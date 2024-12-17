Seahawks Optimistic Geno Smith Will Take Most Of The Practice Reps This Week
3 weeks agoSeattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald said on Monday that tests on quarterback Geno Smith's right knee came back positive. "Hopefully we'll see him practice throughout the week," Macdonald says. In addition to the team expecting Smith to practice this week, they are optimistic that he will take most of the snaps at practice. Smith was forced from Sunday night's loss to the Green Bay Packers with a knee injury in the third quarter and never returned, but at least as of right now, the Seahawks are expecting him to practice and play in Week 16 versus the Minnesota Vikings. We'll keep a close eye on Smith's status in practices this week, and if he ends up not being ready to play, Sam Howell would be in line for his first start of the year. Howell looked like a deer in headlights in relief, going 5-for-14 for 24 yards and an interception while taking four sacks.
Source: The Athletic - Michael-Shawn Dugar
Source: The Athletic - Michael-Shawn Dugar