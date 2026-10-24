Dameon Pierce is Worth Stashing Ahead of Week 7
Oct 24, 2026, 9:16 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles running back Dameon Pierce could be the lead back once again this weekend against the Dallas Cowboys. Last week, Pierce carried the ball 12 times for 35 yards and scored one touchdown in the loss to the Carolina Panthers. He also hauled in four of his five targets for 15 additional yards through the air. Lead back Saquon Barkley (hamstring) is listed as questionable ahead of this game after missing each of the last two games. If he returns, Pierce won't be an ideal streaming option as the No. 2 back in Philly. However, Pierce could be someone worth streaming if Barkley is unable to go against the Cowboys' horrendous run defense.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
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Kendrick Bourne Likely Available on the Waive Wire for Deep League Needs
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Oct 24, 2026, 7:11 PM ETArizona Cardinals wide receiver Kendrick Bourne is currently only rostered in 18% of Yahoo leagues and could be worth a look as a streaming option for fantasy managers in deep leagues in need of a wideout ahead of a Week 7 matchup with the Denver Broncos. Bourne is yet to score in 2026, but he has tallied 22 receptions (on 30 targets) for 225 yards (10.2 yards per reception) and will remain heavily involved in the passing game for the Cardinals. He ranks third on the team in both receptions and receiving yards. Bourne set season-highs in a Week 6 upset victory over the Los Angeles Rams, with eight receptions for 75 yards (9.4 yards per catch). Bourne, who has played 247 offensive snaps this season, will line up alongside fellow wide receivers Michael Wilson, Jalen Brooks and others, and after Marvin Harrison Jr. was traded to the Houston Texans, Bourne's role is even clearer. While tight end Trey McBride dominates targets for Arizona, Wilson is an intriguing streaming option who is available in 82% of Yahoo leagues.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Pro Football Reference
Omar Cooper Jr. Strong Stremaing Option vs. Dolphins
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Oct 24, 2026, 6:55 PM ETNew York Jets wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. looks to build off of his Week 6 performance, in which he recorded six receptions (on seven targets) for 103 yards (17.2 yards per reception) and a touchdown. The touchdown came on a 48-yard reception in the 26-19 loss to the Patriots. That was Cooper's first appearance since he suffered an ankle injury in the Week 1 win over the Tennessee Titans and was forced to miss the following four games after being placed on injured reserve. Cooper is currently available in 53% of Yahoo leagues and faces a Miami Dolphins defense in Week 7 that allows 219.2 passing yards per game. Cooper has competition for targets in the passing game with fellow wide receivers Garrett Wilson and Adonai Mitchell, and tight ends Mason Taylor and Kenyon Sadiq, but he should be in line for his fair share of targets.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Pro Football Reference
Denver Broncos Activate Jonah Coleman from Injured Reserve
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Oct 24, 2026, 6:40 PM ETThe Denver Broncos have activated running back Jonah Coleman (ankle) from injured reserve and added him to the 53-man roster ahead of a Week 7 contest against the Arizona Cardinals. Coleman missed the past four games while he was on IR due to an ankle injury. Coleman was a full participant throughout the practice week, but was given a questionable designation on Friday. The full week of practice and getting activated to the main roster signal that Coleman is in line to play against the Cardinals. In two appearances in 2026, Coleman has amassed 10 carries for 39 yards (3.9 yards per carry) and a touchdown, while adding three receptions for 19 yards (6.3 yards per carry). He will have competition for touches in the backfield with J.K. Dobbins and RJ Harvey, but should have a role if he plays on Sunday. The Broncos also activated outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Denver Broncos
Ja'Kobi Lane is a Late-Week Streaming Option Vs. Bengals
