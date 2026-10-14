RJ Harvey Back to Irrelevance in Week 5
Oct 14, 2026, 3:52 PM ETAfter a notable performance in Week 4, Denver Broncos running back RJ Harvey was a non-factor during his team's win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Harvey recorded 17 total touches, including 10 receptions, for 93 total yards during a loss to the San Francisco 49ers two weeks ago, but failed to follow that solid effort up with another productive performance against Los Angeles. He finished the win over the Chargers with just three carries for seven yards and without a reception on just a single target. Still, Harvey remains just two spots behind Broncos starting running back J.K. Dobbins in RotoBaller's weekly rankings as RB28. Harvey is projected to score eight fantasy points in a Week 6 matchup with the Seattle Seahawks.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
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Jeremiyah Love's Ceiling Lowered by Lack of Pass-Game Work
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 14, 2026, 3:48 PM ETArizona Cardinals first-round rookie running back Jeremiyah Love has seen limited involvement in the passing game through the first five games of his NFL career, and that might not be changing anytime soon given the team's issues on the offensive line when it comes to pass blocking, according to Darren Urban of the team's official website. When asked on Monday about Love's lack of running routes, head coach Mike LaFleur said, "I wasn't too confident in terms of getting into some of those 'scat' protections and stuff like that and five-man protections. We wanted to have that extra body in there." Getting the 21-year-old third overall pick out in space more would make Arizona's offense more lethal, but the Cardinals so far have preferred to keep Love and Tyler Allgeier in there for more pass protection. Love has 67 carries for 245 yards (3.7 yards per attempt) and one rushing touchdown, while adding 11 catches for 36 yards and another score through the air so far. Even without much work in the passing game, Love should continue to be viewed as a solid RB2 for fantasy managers going into a Week 6 divisional tilt against the hosting Los Angeles Rams.--Keith Hernandez
Source: AZCardinals.com - Darren Urban
Jerome Ford Signs With Cardinals' Practice Squad
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 14, 2026, 3:47 PM ETThe Arizona Cardinals have signed running back Jerome Ford to their practice squad, the team announced Wednesday. Ford spent his first four NFL seasons with the Cleveland Browns before brief stops with Washington and Minnesota earlier this year. His most productive season came in 2023, when he started 12 games and rushed for 813 yards and four touchdowns on 204 carries while adding 44 receptions for 319 yards and five receiving scores. The 27-year-old saw his role diminish considerably in 2025, finishing with just 73 rushing yards on 24 carries and 26 receptions for 103 yards across 13 appearances. Arizona already has Jeremiyah Love and Tyler Allgeier handling backfield duties, with Bam Knight also on the active roster. James Conner remains on injured reserve as he works toward a return. Ford gives the Cardinals an experienced option with a history of contributing in the passing game, but there is no immediate path to meaningful touches. He would need a promotion and a change in the backfield situation to become relevant in most fantasy leagues.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Arizona Cardinals
J.K. Dobbins Coming Off Respectable Showing
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 14, 2026, 3:43 PM ETIt was a solid week for Denver Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins, who was limited to just 3.8 yards per carry but managed to find the end zone during Denver's divisional win over the cellar-dwelling Los Angeles Chargers. Dobbins totaled 18 carries, which he took for 68 yards, including a long run of 14 yards. This week, he will face a Seattle Seahawks run defense that has allowed just 100.4 yards rushing per game this season. Last week, Seattle limited the San Francisco 49ers' running game to just 3.9 yards per carry, but top running back Christian McCaffrey was able to enjoy a fruitful performance, consisting of 11 carries for 68 yards, an average of 6.2 yards per carry, and a touchdown. Dobbins is RotoBaller's 26th-ranked running back and is projected to score nine fantasy points this week against the Seahawks.