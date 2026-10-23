Kenneth Walker Set For A Revenge Game
Oct 23, 2026, 3:51 PM ETKansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker is set to face his former team, the Seattle Seahawks, in a battle of recent Super Bowl Champions on Sunday. Walker has been one of the most valuable backs to start the season, leading the league in rushing despite already having his bye week in Week 5. Walker rushed 19 times for 128 yards and two touchdowns in last week's win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Walker has been a feature back with the Chiefs and he will get the chance to show what he can do in that role against the Seahawks, who never seemed content to unleash him in that way. That said, the Seahawks defense is not a unit that can typically be run on. The Seattle defense is one of the stronger units, especially against opposing running backs. The home team will also have the benefit of knowing Walker and his tendencies, which could be detrimental to his production this weekend. Regardless of the matchup though, Walker has been on another level to start the year and there is no reason he should see any fantasy benches for as long as he is healthy. Walker is ranked RB3 in our RotoBaller Week 7 PPR rankings, making him a solid RB1 option yet again. Fantasy managers may need to prepare themselves for what may be Walker's lowest-scoring game of the season.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
More Recent News
Tez Johnson is Touchdown-Dependent Option for Week 7
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 23, 2026, 3:49 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Tez Johnson is expected to see a larger role against the Carolina Panthers in Week 7. Top wideout Emeka Egbuka (foot, concussion) is ruled out for this weekend. His absence should move Johnson into the No. 3 wideout role with the Bucs banged up at wideout. Johnson had a promising rookie campaign, but he hasn't been much of a factor this season. Heading into Week 7, Johnson has hauled in seven receptions for 145 yards and zero touchdowns. He offers big-play upside, but probably isn't someone who is going to see a handful of targets. The return of Baker Mayfield (thumb) should help his value with the deep ball back in play. Fantasy managers in deep leagues should consider Johnson a touchdown-dependent option for Week 7.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Patrick Mahomes Off Injury Report, Ready To Face Super Bowl Champs
Joshua Costello
Joshua Costello
Oct 23, 2026, 3:49 PM ETKansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7. The veteran QB had a relatively easy afternoon against the Los Angeles Chargers defense last week, completing 77% of his passes for 272 yards and an interception. Mahomes walked away with zero touchdowns on the day, but the Chiefs still won the game handily on the back of another impressive performance from running back Kenneth Walker. Mahomes should have a significantly tougher time finding success on the road against a stout Seattle defense. The Seahawks defense is easily a top-five unit in the league, and it's especially tough against quarterbacks. The Chiefs superstar will not only have to contend with a stellar defense but also a depleted receiver room. Mahomes is ranked QB16 in our RotoBaller Week 7 rankings, making him a lower tier option than he is most weeks. Fantasy managers should still plan on starting Mahomes this week but temper expectations against one of the better defenses in the NFL.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Ted Hurst III Could Offer Deep-League Value
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 23, 2026, 3:42 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Ted Hurst III could see a larger role in the offense this weekend. Top wideout Emeka Egbuka (foot, concussion) has been ruled out ahead of the Week 7 matchup against the Carolina Panthers. His absence should mean that Hurst moves into the No. 2 role in this offense. This past weekend, Hurst hauled in three of his six targets for 40 yards in the loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The rookie wideout should also see a boost in value with quarterback Baker Mayfield (thumb) making his return to the field. Fantasy managers shouldn't expect too much, but Hurst could be a flex play in deep leagues this weekend.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
T.J. Hockenson Clears Concussion Protocol for Week 7
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 23, 2026, 3:41 PM ETMinnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson (concussion) has cleared concussion protocol and carries no injury designation for Sunday's Week 7 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts, according to Alec Lewis of The Athletic. Hockenson practiced in full Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday following Minnesota's Week 6 bye. The veteran tight end has caught 23 passes for 202 yards and one touchdown through five games, although his production has varied considerably. He recorded 13 catches for 119 yards against the Miami Dolphins in Week 4 with Justin Jefferson sidelined, then managed just one reception for seven yards when Jefferson returned against the New Orleans Saints. Hockenson remains a borderline TE1 option with Minnesota's primary receivers available.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Alec Lewis
Chris Godwin Jr. Should Have Increased Value
