Justin Herbert Limited On Monday
3 weeks agoLos Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (ankle) was listed as a limited participant on Monday's estimated injury report. Herbert is dealing with an ankle issue, but was able to play through it during Sunday's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He looked fine in the pocket, but the ankle issue clearly limited his running ability considering he had zero carries on Sunday. Nonetheless, Herbert figures to be fine for Thursday's Week 16 matchup against the Denver Broncos. The Chargers might limit Herbert in order to keep him fresh, but he should be out there unless he suffers a setback.
Source: chargers.com