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Oct 24, 2026, 6:19 PM ETBaltimore Ravens wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane returned to the lineup in a 13-10 Week 6 loss to the Cleveland Browns and immediately played a role, catching four out of five targets for 40 yards (10.0 yards per reception). Lane had missed the previous four games due to a stint on injured reserve after suffering a wrist injury in a Week 1 victory over the Indianapolis Colts. Lane, who created a lot of buzz for himself during training camp, will play with backup quarterback Tyler Huntley in a Week 7 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, as Lamar Jackson (ankle) remains out with an ankle injury. Lane is currently owned in just 17% of Yahoo leagues. He has competition for targets with fellow wide receivers Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman, as well as tight end Mark Andrews, but Lane is a streaming option for the matchup against Cincinnati. Lane ranks as RotoBaller's No. 37 wideout for Week 7.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Pro Football Reference
Elijah Moore Could See Larger Workload Vs. Cowboys
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Oct 24, 2026, 5:25 PM ETWith multiple injuries in the wide receiver room for the Philadelphia Eagles, Elijah Moore could potentially see a much larger workload in a Week 7 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football. The Eagles will be without their top-two wide receivers, DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and Dontayvion Wicks, against the Cowboys. Moore, rookie Makai Lemon, Darius Cooper, Hollywood Brown and Britain Covey will be available for Philadelphia at wide receiver in Week 7, while tight end Dallas Goedert will remain heavily involved in the passing game. Moore has not played a big role for the Eagles thus far in 2026. He has played 36 offensive snaps and recorded just one catch (on two targets) for four yards. With Smith and Wicks both out, however, it is certainly possible Moore sees more opportunities against the Cowboys. Philadelphia is dealing with many other injuries, including at the quarterback position, as Tanner McKee will make his second consecutive start at quarterback with Jalen Hurts (blood clots) expected to miss the remainder of the season due to multiple blood clots found in his lungs. The Dallas defense has not been strong against the pass, allowing 232.7 yards per game (23rd in the NFL) and, according to Pro Football Reference, 24.4 fantasy points per game to wide receivers (27th in the NFL). Still, Moore is currently rostered in 0% of Yahoo leagues, and there is no reason to add him until he shows he has fantasy football value.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: RotoBaller
Darius Cooper Has Big Opportunity on Monday Night Football Vs. Cowboys
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Oct 24, 2026, 5:21 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles wide receiver Darius Cooper is poised for a larger role in a Week 7 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys due to injuries in Philly's wide receiver corps. Starters DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) are both out for Monday's rivalry game against Dallas. Additionally, the Eagles will start quarterback Tanner McKee for the second consecutive week, with Jalen Hurts (blood clots) expected to miss the rest of the 2026 season due to multiple blood clots found in his lungs. Cooper will likely step into a starting role next to rookie wide receiver Makai Lemon, while Elijah Moore, Britain Covey and Hollywood Brown are other options at wideout for the Eagles. Meanwhile tight end Dallas Goedert (knee) is expected to play versus Dallas. Cooper has been a big-play wide receiver for the Eagles on low volume this season. He has only recorded eight receptions (on 15 targets) for 139 yards (17.4 yards per catch), but eight of those catches have gone for a touchdown. Cooper has been impressive with 50% of his targets going for scores, and according to Pro Football Focus, his 5.24 fantasy points per touch (half-PPR) ranks second in the NFL behind only Buffalo Bills wide receiver Joshua Palmer (6.42). According to RotoBaller, Cooper has accumulated 41.9 fantasy points in half-PPR scoring formats. However, fantasy managers will need to see higher volume and more consistency before considering putting him in starting lineups. He could certainly see more opportunities with an increased role against a Dallas defense that allows 232.7 yards per game (23rd in the NFL) and, according to Pro Football Reference, 24.4 fantasy points per game to wide receivers (27th in the NFL). However, Cooper's exact role on Monday remains to be seen. Cooper ranks as RotoBaller's No. 87 wide receiver for Week 7. He is currently rostered in just 5% of Yahoo leagues, and there is no need to start him until he proves he can have more consistent production.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: RotoBaller
Tanner McKee Looks to Improve in Matchup Vs. Cowboys
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Oct 24, 2026, 5:17 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles quarterback Tanner McKee will make his second consecutive start (and fourth start of his career) against the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football in Week 7. With quarterback Jalen Hurts (blood clots) expected to miss the remainder of the 2026 season due to multiple blood clots found in his lungs, the starting signal-caller role is McKee's to lose. McKee had an uneven 2026 debut in a 25-14 Week 6 loss to the Carolina Panthers. He completed 26 out of 45 passing attempts (for 57.8%) for 215 yards, one touchdown and zero interceptions. He averaged just 4.8 yards per passing attempt, but it was encouraging that he did not turn the ball over in 49 dropbacks. According to RotoBaller, McKee accumulated 12.6 fantasy points. McKee was trusted to throw the ball 45 times, but some of that may have been due to game script with the Eagles trailing during the entire game. McKee targeted lead wide receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring) 14 times and connected with him seven times for 75 yards (10.7 yards per reception) and a touchdown, but Smith will miss Week 7 with a hamstring injury. McKee also showed a strong camaraderie with tight end Dallas Goedert, who tallied six receptions (on eight targets) for 61 yards (10.2 yards per catch). McKee will need to improve on his accuracy, however, as Pro Football Reference notes that he had eight "poor throws," and an on-target throws rate of 77.3%. The Cowboys allow 232.7 yards per game, which ranks 23rd in the NFL, and 7.9 yards per passing attempt, which is tied for 28th in the league. Meanwhile, per Pro Football Reference, Dallas surrenders 21.3 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks, which is the sixth-most in the NFL. McKee is RotoBaller's No. 21 quarterback for Week 7, and he is projected to score 15.3 fantasy points. There are better options to start at quarterback this week, but McKee's progress should be watched closely.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: RotoBaller
Saquon Barkley's Status is Cloudy Vs. Cowboys, But He Could Make Impact
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Oct 24, 2026, 5:13 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (hamstring) is questionable to return to the lineup in a Week 7 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football. He was a limited participant in practice on Thursday and Friday before being upgraded to a full participant on Saturday. If active, Barkley will likely immediately resume his starting role. After missing the past two games and the majority of the Week 4 contest against the Los Angeles Rams, it will be interesting to see how many snaps and touches Barkley receives, but if he is able to give it a go, Barkley should lead the Philadelphia backfield. Dameon Pierce - who has filled in as the main running back for the Eagles during Barkley's absence - will likely play a role behind Barkley. Additionally, it would not be surprising to see running back Elijah Mitchell, who was signed to Philadelphia's practice squad on Oct. 20, get elevated to the game-day roster against Dallas. The Eagles currently have three tailbacks on injured reserve: Tank Bigsby (abdomen), Will Shipley (foot), and Carson Steele (shoulder). Of note, the Eagles are without starting quarterback Jalen Hurts, who will miss the remainder of the 2026 season due to multiple blood clots found in his lungs. Tanner McKee will start at quarterback for Philadelphia. Barkley has a dream matchup against the rival Cowboys in Week 7, as Dallas notoriously has the worst rushing defense in the league, giving up 149.8 rushing yards per game. The Cowboys are tied for 25th in the NFL in yards per carry allowed (4.7). Meanwhile, according to Pro Football Focus, Dallas surrenders 19.6 fantasy points per game to running backs (tied 25th in the NFL). Through four appearances in 2026, Barkley has amassed 36 rushes for 182 yards (5.1 yards per carry) and four receptions for eight yards (2.0 yards per catch). Barkley is yet to score this season. He ranks as RotoBaller's No. 11 running back for Week 7 (half-PPR). Barkley's status for Monday needs to be watched closely.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: RotoBaller
Dameon Pierce Could Play No. 2 Role Vs. Cowboys, But Still Has Value
