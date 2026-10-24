Bruno's Week 7 fantasy football RB start/sit picks for 2026. Get lineup advice for Woody Marks, Ollie Gordon II, J.K. Dobbins, and more.
Usage drives this Week 7 board. David Montgomery is out again, Ollie Gordon II returns from the Miami Dolphins' bye with rushing touchdowns in three consecutive games, and the Denver Broncos have given J.K. Dobbins 35 carries over their last two games.
Volume can lie. Tony Pollard got a season-high 19 carries in Week 6 without catching a pass, and Emanuel Wilson also went without a reception that week. Samaje Perine returns from the Cincinnati Bengals' bye after matching Chase Brown's 16 touches against Miami.
Take Woody Marks over Wilson. The Houston Texans and Seattle Seahawks are both missing running backs, but Marks faces a New York Giants defense allowing 5.0 yards per carry, while Wilson gets the Kansas City Chiefs, who have held opponents to 3.5.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule
Week 7 Starts - Potential Fantasy Football Booms
Woody Marks - Houston Texans vs. New York Giants
Start Marks as an RB2. Houston will be without both Montgomery (groin) and Jawhar Jordan (quadriceps) against the Giants, leaving Marks as the lead option ahead of Dare Ogunbowale.
Marks carried the load against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 6, with 15 carries for 56 yards and two catches for 25 yards. Jordan added 43 rushing yards and a 25-yard touchdown on six carries.
He also received 15 carries against the Tennessee Titans in Week 5, finishing with 85 scrimmage yards and four receptions.
His 30 carries across those two games top his 28 from the first four weeks, and those last two appearances produced 36 touches for 166 yards without a touchdown.
The receiving work props up the floor. Those six receptions and 48 receiving yards supplied 10.8 PPR points over the two games.
Marks produced 22.6 total PPR points without a touchdown, compared with Pollard's 12.8 over the same stretch.
Woody Marks is wide open and gets the @HoustonTexans just inside field goal range...
HOUvsJAX on NFL Network
Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/kIkn1kIptN
NFL (@NFL) October 18, 2026
The matchup improves further, with the Giants also missing linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (shoulder) against a defense already conceding five yards per rushing attempt.
Jamie Calandro slots Marks at RB10 in his Week 7 half-PPR rankings for RotoBaller.
Ollie Gordon II - Miami Dolphins at New York Jets
Gordon has produced two different ways. He needed just nine carries to reach 100 yards against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 4, with a 53-yard run doing much of the damage.
In Week 5 against Cincinnati, he handled 18 attempts for 88 yards, with a longest run of 22.
53 yards for Ollie Gordon II
MIAvsMIN on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/AC6Jer243h
NFL (@NFL) October 4, 2026
Without his longest carry against Cincinnati, Gordon still gained 66 yards on 17 attempts, so the yardage was less concentrated in one play than against Minnesota.
He scored in both games and also reached the end zone against Kansas City in Week 3.
Gordon owns this backfield.
With De'Von Achane (knee) out for the season, Jaylen Wright is the main competition, and over Miami's last two games Gordon received 27 carries to Wright's 11 and gained 188 rushing yards to Wright's 18.
I would use Gordon as an RB2 in Week 7, with a little more enthusiasm in standard and half-PPR formats.
He has only five receptions for 14 yards across his last three games, so his case still rests heavily on rushing.
The Jets are a soft landing spot, with 738 rushing yards allowed through six games, an average of 123 per game.
Gordon also retained an 18-carry workload in Miami's seven-point loss to Cincinnati, so he can stay involved when the Dolphins are playing from behind.
J.K. Dobbins - Denver Broncos at Arizona Cardinals
Start Dobbins against Arizona because Denver keeps feeding him, not because he has scored in consecutive games.
Denver gave him 18 carries for 68 yards against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5, then 17 carries for 41 yards against Seattle. Including receptions, Dobbins handled 20 touches in each game.
RJ Harvey received just three carries against Los Angeles and six against Seattle.
