TreVeyon Henderson a Risky Play in Fantasy Football Right Now
Oct 17, 2026, 10:05 AM ETNew England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson (ankle) has struggled to produce at a meaningful level lately, and a lingering ankle injury further complicates his outlook for Week 6 against the New York Jets. Henderson has played fewer than 38% of the snaps in each of the last three weeks, and he has failed to score more than 4.8 PPR points in any of those games. He has been largely out-snapped and out-produced by Rhamondre Stevenson, and we don't envision that trend changing on Sunday. Henderson's outlook would be murky even if he were fully healthy, but the ankle injury also complicates matters. He's currently listed as questionable, and while it seems like he's slightly leaning toward playing, that's far from guaranteed right now. If there's any saving grace, it's the fact that the Jets have allowed the ninth-most fantasy points and seventh-most rushing yards to running backs in 2026. Managers playing in deeper leagues or dealing with plenty of running back injuries may want to keep an eye on his injury status heading into Sunday, but otherwise, he's simply worth benching in most formats.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
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Rhamondre Stevenson Carries Touchdown Streak Into Week 6
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 17, 2026, 10:00 AM ETNew England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson has scored at least 17 PPR points and a touchdown in each of his last two games, and he'll look to keep that streak alive in Week 6 against the New York Jets. Stevenson has been impressive this season, ranking as the overall RB18 in PPR leagues. Not only has he maintained his large role in the receiving game, but he has also been used heavily in the rushing attack, despite the presence of second-year back TreVeyon Henderson (ankle). Henderson has battled an ankle injury while underperforming at times this year, leading to Stevenson earning more trust in this offense. The 28-year-old should be started in leagues with 12+ teams this week, especially against a Jets defense allowing the seventh-most rushing yards and second-most receiving touchdowns to opposing running backs in 2026. With that being said, his exact outlook will depend on whether Henderson suits up or not. Assuming Henderson is able to play, we're viewing Stevenson as a fringe top-24 running back in fantasy football this week. He'd still be worth starting, but he's not a lock for high-end production while sharing touches.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
DK Metcalf a Low-End WR2 Option if Active in Week 6
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 17, 2026, 9:58 AM ETPittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf (illness) is officially listed as questionable to play in his team's Week 6 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after missing practice on Friday with an illness. Metcalf's production has largely been underwhelming so far this season, as he's recorded 19 catches for 225 yards and a touchdown on 37 targets across five games. However, he could be in a position to see a heavy target share if he plays in Week 6, as Steelers wideouts Roman Wilson (finger) and Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) will both be inactive. The Buccaneers defense has been a mid-pack unit against the pass in 2026, ranking 18th in the NFL in passing yards allowed (1,173) and 17th in yards per pass attempt allowed (7.1). Still, Pittsburgh quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been playing well of late, throwing for 826 yards and nine touchdowns over the last three weeks. If active, Metcalf profiles as a low-end WR2 option for fantasy managers in Week 6.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Drake Maye's Ceiling Even Higher with Top Target Returning
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 17, 2026, 9:53 AM ETNew England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye overcame a frustrating start to the season and is now producing at a higher level than anyone else in fantasy football. Maye has eight touchdowns over his last two games, including two scores last week against the Las Vegas Raiders. During that same window, he has an impressive total of 643 passing yards, 79 rushing yards, two turnovers, and just two sacks. The path to high-end fantasy production remains very favorable for Maye in Week 6 against the New York Jets. The Jets have been surprisingly strong this year, allowing the sixth-fewest fantasy points to quarterbacks in 2026. However, the Patriots are 7.5-point favorites this week, and that spread implies that Maye could end up overperforming his projected stat line for a third week in a row. The former No. 3 pick should also see his ceiling increase with the anticipated return of A.J. Brown (ankle). Maye has been performing at a high level with Romeo Doubs and Efton Chism III as his top receivers, and while they've filled in admirably, Brown should elevate this passing game to a whole new level. Despite New York's track record lately, we're rolling out Maye as a mid-to-high QB1 in most leagues, especially as bye weeks and injuries continue to make other top quarterbacks unavailable across the NFL.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Buccaneers Optimistic that Baker Mayfield Will Return in Week 7
