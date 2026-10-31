Derrick Henry Looks to Get Back on Track in Matchup Vs. Bills
Oct 31, 2026, 10:33 AM ETBaltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry currently leads the NFL in rushing attempts (147) and ranks sixth in the league in rushing yardage (579). He is tied for third in the NFL in rushing touchdowns (seven). However, Henry is currently averaging a career-low 3.9 yards per carry, and he has rushed for under 60 yards in each of his last two games. He rushed for a season-low 45 yards in a Week 7 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. However, with starting quarterback Lamar Jackson back, things could open up for Henry and Baltimore's ground game in a Week 8 matchup against the Buffalo Bills. The Bills have struggled to defend the pass (285.8 passing yards per game allowed), but have been better against the run, allowing 101.0 rushing yards per game (15th in the NFL). Henry will remain a high-volume tailback and a must-start player against the Bills. Henry ranks as RotoBaller's No. 5 running back for Week 8.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: RotoBaller
More Recent News
Detroit Lions Defense is Still Tough to Trust in Week 8
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 31, 2026, 10:23 AM ETThe Detroit Lions defense has been a much-maligned unit in 2026, and for good reason. The Lions have allowed the second-most total passing yards (1,881) and touchdown passes in the NFL (16) through seven weeks. However, Detroit has been a bit better recently, holding the Arizona Cardinals and Green Bay Packers to a combined 38 points in their last two games. The Lions have also gotten their pass rush going, ranking second in the NFL with 21 sacks. In Week 8, Detroit will take on the Minnesota Vikings. Minnesota's offense has had some issues so far this season, as they've scored more than 23 points just once in six games. Even so, Detroit's defense has had enough issues that it is tough for fantasy managers to trust. The Lions defense has moved out of must-avoid status, but managers should still go in a different direction if possible in Week 8.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Jake Bates a Low-End Starting Kicker Option in Week 8
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 31, 2026, 10:22 AM ETAcross six games so far in 2026, Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates has converted all 10 of his field goal attempts and all 22 of his extra-point tries. While the Lions offense has been successful moving the ball this season, head coach Dan Campbell's fourth-down aggressiveness typically takes some field goal opportunities away from Bates. However, Detroit may have a tougher time being productive on the plus side of the field in Week 8 against the Minnesota Vikings. Minnesota's excellent defense has a chance to completely shut down the Lions' scoring attack, but they could also have more success keeping Detroit out of the end zone than keeping them from moving the ball at all. Bates also has the advantage of kicking inside the domed Ford Field, taking weather out of the equation. Bates profiles as a low-end top-12 kicker option for fantasy managers in Week 8.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Lamar Jackson Looks to Make Immediate Impact in Return to Action
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Oct 31, 2026, 10:20 AM ETBaltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (ankle) enters Sunday's Week 8 matchup against the Buffalo Bills without an injury designation and will return to action after missing the previous three games with an ankle injury. Jackson injured his left ankle in Week 4 in a win over the Tennessee Titans. While Jackson was out, Tyler Huntley started at quarterback for the Ravens. In Week 8, Jackson faces a Buffalo defense that ranks 31st out of 32 NFL teams in passing yards allowed per game (285.8). Through four appearances in 2026, Jackson has completed 68 out of 96 (70.8%) for 967 yards (241.8 yards per game), six touchdowns and one interception. Jackson has added 19 rushing attempts for 144 rushing yards (7.6 yards per attempt) and an additional touchdown. Now healthy, Jackson immediately returns to his normal status of a high-end QB1. Jackson ranks as RotoBaller's No. 4 quarterback for Week 8.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: RotoBaller
Sam LaPorta a Bounce-Back Candidate in Week 8 Despite Tough Matchup
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 31, 2026, 10:17 AM ETAcross six games in 2026, Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta has recorded 28 catches for 334 yards and three touchdowns on 39 targets. The 25-year-old is coming off a rough game in Week 7, in which he logged just one catch for 18 yards on two targets against the Green Bay Packers. LaPorta now faces a tough task in his attempt to bounce back in Week 8, as he will face a Minnesota Vikings defense that currently ranks first in the NFL in both total passing yards allowed (1,085) and passing touchdowns allowed (three). Minnesota has been especially tough on tight ends, allowing just 18 receptions and 233 receiving yards to the position through six games. However, LaPorta has had some success against the Vikings defense in the past, recording six catches for 97 yards and a touchdown on eight targets in his lone outing against them last season. Even coming off a quiet Week 7, LaPorta remains a must-start tight end for fantasy managers in Week 8.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Isaac TeSlaa is Tough to Trust in Difficult Week 8 Matchup
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 31, 2026, 10:16 AM ETAcross six games in 2026, Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa has recorded 10 catches for 197 yards on 21 targets. The 24-year-old has flashed upside at times, but he's also seen his usage scale down recently. Over Detroit's last two games, TeSlaa has logged just one catch for 10 yards on four targets. In Week 8, TeSlaa is now set to face a very difficult matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. Through seven weeks, the Minnesota defense ranks first in the NFL in both total passing yards allowed (1,085) and passing touchdowns allowed (three). Between the tough opponent and his diminished role in the Lions' passing game, TeSlaa should be off the starter radar for fantasy managers in Week 8.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Jameson Williams a High-Risk, High-Reward Wide Receiver Option in Week 8
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 31, 2026, 10:10 AM ETDetroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams got off to a slow start to the 2026 season, but his production has begun to pick up lately. Over his last three games, Williams has recorded 13 catches for 240 yards and four touchdowns on 21 targets. In Week 8, Williams faces a tough matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. Through seven weeks, Minnesota ranks first in the NFL in both total passing yards allowed (1,085) and passing touchdowns allowed (three). Williams specializes in explosive plays, so he does not need Detroit's offense to have sustained offensive success to produce big numbers for fantasy managers. Still, the matchup against the Vikings also makes it more likely that Williams gets shut down completely. All in all, Williams profiles as a boom/bust, low-end WR2 option for fantasy managers in Week 8.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Amon-Ra St. Brown Remains a High-End Wide Receiver Option in Week 8
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 31, 2026, 10:09 AM ETAcross six games in 2026, Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has recorded 46 catches for 525 yards and five touchdowns on 68 targets. The 27-year-old has been the focal point of the Detroit passing game, logging at least eight targets in every game this season and seeing double-digit targets in five out of six contests. St. Brown and the Lions will face a very difficult matchup in Week 8 against the Minnesota Vikings. Through seven weeks, Minnesota ranks first in the NFL in both total passing yards allowed (1,085) and passing touchdowns allowed (three). St. Brown also missed practice on Wednesday with an ankle injury, although he was able to return to full practice participation on both Thursday and Friday. As long as he stays healthy throughout the game on Sunday, he should continue to see heavy target volume. Fantasy managers may want to downgrade expectations slightly given the matchup, but St. Brown remains a high-end wide receiver option for fantasy managers in Week 8.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
"No Way" the Jets Trade Garrett Wilson at Deadline
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 31, 2026, 10:08 AM ETThe New York Jets have reportedly "no chance" of trading star wide receiver Garrett Wilson at this year's deadline, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. While the Jets would likely draw significant interest in Wilson, the team has made it clear they have no intention of trading their lead wideout. Wilson showed frustration on the sideline during their 28-25 loss to the Miami Dolphins after catching just two of three targets for 26 yards. In seven games this season, Wilson has hauled in 37 of 51 passes for 444 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 11.6 half-PPR fantasy points per game. With Wilson likely to remain with the Jets through the 2026 season, his fantasy value will be capped by the limited ceiling of quarterback Geno Smith and a crowded receiving room, as rookie wideout Omar Cooper Jr. emerges. Fantasy managers should continue to view the fifth-year receiver as a solid WR2 in fantasy and a must-start every week.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Adam Schefter - ESPN
Sione Vaki Unlikely to See Significant Workload in Week 8
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 31, 2026, 10:01 AM ETDespite holding his team's RB2 role, Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki has played a minimal role on offense in 2026. Across six games, the 25-year-old has recorded 108 yards from scrimmage on 20 touches. The Lions have leaned very heavily on star RB1 Jahmyr Gibbs, leaving very little opportunity for Vaki to rack up fantasy-relevant production. Gibbs missed practice on Wednesday of this week with a shoulder injury, but he returned to full participation on both Thursday and Friday and is off the injury report heading into Detroit's Week 8 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. Vaki may see a few extra touches if Gibbs is battling a minor injury, but Minnesota has been one of the best defenses in football in 2026 and enters Week 8 ranked third in the NFL in total rushing yards allowed (587). All in all, Vaki should not be in starting consideration for fantasy managers on Sunday against the Vikings.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Michael Penix Jr. a Volatile QB2 with QB1 Upside in Week 8
Jarod Rupp
Jarod Rupp
Oct 31, 2026, 9:57 AM ETAtlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. defied the odds and guided his team to a win over the previously undefeated 49ers last week, completing 25 of 34 passes for 213 yards and tallying three touchdown passes for the second week in a row. It also marked the fourth straight contest in which the left-handed quarterback did not throw an interception, and he brings a sterling 9:1 TD:INT into Week 9's road matchup against the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay has made life difficult for opposing signal callers so far this season, ranking as the seventh-stingiest unit in terms of allowing fantasy points to opposing QBs, recording eight interceptions (second-most) through seven games and racking up five sacks against Carolina in their Week 7 contest. But they've been one of the best units against the run, too, which could force Atlanta to pass more. With legit stars on offense, Atlanta can come at teams through the air or on the ground, which could make Penix a volatile play on a week-to-week basis, and he ranks as a mid-range QB2 at RotoBaller for Week 8. However, with back-to-back weeks finishing as a top-10 fantasy QB, the 26-year-old has some upside for those looking for a streamer.--Jarod Rupp
Source: RotoBaller
Jahmyr Gibbs a Must-Start Running Back in Week 8
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 31, 2026, 9:56 AM ETThrough his first six games played this season, Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs has combined productivity with a massive workload. The 24-year-old has rushed for 620 yards and seven touchdowns on 134 carries and also hauled in 32 catches for 270 yards and two scores on 40 targets. Gibbs has a very tough matchup in Week 8 against the Minnesota Vikings. Minnesota's defense enters the week ranked third in the NFL in total rushing yards allowed (587) and has allowed just three rushing touchdowns in six games. However, Gibbs has topped 30 touches in each of his last two contests and has recorded at least 27 touches in four out of Detroit's six games. As long as he continues to see that type of volume, Gibbs should have a good chance to produce like a high-end running back for fantasy managers in Week 8.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Growing Belief that Jaguars Could Trade Brian Thomas Jr.
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 31, 2026, 9:55 AM ETAfter the Jacksonville Jaguars stated they have no intention of trading wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr., league sources believe the team will move him by this year's trade deadline. Since his monster rookie season, when he totaled over 1,300 yards and 10 touchdowns, Thomas has struggled in Liam Coen's offense, hauling in just 57 of 111 targets for 812 yards and three touchdowns over his last 20 games. With Parker Washington, Jakobi Meyers, Travis Hunter, and even rookie Josh Cameron emerging as the lead receivers in Jacksonville, Thomas has seen his role reduced over the last two games. Teams such as the Kansas City Chiefs, San Francisco 49ers, and Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to be in the market for a wide receiver by this year's trade deadline. While it's unclear whether the Jaguars have changed their stance on Thomas, his name will be one to watch before the November 10 deadline.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Tom Pelissero - NFL Network
Jared Goff Remains a Low-End Starter in Tough Week 8 Matchup
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 31, 2026, 9:53 AM ETAcross six games in 2026, Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff has completed 67.3% of his pass attempts and thrown for 1,788 yards, 14 touchdowns, and zero interceptions. The 32-year-old has thrown multiple touchdown passes in five out of his games this season and currently leads the NFL in passing yards per game (298.0). However, Goff and the Lions face a tough Week 8 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. Through seven weeks, Minnesota ranks first in the NFL in both total passing yards allowed (1,085) and passing touchdowns allowed (three). Goff also struggled against the Vikings in 2025, throwing two interceptions and taking 10 sacks across two games. Still, Detroit's offense is healthier than it was in 2025, and the Lions may have to throw the ball to stay in the game. All in all, Goff profiles as a low-end QB1 option for fantasy managers in Week 8.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Maxx Crosby Trade Rumors Could Resurface Ahead of Deadline
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 31, 2026, 9:45 AM ETWhile star pass rusher Maxx Crosby wants to be a Las Vegas Raider, general manager John Spytek is expected to field calls about him ahead of the trade deadline. During the offseason, Crosby demanded a trade from the Raiders and was sent to the Baltimore Ravens, but he failed his physical, which led to his return to Las Vegas. Now, Crosby wants to remain in Las Vegas and has no desire to leave. In seven games this season, Crosby has recorded only two sacks, three tackles for loss, and 18 tackles, putting him on pace for his worst career season. With the Raiders 3-4 and on a four-game losing streak, the team could try to gain value for the aging pass rusher, but that appears unlikely at this time.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Tom Pelissero - NFL Network
Colts Have Not Discussed Benching Daniel Jones
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 31, 2026, 9:37 AM ETAfter struggling to start his 2026 season, quarterback Daniel Jones has not been discussed as a potential bench candidate by the Indianapolis Colts, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Pelissero notes that Jones is still recovering from a torn Achilles suffered in Week 14 of last season, and that a depleted weapons group is another reason for his struggles. In seven games, Jones has completed 143 of 240 passes (59.6%) for 1,398 yards, four touchdowns, and seven interceptions, along with 68 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries. After his stellar performance prior to the Achilles injury, Jones signed a two-year, $88 million contract with the Colts this offseason, including $60 million guaranteed. With the Colts trading offensive lineman Quentin Nelson and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, and in active conversations to trade Jonathan Taylor and Josh Downs, they appear to be in rebuild mode, and Jones' struggles appear likely to continue.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Tom Pelissero - NFL Network
