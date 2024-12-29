Kendre Miller Will Not Return Against Raiders
2 weeks agoNew Orleans Saints running back Kendre Miller (concussion) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders. He finishes the game with three carries for three yards and one catch for 16 yards on one target. The only two running backs on the depth chart for the rest of this game are Jamaal Williams and Clyde Edwards-Helaire. Miller's status is up in the air now for their Week 18 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Source: New Orleans Saints
