Rachaad White Scores On Sunday
3 weeks agoTampa Bay Buccaneers running back Rachaad White was able to find some success on the ground during Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers. White rushed 15 times for 64 yards while hauling in both his targets for 17 yards and a touchdown in the blowout win. This marked the third game in a row that White has rushed for over 60 yards. It's worth noting that White did exit the game, but returned and appeared to be fine the rest of the way. Fantasy managers who stuck with White through his early struggles are finally being rewarded at playoff time. White is going to continue splitting up the carries with Bucky Irving, but White still remains a flex play for next week's matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.
Source: ESPN
