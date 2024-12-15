Marquise Brown Could Make Season Debut In Week 16
3 weeks agoKansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquise Brown (shoulder) received clearance from a doctor to resume practicing after having SC-joint surgery on his shoulder from an injury he suffered in the preseason. Brown returned to practice on Friday and was so quick and impressive that it is entirely possible that he'll be activated from Injured Reserve and be able to play in Week 16 versus the Houston Texans. The 27-year-old was signed in the offseason to essentially serve as KC's top receiver. However, he's missed the entire 2024 season to this point, and the Chiefs have since added wideouts DeAndre Hopkins and JuJu Smith-Schuster with Rashee Rice (knee) out for the season. If Hollywood does make his season and team debut next weekend, he'll almost certainly be on a limited snap count, which would make him extremely volatile for fantasy lineups in the playoffs.
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport
