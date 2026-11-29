Jordyn Tyson Delivers Another Quiet Outing in Week 12
Nov 29, 2026, 5:52 PM ETNew Orleans Saints wide receiver Jordyn Tyson caught three of seven targets for 38 yards during Sunday's Week 12 loss against the Cincinnati Bengals. Tyson had a huge showing back in Week 10, but he has been disappointing in his three other games since returning from injury in Week 9. The 22-year-old has posted fewer than seven PPR points in three of his four games, operating behind Chris Olave and also losing some targets to Devaughn Vele. The first-round pick still has tremendous upside long-term, but we'd expect him to continue delivering inconsistent production as the Saints' passing game works to find its identity. Quarterback Tyler Shough has five touchdowns and five turnovers in his last five games, and Tyson will have a lower floor as his quarterback tries to figure things out. He's a risky WR3/flex play for Week 13 against the Green Bay Packers.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
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Chris Rodriguez Jr. Gains Flex Value With Goal-Line Role
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 29, 2026, 5:44 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. did most of his fantasy damage near the goal line in Sunday's 37-20 win over the Tennessee Titans. Starting in place of Bhayshul Tuten (ankle/foot), he rushed for 38 yards and a career-high three short-yardage touchdowns on a season-high 12 carries. Tuten missed all three practices, was ruled out Friday and was inactive Sunday. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said he wouldn't be surprised if Tuten missed multiple weeks. Rodriguez had just four carries in each of his previous two games. Ameer Abdullah gained 43 yards on eight carries. He and LeQuint Allen Jr. each caught two passes, while Rodriguez went without a catch on his only target. That leaves Rodriguez with a low floor in full PPR when Jacksonville gets fewer chances to score. If Tuten remains out, Rodriguez is a touchdown-dependent flex when the Jaguars visit the Chicago Bears in Week 13.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Justice Hill Continues to Flash Efficiency and Touchdown Ability
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 29, 2026, 5:41 PM ETBaltimore Ravens running back Justice Hill totaled eight carries, 41 rushing yards, and one rushing touchdown during Sunday's Week 12 loss against the Houston Texans in overtime. He also caught two of his three targets for 24 receiving yards. Hill has taken on a much larger role in the wake of Lamar Jackson's thumb injury, and his best results have come with Jacoby Brissett at quarterback. The 29-year-old has scored a touchdown in three of his last four games, and he owns an impressive average of 7.7 yards per carry over the last four weeks. In addition to his rushing production, Hill has continued to play a key role in the passing game. Sunday's game actually marked his lowest reception total since Week 5, but he's now up to 28 receptions over the last nine weeks. Hill has started to steal some touches from Derrick Henry, as well as some touchdown opportunities. He's a very appealing RB3 option with additional upside in PPR leagues on the other side of Baltimore's Week 13 bye.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Treylon Burks Returns to Sunday's Game After Brief Exit
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 29, 2026, 5:34 PM ETWashington Commanders wide receiver Treylon Burks (hip) has checked back into Sunday's Week 12 contest against the Arizona Cardinals, according to Tashan Reed of the Washington Post. Burks initially injured his hip in the first quarter after he took an ugly-looking hit on a target that resulted in an interception. The former first-round pick was in serious pain and had to be carted to the locker room, where he was listed as questionable. Given how serious the injury looked on the field, it is surprising (and relieving) to see that Burks was able to return just one quarter later. His presence is key for a Commanders passing attack that needs its depth receivers to contribute after losing Terry McLaurin (knee) to a season-ending knee injury. Burks had just the one target before his departure, but he figures to get some more looks from quarterback Jayden Daniels heading into the second half of Sunday's contest.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Tashan Reed
Carnell Tate Dominates with a Large Workload in Week 12
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 29, 2026, 5:28 PM ETTennessee Titans wide receiver Carnell Tate caught eight of his nine targets for 141 yards during Sunday's Week 12 contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars. In his second game back from injury, the rookie showed why he deserved to be the first receiver off the board in the 2026 NFL Draft. Tate led the team in targets, catches, and yards on Sunday, and he's now up to 45 catches, 612 yards, and two touchdowns through nine games in his first pro campaign. Tate was already solidified as the No. 1 receiver in Tennessee, but his role has grown in the aftermath of a season-ending injury to Wan'Dale Robinson (ankle). The 21-year-old will continue to rank as a high-end WR2 in fantasy football, especially as the Titans continue to throw the football while playing from behind. Tate is in must-start territory heading into a battle with the Washington Commanders.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Cam Skattebo Falls Short of RB1 Expectations
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 29, 2026, 5:26 PM ETNew York Giants running back Cam Skattebo (calf) fell short of RB1 expectations in Sunday's 34-30 win over the Indianapolis Colts. He led the Giants with 13 carries for 53 yards and caught his only target for 10 yards. Skattebo went without a touchdown for the second straight game, with quarterback Jameis Winston and wide receiver Xavier Gipson accounting for New York's rushing scores. Devin Singletary closed out the game and finished with eight carries, up from one against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 11. Skattebo said his calf tightened up late in the game and he came out as a precaution. He said he thinks he's fine. The Giants host the San Francisco 49ers in Week 13, when Tyrone Tracy Jr. (hamstring) is first eligible to return from injured reserve. Singletary would be in line for more work if Skattebo misses time and Tracy remains out.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Dan Duggan
Zach Charbonnet Returns to the Game on Sunday
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 29, 2026, 5:22 PM ETSeattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet (shoulder) has checked back into Sunday's Week 12 contest against the San Francisco 49ers, according to Brady Henderson of ESPN.com. Charbonnet briefly exited during the first half and was listed as questionable with a shoulder injury, but his absence didn't last very long. He's already back in the game early in the second quarter, and he should return to his role as the No. 1 ball-carrier ahead of Jadarian Price. Seattle will certainly appreciate getting their primary ball-carrier back, as Price opened the game with a modest 3.7 yards per carry, and he's best suited as a complementary back alongside someone like Charbonnet. Fantasy managers will want to keep an eye on Charbonnet's status in the upcoming practice week, but the fact that he was able to return Sunday is a great sign.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Brady Henderson
Zay Flowers Explodes for a Huge Touchdown in Week 12 Loss
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 29, 2026, 5:17 PM ETBaltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers caught five of his seven targets for 110 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's Week 12 overtime loss against the Houston Texans. The highlight of Flowers' day was certainly his 75-yard touchdown reception on the opening play of the second half. For the most part, the 26-year-old has remained productive into the home stretch of the season, despite dealing with inconsistency at the quarterback position. He is now on his fourth quarterback of the year in Jacoby Brissett, but he has continued to rank as a fringe WR1 in fantasy football. He has posted at least five catches, 74 yards, and 11.4 PPR points in each of his last three games. The Ravens have a Week 13 bye, but then Flowers will get back into the low-end WR1 conversation for Week 14 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Kyle Pitts Sr. Remains Hard to Trust as a Fantasy Starter
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 29, 2026, 5:13 PM ETAtlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. came out of the bye with another quiet fantasy outing, catching three of five targets for 19 yards in Sunday's 28-14 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. He finished second on the team in targets behind Drake London. Michael Penix Jr. attempted just 21 passes, and Atlanta scored both of its touchdowns on the ground. Pitts has drawn at least five targets in seven straight games. He's topped 25 receiving yards only once during his four-game touchdown drought. The Detroit Lions visit Atlanta in Week 13. They've allowed 20.1 PPR points per game to tight ends through 11 games, a figure that drops to 6.7 over their last three. Pitts' steady targets give him a case as a bye-week fill-in in deeper PPR leagues. Given his recent yardage, he'll likely need a touchdown to deliver a strong fantasy line.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Zach Charbonnet Questionable to Return With Shoulder Injury
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Nov 29, 2026, 5:05 PM ETSeattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet (shoulder) is questionable to return to Sunday's road game against the San Francisco 49ers, Adam Schefter reported via the X platform. Charbonnet had four carries for seven yards before exiting in the first quarter of the Week 12 divisional matchup. Backup running back Jadarian Price remains in the game for Seattle.--Chelena Goldman
Source: Adam Schefter via X.com
Treylon Burks Questionable After Being Carted Off With Hip Injury
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Nov 29, 2026, 4:59 PM ETWashington Commanders wide receiver Treylon Burks (hip) is questionable to return to Sunday's matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. The 26-year-old was hit hard by cornerback Max Melton on a catch attemoted in the first quarter of Sunday's game. The pass was intercepted, and Burks remained lying on the field in pain. He was helped off the field by trainers and then exited the game on a cart. Stefon Diggs, Antonio Williams, and Chigoziem Okonkwo remain in the game and have all caught at least one pass.--Chelena Goldman
Source: Jeff Keim via X.com
Zach Charbonnet Goes into Locker Room
Zach Charbonnet goes with #Seahawks team doctor into imaging area near 49ers locker room. Jadarian Price on as RB1 this drive @933KJR pic.twitter.com/hJ4TLcs6VQ— Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) November 29, 2026
Fantasy analysis coming soon
Nov 29, 2026, 4:58 PM ET
Jonathan Taylor Plays His Way Back Into the RB1 Mix
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 29, 2026, 4:56 PM ETIndianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor got back on track with a heavier workload in Sunday's 34-30 loss to the New York Giants. Taylor managed just 21 yards on 11 carries against the Houston Texans in Week 11. He ran 21 times for 133 yards and two touchdowns in Anthony Richardson Sr.'s first start since Week 16 of the 2024 season. It was Taylor's first 100-yard rushing game of the year, and he also caught three of four targets for 46 yards. With Seth McGowan (hamstring) inactive, DJ Giddens logged the only other carry by a Colts running back. Richardson carried 13 times and scored a rushing touchdown of his own, giving Indianapolis another option near the goal line. The Colts are on bye in Week 13. Taylor's workload as both a runner and receiver makes him an RB1 option when they visit the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 14.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Treylon Burks Questionable to Return With Hip Injury
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Treylon Burks has a hip injury. His return is questionable.— John Keim (@john_keim) November 29, 2026
Fantasy analysis coming soon
Nov 29, 2026, 4:53 PM ET--Keith Hernandez
Breece Hall Overshadowed in Bust Week 12 Performance
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Nov 29, 2026, 4:50 PM ETNew York Jets running back Breece Hall logged 11 carries for 23 yards and failed to record a reception in a Week 12 win against the Miami Dolphins. The veteran back had taken over the bulk of snaps from teammate Braelon Allen, who assumed RB1 responsibilities while Hall was sidelined for five games. Allen ended up overshadowing Hall in Week 12, leading the ground game with 12 carries for 54 yards. Hall has only logged 20-or-more carries twice this season and hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 1 against the Tennessee Titans. The Jets now head into a Week 13 bye and will next face an inconsistent Denver Broncos defense. Given how Allen outperformed Hall in Week 12, it's unclear how much work the veteran will get when his team comes out of the bye.--Chelena Goldman
Source: ESPN
Ja'Marr Chase a Massive Bust vs. Saints
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Nov 29, 2026, 4:40 PM ETCincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase was expected to have a bounce-back performance against the lackluster New Orleans Saints defense in Week 12. Instead, the veteran pass-catcher recorded a season-low one catch on five targets for 15 yards. It's the second week in a row Chase has failed to deliver the big numbers that fantasy managers are accustomed to seeing from him, as he caught just five of nine targets for 31 yards in a Week 11 loss to the Washington Commanders. His season-low performance was even more pronounced since Tee Higgins (hamstring) was ruled out just ahead of Sunday's game. Instead, Andrei Iosivas led the Bengals' receivers with two catches for 57 yards. Chase has 69 receptions for 909 yards and seven touchdowns on the season and, as the WR1 in RotoBaller's position ranking, is expected to rebound at any moment. Nonetheless, he left managers with a lot to be desired in Sunday's bust performance.--Chelena Goldman
Source: ESPN
Joe Burrow Dealing With Ankle Soreness After Week 12 Win
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 29, 2026, 4:40 PM ETCincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (ankle) made up for a quiet passing day on the ground in Sunday's 19-9 win over the New Orleans Saints. He ran for 35 yards and a touchdown on a season-high eight carries. Burrow completed 11 of 19 passes for 141 yards and another touchdown without an interception. Cincinnati ran 34 times in steady rain and played with a lead for most of the game. Wide receiver Tee Higgins (hamstring) was inactive. Burrow had attempted at least 29 passes in each of his first 10 games this season. Head coach Zac Taylor said after the win that Burrow was dealing with ankle soreness and noted that he finished the game. Burrow remains a QB1 for Week 13, when Cincinnati visits the Cleveland Browns, provided the ankle doesn't limit him. The Bengals' first practice report should clarify whether the soreness is affecting his preparation.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Mike Petraglia
Chase Brown Disappoints in Week 12 Win vs. Saints
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Nov 29, 2026, 4:29 PM ETCincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown had another disappointing week for fantasy managers, logging 12 carries for 27 yards in a 19-9 win against the visiting New Orleans Saints. It is the second week in a row that Brown has failed to be a difference-maker, despite going up against a Saints defense that has struggled to contain the run this season. The 26-year-old has 119 carries for 447 yards on the season, and his only touchdown was in Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brown has gradually lost his stable RB1 status and is splitting duties with Samaje Perine, who led the ground game on Sunday with 14 carries for 64 yards. The Bengals will face an inconsistent Browns defense in Week 13, but it's unclear if Brown will rebound since Perine is taking on more responsibility. Brown is RB13 in RotoBaller's position ranking but appears to be losing value after back-to-back bust performances.--Chelena Goldman
Source: ESPN
Bijan Robinson's Workload Keeps Him Among Fantasy's Top Backs
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 29, 2026, 4:25 PM ETAtlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson handled his heaviest rushing workload since Week 3 in Sunday's 28-14 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. He ran for 151 yards and a touchdown on 27 carries, adding 32 yards on two catches. Atlanta stuck with the run after falling behind by two touchdowns. Rookie Jam Miller was the only other Falcons running back to get a carry, logging four in his NFL debut with Brian Robinson Jr. (hamstring) still on injured reserve. The Falcons turned the ball over four times and scored both of their touchdowns on the ground. Robinson accounted for more than half of the team's total yardage on a day he drew just two targets. That rushing role keeps him in the top tier of fantasy backs heading into a Week 13 home game against the Detroit Lions, who gave up three rushing touchdowns to Chicago's backfield on Thanksgiving.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
David Bailey Limps Off Field with Possible Knee Injury
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Nov 29, 2026, 4:16 PM ETNew York Jets defensive end David Bailey (knee) limped off the field with a potential knee injury in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins. ESPN's Rich Cimini reported that Bailey was spotted lightly jogging on the sidelines after emerging from the blue tent. The extent of the injury has not yet been confirmed. Bailey recorded four tackles and two sacks before exiting Sunday's game. Minkah Fitzpatrick led New York's defense in Week 12 with six tackles and an interception.--Chelena Goldman
Source: Rich Cimini via X.com
Brenton Strange Ruled Out for Remainder of Game
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Nov 29, 2026, 4:09 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange (concussion) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game. The 25-year-old hit the ground hard on a catch in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans and remained on the ground as the medical team tended to him on the field. Strange caught all five of his targets for 58 yards before the injury. Jakobi Meyers led all Jaguars receivers with six catches for 60 yards, while Josh Cameron also had five catches for 58 yards.--Chelena Goldman
Source: X.com