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Keenan Allen Misses Practice on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 14, 2026, 3:40 PM ETIndianapolis Colts wide receiver Keenan Allen (groin) is not practicing on Wednesday, according to Nathan Brown of The Indianapolis Star. Allen was limited in the first two practices last week with a groin injury but practiced in full on Friday and was active for the Week 5 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. The 34-year-old veteran did not play in the Week 4 blowout win over the Washington Commanders in London due to his groin injury. In his return this past weekend, he caught five of his nine targets for 45 yards. It was his second straight game with nine targets after he caught six passes for a season-high 63 yards and his first touchdown of the year in the Week 3 win over the division-rival Houston Texans. After signing late in training camp with the Colts, the six-time Pro Bowler has 18 receptions on 29 targets for 145 yards and one touchdown through the first four games in 2026 in his 14th year in the NFL. Allen should be active this Sunday against the division-rival Tennessee Titans, where he will be a touchdown-dependent WR3/flex play.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Indianapolis Star - Nathan Brown
Bo Nix's Limited Production Continues to Drag Down Broncos Offense
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 14, 2026, 3:37 PM ETOnce again, Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix recorded a disappointing outing in this past week's win over the lowly Los Angeles Chargers. Nix managed just 123 yards passing and a touchdown while averaging a measly 4.6 yards per attempt. He also carried the ball four times, but managed to gain just 10 yards rushing. Nix remains a questionable play as RotoBaller's 21st-ranked quarterback going up against the vaunted Seattle Seahawks defense, which has limited opponents to 251.2 total yards of offense per game, the best mark in the NFL. Last week, the Seahawks limited MVP candidate Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers' passing game to just 189 yards while intercepting Purdy once and sacking him three times. Nix is projected to score 15 fantasy points against Seattle.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
David Montgomery Sidelined at Wednesday's Practice
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 14, 2026, 3:35 PM ETHouston Texans running back David Montgomery (groin) was not practicing Wednesday, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston, putting his availability for Sunday's Week 6 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London in doubt. Montgomery suffered the injury during Houston's 26-3 victory over Tennessee, exiting in the second quarter after recording five carries for 11 yards. Head coach DeMeco Ryans described the 29-year-old as week-to-week on Monday, although he has not officially ruled him out against Jacksonville. Montgomery has rushed for 138 yards and two touchdowns on 52 carries through five games, averaging just 2.7 yards per attempt. All three of his touchdowns, including one receiving score, came in the season opener. Woody Marks handled most of the backfield work after Montgomery departed Sunday, finishing with 62 rushing yards on 15 carries and four receptions for 23 yards. Ryans has already indicated that Marks will carry the load while Montgomery is sidelined, giving the second-year back an opportunity for a significant workload against Jacksonville. Montgomery's status remains uncertain, but fantasy managers should prepare for the possibility of Marks leading Houston's backfield this weekend.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Aaron Wilson
Saquon Barkley Still Not Spotted at Practice
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 14, 2026, 3:25 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (hamstring) was not spotted at Wednesday's practice, according to Jimmy Kempski of PhillyVoice. Barkley hasn't played since suffering his hamstring injury during the opening quarter of Philadelphia's Week 4 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, and his availability for Sunday's matchup against Carolina remains uncertain. Head coach Nick Sirianni was hopeful about a potential return earlier this week, but Barkley has yet to be seen practicing since the injury. The 29-year-old has rushed for 182 yards on 36 carries through four appearances, averaging 5.1 yards per attempt without a touchdown. Philadelphia's running back situation has only worsened during his absence, with Tank Bigsby (core muscle) on injured reserve and Will Shipley (foot) potentially facing a multiweek absence after tearing part of his plantar fascia against Jacksonville. Dameon Pierce managed just 14 yards on 11 carries in Sunday's loss, and Carson Steele could also factor into the backfield if Barkley remains sidelined. Another missed game would leave Philadelphia relying on its remaining depth options, making Thursday's practice report especially important.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Jimmy Kempski
DeVonta Smith Not Spotted at Wednesday's Practice
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 14, 2026, 3:15 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring) was not spotted at Wednesday's practice, according to Jimmy Kempski of PhillyVoice. Smith has already missed two consecutive games, and his absence from the field Wednesday leaves his availability for Sunday's Week 6 matchup against the Carolina Panthers uncertain. Head coach Nick Sirianni expressed optimism earlier in the week about potentially getting Smith back, while NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported that a return was possible depending on how the practice week unfolded. Smith hasn't played since Week 3 and finished his first three appearances with 19 receptions for 235 yards and one touchdown, including a 10-catch, 117-yard performance against Tennessee in Week 2. Dontayvion Wicks has handled additional receiving work in his absence, catching five passes for 63 yards against Jacksonville on Sunday, while Darius Cooper contributed a 62-yard touchdown reception. Smith remains one of Philadelphia's most important offensive weapons, but fantasy managers should have an alternative ready if he cannot resume practicing before the weekend.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Jimmy Kempski
Josh Jacobs' Extended Absence Creates a Difficult Cut Decision
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 14, 2026, 3:04 PM ETGreen Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs remains worth holding in most 12-team fantasy leagues, even after spending the first five games of 2026 on the NFL's Commissioner's Exempt List. Head coach Matt LaFleur said Monday that the team had received no update on his status, and another complication emerged Tuesday when police delayed releasing evidence related to his case pending potential court proceedings. There is still no timetable for Jacobs to return, making his roster spot increasingly difficult to justify for fantasy managers dealing with injuries and bye weeks. The 28-year-old rushed for 929 yards and 13 touchdowns in 15 games last season, adding 36 receptions for 282 yards and another score. Green Bay has struggled to establish a reliable replacement, although MarShawn Lloyd scored twice against Chicago in Week 5 while sharing backfield duties with Pierre Strong Jr. and Kaleb Johnson. Chris Brooks (ankle) is also on injured reserve. Jacobs could regain a substantial workload if cleared to return, but there is no guarantee that happens soon. Managers with sufficient bench depth should continue holding him, while those in shallow leagues who need an immediate contributor can justify cutting him for a dependable replacement.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Kenyon Sadiq Still in Concussion Protocol, Not Practicing Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 14, 2026, 2:52 PM ETNew York Jets rookie first-round tight end Kenyon Sadiq (head) remains in the league's concussion protocol and is not practicing on Wednesday, according to Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic. Sadiq suffered a head injury in the third quarter of Sunday's Week 5 win over the Cleveland Browns and was unable to return after being put in the NFL's concussion protocol. The 21-year-old is now up in the air to play in Week 6 this Sunday on the road against the division-rival New England Patriots. If Sadiq cannot clear the league's concussion protocol by this weekend, second-year TE Mason Taylor would have a higher fantasy ceiling as a TE2 streamer. The 21-year-old Sadiq was a popular waiver-wire pickup after he caught seven passes for 105 yards and a touchdown in the Week 3 loss to the Detroit Lions, but in two games since then, he has two receptions on seven targets for only three yards. The upside is real with the super athletic Sadiq, but consistency has been lacking early on in his first NFL season. Fantasy managers should be preparing to be without the Oregon product this weekend.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Zack Rosenblatt
Eagles Open the Practice Window for Eli Stowers
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 14, 2026, 2:42 PM ETThe Philadelphia Eagles have opened the 21-day practice window for rookie tight end Eli Stowers (quadriceps, hamstring) on Wednesday, according to Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer. Stowers has been banged up with a hamstring injury since late in training camp in late August, and he added a quad injury before the Eagles placed him on Injured Reserve before the start of the 2026 regular season. The 23-year-old second-rounder from Vanderbilt will now start mixing back into practice as he looks to make his NFL debut. Stowers is not guaranteed to return in Week 6 against the Carolina Panthers at home, and when he does return, he will merely be a backup to starter Dallas Goedert, limiting his fantasy appeal in the short term. The 6-foot-4, 239-pounder is extremely athletic with plenty of long-term potential, but right now, he is primarily just a stash candidate in dynasty/keeper leagues as he works to become an option in Philly's passing attack.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Philadelphia Inquirer - Jeff McLane
Tony Pollard Not Present for Wednesday's Practice
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 14, 2026, 2:35 PM ETTennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard (foot) is not present at the team's practice on Wednesday, according to Turron Davenport of ESPN. Pollard also missed practice last Wednesday before eventually returning to practice later in the week and playing in the Week 5 loss to the division-rival Houston Texans. The 29-year-old had 14 carries in that game for 52 yards and did not catch his only target in the passing game. Barring a setback with his foot/ankle injury, Pollard should suit up this weekend and continue to share the backfield with Tyjae Spears, who had a notable nine receptions in the loss to Houston. With Spears handling key passing-game work and with Pollard leading a rushing attack that is averaging only 82.6 yards per game on the ground, Pollard will continue to have minimal fantasy upside as a low-end RB2. He has yet to have a 100-yard game on the ground while averaging 4.0 yards per carry on 68 rushing attempts for 273 yards and one touchdown. Pollard has added eight catches for only 24 yards through five games.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Turron Davenport
Rashee Rice Not Practicing on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 14, 2026, 2:25 PM ETKansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said that wide receiver Rashee Rice (hamstring) is the lone player who will not practice on Wednesday as the team comes out of their bye week, according to Nate Taylor of ESPN. Rice suffered what was believed to be a minor hamstring injury in the Week 4 win over the division-rival Las Vegas Raiders, but a DNP in the first practice of this week puts him up in the air to return this Sunday at home against the division-rival Los Angeles Chargers. The 26-year-old still has two more days to return to the practice field, and fantasy managers should be following his status closely through the end of the week. If Rice does not get the green light to face the Chargers on Sunday, receivers Xavier Worthy, Cyrus Allen, and Jalen Royals would be in starting three-wide sets, with veteran tight end Travis Kelce also being more involved in the passing game against the winless Bolts. Through four games this year, Rice has caught 13 of his 17 targets for 190 yards and one touchdown for the undefeated Chiefs.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Nate Taylor
Lamar Jackson Not Seen at Wednesday's Practice
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 14, 2026, 2:21 PM ETBaltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (ankle) was not seen at practice on Friday, according to Cordell Woodland of 105.7 The Fan. Jackson injured his left ankle in the Week 4 win over the Tennessee Titans and did not play in Sunday night's overtime victory over the Atlanta Falcons. The 29-year-old has been improving and has a realistic chance to return to the starting role this weekend against the division-rival Cleveland Browns, but a missed practice on Wednesday would not be a great start. Still, head coach Jesse Minter said last week that Jackson could miss the entire week of practice and still suit up. The Ravens will surely play it safe with their star QB, so fantasy managers should not be surprised if Jackson is ultimately held out for a second straight week. We should have a clearer picture of the former MVP's Week 6 status later in the week. If Jackson continues to improve this week and returns on Sunday to face Cleveland, he will be a must-start in starting fantasy lineups. Through four games in 2026, Jackson is averaging 20.8 fantasy points per game, which puts him as the QB9.--Keith Hernandez
Source: 105.7 The Fan - Cordell Woodland
Ashton Jeanty Will Play in Week 6
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 14, 2026, 2:08 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak was asked about internal discussions of resting running back Ashton Jeanty in Week 6 against the Buffalo Bills, but he ultimately said that Jeanty will play, according to Levi Edwards of the team's official website. Jeanty was banged up last week and was listed as questionable going into the Week 5 loss to the New England Patriots, but he played and had a season-low 10 carries for only 27 yards while catching three of six targets for 50 yards in the 45-17 blowout loss. The former first-rounder is averaging only 3.3 yards per carry on 88 rushing attempts for 291 yards on the ground in his first five games in 2026, but he has made up for it with 22 receptions for 215 yards and two touchdowns as a pass-catcher. The 22-year-old Jeanty could give way to more of rookie Mike Washington Jr. again this weekend against Buffalo, but as long as he is active, he should be locked into most starting fantasy football lineups. UPDATE: Kubiak said that Jeanty is starting to "feel a lot better" physically.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Raiders.com - Levi Edwards
Jake Ferguson Losing Targets to His Upcoming Teammate
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Oct 14, 2026, 2:00 PM ETAfter opening the year with three touchdowns in his first two games, Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson has been kept out of the end zone in each of his last two outings, making his lack of involvement all the more pronounced. Ferguson has caught more than three passes only once in 2026, and blossoming wideout Ryan Flournoy appears to have overtaken him as the team's tertiary receiving option. The fifth-year tight end's value is still buoyed by what he can offer fantasy managers if either George Pickens or CeeDee Lamb misses time, particularly of note as the latter is dealing with a quad injury that limited him late in the team's Week 5 loss to the Buccaneers. That said, in most redraft formats, Ferguson should be viewed as little more than a streaming candidate, and he is RotoBaller's TE19 ahead of a Week 6 matchup with the Packers.--Patrick McGrath
Source: RotoBaller
Jadarian Price Becoming More Difficult to Hold
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Oct 14, 2026, 1:48 PM ETSeattle Seahawks rookie running back Jadarian Price (chest) is slated to miss at least two more games after being placed on injured reserve with a chest injury, but the running back room he returns to could look very different from the one he led at the start of the season. Zach Charbonnet (knee) had his 21-day practice window opened on October 1 and is reportedly eyeing a Week 7 season debut. Meanwhile, in Price's absence, Emanuel Wilson has averaged 96 total yards over the past two games and scored three touchdowns. In leagues without an IR spot, Price has become a difficult hold and should be viewed as an outright drop candidate for managers in need of immediate wins. The story might be different if Price had dominated early, but he was the RB50 through his first three starts, and he could face an even more pronounced backfield split upon his return.--Patrick McGrath
Source: RotoBaller
Courtland Sutton's Struggles Continue Despite the Change of Play-Caller
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Oct 14, 2026, 1:37 PM ETDenver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton caught his first touchdown of the year in a Week 5 win over the Chargers, but with only 18 yards on two receptions, he couldn't crack the top 30 at the position. Sutton's early-season struggles at least came with the caveat of encouraging usage, but he saw a season-low three targets in Sean Payton's first game back as play caller. He has now topped 25 receiving yards only once, and with quarterback Bo Nix struggling mightily to begin his third season, Sutton is no longer a player who needs to be rostered in most redraft formats. The Broncos face the Seahawks Thursday night, and with Seattle representing the third-most difficult fantasy matchup for wide receivers, Sutton is RotoBaller's WR44.--Patrick McGrath
Source: RotoBaller
Patriots Opening Practice Window on A.J. Brown
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Oct 14, 2026, 1:25 PM ETNew England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (ankle) is being designated to return from injured reserve, according to head coach Mike Vrabel. Brown suffered a high-ankle sprain in the season-opening loss to the Seahawks, and after missing the last four games, he will have his 21-day practice window opened ahead of a divisional matchup with the Jets. With a depleted wide receiver corps, quarterback Drake Maye has returned to MVP-caliber form over the past two weeks, and Brown's return could help form one of the league's highest-ceiling fantasy stacks. Brown has reportedly been pushing to practice this week, but his status will need to be tracked through the team's injury reports, and he becomes a must-start as soon as he is activated.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Mike Reiss
Michael Penix Jr. Expected to Start Sunday
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Oct 14, 2026, 1:13 PM ETAtlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (ribs) is expected to start Sunday's Week 6 matchup with the Bears, according to head coach Kevin Stefanski and NFL Insider Adam Schefter. Stefanski added that Penix will need to get through the week without any setbacks from the rib injury he sustained Sunday night, but he is trending toward his fourth consecutive start. Penix led the team to victories in each of his first two starts after missing two weeks with the knee injury that ended his 2025 season, but he was watching from the sideline when backup Tua Tagovailoa threw a game-sealing interception in the Week 5 overtime loss to the Ravens. The Falcons face the Bears in Week 6, and if Penix is able to play without limitation, fantasy managers can start both Bijan Robinson and Drake London with the utmost confidence.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Adam Schefter