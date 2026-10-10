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Chris Brooks Placed on Injured Reserve with Ankle Injury

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Oct 10, 2026, 4:15 PM ET

Green Bay Packers running back Chris Brooks (ankle) has been placed on injured reserve, according to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. Brooks had handled a larger snap share through the first four weeks with Josh Jacobs on the commissioner's exempt list, but it amounted to just 15 carries, 70 rushing yards, three catches, and 24 receiving yards. The 26-year-old will now miss a minimum of four games, leaving Green Bay's backfield more short-staffed than ever. We expect to see an unappealing rotation of MarShawn Lloyd, Kaleb Johnson, and Pierre Strong Jr. going forward. Lloyd and Johnson are fine stashes in deeper fantasy leagues, but neither of them is worth starting in Week 5 against the Chicago Bears.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Matt Schneidman
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Oct 10, 2026, 4:04 PM ET

New England Patriots wide receiver Romeo Doubs shook off an ugly season opener in Week 1 and has contributed at a much higher level over his last three games. Throughout the last three weeks, he has caught 12 passes for 203 yards and two touchdowns, ranking as the overall WR14 in PPR leagues during that span. The 26-year-old has done a great job stepping up as the de facto No. 1 receiver with AJ Brown (ankle) sidelined, and that trend should continue in Week 5 against the Las Vegas Raiders. Brown will be eligible to return from IR starting next week, so this is Doubs' last guaranteed opportunity to operate as Drake Maye's favorite target. Vegas has effectively limited receptions and receiving touchdowns this year, but there's still plenty of big-play upside against a secondary allowing 16.9 yards per catch. Ironically, Doubs himself is averaging 16.9 yards per catch this year, so we wouldn't be surprised to see him contribute several plays downfield. He remains a high-end WR3/flex option in Week 5.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
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Oct 10, 2026, 4:00 PM ET

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (back) told Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times that he feels "great" and plans to play in Monday night's Week 5 contest against the Buffalo Bills. "I don't feel like my wind's off," he said. "I don't feel like I'll be out there exhausted. I think the way we're able to rotate helps me a lot." Donald, who came out of retirement to sign a one-year deal with the Rams this past summer, has played in two of the Rams' four games so far. He has four tackles but is still searching for his first sack of the 2026 campaign. Even at 35 years old, Donald is one of the most powerful defensive linemen in football, and his presence could be key as the Rams look to slow down the two-pronged rushing attack of Josh Allen and James Cook III.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Gary Klein
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Oct 10, 2026, 3:59 PM ET

Buffalo Bills kicker Tyler Bass has made all six of his field-goal attempts through four games, but the opportunities haven't exactly been plentiful. Three of those attempts came in the season opener, and he's attempted only three field goals over the last three weeks. Bass connected from 27 and 38 yards against New England, his first multi-field-goal game since Week 1. Buffalo now faces a Rams defense that has allowed just 582 passing yards, while Joshua Palmer is out and DJ Moore remains questionable. Those injuries add some uncertainty to an offense that has struggled to maintain its early-season production. RotoBaller ranks Bass as K12 for Week 5, putting him on the fringe of the starting conversation in 12-team leagues. His accuracy has been excellent, but the inconsistent field-goal volume limits his appeal.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
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Oct 10, 2026, 3:58 PM ET

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. remains firmly entrenched in the backup role, keeping him off the fantasy radar, even in dynasty leagues. There was plenty of trade chatter surrounding Richardson during the offseason, but the Colts ultimately kept him to back up Daniel Jones. That would seem to indicate that none of the other 31 teams felt like Richardson was worth acquiring, and that should continue as long as he remains off the field without opportunities to boost his trade value. As it stands, the only real path to production for Richardson would be an injury to Jones, but even in that scenario, Richardson would likely rank outside the top 24 fantasy quarterbacks. The 24-year-old has a career 21-17 touchdown-to-turnover ratio, including 12 interceptions across 11 games in 2024. He can be dropped to waivers in most dynasty leagues.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
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Oct 10, 2026, 3:56 PM ET

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir finally had a productive afternoon against New England, catching seven of eight targets for 82 yards after totaling just eight receptions for 94 yards over the first three games. He also lost a fumble, but the increased involvement was encouraging. Now Buffalo heads into Monday without Joshua Palmer, who has been ruled out with a shoulder injury, while DJ Moore is questionable with his own shoulder issue. That leaves Shakir with a potentially larger role in the passing game, although Keon Coleman is also coming off a 116-yard performance. The Rams have been one of the NFL's toughest defenses against the pass, so there isn't much room to assume another big game. Shakir is WR36 in RotoBaller's Saturday rankings and offers flex appeal in PPR formats, particularly if Moore cannot play.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
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Oct 10, 2026, 3:54 PM ET

Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid has seen his production drop considerably after a terrific start to the season. Kincaid caught 12 passes for 225 yards and a touchdown in the first two games, but he's managed only three receptions for 45 yards over the last two weeks. The bigger concern is his involvement, with just two targets against both the Chargers and Patriots. Buffalo's receiving situation could create more opportunities Monday, with Joshua Palmer ruled out and DJ Moore questionable because of a shoulder injury. That doesn't guarantee Kincaid will suddenly return to his early-season workload, particularly against a Rams defense that has allowed only 582 passing yards through four games. Still, RotoBaller has him at TE5 in its updated Week 5 rankings. Kincaid remains a strong fantasy starter, but his recent usage is worth watching closely.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
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Oct 10, 2026, 3:53 PM ET

Buffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore (shoulder) is officially questionable for Monday night's game against the Rams. Moore missed practice Thursday and Friday before returning Saturday in a red non-contact jersey, and head coach Joe Brady said the team will make a decision closer to kickoff. Moore originally injured the shoulder against Detroit in Week 2 before aggravating it last Sunday against New England, when he caught one pass for 11 yards before leaving. He's now exited two games early with the same injury, making his workload a concern even if he's cleared to play. Joshua Palmer (shoulder) has also been ruled out, leaving Buffalo short on experienced receivers. Moore has 12 receptions for 178 yards and a touchdown through four games and sits at WR42 in RotoBaller's Week 5 rankings. Fantasy managers should have another Monday night option available rather than assuming Moore will play his usual snaps.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
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Oct 10, 2026, 3:51 PM ET

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman is coming off his best game of the season, catching six of seven targets for 116 yards and a touchdown against New England. He has been much more productive when DJ Moore has left games early, totaling 12 receptions for 179 yards in those two contests compared with just two catches for 38 yards in the other two. That trend becomes especially relevant this week. Moore (shoulder) is questionable for Monday, and Joshua Palmer (shoulder) has been ruled out after getting injured during Friday's practice. Coleman could be one of Josh Allen's primary receiving options regardless of whether Moore suits up. Los Angeles has been outstanding against the pass, so the matchup isn't particularly friendly, but the available targets make Coleman interesting. He's WR35 in RotoBaller's Saturday rankings and carries flex appeal for Week 5.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
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Oct 10, 2026, 3:50 PM ET

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III carried only 12 times against New England, exactly half his workload from the previous week, but still managed 75 rushing yards and a touchdown. That gives him a rushing score in three consecutive games and 421 yards on 70 attempts through four weeks. The workload reduction was frustrating considering Cook averaged 6.3 yards per carry against the Patriots, especially after his back-to-back 100-yard performances. Buffalo has shown it can lean heavily on him, although Josh Allen continues to take some of the short-yardage opportunities. The Rams have a strong defensive front, with Aaron Donald potentially returning Monday after missing Week 4. Cook sits at RB8 in RotoBaller's latest rankings. One game with fewer carries shouldn't change his standing as a dependable RB1, particularly with how efficiently he's been running.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
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Oct 10, 2026, 3:48 PM ET

Arizona Cardinals running back Trey Benson (knee) is already set to miss the entire 2026 season, and he will likely have trouble carving out a meaningful role when he returns to action next year. This Cardinals team features a very impressive one-two punch of Jeremiyah Love and Tyler Allgeir, and there's no real opportunity for a third running back to carve out fantasy value as long as those two backs are healthy. At this point, fantasy managers might be rooting for the Cardinals to release Benson from IR with an injury settlement. He has already missed a full year with a meniscus injury, so he's presumably somewhat close to being healthy. If a new opportunity presents itself with a different team, Benson could have some fantasy relevance, depending on the landing spot. However, as long as he's a Cardinal and playing behind Love and Allgeier, he has no dynasty value. Managers should feel okay about dropping Benson at this point.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
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Oct 10, 2026, 3:47 PM ET

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has thrown three interceptions over his last two games, but his rushing production continues to cover up those mistakes for fantasy managers. Allen finished with 253 passing yards, one touchdown, and an interception against New England, adding another score on the ground to give him seven rushing touchdowns through four games. The Rams present a difficult matchup Monday night, having allowed just 582 passing yards this season, the second-lowest total in the NFL. Cornerback Trent McDuffie has been particularly effective, and Los Angeles could have Aaron Donald back after he missed last week's game with a back injury. Still, Allen has enough rushing involvement to produce even when the passing game isn't clicking. He remains RotoBaller's QB1 for Week 5.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
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Oct 10, 2026, 3:36 PM ET

Houston Texans wide receiver Jayden Higgins (knee) will miss all of the 2026 season with a torn ACL, but he should continue to be rostered in all dynasty leagues because of his anticipated role next year. Higgins still looks like the Texans' No. 2 receiver of the future (behind Nico Collins), given that none of the team's other pass-catchers have truly stepped up into standout roles this year. The closest effort came from Jaylin Noel, but he has just eight catches through four games and ranks as the WR63 in PPR leagues. Higgins was the WR47 as a rookie last year, and barring a substantial wide receiver signing or trade from Houston, he should pick up right where he left off once he's healthy in 2027. Therefore, Higgins is worth stashing in dynasty leagues, and he could even have some value as a trade target.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
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Oct 10, 2026, 3:28 PM ET

Carolina Panthers rookie wide receiver Chris Brazzell II (knee) will miss the entire 2026 season after suffering a torn LCL in his left knee during training camp. The third-round pick was placed on injured reserve July 31, cutting short an encouraging summer in which he had impressed Carolina's coaching staff and was expected to challenge Xavier Legette for playing time behind Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker. Brazzell brought plenty of upside into the NFL after catching 62 passes for 1,017 yards and nine touchdowns during his final season at Tennessee. At 6-foot-4 with 4.37 speed, he offered the Panthers a different option in their receiving corps. Now he'll have to wait until 2027 for his first opportunity to contribute, and there's no guarantee what his role will look like when he returns. That uncertainty hurts his dynasty value, but it doesn't erase the talent or draft investment.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
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Oct 10, 2026, 3:25 PM ET

New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (knee) ranks 25th at his position in PPR scoring so far this year, and he'll continue to rank as a mid-range RB3/flex option if he plays in Sunday's Week 5 contest against the Las Vegas Raiders. Stevenson is currently listed as questionable, and while he seemed optimistic about his status, head coach Mike Vrabel refused to commit to Stevenson playing. The 28-year-old has been very productive on passing downs this year, fueling his value in half-PPR and full-PPR formats. He has 12 catches and 7.5 yards per catch through four games this year, as opposed to a very modest 3.7 yards per carry so far. Unfortunately for Stevenson, the Raiders are much stronger against backs in the receiving game than the running game; Vegas has allowed the sixth-most rushing yards, seventh-fewest catches, and eighth-fewest receiving yards to running backs in 2026. Given that Stevenson has shown some inefficiency on the ground, managers should view him as a lower-floor RB3 this week, if he even plays. In the event that he doesn't suit up, TreVeyon Henderson would lead the backfield as a strong RB2 option.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
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Oct 10, 2026, 3:20 PM ET

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) is being placed on injured reserve, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com. Pittman had initially been ruled out for Week 5 after missing back-to-back practices, and the Steelers have now decided he'll need to miss an extended period of time. An injured reserve placement requires a minimum four-game absence, so Pittman will now be sidelined through Week 8, at the earliest. This news bodes well for Roman Wilson and his fantasy managers. Wilson was already trending up in fantasy football with 134 yards and two touchdowns in his last two games, and now he'll officially be penciled into the No. 2 receiver role behind DK Metcalf. Depending on the matchup, this Steelers offense can be capable of supporting multiple fantasy-relevant receivers, so Wilson should be viewed as a potential WR3/flex for at least the next month.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Jeremy Fowler
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Oct 10, 2026, 3:17 PM ET

The Kansas City Chiefs are not trading for Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., according to NFL reporter Aaron Wilson, who cited sources Saturday. Arizona is reportedly finalizing a deal involving the former fourth overall pick, and Harrison is expected to miss Sunday's Week 5 game against Detroit while the details are completed. Kansas City had reason to explore receiver help after Rashee Rice (hamstring) and Tyquan Thornton (ankle) went down against Las Vegas in Week 4. Thornton reportedly faces a recovery of three to four months following a dislocated ankle, although Rice's injury is believed to be less serious. The Chiefs are on their bye this week, giving Rice additional time to recover before Week 6. Harrison has just five catches for 85 yards and one touchdown through four games after recording 41 receptions for 608 yards and four scores in 12 games last season. For fantasy managers, the question now is where Harrison ends up and whether his new offense can provide the targets he has rarely seen in Arizona this year.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Aaron Wilson
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Oct 10, 2026, 3:11 PM ET

The Minnesota Vikings have elevated wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to the 53-man roster ahead of Sunday's Week 5 contest against the New Orleans Saints, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com. Beckham signed with the Vikings' practice squad this past week after being released by the Giants. During three games with New York, Beckham had just one target and zero catches. For fantasy managers, this move has less of an impact on Beckham's fantasy status and more of an impact on how managers set their lineups, with Justin Jefferson (ankle) and Jordan Addison (hamstring) both listed as questionable. As it stands, Jefferson is trending toward playing, and Addison is also in a decent spot after practicing on Friday. However, when a team has its top two receivers questionable, elevating a practice squad receiver like Beckham makes plenty of sense. Minnesota now has extra roster insurance in case Jefferson, Addison, or both can't suit up by the time kickoff comes around on Sunday. With that being said, if Jefferson and Addison don't play, Beckham won't be a reliable option in fantasy football, given his lack of a track record over the past few years.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Ian Rapoport
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Oct 10, 2026, 3:07 PM ET

The Philadelphia Eagles are not among the teams exploring a trade for Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., according to Johnny Venerable of PHNX Sports. Arizona is reportedly finalizing a deal involving the former No. 4 overall pick, who has already been informed he won't play Sunday against Detroit while the details are worked out. Houston has been involved in trade discussions, although no destination has been confirmed. Harrison has barely factored into the Cardinals' passing game this season, catching just five passes for 85 yards and a touchdown through four contests. His production has declined considerably since his 885-yard, eight-touchdown rookie campaign in 2024, and he finished last season with 608 yards in 12 appearances. A move elsewhere could give Harrison a fresh opportunity, but his fantasy outlook will depend heavily on where he lands and what kind of role awaits him.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Johnny Venerable
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Oct 10, 2026, 3:06 PM ET

New England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson has been disappointing over the last two weeks, but he could get back onto the fantasy radar against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 5. Teammate Rhamondre Stevenson (knee) is questionable to play, and if he can't suit up, Henderson could occupy the lead-back role. Presumably, if Stevenson doesn't play, Henderson would be in line to handle roughly 20 touches. That type of volume could lead to very favorable results, as the Raiders have allowed the sixth-most rushing yards to running backs entering this week. The 23-year-old hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 2, nor has he tallied more than 4.5 fantasy points in a game since then, so Sunday could be a get-right opportunity for the second-year back if he has the backfield all to himself. Managers interested in starting Henderson if Stevenson doesn't play should check back for an update when the Patriots post their list of inactive players on Sunday morning.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
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Oct 10, 2026, 2:58 PM ET

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza is still waiting for his first regular-season snap, and Kirk Cousins has done little to open the door for him. The veteran has led Las Vegas to a 3-1 start with 1,026 passing yards and 11 touchdowns, making a change under center difficult to justify right now. Mendoza's preseason didn't make much of a case for speeding up that timetable, either. The No. 1 overall pick completed 25 of 45 passes for 240 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions across three games while adjusting to Klint Kubiak's offense. There is still plenty for dynasty managers to like. Mendoza came out of Indiana after throwing for 3,535 yards and 41 touchdowns with only six interceptions, completing 72% of his passes. Las Vegas also has young offensive pieces in Brock Bowers and Ashton Jeanty for him to eventually work with. There is no guarantee Mendoza starts this season, but spending time behind Cousins shouldn't significantly hurt his long-term dynasty appeal. He remains a strong hold in Superflex leagues and a worthwhile taxi-squad stash in one-QB formats, giving dynasty managers the flexibility to be patient with his development.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
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