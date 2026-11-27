Tee Higgins Due For Explosive Game In Week 12 if he's Active
Nov 27, 2026, 4:43 PM ETCincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (hamstring) caught two passes for 43 yards and a touchdown in last week's 20-22 loss to the Washington Commanders. Higgins has now been held under 70 receiving yards in three straight games, but has scored three touchdowns in that span. The star wideout will get the chance to bounce back against the New Orleans Saints this weekend. The Saints defense has not allowed a ton of points to wide receivers this season because their run defense has been so poor. With quarterback Joe Burrow at the helm, the offense will likely funnel through the wide receivers while mixing in some dump-offs to the running backs. Higgins had three games with over 145 receiving yards from Weeks 4 to 8 and this could be the game where he eclipses the century mark again. It should be noted that Higgins missed Friday's practice because he woke up with a sore hamstring, but coach Zac Taylor stated he should be good to go on Sunday. Higgins is ranked WR5 in our RotoBaller Week 12 PPR rankings, making him a strong WR1 play this week. Fantasy managers should keep a close eye on Higgins' pregame status because he has been officially listed as questionable for this week's contest.--Joshua Costello
Source: Charlie Goldsmith - Twitter
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Evan McPherson In Line For More Work Against New Orleans
Joshua Costello
Nov 27, 2026, 5:11 PM ETCincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson was perfect again last week, nailing both field goal attempts and both extra-point attempts in the 20-22 loss to the Washington Commanders. McPherson's record on the season is now 15 for 16 (93.8%) on field goals and 35 for 35 (100%) on extra-point attempts. The Bengals kicker has been one of the most accurate kickers in the league and should be in line for more work this week as Cincinnati hosts the New Orleans Saints. The Bengals are nearly touchdown favorites at home and McPherson should be involved in the scoring with multiple point-after kicks and a field goal or two. McPherson is ranked K4 in our RotoBaller Week 12 rankings, making him a top-5 option at the position this week.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Jaxon Smith-Njigba Off the Injury Report vs. 49ers
Keith Hernandez
Nov 27, 2026, 5:10 PM ETSeattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (ankle) has been removed from the final Week 12 injury report and will play on Sunday in a big divisional matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, according to Gregg Bell. Smith-Njigba needs to remain in all starting fantasy lineups, with quarterback Sam Darnold (quadriceps, ribs) making his return this weekend in the Bay Area. Smith-Njigba is the WR2 in half-PPR scoring, behind only Dallas Cowboys wideout CeeDee Lamb, who has played in two more games than JSN. Through 10 games in 2026, Smith-Njigba has 79 receptions on 109 targets for 1,207 yards and a league-high 10 touchdowns. He should have even more upside with Darnold returning to the fold against San Fran this Sunday. In the first meeting with the 49ers in Week 5, Smith-Njigba caught five of his eight targets for 102 yards and one touchdown. Smith-Njigba already has eight 100-yard receiving games and should remain heavily targeted in Week 12 with Darnold back under center. He is the No. 3-ranked fantasy receiver this week at RotoBaller, behind only Lamb and the Cincinnati Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Gregg Bell
Gunnar Helm Remains Difficult to Trust Despite Offensive Resurgence
Ryan J. Goodman
Nov 27, 2026, 5:06 PM ETTennessee Titans tight end Gunnar Helm failed to take advantage of a favorable matchup against the Dallas Cowboys last Sunday, recording just two receptions for 14 yards on three targets. Despite Tennessee's offense showing significant signs of improvement in recent weeks, the second-year tight end has yet to establish himself as a consistent contributor, compiling just 23 receptions for 197 yards without a touchdown this season. Helm caught four passes for 23 yards against the Jacksonville Jaguars two weeks ago and could once again benefit from a pass-heavy game script in Sunday's rematch. However, the emergence of Chimere Dike and the return of Carnell Tate leave Helm far down the target pecking order, even with Wan'Dale Robinson (ankle) out for the season. He remains a low-end TE2 with limited streaming appeal.--Ryan J. Goodman
Source: ESPN
DJ Uiagalelei Looking More Likely as Chargers' Week 12 Starter
Will Brady
Nov 27, 2026, 4:59 PM ETIt's looking "increasingly possible" that Los Angeles Chargers quarterback DJ Uiagalelei will be his team's starter in Week 12 against the New England Patriots, per Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports. Chargers QB1 Justin Herbert (concussion) is dealing with a concussion that has kept him from practicing this week and now appears likely to prevent him from playing against the Patriots on Sunday. Uiagalelei has appeared in just one NFL game in his career, coming on in relief of Herbert in garbage time of the Chargers' Week 9 loss to the Houston Texans. The 25-year-old is in position as Herbert's backup because Chargers QB2 Trey Lance (groin) is currently on Injured Reserve with a groin injury. If Uiagalelei is pressed into action, Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey and running back Omarion Hampton become far less appealing options for fantasy managers in Week 12.--Will Brady
Source: CBS Sports - Matt Zenitz
Elic Ayomanor Trending in the Wrong Direction
Ryan J. Goodman
Nov 27, 2026, 4:56 PM ETTennessee Titans wide receiver Elic Ayomanor was unable to build upon his promising Week 10 performance against Jacksonville, catching all three of his targets for just 27 yards against Dallas last Sunday. The sophomore saw his offensive snap share fall from 95% to 54%, with the return of Carnell Tate and increased involvement of Calvin Ridley and Chimere Dike cutting into his opportunities. While Ayomanor recorded five receptions for 79 yards on 10 targets against the Jaguars two weeks ago, Tennessee's receiving corps looks considerably different heading into Sunday's rematch. The likely negative game script leaves room for a productive outing, but Ayomanor's diminishing role makes it difficult to trust him even with Wan'Dale Robinson (ankle) out for the season. He remains a boom-or-bust option best left on fantasy benches in most formats.--Ryan J. Goodman
Source: ESPN
Jaguars Will Lean on Josh Cameron with Teammate Injured
Keith Hernandez
Liam Coen says the Jaguars will lean on Josh Cameron amid Parker Washington's injury.— Carlos Sánchez (@HaeruHariken) November 27, 2026
"He's trending. He's been trending. He's made a lot of plays for this offense and for this team, both on special teams and on offense throughout the course of the year. Trevor trusts him."
Nov 27, 2026, 4:54 PM ET--Keith Hernandez
Carnell Tate an Intriguing WR3 in Pass-Heavy Game Script
Ryan J. Goodman
Nov 27, 2026, 4:50 PM ETTennessee Titans wide receiver Carnell Tate recorded two receptions for 58 yards and a touchdown in his return from a shoulder injury against the Dallas Cowboys last Sunday, though virtually all of his production came on a somewhat fortunate 59-yard touchdown that was more a product of defensive ineptitude than anything else. While his five targets were somewhat underwhelming, the rookie played 90% of Tennessee's offensive snaps and should have ample opportunity to reestablish himself as Cam Ward's primary receiving option with Wan'Dale Robinson (ankle) sidelined for the remainder of the season. Tate practiced fully throughout the week and enters Sunday's matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars without an injury designation. Jacksonville has been considerably more vulnerable through the air than on the ground, and the Titans will likely be playing from behind for much of the contest. Tate remains an intriguing WR3/flex option with upside in his second game back.--Ryan J. Goodman
Source: ESPN
Kayshon Boutte Ruled Out for Week 12
Will Brady
Nov 27, 2026, 4:47 PM ETHouston Texans wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (hip) has been ruled out for Week 12, per Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle. Across 10 games in 2026, Boutte has recorded 21 catches for 359 yards and three touchdowns on 31 targets. The 24-year-old has played some of his best football lately as a big-play merchant, but Houston will have to operate without him against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. The Texans will get some reinforcements to replace Boutte, as wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. is set to return after missing four games with a hamstring injury. Still, the team's passing game is likely to revolve around top wideouts Nico Collins, Tank Dell, and Xavier Hutchinson.--Will Brady
Source: Houston Chronicle - Jonathan M. Alexander
Tommy DeVito Avoidable in Most Leagues Ahead of First Start This Year
Andersen Pickard
