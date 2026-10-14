Lack of Targets Sinking the Value of Chris Godwin Jr.
Oct 14, 2026, 4:12 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin Jr. has failed to capitalize on the opportunities many expected following Mike Evans' offseason departure, and his fantasy value continues to slide. Godwin caught all three of his targets for 37 yards in Thursday's 24-16 victory over the Dallas Cowboys, marking his fourth game this season with four or fewer targets. Through five contests, the veteran has recorded just 19 receptions for 179 yards without a touchdown on 21 targets, averaging only 35.8 receiving yards per game. Emeka Egbuka (33 targets) and Cade Otton (27) have both received more opportunities, even with Jalen McMillan (knee) sidelined on injured reserve. Tampa Bay's quarterback situation hasn't helped matters, as rookie Jalon Daniels has started the past two games while Baker Mayfield (thumb) recovers. Godwin also wasn't spotted at Wednesday's practice, although the reason for his absence remains unclear. His impressive catch rate means little for fantasy purposes without a more consistent workload. Godwin is becoming difficult to justify in 10-team leagues and can be dropped in some 12-team formats if better options are available. Managers in deeper PPR leagues can afford additional patience, but there is little evidence that a substantial increase in targets is coming.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
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Brian Thomas Jr. May Be Droppable in Shallower League Formats
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 14, 2026, 4:36 PM ETAcross five games so far in 2026, Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. has recorded just nine catches for 105 yards and a touchdown on 18 targets. The 24-year-old's underwhelming season hit a new low in Week 5, when he was held without a catch on three targets by the Philadelphia Eagles. Thomas Jr. looked like a potential breakout superstar after his rookie season in 2024, when he logged nearly 1,300 receiving yards and 10 touchdown catches. However, his production has declined sharply over the last two years. Thomas Jr. has recorded more than three targets in just one out of five games in 2026, and he's fallen behind Jaguars wideouts Parker Washington and Jakobi Meyers on the team's depth chart. Thomas Jr. retains some deep-league appeal for fantasy managers, but he's droppable in shallower league formats.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Omarion Hampton's Snap Count "Hard to Predict"
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 14, 2026, 4:30 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh said that it's "hard to predict how many a player is going to get" when asked about running back Omarion Hampton's declining snap count, per Alex Insdorf of the Guilty As Charged podcast. Across five games so far in 2026, Hampton has recorded 73 carries for 231 yards and three touchdowns. However, his workload has decreased in recent weeks as the Chargers have gotten fellow running backs Kimani Vidal and Keaton Mitchell more involved in the team's offense. After leading the team in running back snaps in each of the first three weeks, Hampton has now played the same number of snaps as, or fewer than, both Vidal and Mitchell in two straight contests. Between his uncertain workload and the Chargers' overall issues on offense this season, Hampton is becoming increasingly difficult for fantasy managers to trust.--Will Brady
Source: Guilty As Charged Podcast - Alex Insdorf
Broncos Defense Looks to Stay Hot in Week 6
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 14, 2026, 4:23 PM ETThe Denver Broncos defense has yet to allow an opponent to score over 26 points this season, as it is coming off another solid performance in a win over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5. Denver allowed the Chargers to score just 17 points in a six-point Broncos triumph, limiting Los Angeles quarterback Justin Herbert to 121 yards, a touchdown, and an interception on 14 of 24 passes. Denver also sacked Herbert five times during the victory. Entering Week 6, Denver is RotoBaller's seventh-ranked defense and is projected to score eight fantasy points against the Seattle Seahawks. Seattle has averaged 26.8 points per game this season, the eighth-most in the NFL. In a loss to the San Francisco 49ers last week, the Seahawks were limited to just 251 yards of total offense on an average of 4.2 yards per play, while the 49ers sacked quarterback Sam Darnold five times and intercepted him once, while also coming away with two fumble recoveries.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Jalen Nailor Not Seen at Raiders Practice on Wednesday
