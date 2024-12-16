Kendrick Bourne Leads Patriots In Receiving Yards Sunday
3 weeks agoNew England Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne caught all three of his targets for 44 yards during Sunday's Week 15 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. Most of Bourne's production came on one singular play: a 37-yard reception that set up the Patriots inside the red zone. Drake Maye and DeMario Douglas connected for a touchdown two plays later. Bourne, 29, has been impressive over his last four games, totaling 14 catches, 183 receiving yards, and one touchdown during that span. The veteran pass-catcher has emerged as one of Maye's favorite targets and might even be ahead of Douglas in the pecking order. He should be viewed as a mid-range WR4 option heading into Week 16 against the Buffalo Bills.
Source: RotoBaller