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Oct 24, 2026, 5:02 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles running back Dameon Pierce stepped into a large role in the backfield over the past two games due to injuries to fellow running backs Saquon Barkley (hamstring), Tank Bigsby (abdomen, IR) and Will Shipley (foot, IR). Meanwhile, running back Carson Steele (shoulder) was injured in a 25-14 Week 6 loss to the Panthers due to a dislocated shoulder. With the depleted depth at running back position, Pierce has played 109 offensive snaps over the past two games, including 61 out of 64 offensive snaps (95.3%) last week against the Panthers. Pierce hasn't been particularly productive or efficient, amassing just 49 rushing yards on 23 carries (2.1 yards per carry) and a touchdown, while adding six receptions for 13 yards (2.2 yards per reception) over the past two weeks. Still, Pierce was trusted to lead the backfield and had opportunities due to the aforementioned injuries. Steele received a waived/injured designation earlier this week, but after going unclaimed, he reverted back to the team's injured reserve list. Meanwhile, Shipley and Bigsby remain on Philadelphia's short-term IR list, but Barkley is questionable for the Eagles' Week 7 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys and seems to be trending in the right direction. If active, Barkley's presence means that Pierce is likely to now play a No. 2 role for the Eagles, but that doesn't mean he doesn't have any fantasy value. The Cowboys have the worst rushing defense in the NFL, allowing 149.8 yards on the ground per game. Dallas also gives up 19.6 fantasy points per game to running backs, according to Pro Football Focus. If he returns, it will be interesting to see how much work Barkley gets after missing the last two games due a hamstring injury. Pierce should still see some touches behind Barkley, but he would be risky, touchdown-dependent fantasy play. Of note, the Eagles also recently signed running back Elijah Mitchell to the practice squad and he will likely be activated for the game against the Cowboys. Pierce ranks as RotoBaller's No. 18 running back for Week 7. It is probably best not to start Pierce this week if Barkley returns, but he is worth stashing on the bench as the current handcuff to Barkley.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: RotoBaller
Christian Kirk Activated from IR, Will Play in Week 7
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 24, 2026, 4:59 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Christian Kirk (calf) has been activated from Injured Reserve ahead of his team's Week 7 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons. Kirk has yet to play in 2026 after suffering a calf injury in training camp. However, he could profile as San Francisco's WR1 immediately upon his return, as the 49ers will be without top wideouts Mike Evans (Achilles, ribs) and Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring) against Atlanta. Across 13 games with the Houston Texans in 2025, Kirk recorded 28 catches for 239 yards and a touchdown on 52 targets. The 49ers will undoubtedly heavily feature tight end George Kittle and running back Christian McCaffrey in their passing game, so fantasy managers should temper expectations for Kirk. Still, the veteran profiles as an intriguing wide receiver streamer in Week 7.--Will Brady
Source: The Athletic - Matt Barrows
Despite Slow Start, Makai Lemon Should See More Volume vs. Cowboys
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Oct 24, 2026, 4:57 PM ETMakai Lemon, a rookie wide receiver for the Philadelphia Eagles, is yet to break out in 2026. Lemon has not made many explosive plays, and he has struggled with an overall lack of production in his first six NFL games. The No. 20 overall pick of the 2026 NFL Draft has recorded 18 receptions (on 28 targets) for just 127 yards, and one rush for negative-five yards so far on the year. Lemon averages a disappointing 7.2 yards per reception, and he has not scored. Last week, Lemon caught just three of his six targets and amassed a mere 19 yards in a 25-14 loss to the Carolina Panthers. In Week 7, Lemon gets a Monday Night Football matchup with the Dallas Cowboys, which permits opposing offenses to pass for 232.7 yards per game (23rd in the NFL). According to Pro Football Reference, the Cowboys also surrender 24.4 fantasy points per game to wide receivers (27th in the NFL). Lemon should see more targets this week with both DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) out. Notably, quarterback Tanner McKee is expected to start once again in place of Jalen Hurts (blood clots), who will miss the remainder of the 2026 season due to multiple blood clots found in his lungs. Lemon ranks as RotoBaller's No. 52 wideout for Week 7 (half-PPR) and is expected to score 3.8 fantasy points. While Lemon continues to play a significant amount of snaps (265 snaps in 2026 so far) and he should see more volume in Week 7, he is a risky start.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: RotoBaller
Dallas Goedert Is Still a Reliable Option for Eagles