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 23, 2026, 3:34 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin Jr. is expected to see an increased usage during this weekend's Week 7 matchup against the Carolina Panthers. Fellow wideout Emeka Egbuka (foot, concussion) has been ruled out ahead of this contest. His absence means that Godwin will take over as the top wideout for Sunday's game. Godwin hasn't been much of a fantasy option this season, but quarterback Baker Mayfield (thumb) is making his return to the field this weekend. The expectation is that Godwin will see a higher target share and increased value with Mayfield back under center. The veteran wideout hasn't given fantasy managers much reason to trust him, but they might be able to plug him in as a flex option this weekend.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Jordan Addison Set to Return Against Colts in Week 7
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 23, 2026, 3:31 PM ETMinnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison (hamstring) has no injury designation for Sunday's Week 7 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts, according to Alec Lewis of The Athletic. Addison missed Minnesota's Week 5 victory over New Orleans but practiced in full Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday following the team's bye. He has caught 11 passes for 163 yards and one touchdown through four games, with his best outing coming against Tampa Bay in Week 3 when he recorded five receptions for 90 yards and a score. Addison will return to a receiving group featuring healthy starters Justin Jefferson and T.J. Hockenson, making him a WR4 with flex appeal in deeper fantasy leagues.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Alec Lewis
Kenny Gainwell is Avoidable in Week 7
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 23, 2026, 3:28 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers running back Kenny Gainwell hasn't been a viable fantasy option through the first six games of the regular season. That's unlikely to change against the Carolina Panthers in Week 7. This past weekend, Gainwell rushed the ball twice for 17 yards while hauling in his lone target for seven yards. Gainwell has seen four or fewer rushing attempts in five straight games. There hasn't been much of a role for Gainwell in this offense, and that probably won't change with Bucky Irving doing well in the lead back role. Gainwell is worth holding in certain formats, but he's not a recommended starting option ahead of this Week 7 matchup.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Justin Jefferson Carries No Injury Designation for Week 7
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 23, 2026, 3:24 PM ETMinnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (ankle) carries no injury designation for Sunday's Week 7 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts, according to Alec Lewis of The Athletic. Jefferson was limited Wednesday before practicing in full Thursday and Friday following Minnesota's Week 6 bye. He missed Week 4 with the ankle injury but returned against the New Orleans Saints in Week 5, catching six of seven targets for 79 yards and a touchdown. Jefferson has 19 receptions for 258 yards and three touchdowns in four appearances this season. With Indianapolis ruling out cornerback Sauce Gardner (calf), Jefferson remains a must-start WR1 for fantasy managers.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Alec Lewis
Bucky Irving Gives High-End RB2 Value for Week 7
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 23, 2026, 3:20 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (illness) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers. Irving was limited in practice on Thursday, but he will be out there for this must-win divisional contest. Irving is hopeful for better results after struggling to do much of anything during last week's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. He carried the ball 19 times for 46 yards while hauling in two receptions for three yards. The Bucs are without top wideout Emeka Egbuka (foot, concussion), which means they could lean on the run game more than normal. The Panthers' run defense is beatable, so Irving should have a better day on the ground. Fantasy managers should consider Irving a high-end RB2 for this game.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Baker Mayfield Lands on QB2 Radar for Week 7 Return
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 23, 2026, 3:14 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (thumb) has been cleared to suit up for the Week 7 matchup against the Carolina Panthers, per Greg Auman of Fox Sports. The veteran is listed as questionable, but head coach Todd Bowles already confirmed that Mayfield is ready to play. This marks the first time that Mayfield has started a game since the Week 3 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. The Bucs are without top wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (foot, concussion), so Mayfield won't even have his top weapon for his return. Mayfield wasn't lighting up the box score before the injury, so we'll see what he can do without his top wideout available. Fantasy managers should put Mayfield on the QB2 radar for his return in Week 7.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Dylan Sampson Questionable but Expected to Play in Week 7
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 23, 2026, 3:12 PM ETCleveland Browns running back Dylan Sampson (knee) is questionable for Sunday's Week 7 matchup against the Tennessee Titans, according to Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN. Head coach Todd Monken is optimistic about Sampson's availability after the second-year back missed five consecutive games with a knee injury suffered in the season opener. Sampson returned to practice last week and was limited Wednesday and Thursday, but has not yet been activated from injured reserve. If cleared, he could contribute as a pass-catching complement to Quinshon Judkins (ankle), who is set to return after missing Week 6. Sampson caught 33 passes for 271 yards and two touchdowns as a rookie in 2025, although his uncertain initial workload makes him a deep-league PPR stash rather than a Week 7 starting option.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Daniel Oyefusi
Quinshon Judkins Cleared to Play in Week 7
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 23, 2026, 3:03 PM ETCleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins (ankle) was removed from Friday's final injury report and will suit up in Sunday's Week 7 contest against the Tennessee Titans, according to Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN. Meanwhile, running back Dylan Sampson (knee), who is still on Injured Reserve, is listed as questionable. The 22-year-old Judkins did not play in the team's Week 6 win over the division-rival Baltimore Ravens last Sunday due to an ankle injury, but he is good to go after a one-game absence and will be back on the RB2 radar despite his inefficient play so far this year. In his first five contests in his second year in the league, Judkins has carried the ball 73 times for 221 yards and one touchdown on the ground, averaging just 3.0 yards per carry after he averaged 3.6 yards per carry on 230 carries as a rookie in 2025. He has added 18 receptions on 20 targets for 102 yards and no scores as a pass-catcher in the Browns' offense. With Judkins returning this weekend, fantasy managers can drop Jaleel McLaughlin after he led Cleveland's backfield in Week 6.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Daniel Oyefusi
Marvin Harrison Jr. Was Frustrated With his Performance in Arizona
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 23, 2026, 2:55 PM ETArizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort did not give a clear answer when asked if former wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. asked for a trade, saying that the team had "a lot of positive discussions with Marv" before they traded him to the Houston Texans, according to Tyler Drake of Arizona Sports. "I think Marv really was always just trying to do more. And Marv always wanted to perform. Marv's heart and what he wants, and for our team and for his career, we're always, 'Hey, he wanted to perform.' I think there was some frustration on his end that he wasn't performing and wasn't producing like he felt. And so, I think those were conversations that happened throughout the weeks, not just leading up to the trade deadline, but those were discussions that we had, and this was an opportunity that presented itself and one that we acted on," Ossenfort said. The former fourth overall pick out of Ohio State just never developed into the top-flight receiver that the Cardinals thought he would be in Arizona, but apparently it was not for a lack of effort. In his first game with Houston in the win over the division-rival Jacksonville Jaguars in London last Sunday, Harrison caught three of four targets for 34 yards. It was nothing special, but the Texans plan on adding more to Harrison's plate as the season progresses. In deeper leagues, Harrison might be worth holding to see if his change of scenery sparks a breakout.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Arizona Sports - Tyler Drake
Zach Charbonnet Expected to "Play a Lot" on Sunday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 23, 2026, 2:44 PM ETThe NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said on Friday on The Pat McAfee Show that Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet (knee) is back full-go and is expected to "play a lot" in his first game back this Sunday night against the visiting Kansas City Chiefs in Week 7. Charbonnet missed the first six weeks of the season after recovering from a torn ACL that he suffered in last year's postseason in January. Seattle activated him from the Physically Unable to Perform list earlier this week, though, and he will be making his 2026 season debut this weekend. Fantasy managers are justified in being hesitant to play Charbonnet in his first game back for fear that Seattle will have a hard cap on his number of snaps in Week 7. But based on Rapoport's reporting, he could immediately be Seattle's lead back with rookie first-rounder Jadarian Price (chest) still on Injured Reserve. At the very least, Charb should be in play in fantasy lineups as an RB3/flex with upside against KC. The 25-year-old former second-rounder from UCLA had 12 rushing touchdowns and 730 rushing yards in his third year in the league in 2025 and has 20 rushing TDs in the last two seasons.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport
Rashee Rice Won't Play in Week 7
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 23, 2026, 2:32 PM ETKansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (hamstring) will not play on Sunday Night Football against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 7, head coach Andy Reid told Matt McMullen of the team's official website. After missing another week of practice, Rice will miss a second straight game after initially injuring his hamstring in the Week 4 win over the division-rival Las Vegas Raiders. The Chiefs had a bye in Week 5, but Rice was still not feeling good enough to play in last Sunday's win over the division-rival Los Angeles Chargers. With Rice out for a second straight game, look for receiver Xavier Worthy and veteran tight end Travis Kelce to be more involved in the passing game in a tough environment in Seattle against a strong Seahawks defense. Rookie Cyrus Allen could also be a deep sleeper in a flex spot with an elevated role. The 26-year-old Rice has just 13 catches in four games this year for 190 yards and a touchdown. It remains to be seen if Rice will be ready to return for a divisional showdown in Week 8 on the road against the Denver Broncos.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Chiefs.com - Matt McMullen
Puka Nacua Questionable to Play in Week 7
