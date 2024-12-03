Giannis Antetokounmpo Remains Probable For Tuesday Against Detroit
3 days agoAccording to Eric Nehm of The Athletic, Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) remains probable and will likely play against the Pistons on Tuesday. Antetokounmpo participated in the team's morning shootaround, which is a good sign he will be on the court this evening. The 29-year-old has been playing exceptionally well recently, averaging 38.0 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 9.0 assists during his last four appearances. He's also been on fire from the field, shooting 63 percent.
Source: Eric Nehm
