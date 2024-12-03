Jaleel McLaughlin Leads Denver's Backfield With Season-High 84 Yards Against Browns
4 days agoFor the second straight week, Denver Broncos running back Jaleel McLaughlin served as the team's lead back in the 41-32 shootout win under the lights on Monday Night Football at Empower Field against the Cleveland Browns. McLaughlin led Denver in rushing attempts (14) and rushing yards (84) while also catching one of his two targets for no gain. The 24-year-old looked like the No. 3 RB on Denver's depth chart just several weeks ago, but he was quick and elusive on Monday night against a shaky Browns run game and deserves waiver-wire consideration for fantasy managers in need of RB help with the playoffs approaching. While McLaughlin finished with 15 touches for 84 yards, Javonte Williams and rookie Audric Estime combined for seven carries for 13 yards and one catch for three yards. Keep in mind that this was only McLaughlin's second double-digit carry game of the year, with the first coming in Week 1.
Source: ESPN.com
Source: ESPN.com