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Oct 24, 2026, 4:50 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (knee) enters a Week 7 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys as a reliable target and potential security blanket for quarterback Tanner McKee. He dealt with a knee injury throughout the practice week, but is expected to play against the Dallas Cowboys, entering the matchup without an injury designation. Goedert ranks as a top-seven tight end in Week 7 in half-PPR leagues, according to RotoBaller, and he is projected to score 8.6 fantasy points. The Dallas defense gives up 232.7 passing yards per game (23rd in the NFL). Per Pro Football Reference, the Cowboys allow 7.6 fantasy points per game to tight ends (tied for 15th in the NFL). Last weekend in a 25-14 loss to the Carolina Panthers, Goedert saw eight targets and recorded six receptions for 61 yards. Goedert ranked second on the team behind wide receiver DeVonta Smith in all of those receiving categories. Despite missing two games, Goedert has totaled 25 targets, 17 receptions, 180 receiving yards and two touchdowns in 2026. He averages 10.6 yards per catch. According to RotoBaller, Goedert averages 9.6 fantasy points per game in half-PPR scoring formats, which is the eighth-highest in the league among tight ends. Goedert will continue to play a significant role for Philadelphia's offense, and he should be started in all lineups. But with quarterback Jalen Hurts (blood clots) expected to miss the rest of the 2026 season due to blood clots in his lungs, the connection between Goedert and McKee is crucial, and the overall play of McKee will determine Goedert's fantasy football ceiling.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: RotoBaller
Jordan Mason Officially Activated Ahead of Week 7 Return
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 24, 2026, 4:49 PM ETMinnesota Vikings running back Jordan Mason (thumb) has been activated off Injured Reserve and will play in his team's Week 7 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts, per Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston. Mason has not played since fracturing his thumb in Week 1. Across 16 games with the Vikings in 2025, the 27-year-old recorded 758 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 159 carries. Upon his return, he will form one half of a backfield committee in Minnesota with veteran back Aaron Jones Sr. However, Mason could see a majority of the team's early-down and goal-line work. He also gets a favorable matchup in his return against a Colts defense that has struggled to defend the run this season. Now that he's active, Mason profiles as a solid flex option for fantasy managers in Week 7.--Will Brady
Source: KPRC 2 Houston - Aaron Wilson
Tank Dell Added to Texans' 53-Man Roster, Will Play in Week 7
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 24, 2026, 4:40 PM ETHouston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell (knee) is set to make his long-awaited return to the field in Week 7 against the New York Giants, per Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle. Dell has not played since suffering a devastating knee injury in Week 16 of the 2024 season. Dell was a productive player for Houston before suffering the injury, recording 98 catches for 1,376 yards and 10 touchdowns on 156 targets across the first 25 games of his NFL career. He now joins a crowded Houston wide receiver room that includes Nico Collins, Marvin Harrison Jr., Jaylin Noel, and Kayshon Boutte. Between the Texans' depth and Dell's long layoff from playing football, his immediate role in the team's offense is unclear. Fantasy managers should avoid starting Dell in Week 7, but he's worth monitoring as a potential waiver wire addition now that he's back on the field for Houston.--Will Brady
Source: Houston Chronicle - Jonathan M. Alexander
Josh Jacobs Activated, Will Play in Week 7
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 24, 2026, 4:27 PM ETGreen Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs has been activated and will play in his team's Week 7 matchup against the Detroit Lions, per Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. Jacobs spent the first six weeks of the season on the NFL's Commissioner's Exempt list due to an offseason arrest but came off the list on Monday. When active, the 28-year-old has been a workhorse back for Green Bay. Across 15 games in 2025, Jacobs recorded 1,211 yards from scrimmage and 14 touchdowns on 270 touches. He may not see his usual complement of touches right away in his first game back after a long layoff. Still, Jacobs should be Green Bay's preferred option in the red zone and on early downs. Now that he's officially active, Jacobs profiles as a must-start running back for fantasy managers in Week 7.--Will Brady
Source: The Athletic - Matt Schneidman
KC Concepcion Jr. a PPR Add With Steady Targets