Efficiency is the weak spot, so keep him in RB2 territory despite the recent scoring. Dobbins is averaging 3.3 yards per carry this season and has topped 50 rushing yards only once in six games.
Without his touchdowns, his last two performances would have yielded 9.4 and 7.6 PPR points.
Calandro has Dobbins at RB20 in his half-PPR rankings, and Arizona's 4.4 yards allowed per carry makes this a workable matchup for another substantial rushing assignment.
Don't push him too high in PPR lineups, because Harvey remains the more involved receiving back. Both backs caught three passes against Seattle, but Harvey's gained 31 yards compared with just five for Dobbins.
Jonah Coleman (ankle) is also questionable after missing Denver's last four games.
Week 7 Concerns - Potential Fantasy Football Busts
Tony Pollard - Tennessee Titans vs. Cleveland Browns
Pollard's 19 carries against the Indianapolis Colts, a season high, produced 76 yards and no touchdown, and he finished without a reception for the second consecutive game.
The yardage never became fantasy points. Pollard has gained 128 rushing yards on 33 attempts over Weeks 5 and 6, yet those opportunities yielded just 12.8 combined PPR points.
He has eight catches for 24 yards all season, with 22 of those yards coming in Week 3 against the Giants.
Don't count on a touchdown rescue. The Browns have allowed only one rushing touchdown through six games, and Pollard has scored just once this season.
The ceiling is low. Pollard's best PPR result is 13.6 points, reached against the Giants in Week 3, despite at least 14 carries in five straight games and no 80-yard rushing day this season.
Tyjae Spears (knee) is questionable, but even if he sits, I would still start Marks, Gordon, or Dobbins over Pollard.
Emanuel Wilson - Seattle Seahawks vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Bench Wilson against Kansas City, even with Zach Charbonnet (knee) ruled out and Wilson set to lead Seattle's rushing attack again.
Charbonnet's absence has not given Wilson control of the passing-down role. George Holani handled late-down and two-minute work, while Wilson rushed 14 times for 52 yards against Denver and failed to catch his only target.
Touchdowns flattered him, not efficiency. Wilson scored three total touchdowns in the two games before Denver, rushing for 81 yards against the Chargers and 61 against the San Francisco 49ers before slipping to 52 against Denver.
His rushing average remained below four yards per carry in all three games.
Kansas City has allowed almost exactly the 3.5 yards per carry Wilson has averaged over those three games, so the Chiefs offer no obvious opportunity for his rushing efficiency to improve.
Seattle gave Wilson at least 20 attempts in two of his last three games, and his 55 carries in that stretch produced only 194 rushing yards.
Right guard Anthony Bradford is expected to return, which helps Seattle's offensive line, but I would still start Dobbins or Gordon ahead of Wilson.
Samaje Perine - Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens
Don't let the 78 scrimmage yards and receiving touchdown against Miami before Cincinnati's bye fool you. Bench Perine at Baltimore.
Perine's day came on 14 carries for 68 yards and two catches for 10 yards, including a six-yard touchdown.
He outgained Brown, who lost a fumble and finished with 39 rushing yards on 13 attempts, and both backs finished with 16 touches.
Samaje Perine is the recipient of Joe Burrow's 2nd TD pass of the game
@CINvsMIA on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/2UA9FlFNbP
NFL (@NFL) October 11, 2026
Don't treat it as a new weekly role. Perine had not exceeded five carries in any of the first four games, and Miami accounted for 68 of his 110 rushing yards this season.
Brown still owns the receiving work, with 24 catches this season to Perine's seven. Against Jacksonville in Week 4, Brown rushed for only 10 yards but caught 11 passes for 71 more.
Perine went without a reception in that game.
Perine has yet to score on the ground this season, and Calandro places him at RB35 in his Week 7 half-PPR rankings. Baltimore has allowed seven rushing touchdowns, but only 3.8 yards per carry.
Make sure to follow Bruno on X: @MuleKickSports.
More Fantasy Football Analysis
Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App
Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!