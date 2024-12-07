Grant Calcaterra With A Favorable Matchup On Tap
5 days agoPhiladelphia Eagles tight end Grant Calcaterra is in line for more work in Sunday's matchup versus Carolina. With Dallas Goedert (knee) ruled out, Calcaterra will be tasked with filling the void at the tight end spot. He started a few games already this season while Goedert was on the shelf. Yet, the 26-year-old didn't do much and currently has only 17 receptions for 216 yards. He also doesn't have a touchdown. Fortunately, Calcaterra wIll go up against a Panthers defense that has allowed a league-worst nine touchdowns to opposing tight ends this season, giving him plenty of upside for fantasy managers in any format.
Source: ESPN
