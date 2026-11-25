Isaac TeSlaa Remains a Risky Start in Week 12
Nov 25, 2026, 10:07 PM ETWhile Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa has held down his team's WR3 role for all of 2026, the 24-year-old has recorded just 13 catches for 225 yards and a touchdown on 31 targets across 10 games. While TeSlaa has flashed high-end ball-winning ability at points in his career, he remains an afterthought as long as Detroit's talented group of pass-catchers ahead of him remain healthy. In a crucial division matchup against the Chicago Bears in Week 12, the Lions seem likely to rely heavily on running back Jahmyr Gibbs and wide receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams. TeSlaa should not be trusted as a starter by fantasy managers against Chicago on Thanksgiving Day.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
More Recent News
Christian Watson Ruled Out for Remainder of Wednesday's Game
Christian Watson (concussion) is out for the game.— Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) November 26, 2026
Nov 25, 2026, 10:07 PM ET
Jameson Williams Could Be Well-Positioned for Big Plays in Week 12
Will Brady
Nov 25, 2026, 9:59 PM ETAcross 10 games in 2026, Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams has recorded 36 catches for 611 yards and six touchdowns on 57 targets. The 25-year-old's target volume and overall production consistency remain less reliable than most fantasy managers would like. However, Williams is also averaging 17 yards per reception for the third consecutive season and has recorded all six of his touchdown catches in Detroit's last five games. In Week 12, the Lions will host a Chicago Bears defense that currently ranks 24th in the NFL in yards per pass attempt allowed (7.7). Chicago has also been highly susceptible to surrendering big plays through the air, as they are tied with the Indianapolis Colts for the most 40-plus-yard pass plays allowed (12). Williams' profile always carries risk, but he profiles as a WR2 option for fantasy managers in Week 12.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Christian Watson is Questionable to Return with Possible Concussion
Andy Webb
Nov 25, 2026, 9:56 PM ETGreen Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson (concussion) is considered questionable to return for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Rams. Watson is currently being evaluated for a concussion after taking a big shot to the helmet. This is the second injury scare for Watson during this game alone. Before exiting, Watson hauled in all four of his targets for 65 yards and a touchdown. Fantasy managers will have to wait and see if Watson will get cleared to return for the second half of this game. If he doesn't return, Matthew Golden, Savion Williams, and Bo Melton would be the primary wideouts for the rest of this contest.--Andy Webb
Source: Matt Schneidman
Amon-Ra St. Brown Remains a Must-Start Wide Receiver in Week 12
Will Brady
Nov 25, 2026, 9:48 PM ETDetroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has been one of the NFL's most productive pass-catchers this season, recording 70 receptions for 792 yards and eight touchdowns on 97 targets across 10 games. However, St. Brown's usage is trending down in recent weeks. After recording at least eight targets in each of Detroit's first eight games, the 27-year-old has seen just 11 targets over the team's last two. The Lions have shifted to a much more run-heavy approach lately, with quarterback Jared Goff averaging just 28.2 pass attempts per game since the team's Week 6 bye. However, Detroit may be forced to throw the ball more in what could be a high-scoring Week 12 matchup against the Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving Day. The Bears defense has been somewhat vulnerable through the air, currently ranking 24th in the NFL in yards per pass attempt allowed (7.7). St. Brown remains a must-start wide receiver option for fantasy managers in Week 12.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Chicago Bears D/ST a Risky Week 12 Stream
Alex Ciulla
Nov 25, 2026, 9:39 PM ETThe Chicago Bears defense takes a hit in value for their divisional clash with the Detroit Lions in Week 12. The unit has been incredible recently, and finally showed its ceiling in a road win against the Saints on Sunday. Chicago racked up six sacks in the dominant effort, and has now accounted for 10 total through the last two contests. Unfortunately, the unit faces an unfavorable matchup against a Detroit offense that's posted 66 points over the last two weeks and ranks fifth in the NFL with 28.8 points per game. Stud defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons should continue to wreak havoc in opposing backfields, but Chicago's D/ST drops to streaming territory with the formidable matchup on tap. They'll rank as RotoBaller's D/ST16 ahead of Week 12's slate.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Sione Vaki is Tough to Trust in Week 12
Will Brady
Nov 25, 2026, 9:38 PM ETDetroit Lions running back Sione Vaki has played a minimal role in his team's offense for most of the 2026 season, recording just 250 yards from scrimmage on 46 touches across 10 games. While Vaki has been efficient when given the opportunity, Lions RB1 Jahmyr Gibbs has dominated the team's backfield workload. In Week 12, Detroit seems likely to remain heavily reliant on Gibbs in a crucial division matchup against the Chicago Bears. Chicago has also been strong against the run this season, ranking seventh in the NFL in total rushing yards allowed (940) and 12th in rushing touchdowns allowed (8). Vaki carries stash appeal as a handcuff running back, but he should be left on fantasy benches in Week 12.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Christian Watson Walking to Locker Room After Taking Hard Hit
