Jalen McMillan Sharp Once Again
3 weeks agoTampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Jalen McMillan has been quiet throughout most of the season until he posted a 59-yard performance last week. At first glance, this outing seemed like a fluke, but McMillan proved that he's a legitimate threat on Sunday. The rookie wideout hauled in five of his six targets for 75 yards and a touchdown in the win over the Los Angeles Chargers. The 23-year-old has come out of nowhere and posted three touchdowns in his last two games. The third-round rookie looks to keep the good times rolling against the Dallas Cowboys next weekend. Fantasy managers should consider McMillan a flex option for that one.
Source: ESPN
