Puka Nacua Remains a Top-Tier WR1 After Historic Performance
Oct 17, 2026, 10:44 AM ETLos Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua commanded 24 targets last week, and he remains a high-end WR1 option heading into Week 6 against the Arizona Cardinals. While he probably won't replicate his two dozen targets from last week, he should continue to feast against a Cardinals defense that has surrendered the most touchdowns and the second-most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers in 2026. Of course, Nacua's outlook isn't really dependent on matchups; he has 26 catches and 263 receiving yards over his last two games, proving that he can produce against anyone. Nevertheless, the favorable matchup certainly doesn't hurt his outlook. He's a very intriguing candidate to finish as this week's overall WR1 in PPR leagues. At the very least, he ranks as a top-five option this week and should be started in 100% of leagues.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
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Tyler Warren Enters Week 6 as Colts' Most Targeted Player, But Dealing with Groin Injury
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Oct 17, 2026, 10:36 AM ETIndianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren (groin) enters a Week 6 matchup against the Tennessee Titans as the team's most-targeted player (36) and currently leads the Colts in receptions with 30. However, he was a late addition to the practice report this week, popping up on Friday with a limited session due to a groin injury. Warren comes into Sunday's contest with a questionable designation. Warren has recorded 213 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns, while adding a rushing touchdown, through five games in 2026. If he can play, Warren will remain a top target for quarterback Daniel Jones (ankle), who is expected to play through an ankle issue. If Warren cannot play, the Colts will rely on tight ends Mo Alie-Cox, Drew Ogletree and Pharaoh Brown. Warren enters Week 6 as RotoBaller's No. 5 tight end (half-PPR) and is projected to score 10.1 fantasy points.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: RotoBaller
Matthew Stafford a Must-Start in Potential Shootout
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 17, 2026, 10:32 AM ETLos Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has ranked near the top of the fantasy football leaderboard in three of his last four games, and he should continue to produce at a very high level in Week 6 against the Arizona Cardinals. Stafford is coming off a 383-yard, three-touchdown performance against the Bills, during which he also completed a career-high 40 passes. He should continue to throw the ball very often in Week 6, given that this game has an implied total of 51.5 points. Furthermore, Arizona has allowed the most points in the NFL this season, with 32.4 points surrendered per game. The Cardinals have also given up the third-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks in 2026. The Rams definitely should have a positive game script in this one, but it might not be so extreme that the Rams just run the ball for 60 minutes. We still expect Stafford to have a big day, positioning him as a mid-range QB1 in fantasy football.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Romeo Doubs' Outlook Weakens with Teammate Returning in Week 6
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 17, 2026, 10:28 AM ETNew England Patriots wide receiver Romeo Doubs performed fine as the team's top target for four weeks, but his volume will likely decline in Week 6 against the New York Jets. Teammate A.J. Brown (ankle) is expected to return from injured reserve this week, and his presence will lower the ceiling and floor for Doubs, who was already trending in the wrong direction after catching just one pass last week. Doubs posted double-digit PPR points in two of the four weeks that Brown missed, so with Brown returning, we'd expect the 26-year-old to post mid-to-high single-digit points. That doesn't necessarily factor him out of the fantasy football conversation entirely, but it definitely drops him to the WR3/flex tier at best. To make matters worse, the Jets have been stingy on defense this year, allowing the eighth-fewest yards and ninth-fewest fantasy points to wide receivers in 2026. If it's any consolation, the Patriots have a 7.5-point leg up on the Jets in the latest odds, but we're still hesitant to roll out Doubs with Henry back in action.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
A.J. Brown a Must-Start Receiver in Anticipated Return
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 17, 2026, 10:21 AM ETNew England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (ankle) is expected to be activated from injured reserve ahead of Week 6 against the New York Jets. If confirmed as active for Sunday's divisional contest, Brown would immediately jump into must-start territory for fantasy football. The Patriots acquired Brown this past offseason to be their alpha receiver and Drake Maye's favorite target, and he re-joins the offense at a perfect time as the unit has been firing on all cylinders lately. Maye has completed 48 passes over the last two weeks alone, so there are likely plenty of targets and receptions headed Brown's way. New York has been stingier against wide receivers in fantasy football this year, but Brown is matchup-proof and should excel this week, especially with the Patriots projected to win by 7.5 points. As long as he's officially activated and cleared to play, Brown should rank as a low-end WR1 in fantasy football.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Micah Parsons Not Ready to Practice, Unlikely to Play before Week 9
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Oct 17, 2026, 10:19 AM ETGreen Bay Packers EDGE Micah Parsons (knee) is not yet ready to practice and is unlikely to return to action before a Week 9 game against the New England Patriots on Nov. 8 at the earliest, according to Tom Pelissero of The Ringer. Parsons tore his ACL and meniscus in December of 2025 and underwent reconstructive knee surgery. He remains on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. In his first season with the Packers in 2025, Parsons played in 14 games and recorded 41 tackles, 12.5 sacks and 12 tackles for loss. He has tallied 65 career sacks. Parsons's status will need to continue to be monitored as things progress.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Tom Pelissero - The Ringer
Hunter Henry Still a Risky Fantasy Option Despite Hot Streak
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 17, 2026, 10:13 AM ETNew England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry has posted at least 11.2 PPR points in each of his last two games, but he's still a risky fantasy option in single tight end leagues heading into Week 6 against the New York Jets. While Henry does have double-digit fantasy points in back-to-back games, he was held to modest volume last week with three catches, as a touchdown salvaged his performance. Unfortunately, his snap share has declined in each of the last three weeks, falling to 64% last Sunday against the Raiders. To make matters worse, he's facing increased competition on offense, with Eli Raridon breaking out and wide receiver A.J. Brown (ankle) expected to return on Sunday. That could lead to fewer targets for Henry, whose role as the lone physical pass-catcher is now being challenged in Week 6. Finally, the matchup itself is less than ideal; the Jets have allowed zero touchdowns and the third-fewest fantasy points to tight ends in 2026. Despite Henry's recent success, we're leaving him on the bench this Sunday.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
TreVeyon Henderson a Risky Play in Fantasy Football Right Now
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 17, 2026, 10:05 AM ETNew England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson (ankle) has struggled to produce at a meaningful level lately, and a lingering ankle injury further complicates his outlook for Week 6 against the New York Jets. Henderson has played fewer than 38% of the snaps in each of the last three weeks, and he has failed to score more than 4.8 PPR points in any of those games. He has been largely out-snapped and out-produced by Rhamondre Stevenson, and we don't envision that trend changing on Sunday. Henderson's outlook would be murky even if he were fully healthy, but the ankle injury also complicates matters. He's currently listed as questionable, and while it seems like he's slightly leaning toward playing, that's far from guaranteed right now. If there's any saving grace, it's the fact that the Jets have allowed the ninth-most fantasy points and seventh-most rushing yards to running backs in 2026. Managers playing in deeper leagues or dealing with plenty of running back injuries may want to keep an eye on his injury status heading into Sunday, but otherwise, he's simply worth benching in most formats.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Rhamondre Stevenson Carries Touchdown Streak Into Week 6
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 17, 2026, 10:00 AM ETNew England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson has scored at least 17 PPR points and a touchdown in each of his last two games, and he'll look to keep that streak alive in Week 6 against the New York Jets. Stevenson has been impressive this season, ranking as the overall RB18 in PPR leagues. Not only has he maintained his large role in the receiving game, but he has also been used heavily in the rushing attack, despite the presence of second-year back TreVeyon Henderson (ankle). Henderson has battled an ankle injury while underperforming at times this year, leading to Stevenson earning more trust in this offense. The 28-year-old should be started in leagues with 12+ teams this week, especially against a Jets defense allowing the seventh-most rushing yards and second-most receiving touchdowns to opposing running backs in 2026. With that being said, his exact outlook will depend on whether Henderson suits up or not. Assuming Henderson is able to play, we're viewing Stevenson as a fringe top-24 running back in fantasy football this week. He'd still be worth starting, but he's not a lock for high-end production while sharing touches.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
DK Metcalf a Low-End WR2 Option if Active in Week 6
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 17, 2026, 9:58 AM ETPittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf (illness) is officially listed as questionable to play in his team's Week 6 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after missing practice on Friday with an illness. Metcalf's production has largely been underwhelming so far this season, as he's recorded 19 catches for 225 yards and a touchdown on 37 targets across five games. However, he could be in a position to see a heavy target share if he plays in Week 6, as Steelers wideouts Roman Wilson (finger) and Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) will both be inactive. The Buccaneers defense has been a mid-pack unit against the pass in 2026, ranking 18th in the NFL in passing yards allowed (1,173) and 17th in yards per pass attempt allowed (7.1). Still, Pittsburgh quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been playing well of late, throwing for 826 yards and nine touchdowns over the last three weeks. If active, Metcalf profiles as a low-end WR2 option for fantasy managers in Week 6.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Drake Maye's Ceiling Even Higher with Top Target Returning
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 17, 2026, 9:53 AM ETNew England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye overcame a frustrating start to the season and is now producing at a higher level than anyone else in fantasy football. Maye has eight touchdowns over his last two games, including two scores last week against the Las Vegas Raiders. During that same window, he has an impressive total of 643 passing yards, 79 rushing yards, two turnovers, and just two sacks. The path to high-end fantasy production remains very favorable for Maye in Week 6 against the New York Jets. The Jets have been surprisingly strong this year, allowing the sixth-fewest fantasy points to quarterbacks in 2026. However, the Patriots are 7.5-point favorites this week, and that spread implies that Maye could end up overperforming his projected stat line for a third week in a row. The former No. 3 pick should also see his ceiling increase with the anticipated return of A.J. Brown (ankle). Maye has been performing at a high level with Romeo Doubs and Efton Chism III as his top receivers, and while they've filled in admirably, Brown should elevate this passing game to a whole new level. Despite New York's track record lately, we're rolling out Maye as a mid-to-high QB1 in most leagues, especially as bye weeks and injuries continue to make other top quarterbacks unavailable across the NFL.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Buccaneers Optimistic that Baker Mayfield Will Return in Week 7