Nov 27, 2026, 4:44 PM ETNew England Patriots quarterback Tommy DeVito will make his first start of the season on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 12. DeVito is getting the nod with Drake Maye (ankle) out for an extended period of time, but that doesn't necessarily mean he'll get on the fantasy radar. The veteran backup turned in a poor performance in relief of Maye in Week 10, completing just 12 of 24 pass attempts for 81 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. He also took four sacks. The Chargers may be 1-9, but that doesn't necessarily make this a soft, appealing spot for DeVito to make his first start of the year. After all, Los Angeles has allowed the 12th-fewest fantasy points per game to quarterbacks in 2026. Plus, DeVito will have a limited supply of weapons this week, as Romeo Doubs (shoulder) remains on injured reserve and A.J. Brown (hamstring) has already been ruled out for Sunday. DeVito's top targets will have to be wide receivers DeMario Douglas and Mack Hollins, tight end Hunter Henry, and running back Rhamondre Stevenson. The 28-year-old ranks as the overall QB29 in RotoBaller's Week 12 rankings, making him unstartable even in most two-quarterback leagues.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Tony Pollard's Secure Workload Offsets Difficult Week 12 Matchup
Ryan J. Goodman
Nov 27, 2026, 4:40 PM ETTennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard has quietly put together an impressive stretch of production, eclipsing 100 rushing yards in three of his last four games and recording at least 99 scrimmage yards in all four. With Tyjae Spears (knee) now on injured reserve, Pollard should continue to command the overwhelming majority of Tennessee's backfield opportunities. He draws a difficult Week 12 matchup against a Jacksonville Jaguars defense allowing just 89.6 rushing yards per game, the fifth-fewest in the NFL. However, Pollard managed to overcome an unfavorable game script against this very defense two weeks ago, hauling in eight receptions for 66 yards and a touchdown to supplement his 33 rushing yards. His receiving involvement and increasingly secure workload should keep him firmly in high-end RB2 territory despite the challenging matchup.--Ryan J. Goodman
Source: ESPN
Marvin Harrison Jr. Cleared to Return in Week 12
Will Brady
Nov 27, 2026, 4:38 PM ETHouston Texans wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (hamstring) has been cleared to return in Week 12 against the Baltimore Ravens, per Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle. Harrison Jr. has not played since Week 9 due to a hamstring injury. The 24-year-old has played a limited role since being acquired by the Texans earlier this season, recording six catches for 60 yards and a touchdown on 11 targets across three games. Houston has a crowded wide receiver room, which makes it difficult to project significant target volume for Harrison Jr. However, the Texans will be without wideout Kayshon Boutte (hip) in Week 12, which could open up some additional opportunities. Harrison Jr. remains tough for fantasy managers to trust, but his role in the Houston offense is worth monitoring now that he's healthy enough to play.--Will Brady
Source: Houston Chronicle - Jonathan M. Alexander
Mike Gesicki Still Tough To Trust In Week 12
Joshua Costello
Nov 27, 2026, 4:37 PM ETCincinnati Bengals tight end Mike Gesicki led the team in receiving yards with five catches for 77 yards in last week's loss to the Washington Commanders. Through the first seven weeks of the season, Gesicki's fantasy value hinged on his ability to find the end zone. The veteran tight end scored six times through the team's first seven games. Since then, Gesicki has gone scoreless in three straight contests, but posted his highest receiving yard total since Week 1. Gesicki caught five passes for just the second time this season, which makes the volume hard to trust even with an advantageous matchup this week. Gesicki will face the New Orleans Saints at home this week. The Saints defense has been one of the most favorable matchups for tight ends this season, putting the veteran TE in a great spot this week. Despite the production last week, Gesicki has caught two or fewer passes in five games this season, which gives him a very low floor. Gesicki is ranked TE15 in our RotoBaller Week 12 PPR rankings, putting him firmly in the TE2 conversation. Fantasy managers hoping for a touchdown may be able to look Gesicki's way this week.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Samaje Perine Figures To Have Larger Role Against Saints
Joshua Costello
Nov 27, 2026, 4:35 PM ETCincinnati Bengals running back Samaje Perine will face the New Orleans Saints at home on Sunday. With Chase Brown's recent struggles, Perine has stepped up as the team's best running back. The veteran back rushed six times for 26 yards and caught four passes for 71 yards in last week's loss to the Washington Commanders. Perine paced Brown in both rushing and receiving yards, which could earn him a larger role in the offense as the team faces the Saints. The Saints defense has been one of the most advantageous matchups for running backs this season, putting Perine in a position to capitalize on the opportunity. Perine has also found a role in the passing game, catching four passes in back-to-back games despite running behind Brown. Given Perine's recent success and Brown's struggles, it will be interesting to see how the backfield split shakes out in Week 12. Perine is ranked RB36 in our RotoBaller Week 12 PPR rankings, putting him on the edge of RB3 range this week.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Chase Brown Is A Start Despite Backfield Split In Week 12
Joshua Costello
Nov 27, 2026, 4:34 PM ETCincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown has seemingly lost his grip on the team's RB1 job with Samaje Perine racking up more rushing and receiving yards in last week's loss to the Washington Commanders. Brown struggled to get anything going on the ground, rushing six times for just six yards. The veteran back also caught five passes for 30 yards, but his receiving output was overshadowed by Perine's 71 receiving yards on four catches. In a backfield that feels more split than ever, Brown feels like a risky start even against one of the most favorable matchups for running backs. The New Orleans Saints will travel to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals. The Saints defense has been one of the worst against opposing backs, but it's unclear how much of the work will go to Brown and how productive he will be with those opportunities. Brown is ranked RB9 in our RotoBaller Week 12 PPR rankings, making him a top-10 option at the position. This could very well be a get-right spot for Brown, given the matchup, but fantasy managers should brace for disappointment.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Cam Ward Looking to Extend Recent Fantasy Hot Streak Against Jacksonville
Ryan J. Goodman
Nov 27, 2026, 4:26 PM ETTennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward continues to turn a corner in his sophomore campaign, throwing for at least 230 yards and two touchdowns in three consecutive games. The 24-year-old has compiled 783 passing yards and six touchdowns against just one interception over that stretch where he has ranked QB7 with almost 23 points per game. He now gets another crack at a Jacksonville Jaguars defense against which he recorded 231 passing yards, two touchdowns, and 39 rushing yards just two weeks ago. While Jacksonville boasts one of the league's stingiest scoring defenses, the Titans enter the contest as substantial underdogs, which should once again lend itself to a pass-heavy approach. With Carnell Tate healthy and Tennessee's offense finally finding some rhythm, Ward is an increasingly attractive QB2 in superflex formats, but still carries risk as a QB1.--Ryan J. Goodman
Source: ESPN
Brock Purdy Absent on Friday, in Danger of Missing Week 12
Will Brady
Nov 27, 2026, 4:24 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (ankle) was not seen at his team's practice on Friday, per Matt Barrows of The Athletic. Purdy missed practice on both Wednesday and Thursday with an ankle injury, and he could be trending toward missing San Francisco's Week 12 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. Purdy might be the current frontrunner to win the NFL's MVP award, as he's completed 71% of his pass attempts for 2,624 yards, 23 touchdowns, and five interceptions across 10 games. If Purdy is inactive against the Seahawks, 49ers QB2 Mac Jones would be in line to make the start. Jones played well for the 49ers when called upon last season, but he would still represent a downgrade for San Francisco's pass-catchers in a tough matchup against Seattle.--Will Brady
Source: The Athletic - Matt Barrows
Derrick Henry Off the Injury Report
Will Brady
Nov 27, 2026, 4:15 PM ETBaltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (concussion) is off the injury report and will play in his team's Week 12 matchup against the Houston Texans. Henry was in concussion protocol to begin the week, but he returned to full practice participation on Thursday and Friday and is apparently good to go against Houston. Across 11 games this season, the 32-year-old has rushed for 793 yards and 11 touchdowns on 198 carries. While Henry's efficiency has gone down while playing most of his games without Ravens QB1 Lamar Jackson (thumb), the veteran back remains a major red zone weapon. Now that he's active, Henry profiles as a high-end RB2 option for fantasy managers against Houston on Sunday.--Will Brady
Source: Baltimore Ravens
Revenge Game in the Cards for Kirk Cousins Against Falcons?
Nick Piotrowicz
Nov 27, 2026, 4:13 PM ETIn 2024, the Atlanta Falcons signed quarterback Kirk Cousins to a lucrative free-agent contract, and before he played a down, shockingly used the No. 8 overall pick to select Michael Penix Jr. Just over two years later, the circumstances present a chance for both afternoon drama and fantasy points in a Week 12 matchup between the Falcons and Cousins' Minnesota Vikings. While the coaching staff that benched Cousins for Penix was fired, the veteran quarterback is enjoying a resurgent season at age 38, and he now helms the contending Vikings in time to face an Atlanta defense that ranks 25th in air yards allowed, tied for 23rd in sacks, 25th in turnover percentage, and 24th against fantasy quarterbacks. History aside, this is the type of matchup fantasy managers should target. As RotoBaller's No. 12 quarterback this week, Cousins is a luxury Superflex option who could also be a starting option in one-QB formats.--Nick Piotrowicz
Source: RotoBaller
Home Run Potential for Justin Jefferson Against Falcons
Nick Piotrowicz
Nov 27, 2026, 4:09 PM ETThe Minnesota Vikings once again unlocked wide receiver Justin Jefferson with their midseason trade, which could yield big dividends in Week 12 against the Atlanta Falcons. The superstar receiver lost a costly fumble in a defeat to the San Francisco 49ers last week, but more importantly for fantasy managers, has gotten back to his old self alongside quarterback Kirk Cousins. Jefferson drew 22 targets in back-to-back road games against two quality opponents, and now the Vikings return home to face a Falcons defense that ranks 25th in air yards allowed, 21st in defensive EPA, and 28th against PPR receivers. Additionally, Atlanta's offense ranks tied for 29th in turnovers, which has frequently put opposing offenses in great field position, presenting a decent chance Minnesota creates at least one short field. As RotoBaller's No. 6 receiver in Week 12, Jefferson should be locked in as a WR1 option in every format.--Nick Piotrowicz
Source: RotoBaller
Bhayshul Tuten Ruled Out for Week 12
Will Brady
Nov 27, 2026, 4:07 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (foot, ankle) has been ruled out for his team's Week 12 matchup against the Tennessee Titans, per Ryan O'Halloran of The Florida Times-Union. Tuten has been playing through a nagging ankle/foot issue for the last several weeks, but he aggravated the injury toward the end of the Jaguars' Week 11 loss to the New York Giants and will now miss time as a result. The 23-year-old has been a key piece for Jacksonville this season, recording 642 rushing yards, 226 receiving yards, and eight total touchdowns across 10 games. With Tuten inactive, Jaguars RB2 Chris Rodriguez Jr. will likely serve as the team's lead back and should be viewed as a must-start running back for fantasy managers in a favorable matchup against Tennessee.--Will Brady
Source: The Florida Times-Union - Ryan O'Halloran