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 23, 2026, 2:23 PM ETLos Angeles Rams star wide receiver Puka Nacua (calf) is questionable to play on Sunday against the hosting Las Vegas Raiders in Week 7, according to Nate Atkins of The Athletic. Head coach Sean McVay said Nacua will be a game-time decision. Nacua tweaked his calf muscle in practice on Thursday, and although it is believed to be a mild injury, it does not mean that he will be cleared to play on Sunday against Vegas. With veteran Davante Adams (hamstring) out for six to 10 weeks with a hamstring injury that requires surgery, the Rams could be down to Jordan Whittington, Konata Mumpfield, and Tutu Atwell as their top three receivers this weekend if Nacua does not get the green light to play. Making things more difficult for fantasy managers this week is the fact that the Rams do not kick off against the Raiders until the later window on Sunday. We should have an update on Nacua's status on Saturday, so fantasy managers should check back for a clearer picture of his chances of playing. He is a must-start in all fantasy formats if he is active on Sunday. The two-time Pro Bowler already has 37 catches for 417 yards and a touchdown in his first four games in 2026.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Nate Atkins
Jordan Mason Questionable to Return in Week 7
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 23, 2026, 2:15 PM ETMinnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said that running back Jordan Mason (thumb) is questionable to come off Injured Reserve this weekend to take on the visiting Indianapolis Colts in Week 7 on Sunday, according to Alec Lewis of The Athletic. Mason has not played since the season-opening win over the division-rival Green Bay Packers due to a fractured thumb, but he practiced in full on Thursday and has been trending towards making his return against the Colts. When the 27-year-old does return, he is expected to take over a good chunk of the backfield duties to give overworked veteran Aaron Jones Sr. a breather. If the Vikings hold Mason out for another week, though, Jones will once again be an RB2 play in fantasy against the struggling Colts. Mason had a big role in Week 1 for Minnesota, carrying the ball 15 times for 59 yards and one touchdown, although he was not targeted in the passing game. If Mason is officially activated from IR and is active on Sunday, he should be treated as an RB3/flex option in his first game back.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Alec Lewis
Khalil Herbert to Serve as Falcons' Backup RB on Sunday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 23, 2026, 2:08 PM ETAtlanta Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski said on Friday that Khalil Herbert will be Bijan Robinson's backup running back on Sunday in the Week 7 contest against the visiting San Francisco 49ers, according to Marc Raimondi of ESPN. The Falcons' RB depth will be tested this weekend after the team ruled out Brian Robinson due to a hamstring injury. Herbert, a former sixth-round pick by the Chicago Bears in 2021 from Virginia Tech, will be making his first appearance on the team's game-day roster on Sunday versus San Francisco. In his five NFL seasons, he has averaged 4.7 yards per carry for 1,957 rushing yards and nine rushing touchdowns in 63 games played (13 starts), adding 54 receptions for 316 yards and two receiving scores. The reality of this weekend is that the Falcons will likely just lean more heavily on star running back Bijan Robinson as they try to give the 49ers their first loss of the 2026 season. In seven games last year with the New York Jets, Herbert had 16 carries for 52 yards and zero touchdowns on the ground. Fantasy managers should not consider him a realistic starting option this weekend.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Marc Raimondi
Brian Robinson Ruled Out for Sunday
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Oct 23, 2026, 2:00 PM ETAtlanta Falcons running back Brian Robinson (hamstring) has been ruled out for the team's Week 7 matchup with the 49ers as he deals with a hamstring injury that first popped up on Wednesday's injury report. Through six weeks, Robinson has run for 211 yards on 53 carries while finding the end zone four times and has been the only other running back on the roster behind All-Pro Bijan Robinson, prompting the likely practice squad elevations of both Khalil Herbert and Jam Miller, with head coach Kevin Stefanski already sharing that Herbert will serve as the team's primary backup on Sunday. While fantasy managers have needed little reason to start Bijan with confidence, the RB3 on the season could be in line for his heaviest workload to date and is RotoBaller's RB2 for the week.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Daniel Flick
Jeremiyah Love to Miss His Second Straight Game
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Oct 23, 2026, 1:48 PM ETFor the second straight week, Arizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love (ankle) has been ruled out as he continues to rest the ankle that has troubled him through the start of his rookie season. Love sustained a preseason injury that he initially attempted to play through, but lacking the signature burst that made him the third overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, he will now miss his second game of the year. In a Week 6 upset victory over the Rams, free agent acquisition Tyler Allgeier led the team with 18 carries and 19 total opportunities, but it was Bam Knight who was far more efficient, racking up 98 total yards on 17 opportunities of his own. Against a Broncos defense that has shown a dramatic improvement against the run after a rough start to the season, neither back offers hopeful upside, but both can be started in a pinch.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Darren Urban