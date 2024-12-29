Jaylen Waddle Won't Suit Up Against Browns
2 weeks agoMiami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (knee) was originally considered questionable for the Week 17 matchup with the Cleveland Browns but has since been ruled inactive. Tyreek Hill (wrist), on the other hand, will play while the offense misses Tua Tagovailoa (hip). Malik Washington should be the one to step up and see some more targets since Odell Beckham Jr. isn't competing for any looks. Waddle's next chance to play will be Week 18 against the New York Jets.
Source: Miami Dolphins
