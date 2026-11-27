Week 12 Setting Just Right for Tai Felton?
Nov 27, 2026, 4:00 PM ETMinnesota Vikings wide receiver Tai Felton (hip) could be a short-term lineup option when the Atlanta Falcons travel to Minneapolis in Week 12. The second-year pro was completely off the fantasy radar until the Vikings traded for quarterback Kirk Cousins and lost Jordan Addison (thumb) to a practice injury in one fell swoop. After just six catches in a year and a half, Felton suddenly has nine in the past two weeks, and he enters this week without an injury designation. While the Vikings still have receiver Justin Jefferson and tight end T.J. Hockenson, the former Maryland standout has emerged from the rest of the pack sans Addison. The Falcons' pass defense has struggled, ranking 25th in air yards allowed and 28th against PPR receivers, presenting a chance that the Vikings' receivers could have a big day. For managers in deep leagues or in a bind due to injuries, Felton's recent play, elevated role, and a favorable matchup could be enough to consider for a home-run swing.--Nick Piotrowicz
Source: RotoBaller
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T.J. Hockenson a TE1 Option Against the Atlanta Falcons
Nick Piotrowicz
Nov 27, 2026, 3:57 PM ETMinnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson can be considered a potential starter when the Atlanta Falcons visit U.S. Bank Stadium in Week 12. The veteran tight end has been a steady if unremarkable fantasy option who has largely outplayed his preseason draft position so far this season. The Iowa product ranks ninth among PPR tight ends, and he has a favorable rest-of-season outlook now that the Vikings reunited with quarterback Kirk Cousins, who has consistently targeted Hockenson in their time together. The Falcons are directly in the middle of the pack against PPR tight ends, ranking 16th, but with 24 targets in the past four games, Hockenson is getting reliable volume. At No. 9 among fantasy tight ends in this week's RotoBaller rankings, Hockenson has starting potential in all formats.--Nick Piotrowicz
Source: RotoBaller
Will Reichard Stays on Starting Radar Against Falcons
Nick Piotrowicz
Nov 27, 2026, 3:55 PM ETKicker Will Reichard is once again a starting option when his Minnesota Vikings play host to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 12. The All-Pro kicker has put together another impressive season so far, connecting on 24 of his 28 field goal attempts and remaining perfect inside 50 yards and on extra points. Now in his third season as a pro, Reichard is a perfect 83-for-83 on PATs as the Vikings' kicker. The Falcons have been among the better teams against fantasy kickers, ranking 11th, but Reichard is the No. 7 overall kicker and now attached to an offense that looks at least functional behind quarterback Kirk Cousins. Ranked as RotoBaller's No. 8 kicker this week, Reichard can be considered a starter in all formats.--Nick Piotrowicz
Source: RotoBaller
Get-Right Game on Deck for the Minnesota Vikings Defense?
Nick Piotrowicz
Nov 27, 2026, 3:54 PM ETComing off by far its worst game of the season, the Minnesota Vikings' defense has a prime opportunity to return to its elite standard in Week 12 against the Atlanta Falcons. The San Francisco 49ers' top-rated offense exposed the Vikings' hyper-aggressive scheme in the first half en route to a 35-10 win, but the Falcons simply haven't been anywhere near that level. Through 10 games, the Falcons rank 30th in the league in scoring percentage, tied for 29th in turnovers committed, and 24th in offensive EPA. This season has been a struggle for third-year quarterback Michael Penix Jr., as Atlanta is one of five teams completing less than 60% of its passes and tied for last in interceptions. For a Vikings defense that still ranks first in defensive EPA and pressure percentage, the potential for havoc is there. As RotoBaller's No. 1 option this week, Minnesota is a must-start in every format that plays a defense.--Nick Piotrowicz
Source: RotoBaller
Derrick Henry Off the Injury Report
Game status at Texans pic.twitter.com/OBRCrKMy1Y— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 27, 2026
Nov 27, 2026, 3:52 PM ET
Bhayshul Tuten Ruled Out for Week 12
#Jaguars ..— Ryan O'Halloran (@ryanohalloran) November 27, 2026
Tuten ruled out. pic.twitter.com/VSCR5KSiaP
Nov 27, 2026, 3:51 PM ET
Marvin Harrison Jr. Cleared to Return, Kayshon Boutte Ruled Out vs. Ravens
WR Kayshon Boutte, G Keylan Rutledge, DE Danielle Hunter and TE Brevin Jordan all ruled out for Sunday’s game vs. Ravens. https://t.co/ulqG2yPocg— Jonathan M Alexander (@jonmalexander) November 27, 2026
Nov 27, 2026, 3:50 PM ET
Tee Higgins Questionable Against Saints With Hamstring Injury
Bruno Mulé
Nov 27, 2026, 3:45 PM ETCincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's Week 12 game against the New Orleans Saints, according to WWL's Jeff Nowak. Higgins was off the injury report Wednesday and Thursday and did not practice Friday. Bengals beat writer Mike Petraglia reported earlier Friday that Higgins woke up sore and should be fine for Sunday. Cincinnati's 1 p.m. ET kickoff gives fantasy managers time to check the inactive list and still use a replacement from the early games if needed. Higgins has played all 10 games this season. He and Ja'Marr Chase are tied for the team lead with seven touchdown catches. Rookie Colbie Young is listed behind Higgins on Cincinnati's depth chart and caught his first NFL touchdown Monday against the Washington Commanders. Fellow receiver Andrei Iosivas (thumb) practiced in full all week and is also questionable. The Bengals would have to activate Iosivas from injured reserve for him to play Sunday.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Jeff Nowak
Ja'Marr Chase Poised For Bounce-Back Performance In Week 12
Joshua Costello
Nov 27, 2026, 3:38 PM ETCincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase was held in check during last week's 20-22 loss to the Washington Commanders, collecting just 31 receiving yards on five catches. Despite being the most targeted Cincinnati pass catcher, Chase finished fifth on the team in receiving yards behind seventh-round rookie tight end Jake Endries. Chase will likely get back on track as the Bengals host the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. On paper, the Saints defense has been stingy against wide receivers, but that is likely skewed because they are one of the most favorable matchups for running backs. Chase is too talented not to take advantage of the Saints' secondary. Chase is ranked WR2 in our RotoBaller Week 12 PPR rankings, making him a smash start at home this Sunday.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Joe Burrow Looking To Get Back In The Win Column On Sunday
Joshua Costello
Nov 27, 2026, 3:37 PM ETCincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will take on the New Orleans Saints at home this Sunday. Burrow continued his impressive hot streak with 300 passing yards and two touchdowns, but the game was decided on a last-minute field goal that gave Washington the lead. The superstar QB had been rolling with massive passing numbers in five straight victories before dropping last week's contest. Burrow will look to get back in the win column as the Bengals host the Saints this weekend. The Saints defense has been middle-of-the-pack against opposing quarterbacks this season, so this is not a matchup to avoid. Burrow is ranked QB1 in our RotoBaller Week 12 ranking, making him a must-start option this Sunday.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Brock Bowers Questionable vs. Browns
Raiders HC Klint Kubiak said TE Brock Bowers is questionable to play against the Browns on Sunday Night Football.— Sam Warren (@samwarren83) November 27, 2026
Nov 27, 2026, 3:37 PM ET
Looking More Likely That DJ Uiagalelei Could Start on Sunday
Keith Hernandez
It’s looking increasingly possible that DJ Uiagalelei could be the #Chargers’ starting quarterback Sunday against the #Patriots Sunday, sources tell @CBSSports.— Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) November 27, 2026
Justin Herbert has been working from a concussion. pic.twitter.com/F3aCBFhcze
Nov 27, 2026, 3:31 PM ET--Keith Hernandez
Romeo Doubs Downgraded to Out for Week 12
Bruno Mulé
Nov 27, 2026, 3:29 PM ETNew England Patriots wide receiver Romeo Doubs (shoulder) has been downgraded to out for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers, the team announced. Doubs was limited Wednesday in his first practice since going on injured reserve on Oct. 19. New England did not practice on Thanksgiving and estimated he would have been limited Thursday. Doubs will remain on injured reserve and miss his fifth straight game since hurting his shoulder against the New York Jets in Week 6. His next chance to play comes when the Patriots host the Buffalo Bills in Week 13. With A.J. Brown (hamstring) also out, DeMario Douglas and Mack Hollins are among New England's options at receiver. Douglas led the Patriots with nine targets against the Green Bay Packers in Week 9, when Doubs and Brown were out and Drake Maye started. Tommy DeVito will make his first start for New England on Sunday with Maye sidelined by a fractured fibula.--Bruno Mulé
Source: New England Patriots
Jalen McMillan Logs Limited Practice Friday
Today’s injury report for Bucs and Panthers shows progress for Trotter and Parrish. WR McMillans in different directions — Bucs’ Jalen now dealing with a calf injury, Panthers’ Tetairoa upgraded to limited today. pic.twitter.com/OHQXYR3YeR— Greg Auman (@gregauman) November 27, 2026
Nov 27, 2026, 3:17 PM ET
Jordan Addison Ruled Out Against Falcons
Bruno Mulé
Nov 27, 2026, 3:13 PM ETMinnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison (thumb) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons, according to Will Ragatz of Bring Me The News. Addison did not practice Thursday or Friday. The Vikings held a walkthrough Wednesday and estimated that he would have missed a regular practice. Tai Felton drew a team-high 12 targets against the San Francisco 49ers last week in Jauan Jennings' first game back from a calf injury. Minnesota spent most of that loss playing from behind and leaned heavily on the pass. Felton practiced in full Friday and has no game designation after being listed with a hip injury. Sunday will be Addison's third straight missed game since he hurt his thumb in practice before Week 10. The Vikings kept him on the active roster after surgery last week, and head coach Kevin O'Connell said Monday that Addison was making progress in his recovery.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Will Ragatz
Juwan Johnson Ruled Out for Week 12
Keith Hernandez
Nov 27, 2026, 3:02 PM ETNew Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson (hamstring, wrist) has been ruled out for the Week 12 game on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals, according to Saints reporter Jeff Nowak. The writing was on the wall for Johnson to sit out this weekend after he missed practice on both Wednesday and Thursday with multiple injuries. In the 30-year-old veteran's absence on Sunday, look for both Noah Fant and Oscar Delp to see increased opportunities in the passing game in what should be a favorable game script against the high-scoring Bengals. However, neither Fant nor Delp will be very popular TE2 streaming options, with quarterback Tyler Shough likely to focus on his receivers more than tight ends in the passing game. Johnson got off to a strong start in 2026 with three touchdown receptions in the first three weeks, but he has slowed down considerably and has not topped 50 receiving yards in a game since Oct. 5 against the Atlanta Falcons. He was injured early in last week's loss to the Chicago Bears and failed to catch a pass on his lone target before leaving. The seven-year veteran currently has a 30-317-4 line in 10 games played, and his next opportunity to play will come in Week 13 versus the visiting Green Bay Packers.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Jeff Nowak
Tetairoa McMillan, Darren Waller Limited in Practice Friday
Pat Jones, Bobby Okereke and Jackson Kuwatch sidelined for a second consecutive report. Mitch Evans, Feleipe Franks, Thomas Incoom, Tetairoa McMillan, Jaelan Phillips, Tommy Tremble and Darren Waller limited. pic.twitter.com/BYO2LIWwRZ— Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) November 27, 2026
Nov 27, 2026, 2:57 PM ET
Baker Mayfield's Thumb Should be Fine for Monday Night
Keith Hernandez
Nov 27, 2026, 2:49 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Zac Robinson said that quarterback Baker Mayfield (thumb) hit his injured thumb on a helmet in the Week 11 loss to the Detroit Lions, but he has had good progress in two practices this week and should be fine for Monday night's game against the division-rival Carolina Panthers in Week 12, according to Greg Auman of FOX Sports. The 31-year-old signal-caller shook off a strained foot to play last week in Detroit, going 20-for-33 passing for 187 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions while carrying the ball six times for 36 yards and a lost fumble. It was the first time that Mayfield threw multiple touchdown passes in what has been an injury-riddled 2026 campaign, but he was still underwhelming from a fantasy football perspective. The former first-rounder and two-time Pro Bowler has only played in seven games and has thrown for 1,109 yards, five touchdowns, and four interceptions. In the first meeting against Carolina on Oct. 25, Mayfield threw for only 64 yards and a touchdown, yet somehow got the win 43-13. His thumb should be alright on Monday night, with a chance to throw multiple TD passes in back-to-back weeks, but Mayfield remains a less-than-inspiring QB2 choice in superflex fantasy formats in Week 12.--Keith Hernandez
Source: FOX Sports - Greg Auman
Woody Marks Clears Concussion Protocol, Set to Play Sunday vs. Ravens
Keith Hernandez
Nov 27, 2026, 2:41 PM ETHouston Texans running back Woody Marks (concussion) has cleared the league's concussion protocol and is set to play on Sunday in Week 12 against the visiting Baltimore Ravens, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Sports. The writing was on the wall for Marks to return this week from a concussion that he suffered in the Week 10 loss to the Cleveland Browns after he was a full participant in Wednesday's practice. The 25-year-old was held out of last Thursday night's win over the division-rival Indianapolis Colts on a short week, but now the second-year back appears ready to roll this weekend. David Montgomery returned from a groin injury last Thursday and saw season highs in carries (26) and rushing yards (107) while catching three passes for 17 yards. It is good news for the Texans that they are set to get Marks back this weekend, but fantasy managers should not consider him much more than a touchdown-dependent RB3/flex in point-per-reception leagues. Marks underwhelmed as the Texans' lead back in the four games that Montgomery missed, and he has 107 carries for 391 yards and two touchdowns on the year, adding 113 receiving yards on 16 receptions. Houston will most likely have Monty handle early-down work, with Marks in a pass-catching role now that both RBs are healthy again.--Keith Hernandez
Source: KPRC 2 Sports - Aaron Wilson
Brandon Aiyuk Will Not be Activated for Sunday's Game
Keith Hernandez
Nov 27, 2026, 2:33 PM ETAs expected, Washington Commanders wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk will not be activated to the active 53-man roster for Sunday's Week 12 game on the road against the Arizona Cardinals, according to John Keim of ESPN. Aiyuk was signed to the Commanders' practice squad earlier this week after finally forcing his release from the San Francisco 49ers. The 28-year-old will not immediately be active on game day this Sunday for the Commanders as he learns a new offense and gets his legs under him after suffering a season-ending right-knee injury with the 49ers in October of 2024. The former first-rounder from Arizona State did not play at all last year, making him a wild card for fantasy football purposes down the stretch with his new team. Aiyuk's next chance to make his Commanders debut will come in Week 13 in a plus matchup on the road against the Tennessee Titans. While working with former college quarterback Jayden Daniels in Washington, Aiyuk definitely has some intrigue after posting back-to-back 1,000-yard receiving seasons with the Niners in 2022 and 2023. Still, Aiyuk might be more of a long shot to become a realistic starting option at WR in fantasy football lineups, especially once the playoffs start in most leagues in a few weeks.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - John Keim
Seth McGowan Ruled Out for Week 12
Keith Hernandez
Nov 27, 2026, 2:27 PM ETIndianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen said that rookie running back Seth McGowan (hamstring) has been officially ruled out for the Week 12 game at home against the visiting New York Giants on Sunday, according to James Boyd of The Athletic. McGowan is unsurprisingly out after injuring his hamstring in the Week 11 loss to the Houston Texans on Thursday Night Football, and with the Colts' bye coming in Week 13, the 25-year-old will not be available to return until the Week 14 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Colts were getting McGowan more involved in their backfield behind star RB Jonathan Taylor in recent weeks before his hamstring injury last Thursday night, with the seventh-rounder from Kentucky seeing 12 carries for a season-high 77 yards and a touchdown for the second week in a row in the Week 10 win over the Miami Dolphins. McGowan hasn't seen many opportunities in Indy's backfield, but when he has, he has been efficient, taking 58 carries for 292 yards (5.0 yards per attempt) and two touchdowns in his first 11 games played. He has added six catches for only 10 yards through the air. With McGowan out for at least one game, DJ Giddens will step up and serve as the RB2 behind Taylor this weekend against New York, but he will not have any standalone fantasy value.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - James Boyd