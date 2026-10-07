Marcus Mariota to Avoid Injured Reserve
Oct 7, 2026, 1:16 PM ETWashington Commanders veteran quarterback Marcus Mariota (knee) will not go on Injured Reserve after spraining his MCL in the Week 4 blowout loss to the Indianapolis Colts in London on Sunday, according to Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic. It means that the Commanders think Mariota could be back within two to three weeks after he missed two and a half weeks after his first MCL sprain during the preseason in August. It also means that Washington may not need to sign an outside veteran QB to time them over. That will especially be the case if starter Jayden Daniels is able to return this weekend against the division-rival New York Giants after dislocating his left elbow in the Week 2 loss to the division-rival Dallas Cowboys. If Daniels is not cleared to play this weekend, Athan Kaliakmanis would be forced into making his first NFL start under center. The 32-year-old Mariota has already appeared in three games (two starts) for Washington this year after playing in 11 games (eight starts) in 2025 due to injuries to Daniels. He has gone 33-for-51 passing for 340 yards, four touchdowns, and zero interceptions in limited action in 2026, but he will return to his usual backup role when he heals from his MCL sprain.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Nicki Jhabvala
More Recent News
Sean Payton Takes Over Some of the Offensive Play-Calling Duties
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 8, 2026, 1:13 AM ETDenver Broncos head coach Sean Payton has begun to take over some of the play-calling duties from first-year offensive coordinator Davis Webb, according to former NFL wide receiver and current Denver Sports 104.3 contributor Brandon Stokley. He noted that Payton began the process of getting more involved with play-calling in last week's loss to the San Francisco 49ers, and he'll be even more involved in Week 5 against the Los Angeles Chargers. At this point, it's unclear whether Payton will assume full control of the offense, but at the very least, his influence will be substantial. "I'm hearing he's taking over the majority if not all of the play calling," Stokley wrote on X. The shift in coaching duties makes sense, as Denver's offense has ranked sixth-worst in total yards under Webb this year. They've also ranked fourth-worst in rushing yards and sixth-worst in offensive points scored. Those are unacceptable numbers from a unit with Bo Nix, Jaylen Waddle, Courtland Sutton, and a three-headed backfield of J.K. Dobbins, R.J. Harvey, and Jonah Coleman (ankle, IR). Perhaps Payton's expanded play-calling role and a matchup against the 0-4 Chargers will be an opportunity for this Broncos offense to get back on track.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Brandon Stokley
Quentin Johnston Logs a Limited Practice Session on Wednesday
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 8, 2026, 1:05 AM ETLos Angeles Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston (chest) was listed as a limited participant in practice on Wednesday, according to the team's official injury report. The 0-4 Chargers continue to be the bearers of bad news, listing a whopping 18 players on their injury report, including three receivers: Johnston, Ladd McConkey (foot, did not practice), and Brenen Thompson (quadricep, limited). Johnston has been incredibly disappointing in his fourth NFL season, catching just seven passes for 108 yards and zero touchdowns through four games. After posting a career-best WR34 finish in PPR leagues last year, he has plummeted to WR88 in scoring so far this season. The only good news is that he has maintained a snap share of at least 75% every week. If McConkey is inactive against the Denver Broncos in Week 5, Johnston's fantasy appeal will increase slightly, but he's pretty tough to trust in most leagues right now. Plus, he'd need to clear injury hurdles of his own as he works to overcome this chest ailment.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Los Angeles Chargers
Joe Alt Not Expected to Play in Week 5 Against Broncos
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 8, 2026, 12:58 AM ETLos Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Joe Alt (neck) is expected to miss Sunday's Week 5 contest against the Denver Broncos, according to NFL.com's Ian Rapoport. Alt initially suffered the injury in last weekend's loss to the Seattle Seahawks, and although he won't be placed on injured reserve, the star lineman will miss at least a little time. This is brutal news for the Chargers, who have endured an ugly 0-4 start and cannot afford to lose their Pro Bowl right tackle for any amount of time. Quarterback Justin Herbert took a season-high four sacks last week, and he could endure even worse protection this week with Alt sidelined. His absence will presumably bump fourth-round rookie Travis Burke, a Memphis product, into the starting right tackle role against Denver.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Ian Rapoport
Zach Charbonnet Limited in Practice as Potential Activation Lingers
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 8, 2026, 12:53 AM ETSeattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet (knee) was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday as the team begins preparing for Week 5 against the San Francisco 49ers, according to John Boyle of the team's official website. Charbonnet tore his ACL in the playoffs last year, and he didn't quite recover in time for the season opener, so the Seahawks placed him on the PUP list to start the year. Now that he has missed the minimum four games, he's eligible to be activated. The Seahawks definitely don't have to activate him this week if they don't think he's ready, but it's worth noting that Seattle is actively looking to improve its backfield. After placing rookie Jadarian Price (chest) on injured reserve last week, the Seahawks tried to sign Joe Mixon to their practice squad, but the deal didn't progress beyond a physical. Getting Charbonnet back from injury would help answer the running back questions for Seattle, which gave a total of 32 touches to Emanuel Wilson and George Holani last week. Upon his return, Charbonnet would occupy the lead-back role, ranking as an RB2 in fantasy football.--Andersen Pickard
Source: John Boyle
Jalen Nailor Sidelined with a Concussion to Open Practice Week
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 8, 2026, 12:48 AM ETLas Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (concussion) did not practice on Wednesday as the team begins to prepare for Week 5 against the New England Patriots, according to Anthony Galaviz of The Fresno Bee. Nailor initially suffered the injury in Sunday's loss to the Chiefs, and it forced him to miss part of the game. Now, he's at risk of missing all of next week's game against the Patriots if he doesn't clear concussion protocol in time. It's not often that players are able to clear the protocol in seven days, but it's not impossible. Fantasy managers should monitor the Raiders' practice reports going forward, especially when they release their game status designations on Friday. If Nailor can't suit up this week, Tre Tucker and Cody White would step into larger roles in the passing game.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Anthony Galaviz
Brock Bowers Limited in Practice on Wednesday
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 8, 2026, 12:31 AM ETLas Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (knee) was listed as a limited participant in practice on Wednesday, according to Anthony Galaviz of The Fresno Bee. As the Raiders prepare for their Week 5 matchup against the New England Patriots, Bowers appears to be less than 100%. It's too early to panic, though. After all, Bowers was limited on Friday last week, and he still managed to play 48 hours later, racking up six catches for 86 yards and one touchdown against the Chiefs. As long as Bowers doesn't take a step backward and miss a practice altogether, we feel pretty good about his chances of playing on Sunday afternoon. The Raiders and fantasy managers will both benefit from his availability, as he has posted a whopping 25 targets, 16 catches, 202 yards, and two touchdowns in two games since returning from his meniscus trim. He is an undisputed high-end TE1 in fantasy football week in and week out.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Anthony Galaviz
Jacory Croskey-Merritt Logs Limited Practice Session on Wednesday
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Oct 7, 2026, 11:12 PM ETWashington Commanders Jacory Croskey-Merritt (groin) logged a limited practice session on Wednesday due to a groin issue, per the team's official injury report. Croskey-Merritt recorded 2026 season lows in Week 4 in carries (nine), rushing yards (15) and rushing yards per attempt (1.7). He also had two receptions for 35 yards. Austin Ekeler, who recently signed back with the Commanders, outperformed Croskey-Merritt on the ground on fewer carries with 29 yards on four rushes (7.3 yards per carry). Ultimately, the Commanders were defeated 30-13 against the Indianapolis Colts in London in Week 4. Of note, fellow running back Rachaad White (shoulder) returned to practice in a limited capacity on Wednesday after missing the game against the Colts in Week 4. Croskey-Merritt leads the Commanders with 56 rushing attempts for 157 yards and a touchdown, but he has been inefficient with an average of just 2.8 yards per carry. Croskey-Merritt's participation throughout the rest of the practice week will be telling, but he does not appear to be in danger of missing a Week 5 matchup with the New York Giants as of now.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Washington Commanders
Stefon Diggs Misses Wednesday's Practice Due to Hamstring Injury
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Oct 7, 2026, 10:54 PM ETWashington Commanders wide receiver Stefon Diggs (hamstring) missed Wednesday's practice due to a hamstring injury. Diggs is coming off of a five-catch, 35-yard performance in a Week 4 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in London. He saw nine targets in the game, but ended with a rather unproductive stat line. Diggs is Washington's leading wide receiver through four games in 2026 with 18 receptions for 170 yards (9.4 yards per catch) and three touchdowns. Fellow wide receiver Terry McLaurin (hamstring) also did not practice on Wednesday after he was forced to miss the Week 4 loss against the Colts because of a hamstring injury of his own. It would not be an ideal situation for the Commanders to be without both wideouts against the New York Giants in Week 5. Diggs' status is worth monitoring throughout the week.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Washington Commanders
Tyler Shough Limited With Hand Injury on Wednesday
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Oct 7, 2026, 10:42 PM ETTyler Shough (hand), the starting quarterback for the New Orleans Saints, was limited at Wednesday's practice due to a left hand issue, according to the team's injury report. However, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football noted that Shough's injury "doesn't sound concerning." The Saints are coming off of a 45-24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Monday Night Football. Shough completed 30 of his 48 passes (62.5%) for 286 yards and a touchdown. Through four games in the 2026 season, Shough currently ranks third in the NFL with 1,203 passing yards, and he is tied for third in the league in touchdown passes with nine. While fantasy managers will need to keep a close eye on Shough's status the rest of the week, his availability does not seem too worrisome right now.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: New Orleans Saints' Injury Report
Tony Pollard Does Not Practice Wednesday
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Oct 7, 2026, 10:28 PM ETTennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard (foot) did not practice Wednesday due to a foot issue, according to the team's official injury report. Of note, Pollard also did not practice last week on Wednesday ahead of Week 4 before logging full practice sessions on Thursday and Friday. Ultimately, he was active and played 34 offensive snaps in a 24-18 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Pollard rushed 16 times for 48 yards (3.0 yards per carry) and scored a touchdown against the Ravens, while also adding two receptions for two yards. He is Tennessee's leading rusher with 54 carries for 221 yards and a touchdown. Pollard has also recorded eight receptions for 24 yards. While his status for the rest of the week is worth monitoring moving forward, his absence on Wednesday was most likely precautionary.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Tennessee Titans PR
Jordan Addison Doesn't Practice on Wednesday
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 7, 2026, 9:41 PM ETMinnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison (hamstring) did not practice on Wednesday, according to Alec Lewis of The Athletic. Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said that Addison is dealing with some hamstring soreness. He noted that it was a minor issue, so it sounds like Addison will be fine in time for the Week 5 matchup against the New Orleans Saints. Addison is finally beginning to produce consistent numbers, so fantasy managers don't need him to go down with an injury right now. Fantasy managers should continue to monitor his status throughout the week.--Andy Webb
Source: Alec Lewis
Baker Mayfield is Officially Ruled Out for Week 5
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 7, 2026, 9:36 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (thumb) has been officially ruled out ahead of the Week 5 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. As expected, Mayfield will miss his second straight game with the Bucs taking on the Cowboys in Dallas on Thursday Night. The veteran quarterback could be sidelined as long as six to eight weeks while he recovers from his thumb injury. Undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels will draw his second career start this week. Fantasy managers in most standard 12-team redraft formats can probably move on from Mayfield, with him expected to miss a good chunk of the season.--Andy Webb
Source: Adam Schefter
DeMeco Ryans to Take Over Defensive Play-Calling
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 7, 2026, 9:28 PM ETHouston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans will take over defensive play-calling duties going forward, according to Adam Schefter. Defensive coordinator Matt Burke will give up the play-calling following a 0-4 start to the season. This news comes after the Texans gave up 34 points to the Dallas Cowboys last week. They failed to get any turnovers and gave up nearly 400 passing yards and 17 receptions to CeeDee Lamb. Clearly, something needed to change in Houston, and Ryans has decided to take over the play-calling for now. Ryans is a defensive-minded coach, so this is in his wheelhouse. This defense should bounce back against the Tennessee Titans offense in Week 5.--Andy Webb
Source: Adam Schefter
Terrance Ferguson is Expected to Have Minimal Injured Reserve Stint
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 7, 2026, 9:20 PM ETLos Angeles Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson (ankle) is expected to have a minimal stay on the Injured Reserve, per Cameron DaSilva of USA Today. Ferguson should be ready to play following his four-game absence due to being placed on the IR. The 23-year-old landed on the IR ahead of Week 4, so he'll be eligible to play against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 8. Tyler Higbee will likely be leaned on the most at tight end while Ferguson is out. Colby Parkinson (shoulder, knee) and Davis Allen could also be mixed in, but aren't as valuable fantasy assets. Fantasy managers can be hopeful that they'll get Ferguson back for Week 8, but they should continue to check back for more updates.--Andy Webb
Source: Cameron DaSilva
A.J. Brown is Not Walking with a Limp
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 7, 2026, 9:14 PM ETNew England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (ankle) was seen in the locker room without a noticeable limp, according to Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald. Brown has been out since suffering a right high-ankle sprain during the season opener against the Seattle Seahawks. The star wideout is hopeful to get back on the field after missing the minimum of four weeks he is required to miss because he was placed on the Injured Reserve. He's eligible to practice next week, so Brown moving around without a limp is a good sign ahead of him possibly practicing next week. Romeo Doubs and Mack Hollins will continue to operate as the primary wideouts until Brown is ready to play again.--Andy Webb
Source: Doug Kyed
Cade Otton Sticks in TE2 Range for Week 5
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 7, 2026, 8:59 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cade Otton has been quiet through the first four weeks of the season. Heading into Week 5, Otton has recorded 15 receptions with 157 receiving yards and zero touchdowns. He has an increased chance of finding the end zone this Thursday against the struggling Dallas Cowboys defense. A unit that has allowed three touchdowns to tight ends through the first four games of the season. Otton hauled in four of his six targets for 37 yards during last week's loss to the Green Bay Packers. Fantasy managers should expect Otton to remain in the TE2 range for this upcoming Thursday Night matchup.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Ted Hurst III is Too Risky To Trust in Week 5
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 7, 2026, 8:43 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Ted Hurst III is someone who could be an interesting stash option in deep leagues or dynasty formats. The rookie wideout seemed to be on the verge of breaking out before quarterback Baker Mayfield (thumb) was injured. Now, the value of Hurst is expected to take a hit with rookie quarterback Jalon Daniels under center. Last week, Hurst finished with two receptions on three targets for 25 yards in the loss to the Green Bay Packers. Hurst offers big-play ability, but this offense can't seem to get anything going consistently. Hurst gets a plus-matchup against the Dallas Cowboys defense in Week 5, but that's still not enough to warrant starting him in Week 5.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Chris Godwin Jr. Offers Flex Appeal for Week 5
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 7, 2026, 8:34 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin Jr. is coming off arguably his best performance of the year during last week's loss to the Green Bay Packers. Godwin hauled in six of his seven targets for 31 yards in the loss. Both the targets and receptions were season highs for Godwin. It seems that Godwin and rookie quarterback Jalon Daniels are quickly building chemistry together. They'll have a great chance to do some damage together against the struggling Dallas Cowboys defense in Week 5. Fantasy managers shouldn't expect monster numbers from Godwin, but he should be worth a look as a low-end flex option.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Mike Evans Listed as Limited in Wednesday's Practice
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 7, 2026, 8:26 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans (ribs) was listed as a limited practice participant on Wednesday, according to Cam Inman of the Bay Area News Group. Evans suffered a painful rib injury in the Week 3 win over the division-rival Arizona Cardinals, but he managed to suit up for this past Sunday's win over the visiting Denver Broncos. The 33-year-old future Hall of Famer caught five of a season-high eight targets for a season-high 76 yards in the victory over Denver. Evans could be on the injury report for much of the 2026 season, but so far, he has managed to play in all of the team's four games and has 17 catches on 24 targets for 213 yards and two touchdowns to begin his first year in the Bay Area. He is San Francisco's clear WR1 target for quarterback Brock Purdy in an extremely banged-up receiver room. The weekly volume is propping up Evans' otherwise fading fantasy value because of the mounting injuries near the end of his career. If he does not suffer a setback this week, he should play on Sunday against the division-rival Seattle Seahawks, where he will be a low-end WR2/high-end WR3/flex.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Bay Area News Group - Cam Inman
Emeka Egbuka Lands in Flex Conversation for Week 5
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 7, 2026, 8:23 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka has certainly been a disappointment to fantasy managers through the first four games of the season. Heading into Week 5, Egbuka has hauled in 15 of his 24 targets for 154 receiving yards and one touchdown. It has been a rough year for the 23-year-old, but the talent is certainly there. This is not a good situation for Egbuka right now with an unperforming offense and an undrafted rookie under center for the foreseeable future. The hope is that Egbuka and Jalon Daniels build more chemistry over the next few weeks. He'll draw a favorable matchup against the struggling Dallas Cowboys defense in Week 5. There's hope that Egbuka can bounce-back because he does have big-play ability, but fantasy managers cannot trust him as more than a flex option right now.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference