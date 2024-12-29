Tyreek Hill Deemed Active Against Browns
2 weeks agoMiami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (wrist) is officially active for Week 17's game against the Cleveland Browns. The star wideout finally started finding the end zone again from Week 10 to Week 16, but he'll have to operate with Tyler Huntley instead of Tua Tagovailoa (hip). During Huntley's three starts earlier this season, Hill registered WR54, WR32, and WR73 finishes in half-PPR leagues. The Browns allow the third-most fantasy points per game to opposing receivers but are 22nd against opposing quarterbacks. Fantasy managers may want to temper expectations a bit for Hill, especially in a game forecasted with thunderstorms and wind.
Source: Miami Dolphins