Kamren Kinchens has been ejected for his hit on Christian Watson, who is up and now walking to the locker room under his own power— weston hodkiewicz (@WesHod) November 26, 2026
Nov 25, 2026, 9:34 PM ET
Cairo Santos a Strong Play on Thanksgiving Day
Alex Ciulla
Nov 25, 2026, 9:34 PM ETChicago Bears placekicker Cairo Santos is an excellent fantasy option when his team squares off against the hosting Detroit Lions this Thursday. Santos banged through both of his field-goal attempts in a 21-13 win over the Saints on Sunday. However, he notched a rare miss on a second-quarter extra point attempt. It was just his second misfire since the start of the 2024 campaign. New Orleans did well to knock Chicago off track in Week 11, but the hope is for a big-time bounce-back when lining up with Detroit on Thanksgiving. The Lions' defense has played better lately, though it has been against weaker competition. Chicago should test the unit, and Santos sits favorably ahead of a matchup with the week's highest over/under (55.5). The 35-year-old is RotoBaller's K6 in what projects to be an exciting game.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Kalif Raymond a Touchdown-Dependent Option Vs. Detroit
Alex Ciulla
Nov 25, 2026, 9:26 PM ETChicago Bears wide receiver Kalif Raymond remains a decent deep league play for this week's meeting with the Detroit Lions. Raymond tied teammate Rome Odunze for the team lead with four targets their last time out. Unfortunately, he couldn't do much with them on an inefficient day overall by the Bears' passing attack. The former undrafted free agent will look for better results in Week 12's plus matchup with a sieve-like Lions pass defense. For what it's worth, Detroit has clamped down over recent weeks in that aspect against weaker competition, but the real threat to Raymond's value lies in fellow wideout Zavion Thomas. The rookie has steadily worked in more recently, and totaled 86 yards on four opportunities in Week 11. For now, Raymond is a low-end asset in deeper formats on the eighth-highest-scoring offense. However, Thomas' snap share is worth monitoring over the final stretch. The veteran lands as RotoBaller's PPR WR64 for Thursday's contest.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Kyle Monangai an Unsteady Week 12 Play
Alex Ciulla
Nov 25, 2026, 9:21 PM ETChicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai was not as involved in his return to the lineup during last weekend's win against the Saints, clouding his outlook for a tough matchup with the Detroit Lions this Thursday. Monangai saw no fewer than 10 carries in each of his first four appearances this season, but was inefficient in Week 11 (8/18) and yielded six carries to teammate Salvon Ahmed, who mixed in for 16% of snaps. Granted, Monangai probably wasn't back to 100% yet after a long layoff. The quick turnaround in Week 12 doesn't figure to help his prospects either. Furthermore, Detroit has been sound against opposing ground attacks, allowing the fourth-fewest fantasy points per game (16.9) to RBs. The second-year pro will eventually reassert his standing as the sole second backfield option, but he takes a small hit in value until then. Monangai is RotoBaller's PPR RB41 for the divisional clash.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Jahmyr Gibbs Could See Heavy Usage in Week 12
Will Brady
Nov 25, 2026, 9:20 PM ETDetroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs is on pace for a record-breaking season to this point in 2026, as he's racked up 1,502 yards from scrimmage and 15 touchdowns on 267 touches across 10 games. Gibbs has logged at least 25 touches in seven contests and scored multiple touchdowns in five of 10 appearances. In Week 12, Detroit is set to host the Chicago Bears. The Bears have been strong against the run this season, ranking seventh in the NFL in total rushing yards allowed (940) and 12th in rushing touchdowns allowed (8). Still, Gibbs profiles as the centerpiece of the Lions offense and should get plenty of chances to produce as both a rusher and a receiver. Gibbs profiles as a high-end RB1 option for fantasy managers in Week 12.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Rome Odunze Benefits from Vulnerable Opposition
Alex Ciulla
Nov 25, 2026, 9:15 PM ETChicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze gets a boost for fantasy in Thursday's meeting with the hosting Detroit Lions. Odunze notched his fourth straight game with four receptions in Sunday's win against New Orleans, in what's been an unspectacular season thus far. The talent is there for the 6-foot-3 wideout, but he doesn't receive the volume required to be a weekly impact player for owners. Still, he's operated well in a downfield role, averaging 10.6 yards per target - a top-12 mark in the league. Odunze has been an explosive play waiting to happen, and Thursday's outing bodes well for his skill set. Detroit has done well to stymie opponents' ground games. In contrast, it's a bottom-third unit against wideouts, yielding 31.6 fantasy points per game. In a projected high-scoring affair, owners can fire up the 24-year-old as a high-end WR3 and officially RotoBaller's PPR WR25 of the week.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Jared Goff a Low-End QB1 Option in Potential High-Scoring Week 12 Matchup
Will Brady
