Cade Otton Sticks in TE2 Range for Week 5
Oct 7, 2026, 8:59 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cade Otton has been quiet through the first four weeks of the season. Heading into Week 5, Otton has recorded 15 receptions with 157 receiving yards and zero touchdowns. He has an increased chance of finding the end zone this Thursday against the struggling Dallas Cowboys defense. A unit that has allowed three touchdowns to tight ends through the first four games of the season. Otton hauled in four of his six targets for 37 yards during last week's loss to the Green Bay Packers. Fantasy managers should expect Otton to remain in the TE2 range for this upcoming Thursday Night matchup.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
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Jacory Croskey-Merritt Logs Limited Practice Session on Wednesday
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Oct 7, 2026, 11:12 PM ETWashington Commanders Jacory Croskey-Merritt (groin) logged a limited practice session on Wednesday due to a groin issue, per the team's official injury report. Croskey-Merritt recorded 2026 season lows in Week 4 in carries (nine), rushing yards (15) and rushing yards per attempt (1.7). He also had two receptions for 35 yards. Austin Ekeler, who recently signed back with the Commanders, outperformed Croskey-Merritt on the ground on fewer carries with 29 yards on four rushes (7.3 yards per carry). Ultimately, the Commanders were defeated 30-13 against the Indianapolis Colts in London in Week 4. Of note, fellow running back Rachaad White (shoulder) returned to practice in a limited capacity on Wednesday after missing the game against the Colts in Week 4. Croskey-Merritt leads the Commanders with 56 rushing attempts for 157 yards and a touchdown, but he has been inefficient with an average of just 2.8 yards per carry. Croskey-Merritt's participation throughout the rest of the practice week will be telling, but he does not appear to be in danger of missing a Week 5 matchup with the New York Giants as of now.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Washington Commanders
Stefon Diggs Misses Wednesday's Practice Due to Hamstring Injury
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Oct 7, 2026, 10:54 PM ETWashington Commanders wide receiver Stefon Diggs (hamstring) missed Wednesday's practice due to a hamstring injury. Diggs is coming off of a five-catch, 35-yard performance in a Week 4 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in London. He saw nine targets in the game, but ended with a rather unproductive stat line. Diggs is Washington's leading wide receiver through four games in 2026 with 18 receptions for 170 yards (9.4 yards per catch) and three touchdowns. Fellow wide receiver Terry McLaurin (hamstring) also did not practice on Wednesday after he was forced to miss the Week 4 loss against the Colts because of a hamstring injury of his own. It would not be an ideal situation for the Commanders to be without both wideouts against the New York Giants in Week 5. Diggs' status is worth monitoring throughout the week.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Washington Commanders
Tyler Shough Limited With Hand Injury on Wednesday
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Oct 7, 2026, 10:42 PM ETTyler Shough (hand), the starting quarterback for the New Orleans Saints, was limited at Wednesday's practice due to a left hand issue, according to the team's injury report. However, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football noted that Shough's injury "doesn't sound concerning." The Saints are coming off of a 45-24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Monday Night Football. Shough completed 30 of his 48 passes (62.5%) for 286 yards and a touchdown. Through four games in the 2026 season, Shough currently ranks third in the NFL with 1,203 passing yards, and he is tied for third in the league in touchdown passes with nine. While fantasy managers will need to keep a close eye on Shough's status the rest of the week, his availability does not seem too worrisome right now.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: New Orleans Saints' Injury Report
Tony Pollard Does Not Practice Wednesday
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Oct 7, 2026, 10:28 PM ETTennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard (foot) did not practice Wednesday due to a foot issue, according to the team's official injury report. Of note, Pollard also did not practice last week on Wednesday ahead of Week 4 before logging full practice sessions on Thursday and Friday. Ultimately, he was active and played 34 offensive snaps in a 24-18 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Pollard rushed 16 times for 48 yards (3.0 yards per carry) and scored a touchdown against the Ravens, while also adding two receptions for two yards. He is Tennessee's leading rusher with 54 carries for 221 yards and a touchdown. Pollard has also recorded eight receptions for 24 yards. While his status for the rest of the week is worth monitoring moving forward, his absence on Wednesday was most likely precautionary.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Tennessee Titans PR
Jordan Addison Doesn't Practice on Wednesday
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 7, 2026, 9:41 PM ETMinnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison (hamstring) did not practice on Wednesday, according to Alec Lewis of The Athletic. Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said that Addison is dealing with some hamstring soreness. He noted that it was a minor issue, so it sounds like Addison will be fine in time for the Week 5 matchup against the New Orleans Saints. Addison is finally beginning to produce consistent numbers, so fantasy managers don't need him to go down with an injury right now. Fantasy managers should continue to monitor his status throughout the week.--Andy Webb
Source: Alec Lewis
Baker Mayfield is Officially Ruled Out for Week 5
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 7, 2026, 9:36 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (thumb) has been officially ruled out ahead of the Week 5 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. As expected, Mayfield will miss his second straight game with the Bucs taking on the Cowboys in Dallas on Thursday Night. The veteran quarterback could be sidelined as long as six to eight weeks while he recovers from his thumb injury. Undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels will draw his second career start this week. Fantasy managers in most standard 12-team redraft formats can probably move on from Mayfield, with him expected to miss a good chunk of the season.--Andy Webb
Source: Adam Schefter
DeMeco Ryans to Take Over Defensive Play-Calling
