Hyeseong Kim Expected To Be Posted On Wednesday
3 days agoKorean infielder Hyeseong Kim is expected to be posted by the Kiwoom Heroes of the Korean Baseball Organization around noon ET on Wednesday. After Kim is posted, it will begin a 30-day window for the infielder to work out a contract with a major-league team this offseason. He will turn 26 years old in January. If he's unable to reach a deal with an MLB team in 30 days, he'll return to the Heroes for the 2025 season. Kim is not expected to sign a deal like Yoshinobu Yamamoto signed with the Dodgers last offseason, but he should attract interest and is already being connected to the Seattle Mariners. His profile is similar to fellow countryman Ha-Seong Kim as an excellent defender that can play multiple spots in the infield. Hyeseong doesn't have as much power, but he did slash .304/.364/.403 in his eight seasons in Korea.
Source: MLB Network - Jon Morosi