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 17, 2026, 9:49 AM ETThere is "optimism" that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (thumb) will be able to make his return to the field in Week 7 against the Carolina Panthers, per Tom Pelissero of The Ringer. Mayfield is set to miss his third consecutive game in Week 6 after dislocating his right thumb in Week 3, but it appears he's getting closer to being healthy enough to play. Across three games before getting injured, the 31-year-old completed 63.5% of his pass attempts for 615 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions. In his absence, undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels has stepped in as the starter under center in Tampa Bay. While Daniels has performed admirably so far, Mayfield's return should boost the fantasy outlook for Tampa Bay's top offensive weapons.--Will Brady
Source: The Ringer - Tom Pelissero
Josh Jacobs Immediately Returning as Packers Starting Running Back
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 17, 2026, 9:40 AM ETGreen Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs will "immediately return" to his team's RB1 role in Week 7 against the Detroit Lions, per Tom Pelissero of The Ringer. Jacobs has spent the entire 2026 season to this point on the NFL's Commissioner's Exempt List due to an offseason arrest. However, the league announced that Jacobs will come off the list on Monday, following Green Bay's Week 6 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. The 28-year-old has been a workhorse for the Packers when healthy, recording nearly 2,900 scrimmage yards and 30 touchdowns on over 600 touches over the last two seasons. Green Bay has struggled to fill his role in their offense in his absence, collecting a league-worst 302 rushing yards as a team through five weeks. Upon his return, Jacobs profiles as a high-end RB2 option for fantasy managers.--Will Brady
Source: The Ringer - Tom Pelissero
Eagles Not Planning to Place Jalen Hurts on Injured Reserve
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 17, 2026, 9:31 AM ETThe Philadelphia Eagles are not planning to place quarterback Jalen Hurts (calf) on Injured Reserve, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Hurts will not play in Week 6 due to a superficial blood clot in his leg, and he faces an indefinite return timeline. However, Philadelphia apparently feels as though he has a chance to return within the team's next four games. Across five games so far in 2026, Hurts has completed 57.8% of his pass attempts for 933 yards, eight touchdowns, and three interceptions. He's also rushed for 107 yards and a score on 23 carries. While Hurts is sidelined, Eagles QB2 Tanner McKee is set to take over under center. Philadelphia's offense was already struggling even with Hurts on the field, so fantasy managers should proceed with caution with Eagles pass-catchers for as long as Hurts remains inactive.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
TreVeyon Henderson Hoping to Play in Week 6
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 17, 2026, 9:19 AM ETNew England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson (ankle) said he is "hoping" he can play in his team's Week 6 matchup against the New York Jets, per ESPN's Mike Reiss. Henderson suffered an ankle injury during New England's Week 5 win over the Las Vegas Raiders that was initially expected to keep him out for multiple weeks, but he's officially listed as questionable to play against the Jets. Across four games so far in 2026, the 23-year-old has recorded 42 carries for 163 yards and a touchdown. If Henderson is active, it could heavily swing the fantasy outlook for fellow Patriots back Rhamondre Stevenson. Stevenson recorded 23 touches in Week 1, which Henderson missed due to injury. In the four games where he's shared the field with Henderson, Stevenson has yet to log more than 16 touches in a game.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN - Mike Reiss
A.J. Brown Likely to Be Active in Week 6
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 17, 2026, 9:11 AM ETThe New England Patriots are likely to activate wide receiver A.J. Brown (ankle) off Injured Reserve ahead of their Week 6 matchup against the New York Jets, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Brown has been sidelined since suffering a high-ankle sprain in New England's Week 1 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. The 29-year-old is in his first season with the Patriots after recording 78 catches for 1,003 yards and seven touchdowns on 121 targets across 15 games with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2025. Once active, Brown profiles as the clear number-one option in the Patriots' passing game. Fantasy managers can view him as a low-end WR2 in his first game back.--Will Brady
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport
Chicago Bears Defense a Streamable Week 6 Asset
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Oct 17, 2026, 8:11 AM ETThe Chicago Bears D/ST has been up and down through the season's first five weeks, but has done well to limit opposing offenses' yardage and scoring. In Week 6, they'll face an Atlanta Falcons squad that has been a favorable matchup for opposing defenses on the year as a whole. Chicago's unit has been solid, ranking ninth in total yards allowed per game (311.4), though they have really shone against the run. The Bears allow 96 rushing yards per game, tied for the ninth-best mark in the league, so an Atlanta offense that averages the second-most yards on the ground (166.8) will test them this weekend. If Chicago can keep the Falcons' superstar rusher in check, its pass rush should keep causing issues in the backfield. The unit's 12 sacks are the eleventh-highest total in 2026 so far. Fantasy managers can rely on Chicago's defense as a sound fantasy stream in Week 6, officially ranking as RotoBaller's D/ST11--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Cairo Santos to Rebound Against Atlanta?
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Oct 17, 2026, 8:02 AM ETChicago Bears placekicker Cairo Santos will look to get back on track in this Sunday's road bout with the Atlanta Falcons. Santos had been solid through the first month of the campaign, but Chicago's offensive struggles in Week 5 hurt the 34-year-old's production. Santos missed his second field-goal attempt of 2026 in last weekend's loss to Green Bay, and the team hit pay dirt only once, marking a season-low in fantasy output for the veteran. Still, Santos should find better footing in Week 6 from the safety of Atlanta's dome. Furthermore, he'll benefit from softer competition. The Falcons have been more favorable to fantasy kickers and sport a susceptible secondary, which would bode particularly well for Chicago if quarterback Caleb Williams (hamstring) returns as expected. Despite a down week, Santos remains a stable option behind a high-powered offense, ranking as RotoBaller's K11 for his outing with the Falcons.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Tyson Bagent Not an Option in Single QB Formats
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Oct 17, 2026, 7:55 AM ETChicago Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent won't be a recommended fantasy option for this weekend's road matchup with the Atlanta Falcons. Bagent got the start again for an injured Caleb Williams (hamstring) in last weekend's blowout loss to the Green Bay Packers, though his results weren't as good as the week prior. In fact, the fourth-year signal caller was benched following halftime after tossing his second pick in favor of veteran Case Keenum. For what it's worth, Keenum didn't do much better against the hosting Packers' defense. Looking ahead to Week 6, Williams could put his hamstring ailment behind him after a full allotment of practices. If so, it'd render Bagent valueless in an excellent matchup against a porous Falcons pass defense. If the 26-year-old suits up, he's only an option in superflex/2QB formats as RotoBaller's QB29.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Kalif Raymond a Worthy Week 6 Flyer
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Oct 17, 2026, 7:48 AM ETChicago Bears wide receiver Kalif Raymond has seen a significant drop in target share in recent weeks, but he's still worth a look in deep leagues for Sunday's game against the hosting Atlanta Falcons. Raymond kicked off the campaign gangbusters, leading the Bears' pass catchers in each significant receiving category. However, he's caught just five passes for 12 yards (six targets) over the past two weeks, a stark contrast to the 21/214/1 line he posted through his first three appearances. The veteran was never a sound bet for a season-long play, but he'll draw some intrigue against a porous Falcons secondary that's yielded the eighth-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers (30.4). If quarterback Caleb Williams (hamstring) can return for the outing, Raymond would get a boost, so long as the former is fully past a lingering hamstring issue. Either way, the 32-year-old is a fine flyer in a favorable setting. He ranks as RotoBaller's PPR WR51 for his matchup with Atlanta.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Houston Texans D/ST Is a Fringe Start in a Tough Matchup
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Oct 17, 2026, 7:40 AM ETThe Houston Texans D/ST takes on the Jaguars in a big division game early on Sunday morning in London. Houston's defense had been struggling during the team's 0-4 start but bounced back with a good game against the Titans, allowing only three points, forcing two turnovers, and piling up four sacks in last week's road win. Will Anderson Jr. had three of those four sacks, while Jake Hansen picked off Cam Ward and Jalen Pitre recovered a fumble from Tyjae Spears. The Texans will face a much tougher opponent this week, though, since the Jags have only had three turnovers in five games while allowing an average of 2.0 sacks per game. They have been one of the top 10 worst matchups for defenses this season, but the Texans still have enough talent and big-play potential to be a fringe option in Week 6. RotoBaller ranks them as the No. 10 D/ST for the week, making them a decent start if a D/ST in a better matchup isn't available.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Rome Odunze Remains Hit-or-Miss Ahead of Matchup With Atlanta
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Oct 17, 2026, 7:40 AM ETChicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze lines up for a dream Week 6 matchup against the hosting Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Odunze's snap share and target totals have increased with each passing game this season. However, it hasn't amounted to much in the box score for the University of Washington product, as he's averaged just 54.6 receiving yards per game. Odunze is talented, and his profile has some underlying positives, but he'll be nothing more than a volatile WR3 until proven otherwise. Fortunately, Chicago may get Caleb Williams (hamstring) back this Sunday, which would significantly boost the offense's skill players. Atlanta has been stout against the run in 2026, but it's a favorable unit to attack through the air, giving up the sixth-most yards per game (248.4). Moreover, they allow a decent amount of points (24.4). Odunze would obviously be in much better standing for fantasy with Williams at the helm. Still, his high-volume role at least makes him intriguing against softer opposition. The third-year wideout is RotoBaller's PPR WR34.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Zay Flowers Looks to Continue his WR1 Campaign in Week 6
Matt McCauley
Matt McCauley
