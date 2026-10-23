Bucky Irving Gives High-End RB2 Value for Week 7
Oct 23, 2026, 3:20 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (illness) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers. Irving was limited in practice on Thursday, but he will be out there for this must-win divisional contest. Irving is hopeful for better results after struggling to do much of anything during last week's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. He carried the ball 19 times for 46 yards while hauling in two receptions for three yards. The Bucs are without top wideout Emeka Egbuka (foot, concussion), which means they could lean on the run game more than normal. The Panthers' run defense is beatable, so Irving should have a better day on the ground. Fantasy managers should consider Irving a high-end RB2 for this game.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
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Baker Mayfield Lands on QB2 Radar for Week 7 Return
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 23, 2026, 3:14 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (thumb) has been cleared to suit up for the Week 7 matchup against the Carolina Panthers, per Greg Auman of Fox Sports. The veteran is listed as questionable, but head coach Todd Bowles already confirmed that Mayfield is ready to play. This marks the first time that Mayfield has started a game since the Week 3 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. The Bucs are without top wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (foot, concussion), so Mayfield won't even have his top weapon for his return. Mayfield wasn't lighting up the box score before the injury, so we'll see what he can do without his top wideout available. Fantasy managers should put Mayfield on the QB2 radar for his return in Week 7.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Dylan Sampson Questionable but Expected to Play in Week 7
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 23, 2026, 3:12 PM ETCleveland Browns running back Dylan Sampson (knee) is questionable for Sunday's Week 7 matchup against the Tennessee Titans, according to Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN. Head coach Todd Monken is optimistic about Sampson's availability after the second-year back missed five consecutive games with a knee injury suffered in the season opener. Sampson returned to practice last week and was limited Wednesday and Thursday, but has not yet been activated from injured reserve. If cleared, he could contribute as a pass-catching complement to Quinshon Judkins (ankle), who is set to return after missing Week 6. Sampson caught 33 passes for 271 yards and two touchdowns as a rookie in 2025, although his uncertain initial workload makes him a deep-league PPR stash rather than a Week 7 starting option.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Daniel Oyefusi
Quinshon Judkins Cleared to Play in Week 7
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 23, 2026, 3:03 PM ETCleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins (ankle) was removed from Friday's final injury report and will suit up in Sunday's Week 7 contest against the Tennessee Titans, according to Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN. Meanwhile, running back Dylan Sampson (knee), who is still on Injured Reserve, is listed as questionable. The 22-year-old Judkins did not play in the team's Week 6 win over the division-rival Baltimore Ravens last Sunday due to an ankle injury, but he is good to go after a one-game absence and will be back on the RB2 radar despite his inefficient play so far this year. In his first five contests in his second year in the league, Judkins has carried the ball 73 times for 221 yards and one touchdown on the ground, averaging just 3.0 yards per carry after he averaged 3.6 yards per carry on 230 carries as a rookie in 2025. He has added 18 receptions on 20 targets for 102 yards and no scores as a pass-catcher in the Browns' offense. With Judkins returning this weekend, fantasy managers can drop Jaleel McLaughlin after he led Cleveland's backfield in Week 6.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Daniel Oyefusi
Marvin Harrison Jr. Was Frustrated With his Performance in Arizona
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 23, 2026, 2:55 PM ETArizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort did not give a clear answer when asked if former wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. asked for a trade, saying that the team had "a lot of positive discussions with Marv" before they traded him to the Houston Texans, according to Tyler Drake of Arizona Sports. "I think Marv really was always just trying to do more. And Marv always wanted to perform. Marv's heart and what he wants, and for our team and for his career, we're always, 'Hey, he wanted to perform.' I think there was some frustration on his end that he wasn't performing and wasn't producing like he felt. And so, I think those were conversations that happened throughout the weeks, not just leading up to the trade deadline, but those were discussions that we had, and this was an opportunity that presented itself and one that we acted on," Ossenfort said. The former fourth overall pick out of Ohio State just never developed into the top-flight receiver that the Cardinals thought he would be in Arizona, but apparently it was not for a lack of effort. In his first game with Houston in the win over the division-rival Jacksonville Jaguars in London last Sunday, Harrison caught three of four targets for 34 yards. It was nothing special, but the Texans plan on adding more to Harrison's plate as the season progresses. In deeper leagues, Harrison might be worth holding to see if his change of scenery sparks a breakout.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Arizona Sports - Tyler Drake
Zach Charbonnet Expected to "Play a Lot" on Sunday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 23, 2026, 2:44 PM ETThe NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said on Friday on The Pat McAfee Show that Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet (knee) is back full-go and is expected to "play a lot" in his first game back this Sunday night against the visiting Kansas City Chiefs in Week 7. Charbonnet missed the first six weeks of the season after recovering from a torn ACL that he suffered in last year's postseason in January. Seattle activated him from the Physically Unable to Perform list earlier this week, though, and he will be making his 2026 season debut this weekend. Fantasy managers are justified in being hesitant to play Charbonnet in his first game back for fear that Seattle will have a hard cap on his number of snaps in Week 7. But based on Rapoport's reporting, he could immediately be Seattle's lead back with rookie first-rounder Jadarian Price (chest) still on Injured Reserve. At the very least, Charb should be in play in fantasy lineups as an RB3/flex with upside against KC. The 25-year-old former second-rounder from UCLA had 12 rushing touchdowns and 730 rushing yards in his third year in the league in 2025 and has 20 rushing TDs in the last two seasons.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport
Rashee Rice Won't Play in Week 7
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 23, 2026, 2:32 PM ETKansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (hamstring) will not play on Sunday Night Football against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 7, head coach Andy Reid told Matt McMullen of the team's official website. After missing another week of practice, Rice will miss a second straight game after initially injuring his hamstring in the Week 4 win over the division-rival Las Vegas Raiders. The Chiefs had a bye in Week 5, but Rice was still not feeling good enough to play in last Sunday's win over the division-rival Los Angeles Chargers. With Rice out for a second straight game, look for receiver Xavier Worthy and veteran tight end Travis Kelce to be more involved in the passing game in a tough environment in Seattle against a strong Seahawks defense. Rookie Cyrus Allen could also be a deep sleeper in a flex spot with an elevated role. The 26-year-old Rice has just 13 catches in four games this year for 190 yards and a touchdown. It remains to be seen if Rice will be ready to return for a divisional showdown in Week 8 on the road against the Denver Broncos.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Chiefs.com - Matt McMullen
Puka Nacua Questionable to Play in Week 7
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 23, 2026, 2:23 PM ETLos Angeles Rams star wide receiver Puka Nacua (calf) is questionable to play on Sunday against the hosting Las Vegas Raiders in Week 7, according to Nate Atkins of The Athletic. Head coach Sean McVay said Nacua will be a game-time decision. Nacua tweaked his calf muscle in practice on Thursday, and although it is believed to be a mild injury, it does not mean that he will be cleared to play on Sunday against Vegas. With veteran Davante Adams (hamstring) out for six to 10 weeks with a hamstring injury that requires surgery, the Rams could be down to Jordan Whittington, Konata Mumpfield, and Tutu Atwell as their top three receivers this weekend if Nacua does not get the green light to play. Making things more difficult for fantasy managers this week is the fact that the Rams do not kick off against the Raiders until the later window on Sunday. We should have an update on Nacua's status on Saturday, so fantasy managers should check back for a clearer picture of his chances of playing. He is a must-start in all fantasy formats if he is active on Sunday. The two-time Pro Bowler already has 37 catches for 417 yards and a touchdown in his first four games in 2026.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Nate Atkins
Jordan Mason Questionable to Return in Week 7