Nov 25, 2026, 9:11 PM ETAcross 10 games in 2026, Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff has completed 67.8% of his pass attempts for 2,716 yards, 20 touchdowns, and four interceptions. Goff had his most efficient game of the season in Week 11 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, throwing for 278 yards on just 28 attempts. However, the 32-year-old's pass volume has been trending downward, as he's now thrown fewer than 30 passes in three out of his last four games. In Week 12, the Lions will host a Chicago Bears defense that currently ranks 24th in the NFL in yards per pass attempt allowed (7.7) but 13th in total passing yards allowed (2,342). Goff could be forced to turn to the air if Chicago's offense has its way with the Detroit defense, but fantasy managers may want to downgrade expectations for Goff's pass volume. He profiles as a low-end fantasy QB1 in Week 12.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Colston Loveland Primed for Big Day Against Lions
Alex Ciulla
Nov 25, 2026, 9:10 PM ETChicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland is poised to rebound in this week's divisional clash with the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving Day. Loveland found the end zone in Week 11's win over New Orleans, salvaging an otherwise unproductive day. The second-year pro suffered statistically against an inspired Saints defense. On the bright side, he was still among the team's target leaders, although it was an undesirable outcome in what should have been a smash spot. Loveland and the offense will get a shot at redemption this Thursday with a susceptible Detroit secondary on tap. On the season, the Lions' defense has been a friendly matchup for pass attacks, while ranking as the most favorable for fantasy tight ends (19.6 points per game). Owners shouldn't be deterred by the previous down week, as the former tenth-overall pick retains his place as a top asset at the position. Loveland is RotoBaller's PPR TE3 for the road outing.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
D'Andre Swift Carries Risk, RB1 Upside on Thanksgiving Day
Alex Ciulla
Nov 25, 2026, 9:04 PM ETChicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift presents with a slightly lower ceiling than usual for this week's road outing against the division-rival Detroit Lions. Swift saved his fantasy day in Week 11's win over the Saints with a short receiving score early in the second quarter. It was his first through the air, and 11th total TD of the campaign. Otherwise, the 27-year-old posted another outing with sub-4.0 yards per carry and lost his third fumble - a disappointing turn of events in a plus matchup. Swift will get the opposite on Thanksgiving in a Detroit defense that's stymied ground attacks to the tune of 93.4 yards per game (sixth-fewest) in 2026. Fortunately, the Lions are beatable through the air, so success in that aspect should keep him on the touchdown radar in the projected highest-scoring game of the week. The former second-round pick is RotoBaller's PPR RB10 for this week's slate.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Luther Burden III in Line for Bounce-Back Effort
Alex Ciulla
Nov 25, 2026, 8:57 PM ETChicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III let fantasy managers down last weekend, but he's in a strong bounce-back spot ahead of a Thanksgiving Day road clash with the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Burden and the Bears offense entered their matchup with New Orleans in a favorable position, only to run into a Saints defense that has picked up steam in recent weeks. New Orleans held Chicago to a 5-for-12 mark on third downs, limiting the passing attack and leaving the Mizzou product with season lows across the board in receiving. Fortunately, a much friendlier matchup awaits. Detroit's secondary has surrendered 233.1 passing yards per game, the sixth-most in the NFL. The Lions have also been stout against the run, potentially forcing Chicago to lean more heavily on its passing game. Burden checks in as RotoBaller's PPR WR12 for Week 12.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Caleb Williams Should Feast on Vulnerable Lions Secondary
Alex Ciulla
Nov 25, 2026, 8:51 PM ETChicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams lines up for a smash spot in this week's divisional tilt with the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving Day. Williams' output in the team's Week 11 win over the Saints wasn't ideal for fantasy, but he still completed 65% of his passes en route to a fifth straight win. Chicago's defense was the driving force instead, while the offense sputtered on third downs (42%). The Washington, D.C. native gets a chance to get right this Thursday in a Lions defense that's fared far better against opponents' ground games than their passing attacks. Detroit has been a pass funnel, and fantasy QBs have averaged the second-most points per game against the unit. It's true Williams' performance has worked out better for the Bears than for owners, though he sits favorably ahead of an outing that features Week 12's highest implied point total (55.5). He's RotoBaller's QB5 for the road matchup.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Kyren Williams Has Been Dealing with Turf Toe
The latest from @TomPelissero on news around the @NFL including Aaron Rodgers, Micah Parsons and Myles Garrett.— Netflix Sports (@netflixsports) November 25, 2026
Josh Jacobs will be OUT tonight for the Packers.
Packers vs. Rams — LIVE now on Netflix pic.twitter.com/OOHev59EUC
Nov 25, 2026, 8:41 PM ET
De'Zhaun Stribling a Couple of Weeks Away from Returning to Practice
Kyle Shanahan was asked if there's an update on #49ers WR De'Zhaun Stribling:— Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) November 25, 2026
"I mean, nothing's changed," Shanahan said "So, I think it's a couple weeks away."
My read on that is Stribling would be a couple weeks away from returning to practice, not necessarily playing.
Nov 25, 2026, 8:39 PM ET
Christian Watson Has Returned to Wednesday's Game
Christian Watson has returned to the game. https://t.co/iUdwAd59Hk— Jason B. Hirschhorn (@by_JBH) November 26, 2026
Nov 25, 2026, 8:30 PM ET