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 17, 2026, 9:49 AM ETThere is "optimism" that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (thumb) will be able to make his return to the field in Week 7 against the Carolina Panthers, per Tom Pelissero of The Ringer. Mayfield is set to miss his third consecutive game in Week 6 after dislocating his right thumb in Week 3, but it appears he's getting closer to being healthy enough to play. Across three games before getting injured, the 31-year-old completed 63.5% of his pass attempts for 615 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions. In his absence, undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels has stepped in as the starter under center in Tampa Bay. While Daniels has performed admirably so far, Mayfield's return should boost the fantasy outlook for Tampa Bay's top offensive weapons.--Will Brady
Source: The Ringer - Tom Pelissero
Josh Jacobs Immediately Returning as Packers Starting Running Back
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 17, 2026, 9:40 AM ETGreen Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs will "immediately return" to his team's RB1 role in Week 7 against the Detroit Lions, per Tom Pelissero of The Ringer. Jacobs has spent the entire 2026 season to this point on the NFL's Commissioner's Exempt List due to an offseason arrest. However, the league announced that Jacobs will come off the list on Monday, following Green Bay's Week 6 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. The 28-year-old has been a workhorse for the Packers when healthy, recording nearly 2,900 scrimmage yards and 30 touchdowns on over 600 touches over the last two seasons. Green Bay has struggled to fill his role in their offense in his absence, collecting a league-worst 302 rushing yards as a team through five weeks. Upon his return, Jacobs profiles as a high-end RB2 option for fantasy managers.--Will Brady
Source: The Ringer - Tom Pelissero
Eagles Not Planning to Place Jalen Hurts on Injured Reserve
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 17, 2026, 9:31 AM ETThe Philadelphia Eagles are not planning to place quarterback Jalen Hurts (calf) on Injured Reserve, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Hurts will not play in Week 6 due to a superficial blood clot in his leg, and he faces an indefinite return timeline. However, Philadelphia apparently feels as though he has a chance to return within the team's next four games. Across five games so far in 2026, Hurts has completed 57.8% of his pass attempts for 933 yards, eight touchdowns, and three interceptions. He's also rushed for 107 yards and a score on 23 carries. While Hurts is sidelined, Eagles QB2 Tanner McKee is set to take over under center. Philadelphia's offense was already struggling even with Hurts on the field, so fantasy managers should proceed with caution with Eagles pass-catchers for as long as Hurts remains inactive.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
TreVeyon Henderson Hoping to Play in Week 6
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 17, 2026, 9:19 AM ETNew England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson (ankle) said he is "hoping" he can play in his team's Week 6 matchup against the New York Jets, per ESPN's Mike Reiss. Henderson suffered an ankle injury during New England's Week 5 win over the Las Vegas Raiders that was initially expected to keep him out for multiple weeks, but he's officially listed as questionable to play against the Jets. Across four games so far in 2026, the 23-year-old has recorded 42 carries for 163 yards and a touchdown. If Henderson is active, it could heavily swing the fantasy outlook for fellow Patriots back Rhamondre Stevenson. Stevenson recorded 23 touches in Week 1, which Henderson missed due to injury. In the four games where he's shared the field with Henderson, Stevenson has yet to log more than 16 touches in a game.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN - Mike Reiss
A.J. Brown Likely to Be Active in Week 6
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 17, 2026, 9:11 AM ETThe New England Patriots are likely to activate wide receiver A.J. Brown (ankle) off Injured Reserve ahead of their Week 6 matchup against the New York Jets, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Brown has been sidelined since suffering a high-ankle sprain in New England's Week 1 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. The 29-year-old is in his first season with the Patriots after recording 78 catches for 1,003 yards and seven touchdowns on 121 targets across 15 games with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2025. Once active, Brown profiles as the clear number-one option in the Patriots' passing game. Fantasy managers can view him as a low-end WR2 in his first game back.--Will Brady
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport
Chicago Bears Defense a Streamable Week 6 Asset
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Oct 17, 2026, 8:11 AM ETThe Chicago Bears D/ST has been up and down through the season's first five weeks, but has done well to limit opposing offenses' yardage and scoring. In Week 6, they'll face an Atlanta Falcons squad that has been a favorable matchup for opposing defenses on the year as a whole. Chicago's unit has been solid, ranking ninth in total yards allowed per game (311.4), though they have really shone against the run. The Bears allow 96 rushing yards per game, tied for the ninth-best mark in the league, so an Atlanta offense that averages the second-most yards on the ground (166.8) will test them this weekend. If Chicago can keep the Falcons' superstar rusher in check, its pass rush should keep causing issues in the backfield. The unit's 12 sacks are the eleventh-highest total in 2026 so far. Fantasy managers can rely on Chicago's defense as a sound fantasy stream in Week 6, officially ranking as RotoBaller's D/ST11--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Cairo Santos to Rebound Against Atlanta?
