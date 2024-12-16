Mark Andrews Snags Record-Breaking Touchdown
3 weeks agoBaltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews has etched his name in the franchise's record books with his touchdown catch in the lopsided victory over the New York Giants. After finishing the win with two catches for 24 yards and a touchdown, he moved into first place for most touchdowns in franchise history with 48 and counting. After the Ravens went up 28-7 near the end of the third quarter, a lot of the reserves came in and they started to waste some more time. So, Andrews didn't get a chance to notch any more scores. He'll go up against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 16, and he'll look to redeem himself from his last performance against them.
Source: ESPN
