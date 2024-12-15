Dolphins Keep Joe Mixon To 56 Total Yards
3 weeks agoHouston Texans running back Joe Mixon gained only 23 rushing yards on 12 carries on Sunday in a 20-12 victory against the Miami Dolphins, but managed to salvage some fantasy value by catching five passes on six targets for 33 yards. The entire Houston offense compiled just 181 total yards in the game, so the veteran running back actually led the team in receiving and tied with wide receiver Nico Collins for the most targets. In the end, though, it was just enough for Houston to improve to 9-5 on the season. Mixon and the Texans will have a slightly short week in Week 16 when they travel to Kansas City on Saturday.
Source: ESPN
