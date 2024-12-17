Trevon Diggs Not Guaranteed To Be Ready For Start Of Next Season
3 weeks agoDallas Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said on 105.3 The Fan on Monday that cornerback Trevon Diggs (knee) will have surgery to fix an issue in his articular cartilage, and his recovery could take up to eight months. The expectation is that Diggs won't be ready for the start of training camp, but there's a chance he could be ready for the start of the regular season. Diggs' injury is related to fluid in his knee and subsequent cartilage problems. The 26-year-old defensive back made back-to-back Pro Bowls in 2021 and 2022 and was an All-Pro in 2021, but he's had back-to-back injury-plagued years now and has played in a combined 13 games in that span. In 11 starts in 2024, he had 42 tackles (35 solo), two interceptions and 11 pass breakups. Diggs had a league-high 11 picks in 2021 but has six in three years since.
Source: DallasCowboys.com - Joseph Hoyt
Source: DallasCowboys.com - Joseph Hoyt