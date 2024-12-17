Joe Mixon Fine After Injury Scare On Sunday
2 weeks agoHouston Texans running back Joe Mixon (ankle) had his ankle checked during the Week 15 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday but finished the game. "Joe came out fine, Joe will be fine," head coach DeMeco Ryans said on Monday. It's good news, but fantasy managers probably weren't fine with Mixon's final stat line in the first round of the playoffs in most leagues. The 28-year-old had 12 carries for only 23 yards but somewhat salvaged his final line by catching five of his six targets for an additional 33 yards. Mixon is still having a fine first year with the Texans -- he's the RB9 in half-PPR scoring -- but his two worst rushing performances have both come within the last three games. It could mean that he's tiring out down the stretch. Because of his involvement on both the ground and as a pass-catcher for Houston, he'll essentially remain a must-start in fantasy despite a tough Week 16 matchup against the Chiefs.
Source: KPRC 2 Sports - Aaron Wilson