Oct 17, 2026, 7:35 AM ETBaltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers (toe) surprised some managers this week with a different injury designation than the hamstring and foot injuries he carried between Weeks 2 and 5. Still, he lacks a questionable tag as the team heads to Cleveland to face the Browns in Week 6. Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley will start again this weekend while Lamar Jackson (ankle) continues to heal, but Flowers' usage between quarterbacks was largely similar. In Week 5, Flowers caught eight of his nine targets for 53 yards and sustained a 28% target share, 27% air yards share, and 97% route participation, all consistent with his 2025 and 2026 season averages. The only troubling metric was Flowers' sharp decline in air yards per target (4.4), nearly half his normal amount. Huntley was pressured on 37.8% of his dropbacks and took three sacks against the Falcons, and the Ravens face another aggressive front in Week 6. The Browns' pass rush, which has the NFL's fifth-highest quarterback pressure rate (41.3%) and sack rate (8.2%), could give Huntley less time to throw, which may lead to shorter targets again for Flowers. However, Flowers' 196 yards after catch, the sixth-highest for qualified receivers, should instill optimism that the team's top pass-catcher can overcome this drawback. Despite the potential for a low-scoring AFC North slog and a backup quarterback, Flowers is a must-start WR1 in every fantasy format in Week 6.--Matt McCauley
Source: ESPN
Ka'imi Fairbairn a Top Kicker vs. Jacksonville
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Oct 17, 2026, 7:32 AM ETHouston Texans kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn had another very solid week in Week 5 against the Titans, and he remains a strong starting option as he heads to London this week. He and the Texans will face the Jaguars at Wembley Stadium, which is typically a soccer pitch and has seen plenty of famous kicks over the years. Fairbairn is 11-for-12 on field goal attempts this season, including a perfect 7-for-7 in the last two weeks. He made a season-high four field goals last week against Tennessee, including one from over 50 yards. He is RotoBaller's No. 3 kicker this week, so he can be started with confidence in all formats based on his strong current form and favorable matchup in London.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Colston Loveland a Fringe TE1 Against Beatable Falcons D
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Oct 17, 2026, 7:30 AM ETChicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland has been a letdown for fantasy over the season's first month-plus, but sits favorably ahead of a road game with the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The former tenth overall pick in the 2025 draft has struggled to find consistency in his second campaign. It's a surprise, given how much Loveland was talked up this offseason as a key cog in Chicago's attack. There's still time to turn his season around, and it could happen as soon as this Sunday if quarterback Caleb Williams (hamstring) returns from a three-game absence. However, the issue remains that the offense has too many viable receivers to support consistently, and a highly effective ground game. Atlanta is mostly a middle-of-the-road fantasy matchup for tight ends, but owners should still temper expectations until Loveland delivers the breakout we've been waiting for. The Washington native is RotoBaller's PPR TE13 for Week 6.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Foster Moreau a DFS Punt Play vs. Jacksonville
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Oct 17, 2026, 7:27 AM ETHouston Texans tight end Foster Moreau has exactly two catches in four of his five games this season and did get into the end zone in Week 3 against the Colts. Moreau is the team's second tight end behind Dalton Schultz, and he doesn't get enough consistent work to be a regular fantasy option. He's ranked as only the No. 41 tight end in RotoBaller's Week 6 rankings. However, if you're starting your Sunday with a single-game DFS lineup, he does bring enough upside to be a viable bargain play since he does get a few opportunities in the team's game plan in most matchups.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Luther Burden III Gaining Momentum Ahead of Clash With Falcons
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Oct 17, 2026, 7:17 AM ETChicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III is lined up for a strong fantasy matchup in this weekend's road contest with the Atlanta Falcons. Burden has been solid this season, albeit unspectacular for owners who paid up to draft him. For what it's worth, the 22-year-old led the team's receiving corps last time out, and he's recorded at least four receptions and six targets in all but one appearance this season. Furthermore, Burden saw his snap share jump up in Week 5, potentially cementing him ahead of veteran teammate Kalif Raymond in the offense's hierarchy once and for all. With the target share finally stabilizing and quarterback Caleb Williams' return (hamstring) looming, things are looking up for the Bears' pass catchers. Even if Williams doesn't suit up for this Sunday, Burden and the rest of the receiving corps will face a vulnerable Falcons secondary, enhancing the passing game's outlook. The second-year pro comes in as a mid-to-low-end WR2 for his outing with Atlanta and, officially, RotoBaller's PPR WR20 for the weekend.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Dalton Schultz a Fringe TE2 in London
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Oct 17, 2026, 7:15 AM ETHouston Texans tight end Dalton Schultz has multiple catches in every game this season and showed a high ceiling with a 12-catch performance against the Bengals in Week 2. He only has a total of eight catches in his three games since then, though, after recording three catches for 30 yards against the Titans in Houston's first win of the season last week. The team added wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. in a trade this week, who will also compete for targets from C.J. Stroud, meaning Schultz's target share could shrink even more in the coming weeks. He will remain a possession and check-down option, but he's not getting enough reliable looks to make him a starting tight end in standard-sized leagues. In his Week 6 matchup against Jacksonville, he's the No. 21 tight end in RotoBaller's PPR rankings this week, making him a low-end TE2 in most formats who should only be started in case of emergency in most formats.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller