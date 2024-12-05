Elijah Moore Returns To Full Practice On Thursday
16 hours agoCleveland Browns wide receiver Elijah Moore (shoulder) upgraded to a full practice participant on Thursday and is well on his way to being active this weekend for a Week 14 divisional clash against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Moore was limited in the first practice of the week on Wednesday. Additionally for the Browns, second-year wideout Cedric Tillman (concussion) still isn't practicing and looks likely to miss a second straight game. With Tillman out in Monday night's loss to the Denver Broncos, the 24-year-old Moore had season-highs in catches (eight), receiving yards (114) and targets (14). While it will be tough to come close to replicating those numbers in a divisional game against one of the best defenses in the league, Moore will once again hold more WR4/flex upside in fantasy if Tillman misses another contest. Moore's fantasy stock has gone up with quarterback Jameis Winston under center.
Source: 923 The Fan - Daryl Ruiter
Source: 923 The Fan - Daryl Ruiter