Xavier Worthy To Take On Chargers In Week 14
4 days agoKansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy will face the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 14. The rookie has been a consistent factor in the Kansas City offense lately, catching at least four passes and totaling more than 45 yards in the last three games. The Chiefs also like to get Worthy involved in the run game, giving him at least one carry in eight games this season. Worthy will look to be productive this week against the Chargers, who rank 14th in fantasy points allowed to opposing wide receivers this season. Worthy and Patrick Mahomes have had difficulty connecting on deep passes this season, but it could be a matter of time until they do. Worthy is ranked WR41 in our RotoBaller Half-PPR rankings, making him a deeper flex option this week. Fantasy managers can do better than Worthy this week, especially since he hasn't displayed a ceiling-type game since Week 1.
Source: Hayden Winks - Twitter
Source: Hayden Winks - Twitter