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 24, 2026, 4:20 PM ETCleveland Browns rookie first-round wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (calf, quadriceps) is worth adding in 10-team and deeper PPR leagues, though his modest yardage totals make him more appealing as bench depth or a deeper-league flex than a dependable starter. He enters Sunday's Week 7 matchup against the Tennessee Titans without an injury designation after practicing fully on Friday, and Tennessee has allowed 83 receptions and 1,052 receiving yards to opposing wideouts through six games, a favorable Week 7 matchup. The rookie led Cleveland with six targets against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 6, catching four passes for 37 yards while adding two carries for two yards. Concepcion has drawn at least five targets in every game he has finished this season, his only interruption a concussion that forced him out early against the New York Jets in Week 5. That involvement has produced just 22 receptions for 186 yards and no touchdowns through six appearances, reflecting his limited production on shorter routes.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Dontayvion Wicks Ruled Out for Week 7
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 24, 2026, 4:18 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) has been ruled out for his team's Week 7 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night. Wicks did not practice at all this week as he deals with an ankle injury. The 25-year-old has recorded 19 catches for 284 yards and a touchdown on 32 targets across six games this season and could have had a chance to be the Eagles' WR1 against Dallas. Instead, Philadelphia will be without both Wicks and star wideout DeVonta Smith (hamstring) on Monday night. The Eagles' injuries at wide receiver could open a path for rookie wideout Makai Lemon to assume a lead role in his team's passing game alongside tight end Dallas Goedert. Still, the overall health of the team's offense is a major question mark, with backup quarterback Tanner McKee set to make his second straight start in Week 7.--Will Brady
Source: Philadelphia Eagles
Dallas Goedert Cleared for Week 7 Against Cowboys
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 24, 2026, 4:17 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (knee) has been removed from the injury report ahead of Monday night's Week 7 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, and he carries TE1 appeal against Dallas. Goedert missed practice Thursday and Friday after aggravating the knee injury that previously sidelined him for two games, but returned Saturday and expressed confidence in his availability. His clearance is particularly significant with DeVonta Smith (hamstring) ruled out and Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) also battling an injury, and he has drawn 17 targets over his past two games, converting them into 12 receptions for 99 yards. The veteran should remain a prominent receiving option for Tanner McKee.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Adam Schefter
Saquon Barkley Questionable for Monday Night
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 24, 2026, 4:10 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (hamstring) is questionable for Monday night's Week 7 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, and he would reclaim the lead role if available, although his initial workload remains uncertain. Barkley has missed the past two games since suffering his injury against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 4, but returned to practice Thursday and was limited in the first two Week 7 sessions. He would face a Dallas defense allowing an NFL-worst 149.8 rushing yards per game through six contests, with Tank Bigsby (abdomen) and Will Shipley (foot) on injured reserve. Dameon Pierce, who handled 12 carries and scored a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers in Week 6, would remain the primary alternative if Barkley cannot play.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Adam Schefter
Keenan Allen a Solid Wide Receiver Streamer Option in Week 7
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 24, 2026, 4:08 PM ETAcross five games so far in 2026, Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Keenan Allen has recorded 26 catches for 227 yards and a touchdown on 40 targets. While the 34-year-old is only averaging 8.7 yards per reception, he's currently seeing eight targets per game. In Week 7, Allen and the Colts will face the fearsome Minnesota Vikings defense. With his ability to win in the short and intermediate areas, Allen could continue his role as the security blanket for Colts quarterback Daniel Jones. Additionally, Indianapolis will be without tight end Tyler Warren (groin) for the second straight week. With Warren sidelined in Week 6, Allen logged eight catches for 82 yards on 11 targets. In leagues where he remains available on the waiver wire, Allen profiles as a high-floor PPR streamer for fantasy managers in Week 7.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller