back at Pats practice 🫡 https://t.co/yLjcFgUTqS
— New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 14, 2026
Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
This one stings, as Chris Godwin has been one of my favorite players in fantasy over the years. Finally healthy again, I was hoping for a rebound. Alas, Tampa’s offense got off to a rocky start, and things only got worse with quarterback Baker Mayfield (thumb) getting sidelined with a dislocated thumb.
To date, Godwin has 19 catches for 179 receiving yards, and he has yet to score a touchdown in 2026, nor has he reached 50 yards in a game. Godwin led the team in targets in Week 4, but finished fourth among his teammates in the Buccaneers’ other four games this season. Both Mayfield and fill-in Jalon Daniels have shown a strong preference for getting Emeka Egbuka the ball and using tight end Cade Otton as a safety valve.
Godwin doesn’t feel like an outright drop to me, but given his current usage, he is hard to plug in even as a bye week stand-in. A meeting with the Steelers is on deck, and Pittsburgh has made short work of the lowly offenses they have seen so far this year (the Bengals in Week 2 being the exception). Personally, I’ll hold out as long as I am able in the hopes that Mayfield might be back to his old self for Tampa’s games against Atlanta and Detroit in the weeks ahead.
Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens
How the mighty have fallen. There was a time when Mark Andrews was one of the better tight ends on the fantasy football market. Andrews’ production plummeted last year, but with Isaiah Likely off to the Giants, it looked like Andrews was poised to resume his mantle as the Ravens’ unquestioned TE1 and soak up all the end zone targets that came with it.
Unfortunately, 2026 is falling right in line with last year’s flop. The oafish reputation that Andrews has picked up gained more steam in Week 5. In the Ravens’ game against the Falcons, Andrews dropped a would-be touchdown pass, lost a fumble that Atlanta returned for a touchdown, dropped a critical third-down pass in the fourth quarter, and dropped a two-point conversion that would have tied the game with less than seven minutes in regulation.
Andrews’ time in the sun seems to have gone. Part of me is tempted to stick with him to see if the Ravens still utilize him as their go-to red zone target. Another part of me points out that Baltimore really doesn’t need to do that, given how effective Derrick Henry has been inside the 20 this year. Even if they do keep forcing it to Andrews, does that make him more valuable than any of the other TD-dependent tight ends out there?
FUMBLE! JESSIE BATES PICKS IT UP AND RUNS IT IN FOR SIX!
@BALvsATL on NBC/Peacock
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/QNUGByteeh
— NFL (@NFL) October 12, 2026
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