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 23, 2026, 2:15 PM ETMinnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said that running back Jordan Mason (thumb) is questionable to come off Injured Reserve this weekend to take on the visiting Indianapolis Colts in Week 7 on Sunday, according to Alec Lewis of The Athletic. Mason has not played since the season-opening win over the division-rival Green Bay Packers due to a fractured thumb, but he practiced in full on Thursday and has been trending towards making his return against the Colts. When the 27-year-old does return, he is expected to take over a good chunk of the backfield duties to give overworked veteran Aaron Jones Sr. a breather. If the Vikings hold Mason out for another week, though, Jones will once again be an RB2 play in fantasy against the struggling Colts. Mason had a big role in Week 1 for Minnesota, carrying the ball 15 times for 59 yards and one touchdown, although he was not targeted in the passing game. If Mason is officially activated from IR and is active on Sunday, he should be treated as an RB3/flex option in his first game back.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Alec Lewis
Khalil Herbert to Serve as Falcons' Backup RB on Sunday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 23, 2026, 2:08 PM ETAtlanta Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski said on Friday that Khalil Herbert will be Bijan Robinson's backup running back on Sunday in the Week 7 contest against the visiting San Francisco 49ers, according to Marc Raimondi of ESPN. The Falcons' RB depth will be tested this weekend after the team ruled out Brian Robinson due to a hamstring injury. Herbert, a former sixth-round pick by the Chicago Bears in 2021 from Virginia Tech, will be making his first appearance on the team's game-day roster on Sunday versus San Francisco. In his five NFL seasons, he has averaged 4.7 yards per carry for 1,957 rushing yards and nine rushing touchdowns in 63 games played (13 starts), adding 54 receptions for 316 yards and two receiving scores. The reality of this weekend is that the Falcons will likely just lean more heavily on star running back Bijan Robinson as they try to give the 49ers their first loss of the 2026 season. In seven games last year with the New York Jets, Herbert had 16 carries for 52 yards and zero touchdowns on the ground. Fantasy managers should not consider him a realistic starting option this weekend.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Marc Raimondi
Brian Robinson Ruled Out for Sunday
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Oct 23, 2026, 2:00 PM ETAtlanta Falcons running back Brian Robinson (hamstring) has been ruled out for the team's Week 7 matchup with the 49ers as he deals with a hamstring injury that first popped up on Wednesday's injury report. Through six weeks, Robinson has run for 211 yards on 53 carries while finding the end zone four times and has been the only other running back on the roster behind All-Pro Bijan Robinson, prompting the likely practice squad elevations of both Khalil Herbert and Jam Miller, with head coach Kevin Stefanski already sharing that Herbert will serve as the team's primary backup on Sunday. While fantasy managers have needed little reason to start Bijan with confidence, the RB3 on the season could be in line for his heaviest workload to date and is RotoBaller's RB2 for the week.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Daniel Flick
Jeremiyah Love to Miss His Second Straight Game
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Oct 23, 2026, 1:48 PM ETFor the second straight week, Arizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love (ankle) has been ruled out as he continues to rest the ankle that has troubled him through the start of his rookie season. Love sustained a preseason injury that he initially attempted to play through, but lacking the signature burst that made him the third overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, he will now miss his second game of the year. In a Week 6 upset victory over the Rams, free agent acquisition Tyler Allgeier led the team with 18 carries and 19 total opportunities, but it was Bam Knight who was far more efficient, racking up 98 total yards on 17 opportunities of his own. Against a Broncos defense that has shown a dramatic improvement against the run after a rough start to the season, neither back offers hopeful upside, but both can be started in a pinch.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Darren Urban
Rashee Rice Still Not Spotted at Friday's Practice
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Oct 23, 2026, 1:36 PM ETKansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (hamstring, knee), who exited the team's Week 4 win over the Raiders with a hamstring injury and has not played since, was not spotted at the start of Friday's practice, according to beat reporter Pete Sweeney. Having now missed another full week of practice, Rice is a long shot to suit up against the Super Bowl champion Seahawks on Sunday night. Without Rice in a Week 6 win over the Chargers, third-year wideout Xavier Worthy led the team with seven receptions for 73 yards, his most productive outing since Week 4 of 2025. Worthy could volume his way to another usable performance on Sunday, but against a Seahawks defense that has been the third most difficult matchup for fantasy receivers, he represents little more than a floor play.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Pete Sweeney
Bucky Irving Off the Week 7 Injury Report
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Oct 23, 2026, 1:25 PM ETAfter missing Wednesday's practice with an illness and logging a limited participation on Thursday, Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (illness) returned to a full practice on Friday and carries no injury designation into the team's Week 7 divisional matchup with the Panthers. Quarterback Baker Mayfield (thumb) is also expected to play after missing the past two games with an injury to his throwing hand. With Mayfield potentially limited, and the team without top receiver Emeka Egbuka (concussion, foot), who has already been ruled out, Irving could see more work in the passing game than he has with the more mobile rookie Jalon Daniels under center. Against a Panthers defense that has been beatable on the ground, Irving has multiple paths to a standout performance and is RotoBaller's RB12 for Week 7.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Emeka Egbuka Ruled Out for Sunday
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Oct 23, 2026, 1:12 PM ETDespite logging limited practice participation on Friday, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (concussion, foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's divisional matchup with the Panthers. Egbuka has scored double-digit fantasy points in back-to-back contests after breaking a dry spell dating all the way back to Week 10 of his rookie season, but he will be unavailable for a game that projects to see starting quarterback Baker Mayfield (thumb) return from a two-game absence of his own. Mayfield has averaged only 205 passing yards in his three starts, and the Panthers have been a top-10 defense against fantasy wide receivers, making none of Tampa's remaining options particularly appealing despite a projected condensing of targets. That said, veteran Chris Godwin Jr. should be able to provide a usable floor in full-PPR formats.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tyler Warren Officially Ruled Out for Second Straight Game
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 23, 2026, 12:59 PM ETIndianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen announced on Friday that tight end Tyler Warren (groin) has been ruled out for a second straight game this Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 7, according to Mike Chappell of FOX 59. Warren will not be available again this weekend after he was a late addition to the team's Week 6 injury report last Saturday due to a groin injury. After missing practice all of this week, it remains to be seen if the tight end will be able to return for a Week 8 divisional contest next Sunday, Nov. 1, against the division-rival Jacksonville Jaguars. Despite not playing in last week's loss to the division-rival Tennessee Titans, Warren remains a top-10 fantasy tight end in half-PPR scoring, catching 30 of his 36 targets for 213 yards and two touchdowns in his five games played so far in 2026. Warren needs to remain stashed in all leagues while he recovers from his groin injury as a true weekly TE1 play when he is healthy. Fantasy managers should be looking away from the Colts' TE picture with Warren out for a second straight week.--Keith Hernandez
Source: FOX 59 - Mike Chappell
Jonathon Brooks "Trending in the Right Direction"
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 23, 2026, 12:53 PM ETCarolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales said on Friday that running back Jonathon Brooks (abdomen), who is on Injured Reserve, is "trending in the right direction," according to Alex Zietlow of The Charlotte Observer. Brooks was seen jogging during the team's practice on Thursday and is making progress after having core-muscle surgery early in the 2026 season. Continued injury issues for Brooks have made Chuba Hubbard one of the biggest fantasy football values so far this year. Brooks is a stash candidate off the waiver wire for fantasy managers who need more depth at the position, but he probably will not be a realistic candidate to come off IR to play in the Week 8 contest on Thursday against the Green Bay Packers. The 23-year-old former second-rounder from Texas has played in just five of a possible 38 regular-season games since he entered the league. In two games this year before his core-muscle injury, Brooks handled nine carries for only 30 yards and caught two of his three targets for 43 yards through the air. Right now, he is being stashed in 41% of Yahoo leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Charlotte Observer - Alex Zietlow
Emeka Egbuka Considered Doubtful for Week 7
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 23, 2026, 12:43 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said that wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (concussion, foot) is doubtful to play on Sunday against the division-rival Carolina Panthers in Week 7, according to FOX Sports' Greg Auman. Egbuka got back onto the practice field on Friday, but apparently it is not enough progress after the 24-year-old was held out of practice on Wednesday and Thursday due to a concussion and a foot injury. The former 19th overall pick in 2025 from Ohio State needs to be removed from starting fantasy lineups for the weekend. It is a shame that he will not get a chance to keep his momentum going this weekend in a good matchup after he caught seven of a season-high 16 targets for 48 yards and his second touchdown of the year in last Sunday's overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. With Egbuka expected to be out on Sunday, rookie Ted Hurst III and Tez Johnson will be asked to step up in the passing game with quarterback Baker Mayfield (thumb) back behind veteran Chris Godwin Jr. Tight end Cade Otton will also be a more attractive TE2 streamer in Carolina.--Keith Hernandez
Source: FOX Sports - Greg Auman
Baker Mayfield Ready to Go for Week 7
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 23, 2026, 12:36 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (thumb) is ready to go for Sunday's divisional contest on the road against the Carolina Panthers, head coach Todd Bowles told Greg Auman of FOX Sports. Mayfield will return this weekend after missing the last three games after he dislocated the thumb on his throwing hand in the Week 3 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Undrafted rookie signal-caller Jalon Daniels will return to a backup role with Mayfield returning. The Panthers defense has allowed the most passing yards per game through the first six weeks of the season, so Mayfield will have a plus matchup in his return on Sunday. However, he is also expected to be without top wideout Emeka Egbuka, who is considered doubtful to play due to a concussion and foot injury. Mayfield will be back on the QB2 radar in superflex leagues against the Panthers, but fantasy managers may want to temper expectations. The two-time Pro Bowler was not exactly playing well before his thumb injury, throwing for 615 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions in his first three games in 2026.--Keith Hernandez
Source: FOX Sports - Greg Auman
Brian Robinson Not Seen at Friday's Practice
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 23, 2026, 12:31 PM ETAtlanta Falcons running back Brian Robinson (hamstring) was not seen during the open-to-media portion of practice on Friday, according to Daniel Flick of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. It would be Robinson's second straight missed practice this week after he was limited with a hamstring injury on Wednesday. The mid-week downgrade for the 27-year-old is bad news, and he could officially be ruled out for the Week 7 contest on Sunday against the visiting San Francisco 49ers. If B-Rob cannot play, the Falcons could elevate both Khalil Herbert and Jam Miller from the practice squad to the active roster to give Bijan Robinson some backup against the 6-0 49ers. In his first year with Atlanta as the backup to Bijan, B-Rob has been efficient and productive, taking 53 carries for 211 yards and four touchdowns in six games played. Fantasy managers who have been using him as a deep-league flex should be pivoting with Robinson looking like he will not play this weekend against San Francisco. Bijan Robinson will have an even higher ceiling this weekend if his backfield mate is inactive.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - Daniel Flick
NFL Could Play International Games in Tokyo
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 23, 2026, 12:26 PM ETNFL commissioner Roger Goodell teased a future international game in Tokyo on Friday, according to Jeremy Bergman of NFL.com. "Listen, Tokyo is clearly on our list, whether it's next year or the year after," Goodell said. "It's coming at some point in the near future. We're going to continue to focus on our priority markets, which a lot of them they've been in, but there are other cities; this year, we went to Rio rather than São Paulo. We're planning on playing global. That's where we're going." Earlier this week, vice president of club business, international and league events Peter O'Reilly said the league was "considering" playing 10 international games in 2027. The NFL is playing a record nine games outside of the United States -- three in London, one each in Melbourne, Rio de Janeiro, Paris, Madrid, Munich, and Mexico City. The Los Angeles Rams are currently the only team to have marketing rights in Japan under the league's Global Markets Program.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NFL.com - Jeremy Bergman