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Oct 17, 2026, 8:02 AM ETChicago Bears placekicker Cairo Santos will look to get back on track in this Sunday's road bout with the Atlanta Falcons. Santos had been solid through the first month of the campaign, but Chicago's offensive struggles in Week 5 hurt the 34-year-old's production. Santos missed his second field-goal attempt of 2026 in last weekend's loss to Green Bay, and the team hit pay dirt only once, marking a season-low in fantasy output for the veteran. Still, Santos should find better footing in Week 6 from the safety of Atlanta's dome. Furthermore, he'll benefit from softer competition. The Falcons have been more favorable to fantasy kickers and sport a susceptible secondary, which would bode particularly well for Chicago if quarterback Caleb Williams (hamstring) returns as expected. Despite a down week, Santos remains a stable option behind a high-powered offense, ranking as RotoBaller's K11 for his outing with the Falcons.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Tyson Bagent Not an Option in Single QB Formats
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Oct 17, 2026, 7:55 AM ETChicago Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent won't be a recommended fantasy option for this weekend's road matchup with the Atlanta Falcons. Bagent got the start again for an injured Caleb Williams (hamstring) in last weekend's blowout loss to the Green Bay Packers, though his results weren't as good as the week prior. In fact, the fourth-year signal caller was benched following halftime after tossing his second pick in favor of veteran Case Keenum. For what it's worth, Keenum didn't do much better against the hosting Packers' defense. Looking ahead to Week 6, Williams could put his hamstring ailment behind him after a full allotment of practices. If so, it'd render Bagent valueless in an excellent matchup against a porous Falcons pass defense. If the 26-year-old suits up, he's only an option in superflex/2QB formats as RotoBaller's QB29.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Kalif Raymond a Worthy Week 6 Flyer
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Oct 17, 2026, 7:48 AM ETChicago Bears wide receiver Kalif Raymond has seen a significant drop in target share in recent weeks, but he's still worth a look in deep leagues for Sunday's game against the hosting Atlanta Falcons. Raymond kicked off the campaign gangbusters, leading the Bears' pass catchers in each significant receiving category. However, he's caught just five passes for 12 yards (six targets) over the past two weeks, a stark contrast to the 21/214/1 line he posted through his first three appearances. The veteran was never a sound bet for a season-long play, but he'll draw some intrigue against a porous Falcons secondary that's yielded the eighth-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers (30.4). If quarterback Caleb Williams (hamstring) can return for the outing, Raymond would get a boost, so long as the former is fully past a lingering hamstring issue. Either way, the 32-year-old is a fine flyer in a favorable setting. He ranks as RotoBaller's PPR WR51 for his matchup with Atlanta.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Houston Texans D/ST Is a Fringe Start in a Tough Matchup
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Oct 17, 2026, 7:40 AM ETThe Houston Texans D/ST takes on the Jaguars in a big division game early on Sunday morning in London. Houston's defense had been struggling during the team's 0-4 start but bounced back with a good game against the Titans, allowing only three points, forcing two turnovers, and piling up four sacks in last week's road win. Will Anderson Jr. had three of those four sacks, while Jake Hansen picked off Cam Ward and Jalen Pitre recovered a fumble from Tyjae Spears. The Texans will face a much tougher opponent this week, though, since the Jags have only had three turnovers in five games while allowing an average of 2.0 sacks per game. They have been one of the top 10 worst matchups for defenses this season, but the Texans still have enough talent and big-play potential to be a fringe option in Week 6. RotoBaller ranks them as the No. 10 D/ST for the week, making them a decent start if a D/ST in a better matchup isn't available.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller