Chris Brooks Going for More Tests on his Ankle
Oct 6, 2026, 4:00 PM ETGreen Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said that the team is getting more tests done on running back Chris Brooks' ankle after he injured it in the Week 4 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, according to Weston Hodkiewicz of the team's official website. Brooks finished Sunday's game with only four carries for 30 yards while catching his only target for a five-yard gain. Kaleb Johnson had a team-high eight carries for 42 yards, while MarShawn Lloyd had seven rushing attempts for 13 yards and caught five passes for 36 yards through the air. Brooks' status is firmly up in the air for the team's Week 5 tilt this weekend against the division-rival Chicago Bears. The 26-year-old has had a bigger role in Green Bay's backfield through the first four games of 2026 with Josh Jacobs still on the commissioner's exempt list, but his role alongside Johnson and Lloyd has not been significant enough to produce standalone fantasy value. Both Johnson and Lloyd will be more attractive as flex options for fantasy managers this week if Brooks is not cleared to play against Chicago.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Packers.com - Weston Hodkiewicz
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Jalen Coker Could Return After Panthers' Bye Week
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 7, 2026, 10:56 AM ETCarolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker (quadriceps) could be back when the team returns from its Week 5 bye. ESPN reported Wednesday that Carolina is hopeful Coker will be ready for the Week 6 trip to Philadelphia after he missed Sunday night's win over Detroit. Coker suffered the quad injury during the Panthers' Week 3 loss to Cleveland, finishing that game with two catches for 18 yards before leaving in the second half. He was able to practice on a limited basis late last week but was ultimately held out against the Lions. Coker had been one of Bryce Young's most productive targets before getting hurt, catching 18 passes for 222 yards and two touchdowns through three games. With Xavier Legette on injured reserve, getting Coker back after the bye would give Carolina another established option alongside Tetairoa McMillan.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN
Troy Franklin Only a Deep-League Waiver Stash for Now
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 7, 2026, 10:42 AM ETDenver Broncos wide receiver Troy Franklin has barely been involved this season, but Pat Bryant's ankle injury at least cracks the door open for him again. Franklin has drawn only four targets through four games, catching two for 48 yards, after finishing 2025 with 65 receptions for 709 yards and six touchdowns. Bryant is expected to miss a few weeks, so Denver will have snaps to redistribute behind Jaylen Waddle and Courtland Sutton. Marvin Mims Jr. is still in that mix too, which is why Franklin's opportunity is more interesting than trustworthy right now. He was not targeted at all against San Francisco in Week 4 and has yet to see more than two targets in a game this season. RotoBaller has him at WR63 for Week 5 against the Chargers, and he does not appear among its current top 85 mid-week waiver options. In deeper leagues, Franklin is a speculative stash to watch rather than someone worth chasing with meaningful waiver priority.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Tyreek Hill Remains Under NFL Review Amid Civil Abuse Allegations
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 7, 2026, 10:30 AM ETFree-agent wide receiver Tyreek Hill remains under NFL review as a civil case tied to his divorce moves forward in Florida. Hill's ex-wife, Lakeeta Vaccaro, testified Tuesday that he physically abused her during their marriage, and her complaint alleges eight separate incidents. Hill has denied the allegations and does not face criminal charges. Court TV reported that Vaccaro testified about one incident in which Hill grabbed at her jewelry, pushed her onto a bed, and put his hands around her neck. The NFL's Personal Conduct Policy review remains active, which could still affect Hill's availability if the league ultimately determines that a violation occurred. His agent has also been negotiating with teams as Hill works toward an NFL return, with Kansas City among those that have shown interest. RotoBaller currently recommends Hill as a stash in leagues with 14 or more teams while both his playing status and the league review remain unresolved.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Court TV
Tyson Bagent Only an Option in Two-QB Leagues for Week 5
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 7, 2026, 10:16 AM ETThere is another start coming for Chicago Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent, but the opportunity matters a lot more in superflex and two-quarterback leagues. Bagent handled the Jets well enough in Week 4, completing 25 of 34 passes for a career-high 268 yards in a 23-12 win. The fantasy line was much less interesting. He did not throw a touchdown, was intercepted once, and added only one rushing yard on four carries. Chicago also had little reason to ask for more with Kyle Monangai running 30 times for 146 yards and two scores. Bagent is expected to start Sunday again at Green Bay while Caleb Williams remains sidelined by a hamstring injury. RotoBaller has Bagent at QB26 for Week 5 and lists him as an add only in two-quarterback leagues. That makes him useful if a Superflex manager simply needs a starting quarterback this week, but there is not enough passing or rushing upside here to make him worth chasing in ordinary one-QB formats.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Marvin Mims Jr. to See Increased Role with Teammate Injured
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 7, 2026, 9:54 AM ETDenver Broncos wide receiver and returner Marvin Mims Jr. caught one of three targets for 10 yards in the 24-14 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Although Mims didn't have a productive Week 4, his role increased after second-year receiver Pat Bryant was injured. Mims' snap share rose from 17% in Week 1 to 27% in Week 4. With Bryant (ankle) expected to be placed on injured reserve, Mims could see his role grow further in the coming weeks. While he's still likely to play a smaller role than Jaylen Waddle, Courtland Sutton, and Troy Franklin, Mims is a receiver to watch in deeper leagues and is one injury away from a solid role in the Broncos' receiving room.--Nathan Harvey
Source: RotoBaller
Jalon Daniels Could Be Streaming Option in Superflex Formats in Week 5
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 7, 2026, 9:46 AM ETIn his first NFL start, Tampa Bay Buccaneers undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels completed 19 of 27 passes for 148 yards, with one touchdown and two interceptions, in the 17-14 loss to the Green Bay Packers. He also added 55 rushing yards on eight carries, finishing with 11.4 fantasy points in his first career start. With starter Baker Mayfield (thumb) not practicing ahead of the Week 5 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night, it appears Daniels will be the starter again for the Bucs. He goes from facing a top-12 pass defense in Green Bay to the 31st-ranked defense in Dallas. The Cowboys have also allowed the most rushing yards to quarterbacks this season, including big rushing days by Jaxson Dart (54 yards), Jayden Daniels (69 yards), and Lamar Jackson (50 yards). Daniels should be considered a high-end QB3 in Week 5, with high upside given his running ability.--Nathan Harvey
Source: RotoBaller
Tyler Huntley a Low-End QB2 if Forced to Start in Week 5
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 7, 2026, 9:35 AM ETBaltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley could be set to start in Week 5 against the Atlanta Falcons. In 16 games as a starter, Huntley has completed 272 of 422 passes for 2,511 yards, 10 touchdowns, and nine interceptions, while adding 623 yards and four touchdowns on 121 carries. With star quarterback Lamar Jackson (ankle) having an outside chance to play in Week 5, Huntley appears likely to start against the Falcons. After Jackson left Week 4's 24-18 win over the Tennessee Titans before the second half, Huntley completed eight of nine passes for 63 yards and rushed four times for 16 yards. He faces an Atlanta defense that has allowed the fourth-most passing yards and the 11th-most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season. If Jackson misses Week 5 and possibly more time beyond that, Huntley could be a low-end QB2 in SuperFlex leagues.--Nathan Harvey
Source: RotoBaller
Jaydon Blue Could Be Promoted, Have Role in Week 5
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 7, 2026, 9:26 AM ETPhiladelphia Eagles running back Jaydon Blue could be promoted to the active roster this week as the Eagles travel to London to face the Jacksonville Jaguars. After failing to make the Cowboys' 53-man roster, Blue signed with the Eagles' practice squad before the season. Although he hasn't suited up in a regular-season game yet, with Saquon Barkley (hamstring) uncertain to play and backup Tank Bigsby (core) placed on injured reserve after sports hernia surgery, Blue could be activated and play a role in Week 5. With Will Shipley potentially handling passing-down work, Blue, Dameon Pierce, and Carson Steele could each handle the majority of the workload in Week 5. While they face a tough matchup against a Jaguars defense that has allowed the fewest rushing yards to running backs in the NFL this season, Blue could be a top waiver-wire option in Week 6 if he handles the workload and Barkley misses multiple weeks.--Nathan Harvey
Source: RotoBaller
Kendre Miller Could be a Flex Option if Teammate Misses Time
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 7, 2026, 9:18 AM ETNew Orleans Saints running back Kendre Miller had six carries for nine yards and two receptions for 10 yards in the 45-24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. With starting running back Travis Etienne Jr. (hamstring) on injured reserve, both Miller and veteran Alvin Kamara saw an increased workload despite trailing for most of the game. Kamara played 38% of the snaps, while Miller played just 26%, with rookie CJ Donaldson handling two-minute situations. The backfield looked ugly for fantasy managers in Week 4, but Kamara limped off the field to the medical tent with what appeared to be a knee injury. While he later returned to the game, Kamara has had multiple knee sprains throughout his career, including one during training camp that cost him the first week of the season. Fantasy managers should track whether Kamara misses practice time throughout the week, as Miller would become a FLEX option in Week 5.--Nathan Harvey
Source: RotoBaller
Daniel Jones Worth Stashing Before Receivers Return
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 7, 2026, 12:04 AM ETIndianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones has been relatively underwhelming so far this season, ranking as the QB27 in fantasy scoring with just four touchdowns and seven interceptions. The last two games have been particularly rough, featuring two total touchdowns and five interceptions from the former first-round pick. While the box scores have been pretty ugly, we can point to wide receiver injuries as a glaring reason why Jones has underperformed. Alec Pierce (heel) was less than 100% for the first two weeks, and he has missed the Colts' last two games entirely after being placed on injured reserve. Meanwhile, Keenan Allen (groin) missed Week 4 after being ruled out before kickoff. Allen could return this week and Pierce will be eligible to play in Week 7, which means that Jones will be getting some of his top weapons back within the next few weeks. Jones can combine his rushing upside and solidified receiver room to re-assert himself as a viable QB2 in fantasy football. After all, we saw his true potential last year, when he ranked as the QB7 in fantasy scoring before tearing his Achilles. Managers will have to be a little patient as Jones waits to get his top targets back, but he's a solid bench stash in deeper leagues, especially on quarterback-needy rosters.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Josh Cameron a Deep-League Option as Role Continues to Solidify
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 6, 2026, 11:58 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Josh Cameron continues to see his role grow early in his rookie season. After catching two touchdowns through his first three games, Cameron hit another milestone in Week 4 with a career-high 42 receiving yards. He has now played at least 33% of the offensive snaps in three of his four games so far. That's not a very large snap share by any means, but it's still a solid mark for a rookie, and it indicates that he'd be the next man up to handle a much larger role if any of Parker Washington, Jakobi Meyers, or Brian Thomas Jr. were to miss time. He's particularly appealing ahead of the upcoming trade deadline, as Thomas' name continues to come up as a trade candidate. If the Jaguars do move on from Thomas, it would be a clear sign that they believe Cameron is capable of handling increased responsibilities on offense. We've already seen him strengthen his rapport with Trevor Lawrence, and he's an intriguing option on the waiver wire, especially given the positive state of Jacksonville's offense.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Isaiah Williams a Priority Waiver-Wire Target with Large Snap Share
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 6, 2026, 11:49 PM ETNew York Jets wide receiver Isaiah Williams has played at least 82% of the offensive snaps in each of his last three games, including a 94% snap share during Sunday's Week 4 loss against the Chicago Bears. Williams has taken on a large role as the Jets' No. 2 receiver behind Garrett Wilson with Adonai Mitchell (finger) sidelined. Williams caught six passes back in Week 2 and found the end zone this past Sunday, giving him double-digit fantasy points in two of his last three games. His productivity has been a direct result of his larger role, so he should be viewed as a solid WR3/flex option this week if Mitchell doesn't suit up. We'll know more about Mitchell's status near the end of the week, but in the meantime, Williams should be a priority waiver wire target in 12+ team leagues because of his immediate streaming appeal.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Treylon Burks' Big-Play Upside Worth a Waiver Claim?
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 6, 2026, 11:40 PM ETWashington Commanders wide receiver Treylon Burks has scored a touchdown in back-to-back games, putting him on the fantasy radar in leagues with 12+ teams. Burks saw a season-high 59% snap share in Week 4, and his bigger role was a direct result of Terry McLaurin (hamstring) being inactive. The 26-year-old was targeted three times, and although he only caught one pass, it went for a 47-yard touchdown reception. He has now scored a touchdown in back-to-back games, totaling 21.0 fantasy points in PPR leagues during that two-week span. The reception volume has been quite low, but we like his chances of having more catchable balls thrown his way with Jayden Daniels (elbow) trending toward playing in Week 5 against the New York Giants. The biggest factor for Burks' outlook is the status of McLaurin, who remains up in the air for this week. It'll be a little while before we get more clarity on McLaurin's status. In the meantime, managers in 12+ team leagues should consider adding Burks as a high-ceiling fantasy receiver.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Efton Chism III Worth Adding After Making Headlines in Week 4
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 6, 2026, 11:16 PM ETNew England Patriots wide receiver Efton Chism III has defied the odds, going from a 2025 undrafted free agent to a meaningful fantasy football contributor this season. Chism has taken on a larger role over the last few weeks with AJ Brown (ankle) on injured reserve. There isn't a clear pecking order in New England, but the 24-year-old finished fourth on the team in targets (4) and receiving yards (42) against the Buffalo Bills in Week 4. He also made a spectacular touchdown catch that led to an embarrassing postgame viral moment for Bills cornerback C.J. Gardner-Johnson. While fantasy leagues don't reward extra points for one-handed catches, the play itself was an encouraging sign that Chism is capable of making plays on trickier targets. In other words, he can catch passes on plays where some other receivers might not be able. His big-play and touchdown upside gives him waiver wire appeal in leagues with 12+ teams heading into Week 5, especially with Brown still on IR and Mack Hollins (calf) at risk of missing time. If Hollins can't play this week, Chism could be the Patriots' No. 2 wide receiver behind Romeo Doubs.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Tank Bigsby Officially Placed on Injured Reserve
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 6, 2026, 11:08 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles running back Tank Bigsby (core) has officially been placed on injured reserve. This move was widely expected, according to a report from NFL.com's Ian Rapoport, but the Eagles made it official on Tuesday. Bigsby picked up a core muscle injury during the final minutes of Sunday's Week 4 loss against the Los Angeles Rams. He suffered the injury while handling a larger workload (48% snap share, 14 carries, and 55 rushing yards) in the aftermath of an injury to teammate Saquon Barkley (hamstring). Landing on IR will require Bigsby to miss a minimum of four games, but Rapoport reported that the 24-year-old will undergo surgery and has a timeline closer to six weeks. With Bigsby and Barkley both sidelined, the injury-plagued Eagles will now turn to Will Shipley to lead their backfield against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 5.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Philadelphia Eagles
Jalen Royals is Moving up the Depth Chart
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 6, 2026, 9:56 PM ETKansas City Chiefs wide receiver Jalen Royals hasn't seen much action early in the season, but is expected to see an expanded role going forward. Fellow wideout Tyquan Thornton (ankle) is looking at a 3-4 month absence after suffering an injury during Sunday's win over the Las Vegas Raiders. The expectation is that Royals will move into the third spot on the depth chart following the Week 5 bye. So far this season, Royals has recorded three receptions for 17 yards and one touchdown in four games. He could be someone worth stashing in deep leagues or dynasty formats with Thornton out for the foreseeable future.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Darnell Washington is a Worthy Deep-League Stash
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 6, 2026, 9:50 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington found the end zone for the first time this season during last week's loss to the Cleveland Browns. Washington hauled in three of his five targets for 27 yards and a touchdown in the defeat. The big tight end drew an impactful penalty to set up his team to tie the game late in the fourth quarter. Not everything Washington does shows up on the box score, but he's beginning to post decent numbers now. He finished with a season-high 67 receiving yards in Week 3. He draws a juicy matchup against the Indianapolis Colts defense in Week 5. A defensive unit that has given up over 200 receiving yards to tight ends this season. Fantasy managers should consider picking up Washington in deep leagues ahead of this matchup.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Michael Penix Jr. A Solid Two-QB And Deep-League Waiver Target
John Johnson
John Johnson
Oct 6, 2026, 9:42 PM ETAtlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. has yet to eclipse 20 fantasy points in a game this season. But he's elevated the Falcons offense to new heights, and at least enabled the run game to thrive in his presence. He's a huge upgrade from QB Cooper Rush, who started the season while Penix recovered from a torn ACL last season. Penix has only thrown two touchdowns, and most of Atlanta's scores have come on the ground since he's returned to play, but he could be in line for some positive touchdown regression. The team has two big-bodied red zone threats in wide receiver Drake London and tight end Kyle Pitts. London has been targeted by Penix at a high rate while Pitts has been mostly quiet this season, but the veteran TE got more involved in Week 4, with 47 receiving yards. If Penix is able to get the ball to both effectively, we could see his touchdown numbers improve, in which case he could become an every-week starter in deep 2QB leagues. That's where you should target him as a waiver pickup, where talent is hard to come by after drafts gobble up most of the productive talent.--John Johnson
Source: ESPN
Deshaun Watson is Becoming a Priority Streaming Option
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 6, 2026, 9:41 PM ETCleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has surprisingly been reliable through the first four games of the season. Heading into Week 5, Watson has thrown for 855 yards with six touchdowns and two interceptions. He has also rushed for 127 yards on 31 rushing attempts this season. Watson carries a 69.6 percent completion rate into this Week 5 matchup against the New York Jets. A defensive unit that has struggled to contain quarterbacks this season. Watson is currently the QB12 heading into this big road matchup against the Jets. Given that some teams are on bye, Watson is looking like a priority streaming appeal for this weekend while he enjoys a career resurgence.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Brian Robinson A Strong Waiver-Wire Option For Week 5
John Johnson
John Johnson
Oct 6, 2026, 9:37 PM ETAtlanta Falcons running back Brian Robinson rushed 14 times for 62 yards and three touchdowns and caught one pass for five yards in his team's blowout win over the New Orleans Saints in Week 4. It was surprising to see Robinson have so much standalone value when backing up elite starting RB Bijan Robinson, who's one of the best RBs in the league. Robinson (Bijan) only had two touchdowns. But the Falcons offense is rolling, and they did a good job slowing down New Orleans' offense. Atlanta built such a lead so quickly that they didn't have to keep their starting RB on the field as much as possible, which allowed Robinson (Brian) to have a big game. It's likely that in closer games, Robinson (Bijan) will still handle the majority of the touches while Robinson (Brian) only handles a handful of touches. But with how well Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is playing, more blowout wins could be in the future, and the potential for Robinson (Brian) to have league-winning upside is huge if Robinson (Bijan) gets hurt. So the former Washington Commander should be added in all leagues, at least as a handcuff, ahead of Week 5.--John Johnson
Source: ESPN