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 14, 2026, 4:18 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (concussion) was not seen at his team's practice on Wednesday, per Sam Warren of The Athletic. Nailor missed the Raiders' Week 5 loss to the New England Patriots with a concussion, and it appears his status for Las Vegas' Week 6 matchup against the Buffalo Bills could be in question as well. The 27-year-old has played a limited role in his team's offense to this point in 2026, recording five catches for 52 yards on 11 targets across four games. With Nailor sidelined in Week 5, Raiders wideout Cody White stepped into the team's WR2 role alongside WR1 Tre Tucker. Tucker could be a slightly more intriguing deep-league flex option for fantasy managers in Week 6 if Nailor remains out. Still, tight end Brock Bowers remains the only true must-start pass catcher in Las Vegas.--Will Brady
Source: The Athletic - Sam Warren
Courtland Sutton Hopes to Find End Zone for Second Straight Week
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 14, 2026, 4:15 PM ETWith fellow Denver Broncos wide receiver Pat Bryant placed on Injured Reserve, wide receiver Courtland Sutton stepped up and found the end zone in Week 5. Sutton finished a win over the Los Angeles Chargers with two receptions for 18 yards and a touchdown, his first of the season. Sutton is RotoBaller's 45th-ranked wide receiver in Week 6, when the Broncos face the Seattle Seahawks. The Seahawks allowed San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans to lead the way with seven receptions for 113 yards and a touchdown, but aside from him, 49ers wide receivers totaled just four receptions for 37 yards and a touchdown. Sutton is projected to score seven fantasy points this week against Seattle.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Marvin Harrison Jr. Set to Make Texans Debut in Week 6
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 14, 2026, 4:12 PM ETHouston Texans wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. is expected to make his team debut Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, who reports that head coach DeMeco Ryans confirmed the plan Wednesday. Acquired from Arizona earlier this week, Harrison participated in his first Texans practice Wednesday and has only a few days to get comfortable with the offense. The former fourth overall pick caught just five passes for 85 yards and one touchdown in four games with the Cardinals this season after recording 41 receptions for 608 yards and four scores in 2025. He reunites with former Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud, although that familiarity doesn't guarantee an immediate featured role. Nico Collins has caught 19 passes for 249 yards and three touchdowns in three appearances, while Jaylin Noel, Kayshon Boutte, and Xavier Hutchinson have also contributed to Houston's passing attack. General manager Nick Caserio indicated Wednesday that the Texans won't force a predetermined snap count as Harrison gets acclimated. His debut is encouraging for fantasy managers, but he's a risky Week 6 starter until there's a clearer picture of his role in the offense.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Adam Schefter
Ladd McConkey Practicing on Wednesday
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 14, 2026, 4:07 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh said wide receiver Ladd McConkey (foot) will practice on Wednesday, per Alex Insdorf of the Guilty As Charged podcast. McConkey is battling a foot injury and was active for the Chargers' Week 5 loss to the Denver Broncos, but did not play a single snap. As such, McConkey's practice status this week does not guarantee that he will be back in action in Week 6 against the Kansas City Chiefs. Still, it's a positive sign that the 24-year-old is continuing to work his way towards a return to the field. McConkey has been Los Angeles' most productive pass-catcher so far this season, recording 12 catches for 183 yards and a touchdown on 17 targets across four games. If healthy, he profiles as a flex option in three-wide receiver league formats in Week 6.--Will Brady
Source: Guilty As Charged Podcast - Alex Insdorf
Evan Engram Shows Signs of Life
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 14, 2026, 4:03 PM ETAfter a forgettable stretch, Denver Broncos tight end Evan Engram got back on track with a meaningful performance during a win over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5. Engram finished the win with four receptions for 55 yards. It was his highest yardage total in a game this season, while it equaled his high reception total. Engram had recorded just two receptions for 23 yards over the previous three games, so it was a good sign for the veteran pass catcher. Still, he remains RotoBaller's 29th-ranked tight end and is projected to score just five points against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 6. Seattle allowed San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle to record five receptions but limited him to just 24 yards a week ago.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Jaylen Waddle Struggling to Get Going
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 14, 2026, 3:58 PM ETDenver Broncos wide receiver Jaylen Waddle has had a slow start to the season, which included a five-reception, 19-yard performance against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5. Waddle has just 18 receptions for 204 yards and one touchdown through the first five games of the season. If it weren't for an eight-reception, 138-yard effort in Week 2 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, his statistics would be among some of the least productive wide receivers in the NFL. Waddle is RotoBaller's 29th-ranked wide receiver entering Week 6, when he is projected to score nine fantasy points against a Seattle Seahawks defense that allowed San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans to go off for seven receptions for 113 yards and a touchdown last week.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
RJ Harvey Back to Irrelevance in Week 5
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 14, 2026, 3:52 PM ETAfter a notable performance in Week 4, Denver Broncos running back RJ Harvey was a non-factor during his team's win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Harvey recorded 17 total touches, including 10 receptions, for 93 total yards during a loss to the San Francisco 49ers two weeks ago, but failed to follow that solid effort up with another productive performance against Los Angeles. He finished the win over the Chargers with just three carries for seven yards and without a reception on just a single target. Still, Harvey remains just two spots behind Broncos starting running back J.K. Dobbins in RotoBaller's weekly rankings as RB28. Harvey is projected to score eight fantasy points in a Week 6 matchup with the Seattle Seahawks.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Jeremiyah Love's Ceiling Lowered by Lack of Pass-Game Work
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 14, 2026, 3:48 PM ETArizona Cardinals first-round rookie running back Jeremiyah Love has seen limited involvement in the passing game through the first five games of his NFL career, and that might not be changing anytime soon given the team's issues on the offensive line when it comes to pass blocking, according to Darren Urban of the team's official website. When asked on Monday about Love's lack of running routes, head coach Mike LaFleur said, "I wasn't too confident in terms of getting into some of those 'scat' protections and stuff like that and five-man protections. We wanted to have that extra body in there." Getting the 21-year-old third overall pick out in space more would make Arizona's offense more lethal, but the Cardinals so far have preferred to keep Love and Tyler Allgeier in there for more pass protection. Love has 67 carries for 245 yards (3.7 yards per attempt) and one rushing touchdown, while adding 11 catches for 36 yards and another score through the air so far. Even without much work in the passing game, Love should continue to be viewed as a solid RB2 for fantasy managers going into a Week 6 divisional tilt against the hosting Los Angeles Rams.--Keith Hernandez
Source: AZCardinals.com - Darren Urban
Jerome Ford Signs With Cardinals' Practice Squad
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 14, 2026, 3:47 PM ETThe Arizona Cardinals have signed running back Jerome Ford to their practice squad, the team announced Wednesday. Ford spent his first four NFL seasons with the Cleveland Browns before brief stops with Washington and Minnesota earlier this year. His most productive season came in 2023, when he started 12 games and rushed for 813 yards and four touchdowns on 204 carries while adding 44 receptions for 319 yards and five receiving scores. The 27-year-old saw his role diminish considerably in 2025, finishing with just 73 rushing yards on 24 carries and 26 receptions for 103 yards across 13 appearances. Arizona already has Jeremiyah Love and Tyler Allgeier handling backfield duties, with Bam Knight also on the active roster. James Conner remains on injured reserve as he works toward a return. Ford gives the Cardinals an experienced option with a history of contributing in the passing game, but there is no immediate path to meaningful touches. He would need a promotion and a change in the backfield situation to become relevant in most fantasy leagues.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Arizona Cardinals
J.K. Dobbins Coming Off Respectable Showing
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 14, 2026, 3:43 PM ETIt was a solid week for Denver Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins, who was limited to just 3.8 yards per carry but managed to find the end zone during Denver's divisional win over the cellar-dwelling Los Angeles Chargers. Dobbins totaled 18 carries, which he took for 68 yards, including a long run of 14 yards. This week, he will face a Seattle Seahawks run defense that has allowed just 100.4 yards rushing per game this season. Last week, Seattle limited the San Francisco 49ers' running game to just 3.9 yards per carry, but top running back Christian McCaffrey was able to enjoy a fruitful performance, consisting of 11 carries for 68 yards, an average of 6.2 yards per carry, and a touchdown. Dobbins is RotoBaller's 26th-ranked running back and is projected to score nine fantasy points this week against the Seahawks.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Keenan Allen Misses Practice on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 14, 2026, 3:40 PM ETIndianapolis Colts wide receiver Keenan Allen (groin) is not practicing on Wednesday, according to Nathan Brown of The Indianapolis Star. Allen was limited in the first two practices last week with a groin injury but practiced in full on Friday and was active for the Week 5 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. The 34-year-old veteran did not play in the Week 4 blowout win over the Washington Commanders in London due to his groin injury. In his return this past weekend, he caught five of his nine targets for 45 yards. It was his second straight game with nine targets after he caught six passes for a season-high 63 yards and his first touchdown of the year in the Week 3 win over the division-rival Houston Texans. After signing late in training camp with the Colts, the six-time Pro Bowler has 18 receptions on 29 targets for 145 yards and one touchdown through the first four games in 2026 in his 14th year in the NFL. Allen should be active this Sunday against the division-rival Tennessee Titans, where he will be a touchdown-dependent WR3/flex play.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Indianapolis Star - Nathan Brown
Bo Nix's Limited Production Continues to Drag Down Broncos Offense
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 14, 2026, 3:37 PM ETOnce again, Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix recorded a disappointing outing in this past week's win over the lowly Los Angeles Chargers. Nix managed just 123 yards passing and a touchdown while averaging a measly 4.6 yards per attempt. He also carried the ball four times, but managed to gain just 10 yards rushing. Nix remains a questionable play as RotoBaller's 21st-ranked quarterback going up against the vaunted Seattle Seahawks defense, which has limited opponents to 251.2 total yards of offense per game, the best mark in the NFL. Last week, the Seahawks limited MVP candidate Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers' passing game to just 189 yards while intercepting Purdy once and sacking him three times. Nix is projected to score 15 fantasy points against Seattle.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
David Montgomery Sidelined at Wednesday's Practice
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 14, 2026, 3:35 PM ETHouston Texans running back David Montgomery (groin) was not practicing Wednesday, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston, putting his availability for Sunday's Week 6 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London in doubt. Montgomery suffered the injury during Houston's 26-3 victory over Tennessee, exiting in the second quarter after recording five carries for 11 yards. Head coach DeMeco Ryans described the 29-year-old as week-to-week on Monday, although he has not officially ruled him out against Jacksonville. Montgomery has rushed for 138 yards and two touchdowns on 52 carries through five games, averaging just 2.7 yards per attempt. All three of his touchdowns, including one receiving score, came in the season opener. Woody Marks handled most of the backfield work after Montgomery departed Sunday, finishing with 62 rushing yards on 15 carries and four receptions for 23 yards. Ryans has already indicated that Marks will carry the load while Montgomery is sidelined, giving the second-year back an opportunity for a significant workload against Jacksonville. Montgomery's status remains uncertain, but fantasy managers should prepare for the possibility of Marks leading Houston's backfield this weekend.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Aaron Wilson
Saquon Barkley Still Not Spotted at Practice
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 14, 2026, 3:25 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (hamstring) was not spotted at Wednesday's practice, according to Jimmy Kempski of PhillyVoice. Barkley hasn't played since suffering his hamstring injury during the opening quarter of Philadelphia's Week 4 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, and his availability for Sunday's matchup against Carolina remains uncertain. Head coach Nick Sirianni was hopeful about a potential return earlier this week, but Barkley has yet to be seen practicing since the injury. The 29-year-old has rushed for 182 yards on 36 carries through four appearances, averaging 5.1 yards per attempt without a touchdown. Philadelphia's running back situation has only worsened during his absence, with Tank Bigsby (core muscle) on injured reserve and Will Shipley (foot) potentially facing a multiweek absence after tearing part of his plantar fascia against Jacksonville. Dameon Pierce managed just 14 yards on 11 carries in Sunday's loss, and Carson Steele could also factor into the backfield if Barkley remains sidelined. Another missed game would leave Philadelphia relying on its remaining depth options, making Thursday's practice report especially important.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Jimmy Kempski
DeVonta Smith Not Spotted at Wednesday's Practice
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 14, 2026, 3:15 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring) was not spotted at Wednesday's practice, according to Jimmy Kempski of PhillyVoice. Smith has already missed two consecutive games, and his absence from the field Wednesday leaves his availability for Sunday's Week 6 matchup against the Carolina Panthers uncertain. Head coach Nick Sirianni expressed optimism earlier in the week about potentially getting Smith back, while NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported that a return was possible depending on how the practice week unfolded. Smith hasn't played since Week 3 and finished his first three appearances with 19 receptions for 235 yards and one touchdown, including a 10-catch, 117-yard performance against Tennessee in Week 2. Dontayvion Wicks has handled additional receiving work in his absence, catching five passes for 63 yards against Jacksonville on Sunday, while Darius Cooper contributed a 62-yard touchdown reception. Smith remains one of Philadelphia's most important offensive weapons, but fantasy managers should have an alternative ready if he cannot resume practicing before the weekend.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Jimmy Kempski
Josh Jacobs' Extended Absence Creates a Difficult Cut Decision
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 14, 2026, 3:04 PM ETGreen Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs remains worth holding in most 12-team fantasy leagues, even after spending the first five games of 2026 on the NFL's Commissioner's Exempt List. Head coach Matt LaFleur said Monday that the team had received no update on his status, and another complication emerged Tuesday when police delayed releasing evidence related to his case pending potential court proceedings. There is still no timetable for Jacobs to return, making his roster spot increasingly difficult to justify for fantasy managers dealing with injuries and bye weeks. The 28-year-old rushed for 929 yards and 13 touchdowns in 15 games last season, adding 36 receptions for 282 yards and another score. Green Bay has struggled to establish a reliable replacement, although MarShawn Lloyd scored twice against Chicago in Week 5 while sharing backfield duties with Pierre Strong Jr. and Kaleb Johnson. Chris Brooks (ankle) is also on injured reserve. Jacobs could regain a substantial workload if cleared to return, but there is no guarantee that happens soon. Managers with sufficient bench depth should continue holding him, while those in shallow leagues who need an immediate contributor can justify cutting him for a dependable replacement.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Kenyon Sadiq Still in Concussion Protocol, Not Practicing Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 14, 2026, 2:52 PM ETNew York Jets rookie first-round tight end Kenyon Sadiq (head) remains in the league's concussion protocol and is not practicing on Wednesday, according to Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic. Sadiq suffered a head injury in the third quarter of Sunday's Week 5 win over the Cleveland Browns and was unable to return after being put in the NFL's concussion protocol. The 21-year-old is now up in the air to play in Week 6 this Sunday on the road against the division-rival New England Patriots. If Sadiq cannot clear the league's concussion protocol by this weekend, second-year TE Mason Taylor would have a higher fantasy ceiling as a TE2 streamer. The 21-year-old Sadiq was a popular waiver-wire pickup after he caught seven passes for 105 yards and a touchdown in the Week 3 loss to the Detroit Lions, but in two games since then, he has two receptions on seven targets for only three yards. The upside is real with the super athletic Sadiq, but consistency has been lacking early on in his first NFL season. Fantasy managers should be preparing to be without the Oregon product this weekend.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Zack Rosenblatt