Micah Parsons Expected to Practice Next Week, Targeting Possible Week 12 Return
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 31, 2026, 9:29 AM ETGreen Bay Packers star linebacker Micah Parsons (knee) is expected to return to practice next week, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Pelissero reports that Parsons is aiming for a November return, with the most likely date being Thanksgiving Eve against the Los Angeles Rams. Parsons was traded from the Dallas Cowboys to the Packers just before the 2025 season and was having another elite season, recording 12.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and 41 tackles in 14 games. He then tore his ACL against the Denver Broncos, ending his 2025 season. With the ACL injury carrying into the 2026 season, speculation has mounted about when the star pass rusher will return to the lineup. Now that a possible return date is on the table, expect the Packers to improve significantly on that side of the ball with Parsons in the lineup.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Tom Pelissero - NFL Network
Colts Now Open to Trading Jonathan Taylor
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 31, 2026, 9:21 AM ETAfter stating they had no intention of trading Jonathan Taylor, the Indianapolis Colts are now open to trading the star running back, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Schefter reports that multiple teams have reached out to Indianapolis, and those talks are active and ongoing. After trading away star guard Quentin Nelson and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner earlier in the week, Taylor appears to be the next star to depart as the team enters a rebuild. In seven games, Taylor has totaled 140 carries for 587 yards and eight touchdowns, along with 17 receptions for 178 yards. Teams likely to be involved in trade talks include the Minnesota Vikings, Seattle Seahawks, Cincinnati Bengals, and New York Giants, all of whom are currently in contention. If Taylor is traded, rookie Seth McGowan is a priority pickup, as he would be in line to take over the backfield unless another back is traded to Indianapolis.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Adam Schefter - ESPN
Police Department Releases Hundreds of Unredacted Files in Josh Jacobs Case
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 31, 2026, 9:08 AM ETThe Hobart/Lawrence Police Department has released hundreds of unredacted files in the Josh Jacobs case. According to NBC26's Kelly Hallinan, the requested records were delivered shortly after 9:00 p.m. on Friday. The four department emails include arrest records, incident reports, and additional documents. Hallinan also reported that the police department will withhold several items of video evidence but will release some versions, including body-worn and squad camera video of Jacobs' arrest and transport to jail. The Green Bay Packers running back was placed on the commissioner's exempt list in late August and removed before Week 7, after which Jacobs promptly returned to the field. The NFL has left a possible suspension on the table, but it's unclear whether the league will take action following these reports. Fantasy managers should stay in the loop on any updates about Jacobs, which could affect his season-long outlook.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Kelly Hallinan - NBC26
Chris Bell A High-Risk Start in Week 8
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Oct 31, 2026, 7:31 AM ETMiami Dolphins wide receiver Chris Bell served as the team's third receiver in Week 7 behind Malik Washington and Caleb Douglas. The rookie caught three of his four targets for 25 yards in his team's first win of the year over the Jets, while playing 48% of snaps. The rookie helped fill in while Douglas was out with an ankle injury, but has not been a steady enough producer to be a good fantasy option in the Dolphins' inconsistent passing game. Bell did have four catches for 67 yards against the Chiefs in Week 3, but he has only had a total of two catches in his three games since then. The third-round rookie has long-term potential, but for his Week 8 matchup against the Patriots, he's RotoBaller's No. 64 wide receiver, leaving him outside starting consideration in almost all formats.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Caleb Douglas A High-Risk FLEX Play Vs. New England
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Oct 31, 2026, 7:26 AM ETMiami Dolphins wide receiver Caleb Douglas returned from his ankle injury in Week 7 and made an immediate impact with two catches for two touchdowns and 70 receiving yards. Douglas was only targeted three times but played 68% of his team's offensive snaps against the Jets. The rookie looked ready to be the team's top receiver before the injury, and he has a good connection with Malik Willis. This week, he faced the Patriots in a tougher matchup, but if Willis has another good performance, Douglas brings good upside. He is risky due to the offense around him and the fact that he's still ramping back up, but he brings enough upside to be a fringe FLEX play. He's the WR36 in RotoBaller's Week 8 rankings and can be started in deep leagues or if you are being stretched by injuries or bye weeks.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller