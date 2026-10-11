Cade Smith Dominant in Extended Save in Game 5
Oct 11, 2026, 10:36 AM ETCleveland Guardians closer Cade Smith was extended for 1 2/3 innings of Game 5 of the American League Division Series against the Chicago White Sox on Saturday night and came through to get the final five outs of the game in dominant fashion. The intimidating presence on the mound made his way through the end of the game by striking out four of the five White Sox hitters he faced in a perfect 1 2/3 innings. It was the first save of the postseason recorded by Smith, who saved 41 games during the regular season. Smith struck out 107 batters in 74 innings pitched during the year and pitched to a 1.95 ERA and 0.96 WHIP. The imposing right-handed pitcher is a huge weapon for the Guardians to have in the back end of their bullpen, especially when he can be extended to pitch more than one inning in a clutch, tight game.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN.com
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Jose Ramirez Hits Decisive Homer To Lift Guardians
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Oct 11, 2026, 10:28 AM ETCleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez delivered the clutch hit of Game 5 of the American League Division Series against the Chicago White Sox on Saturday night by launching a two-run home run in the fourth inning, providing all the scoring Cleveland would need in the game. Ramirez was 1-for-3 in the game with the homer and a walk. In five postseason games, the talented switch hitter has two homers and seven RBI while hitting 5-for-18 with six runs scored. Ramirez is the bat that helps get the Guardians going in most instances, and this Game 5 was no different as he came up with the clutch blow by taking Chicago pitcher Sean Burke deep.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN.com
Gavin Williams Elite In Game 5 Win Over White Sox
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Oct 11, 2026, 10:19 AM ETCleveland Guardians starting pitcher Gavin Williams pitched a brilliant game, shutting out the Chicago White Sox in the decisive Game 5 home win on Saturday night in the American League Division Series. The talented right-hander lasted 5 2/3 innings of scoreless ball with 12 strikeouts while giving up just one hit and walking two White Sox hitters. Williams came up clutch in front of his home fans in the biggest game of the series to help Cleveland complete a comeback from a 2-0 deficit in the series. Williams was also good in his last start of the series, when he struck out 11 and gave up two earned runs in his five innings of work. The Guardians bullpen was stellar on Saturday night in keeping the lead that Williams helped stake them to. The next step for Williams in the playoffs is to last longer into the game, but when he is striking out so many batters, his pitch count gets high.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN.com
Max Muncy Could Require Offseason Surgery
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 10, 2026, 6:40 PM ETAthletics infielder Max Muncy (knee) will be re-evaluated at some point in the offseason to determine if surgery is required to fix his left-knee chondromalacia, according to MLB.com. Muncy is expected to return for next season, but it is unclear how much time he could miss in the offseason if he is forced to go under the knife. The 24-year-old former 25th overall pick in 2021 played in 82 games for the A's in 2026 in his second year in the majors, slashing .230/.296/.387 with a .682 OPS, nine home runs, 30 RBI, 31 runs scored, and three stolen bases in 284 plate appearances. Muncy had nine home runs and 23 RBI in 63 games across 220 plate appearances in his first taste of big-league pitching in 2025 as a rookie. If Muncy does have surgery, it is expected to be a minimally invasive procedure, which means he should be ready well before the start of spring training in early 2027. Muncy's power from the right side is intriguing, but he must earn more playing time going into his third year in the Show.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com
Reese Olson Completing a Throwing Progression
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 10, 2026, 6:33 PM ETDetroit Tigers right-hander Reese Olson (shoulder) is completing a return-to-play throwing progression after originally being placed on the 60-day injured list on Feb. 10 after having right-shoulder surgery, according to MLB.com. Barring a setback in his recovery, though, he is expected to return for spring training in 2027. Olson had his labrum fixed earlier this year and was unable to pitch at all in 2026 for the Tigers. The 27-year-old former 13th-round pick by the Milwaukee Brewers in 2018 has gone 13-19 in his three-year major-league career, posting a 3.60 ERA (3.55 FIP) and 1.17 WHIP with 269 strikeouts and 91 walks in 284 2/3 innings across his 56 appearances (53 starts). In 2025, Olson went 4-4 with a career-best 3.15 ERA (3.50 FIP) and 1.21 WHIP with 65 strikeouts and 25 walks in 68 2/3 frames over his 13 starts. Fantasy managers should temper expectations for Olson as he comes back from shoulder surgery, but if he is fully healthy, he will definitely be competing for a starting-rotation spot in Detroit in spring training.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com
Garrett Whitlock Pitched Through Leg Fracture
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 10, 2026, 6:26 PM ETBoston Red Sox right-handed reliever Garrett Whitlock (leg) dealt with leg pain throughout the final month of the season, and a fractured right tibia was found after he underwent imaging after the Red Sox were eliminated from the Wild-Card round against the division-rival New York Yankees, according to Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald. Whitlock is expected to avoid surgery on his leg, but he will spend around the next six weeks in a walking boot as his leg heals. Barring a setback this winter, Whitlock should be ready to roll for the start of spring training in 2027. The 30-year-old veteran has become a full-time starter over the last couple of years, and he was solid again for the BoSox in 2026 in his sixth year in the league. Whitlock recorded a career-best 1.72 ERA (2.11 FIP) with a 0.89 WHIP, four saves, 59 strikeouts, and nine walks in 52 1/3 innings pitched over his 54 appearances out of the bullpen in the regular season. He does not have high-end fantasy appeal as a reliever because of his lack of saves, but Whitlock has carved out plenty of value in leagues that count holds.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Boston Herald - Gabrielle Starr
Jacob Misiorowski to Start Game 1 of NLCS Against Dodgers
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 10, 2026, 6:19 PM ETThe Milwaukee Brewers announced on Saturday that right-handed flamethrower Jacob Misiorowski will start in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series on Sunday at American Family Field against the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers. The 24-year-old has been an All-Star in each of his first two seasons in the majors and was excellent in 2026 in his first full season in the big leagues, going 16-5 with a league-best 1.80 ERA (2.17 FIP) and 0.80 WHIP, with a league-leading 252 strikeouts and only 44 walks in 174 2/3 innings pitched across 30 starts. The Brewers limited his workload in the second half this year to try to keep him fresh for the postseason. In his first start this postseason in Game 1 of the NL Division Series against the San Diego Padres, the Miz was not at his best, allowing two earned runs on four hits while walking one and striking out six in just four innings for a no-decision. The former second-rounder from Crowder College can get swing and miss with his elite fastball better than anyone, but he will need to be better against the Dodgers. In his only regular-season outing against them on the road on Aug. 15, Misiorowski allowed just an earned run with a walk and six strikeouts in six innings for a win.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Milwaukee Brewers
Josh Jung Doesn't Need Hand Surgery
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 9, 2026, 8:35 PM ETTexas Rangers third baseman Josh Jung (hand) will not require surgery on his fractured right hand, according to MLB.com's Kennedi Landry. It is good news for Jung after he fractured his hand in the final week of the season in late September, when he was hit by a pitch. The 28-year-old continued to be injury-prone in 2026 in his fifth year in the majors, playing in only 104 games. But when Jung was available to the Rangers, he was extremely consistent, hitting .299 (119-for-398) with 12 home runs, 42 RBI, 54 runs scored, and one stolen base across 444 plate appearances. Jung was a first-time All-Star in 2023 in his first full year in the major leagues, but he has been a disappointment since, often finding himself on the injured list and never playing more than 131 games in a season (he played just 46 in 2024). His inability to stay healthy and his lack of power in the last few seasons have definitely lowered his fantasy baseball appeal, but he showed in 2026 that he can still hit for average.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com - Kennedi Landry
Corey Seager has Bone Spur Removed From his Elbow
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 9, 2026, 8:26 PM ETTexas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (elbow) had a minor procedure to remove a bone spur in his right elbow on Tuesday, according to Kennedi Landry of MLB.com. Seager battled through a right-elbow issue for months, and now we have some more specifics. The 32-year-old veteran has dealt with plenty of injuries over the last two seasons and has become a big injury risk as he heads into his age-33 campaign in 2027. The mounting injuries took a toll on Seager as a hitter this year, as he finished his 12th year in the big leagues with a .227/.312/.424 slash line in 102 games played and 436 plate appearances. It was the second straight season with exactly 102 regular-season games played for the Rangers due to injuries. Seager still managed to reach the 20-home run mark, though, for the fifth straight year, and he drove in 51 runs. With better health next year, Seager could bounce back and be more consistent at the plate, but the injury risk is very real. Unless he suffers a setback with his elbow in the offseason, Seager should have plenty of time to get ready for the start of the 2027 regular season.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com - Kennedi Landry
Dodgers to Start Tarik Skubal in Game 1 of NLCS Against Brewers
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 9, 2026, 8:17 PM ETThe Los Angeles Dodgers will start left-hander Tarik Skubal in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series on Sunday in Milwaukee against the Brewers, according to Jack Harris of The California Post. Right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto is scheduled to toe the rubber for the Blue in Game 2 in Milwaukee. Skubal will likely be opposed by flamethrowing right-hander Jacob Misiorowski. He was as advertised in his first playoff start for the Dodgers in Game 1 of the NL Division Series against the Atlanta Braves, allowing only one earned run on two hits (one home run) while walking two and striking out seven in six innings to pick up the win. Skubal has been lights-out in seven career postseason starts, posting a 1.97 ERA (2.18 FIP) with 10 earned runs allowed, eight walks, and 63 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings pitched. The 29-year-old southpaw and two-time Cy Young winner faced the Brew Crew twice in 2026 during the regular season, allowing six runs (five earned) on 14 hits while walking two and striking out 12 in 12 innings pitched. Skubal will have his work cut out for him.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The California Post - Jack Harris
Gavin Williams to Start for Guardians in Game 5 of ALDS
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 9, 2026, 8:09 PM ETCleveland Guardians right-hander Gavin Williams will start for the team in Game 5 of the American League Division Series on Saturday night at home against the division-rival Chicago White Sox, according to Zack Meisel of MLB.com. Williams made the start in Game 2 of the ALDS against Chicago and picked up a no-decision, allowing two earned runs on four hits while walking three and fanning 11 in five innings of work. The Guardians brought him in to finish out a 9-5 victory in Game 4 of the best-of-five series on Thursday, and he did not allow a run in his inning of work with no walks and a strikeout. The 27-year-old former first-rounder in 2021 from East Carolina led the AL with 248 strikeouts in the regular season in 2026, and he also went 14-8 with a 3.76 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, and 248:61 K:BB in 184 1/3 frames over 32 starts. Williams has plenty of experience against the Pale Hose this year, making four starts against them during the regular season and posting a 3.98 ERA with 17 hits allowed (two home runs), eight walks, and 28 strikeouts in 20 1/3 innings pitched. Cleveland is hoping Williams can continue to miss bats at a high rate and carry them to the AL Championship Series to face the Tampa Bay Rays.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com - Zack Meisel
Sean Burke to Start Game 5 on Saturday Night for Chicago
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 9, 2026, 8:02 PM ETChicago White Sox right-hander Sean Burke will make the start in Game 5 of the American League Division Series on Saturday night in Cleveland against the division-rival Guardians, manager Will Venable told Scott Merkin of MLB.com. Burke will be opposed by Cleveland right-hander Gavin Williams. The 26-year-old Burke went 11-7 with a 3.34 ERA (3.62 FIP) and 1.19 WHIP with a career-high 185 strikeouts and 62 walks in 172 1/3 regular-season innings across 32 outings (27 starts) in his second full season in the big leagues. The former third-rounder in 2021 from Maryland allowed three earned runs with three home runs allowed, no walks, and eight strikeouts in a no-decision in Game 2 of the Wild-Card Series against the Houston Astros on Sept. 30, and then gave up just one earned run with one walk and six strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings for a win in Game 2 of the ALDS against the Guardians. Burke was great against Cleveland in three appearances (two starts) during the regular season, allowing three runs (two earned) with three walks and 21 strikeouts in 17 1/3 innings pitched. The White Sox are hoping his dominance against the Guards continues to help send them to the AL Championship Series to face the Tampa Bay Rays.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com - Scott Merkin
Jose Ramirez Hits Clutch Two-Run Homer to Force Game 5
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 9, 2026, 12:00 AM ETCleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez has come around for the Guardians in must-win situations in each of the last two games of the American League Division Series against the division-rival Chicago White Sox. In the 9-5 win in Chicago on Thursday night, Ramirez went 2-for-5 at the plate with a home run, three RBI, and two runs scored out of the two-hole. The 34-year-old All-Star hit a go-ahead two-run home run in the fifth inning off White Sox right-handed reliever Jordan Hicks to give the Guardians a 3-2 lead. The home run was J-Ram's 43rd career postseason hit, which tied Jim Thome for third in Cleveland franchise history. The Dominican had a down year during the 2026 regular season, primarily due to a broken hamate bone in his hand. He finished with a .235/.320/.368 slash line with a .688 OPS, 12 home runs, 53 RBI, 37 stolen bases, and 71 runs scored across his 473 at-bats. It was the first time that the perennial All-Star hit under 20 home runs since the COVID-shortened season in 2020. If Ramirez continues to heat up and the Guards come back to win the ALDS from down two games to none, the Tampa Bay Rays will have a lot to deal with in the ALCS.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com
MLB Proposes Shortening Regular Season, Tweaking Playoffs
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 8, 2026, 3:26 PM ETMajor League Baseball proposed cutting the regular-season schedule from 162 games to 154 games on Thursday in a bargaining session with the MLB Players Association, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN. Higher seeds in the playoffs getting to choose their opponents and the Division Series expanding to seven games were also part of the league's proposal. MLB is proposing a return to a 154-game schedule, starting in 2029, for the first time since the 1960s. The existing collective bargaining agreement between MLB and the Players Association is set to expire on Dec. 1, and a potential lockout could be on the horizon in 2027, which could delay the start of the regular season. The new MLB proposals will be contingent on the MLBPA accepting a salary-cap/floor system. Essentially, the league would be trimming eight regular-season games from each team's schedule while adding up to eight more postseason games total.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Jeff Passan
Jazz Chisholm Jr. Expresses Desire to Stay with Yankees
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 8, 2026, 11:57 AM ETNew York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. expressed a desire to return to New York in free agency, saying that he had "great times as a Yankee." The 28-year-old profiles as one of the top position players in the upcoming free agent market, even after a down year in which he hit .231/.312/.399 with 19 home runs, 55 RBI, 69 runs scored, and 41 stolen bases across 532 plate appearances. Chisholm Jr. carries significant upside, as he logged a 30-30 season with 80 RBI across 531 plate appearances with the Yankees in 2025. However, he made a few notable defensive blunders in Game 2 of the Yankees' three-game sweep at the hands of the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League Division Series and was not in New York's starting lineup for the deciding Game 3. The lefty-swinging Chisholm Jr. has also been a significantly worse hitter against same-handed pitching in his career, posting a .227/.286/.376 slash line with a 29% strikeout rate across 814 plate appearances against lefties. If the Yankees decide to move on from Chisholm Jr., Anthony Volpe could be poised to take over as the team's everyday second baseman in 2027.--Will Brady
Source: SNY Yankees
Tyler Mahle Hoping to Return to Braves in Free Agency
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 8, 2026, 11:44 AM ETAtlanta Braves starting pitcher Tyler Mahle said, "It'd be crazy not to want to play here," when asked about a potential return to Atlanta during the upcoming offseason, per Jesus Cano of The Athletic. The 32-year-old is set to hit free agency this winter. Mahle began the 2026 season with the San Francisco Giants and struggled, recording a 3-9 record with a 4.38 ERA and 1.39 WHIP across 94 2/3 innings (18 starts). However, the veteran right-hander completely turned his season around after a midseason trade to Atlanta, logging a 1.99 ERA and 0.96 WHIP with 48 strikeouts across 54 1/3 innings (nine starts). Mahle pitched well in his two postseason starts for the Braves as well, allowing just two hits and two earned runs across 13 1/3 innings. Given his strong close to the season, Mahle may be able to secure a multi-year deal in free agency.--Will Brady
Source: The Athletic - Jesus Cano
Aaron Ashby Dominates in Bulk-Relief Appearance on Wednesday
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 8, 2026, 11:38 AM ETMilwaukee Brewers left-hander Aaron Ashby picked up his first win of the postseason on Wednesday, pitching three scoreless innings out of the bullpen in his team's 3-1, series-clinching win over the San Diego Padres in Game 4 of the National League Division Series. Ashby entered the game in the fifth inning and took the Brewers through the seventh, allowing two walks but surrendering zero hits while striking out three. Ashby was extremely valuable as a bulk reliever for Milwaukee all season long, recording a 13-3 record with a 3.12 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 116 strikeouts, and four saves across 89 1/3 innings (75 games). Ashby's 10.7% walk rate was slightly elevated, but he posted excellent ground-ball (56.3%) and strikeout rates (30.3%). With the Brewers' playoff rotation looking a bit shaky behind top starters Jacob Misiorowski and Logan Henderson, Ashby should be expected to play a key role in the National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN.com
Paul Goldschmidt Wants to Keep Playing in 2027
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 8, 2026, 11:35 AM ETNew York Yankees impending free-agent first baseman/designated hitter Paul Goldschmidt has expressed a desire to keep playing at age 39 in 2027, according to Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News. It is unclear if the Yankees will make an effort to re-sign the former MVP and seven-time All-Star in the offseason. Goldy had a nice bounce-back campaign in 2026 in his 16th year in the big leagues after he hit just 10 homers and drove in 45 runs in 146 games in 2025 in his first year in pinstripes. In 105 regular-season games across 380 plate appearances this year, Goldschmidt hit .252/.313/.452 with a .765 OPS, 18 home runs, 52 RBI, and 44 runs scored for the Yankees. He went hitless in eight plate appearances with two walks and a run scored in four postseason games for New York this year. Goldschmidt is obviously no longer in his prime and is no longer an everyday player, but he should still attract interest across the league for his ability to hit lefties. In 183 plate appearances against southpaws in 2026, he hit .299 (47-for-157) with 11 of his 18 home runs and 24 RBI.--Keith Hernandez
Source: New York Daily News - Gary Phillips
Bryan Baker Notches Third Postseason Save to Send Rays to ALCS
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 8, 2026, 11:28 AM ETTampa Bay Rays closer Bryan Baker shut the door in his team's 4-3 win over the New York Yankees in Game 3 of the American League Division Series on Wednesday, pitching a scoreless ninth inning with two strikeouts. Baker was a key part of Tampa Bay's three-game sweep of New York, logging saves in all three games while allowing just one baserunner to reach. The 31-year-old emerged as one of the best closers in baseball during the regular season, recording a 1.44 ERA and 0.91 WHIP with 63 strikeouts and 41 saves across 62 1/3 innings (65 games). Heading into the American League Championship Series, Baker's dominance at the end of games gives Tampa Bay a significant advantage if it can get an early lead on its opponents.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN.com
Jakob Marsee Having UCL Repair With Internal Brace
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 8, 2026, 11:24 AM ETMiami Marlins outfielder Jakob Marsee (elbow) will get a UCL repair with an internal brace of his left elbow on Monday, according to Christina De Nicola of MLB.com. The estimated return-to-play timeline for Marsee is around six months. Marsee battled through elbow issues down the stretch in 2026 in his first full season in the majors with Miami. In his first taste of the big leagues in 2025, Marsee hit .292 (61-for-209) with five home runs, 33 RBI, 14 stolen bases, and 28 runs scored in 55 games and 234 plate appearances. In 155 games and 616 plate appearances this year, Marsee slashed .231/.348/.359 with a .706 OPS, 11 home runs, 41 RBI, 23 stolen bases, and 83 runs scored for the Fish. The 25-year-old former sixth-round pick by the San Diego Padres in 2022 from Central Michigan University has a very intriguing power/speed profile as an outfielder in all fantasy leagues, but his availability for Opening Day in 2027 could be in question, depending on how he fares during his rehab after going under the knife early next week.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com - Christina De Nicola
Garrett Mitchell Stars in NLDS-Clinching Game 4 Win on Wednesday
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 8, 2026, 11:21 AM ETMilwaukee Brewers outfielder Garrett Mitchell had a big game in his team's 3-1, series-clinching win over the San Diego Padres in Game 4 of the National League Division Series on Wednesday. At the plate, Mitchell went two-for-four with a triple, an RBI, and a run scored. In the field, Mitchell robbed Padres third baseman Manny Machado of what would have been a game-tying two-run home run in the eighth inning. The 28-year-old Mitchell was finally able to stay mostly healthy in 2026, hitting .262/.354/.416 with 11 home runs, 65 RBI, 74 runs scored, and 14 stolen bases across 531 plate appearances in the regular season. He was productive in the NLDS as well, logging four hits, three runs scored, an RBI, and a stolen base across 15 at-bats.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN.com