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 7, 2026, 9:28 PM ETHouston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans will take over defensive play-calling duties going forward, according to Adam Schefter. Defensive coordinator Matt Burke will give up the play-calling following a 0-4 start to the season. This news comes after the Texans gave up 34 points to the Dallas Cowboys last week. They failed to get any turnovers and gave up nearly 400 passing yards and 17 receptions to CeeDee Lamb. Clearly, something needed to change in Houston, and Ryans has decided to take over the play-calling for now. Ryans is a defensive-minded coach, so this is in his wheelhouse. This defense should bounce back against the Tennessee Titans offense in Week 5.--Andy Webb
Source: Adam Schefter
Terrance Ferguson is Expected to Have Minimal Injured Reserve Stint
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 7, 2026, 9:20 PM ETLos Angeles Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson (ankle) is expected to have a minimal stay on the Injured Reserve, per Cameron DaSilva of USA Today. Ferguson should be ready to play following his four-game absence due to being placed on the IR. The 23-year-old landed on the IR ahead of Week 4, so he'll be eligible to play against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 8. Tyler Higbee will likely be leaned on the most at tight end while Ferguson is out. Colby Parkinson (shoulder, knee) and Davis Allen could also be mixed in, but aren't as valuable fantasy assets. Fantasy managers can be hopeful that they'll get Ferguson back for Week 8, but they should continue to check back for more updates.--Andy Webb
Source: Cameron DaSilva
A.J. Brown is Not Walking with a Limp
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 7, 2026, 9:14 PM ETNew England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (ankle) was seen in the locker room without a noticeable limp, according to Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald. Brown has been out since suffering a right high-ankle sprain during the season opener against the Seattle Seahawks. The star wideout is hopeful to get back on the field after missing the minimum of four weeks he is required to miss because he was placed on the Injured Reserve. He's eligible to practice next week, so Brown moving around without a limp is a good sign ahead of him possibly practicing next week. Romeo Doubs and Mack Hollins will continue to operate as the primary wideouts until Brown is ready to play again.--Andy Webb
Source: Doug Kyed
Ted Hurst III is Too Risky To Trust in Week 5
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 7, 2026, 8:43 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Ted Hurst III is someone who could be an interesting stash option in deep leagues or dynasty formats. The rookie wideout seemed to be on the verge of breaking out before quarterback Baker Mayfield (thumb) was injured. Now, the value of Hurst is expected to take a hit with rookie quarterback Jalon Daniels under center. Last week, Hurst finished with two receptions on three targets for 25 yards in the loss to the Green Bay Packers. Hurst offers big-play ability, but this offense can't seem to get anything going consistently. Hurst gets a plus-matchup against the Dallas Cowboys defense in Week 5, but that's still not enough to warrant starting him in Week 5.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Chris Godwin Jr. Offers Flex Appeal for Week 5
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 7, 2026, 8:34 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin Jr. is coming off arguably his best performance of the year during last week's loss to the Green Bay Packers. Godwin hauled in six of his seven targets for 31 yards in the loss. Both the targets and receptions were season highs for Godwin. It seems that Godwin and rookie quarterback Jalon Daniels are quickly building chemistry together. They'll have a great chance to do some damage together against the struggling Dallas Cowboys defense in Week 5. Fantasy managers shouldn't expect monster numbers from Godwin, but he should be worth a look as a low-end flex option.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Mike Evans Listed as Limited in Wednesday's Practice
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 7, 2026, 8:26 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans (ribs) was listed as a limited practice participant on Wednesday, according to Cam Inman of the Bay Area News Group. Evans suffered a painful rib injury in the Week 3 win over the division-rival Arizona Cardinals, but he managed to suit up for this past Sunday's win over the visiting Denver Broncos. The 33-year-old future Hall of Famer caught five of a season-high eight targets for a season-high 76 yards in the victory over Denver. Evans could be on the injury report for much of the 2026 season, but so far, he has managed to play in all of the team's four games and has 17 catches on 24 targets for 213 yards and two touchdowns to begin his first year in the Bay Area. He is San Francisco's clear WR1 target for quarterback Brock Purdy in an extremely banged-up receiver room. The weekly volume is propping up Evans' otherwise fading fantasy value because of the mounting injuries near the end of his career. If he does not suffer a setback this week, he should play on Sunday against the division-rival Seattle Seahawks, where he will be a low-end WR2/high-end WR3/flex.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Bay Area News Group - Cam Inman
Emeka Egbuka Lands in Flex Conversation for Week 5
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 7, 2026, 8:23 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka has certainly been a disappointment to fantasy managers through the first four games of the season. Heading into Week 5, Egbuka has hauled in 15 of his 24 targets for 154 receiving yards and one touchdown. It has been a rough year for the 23-year-old, but the talent is certainly there. This is not a good situation for Egbuka right now with an unperforming offense and an undrafted rookie under center for the foreseeable future. The hope is that Egbuka and Jalon Daniels build more chemistry over the next few weeks. He'll draw a favorable matchup against the struggling Dallas Cowboys defense in Week 5. There's hope that Egbuka can bounce-back because he does have big-play ability, but fantasy managers cannot trust him as more than a flex option right now.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Kenny Gainwell Could Offer Deep-League Flex Value
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 7, 2026, 8:14 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers running back Kenny Gainwell was able to find the end zone for the first time during last week's loss to the Green Bay Packers. Gainwell hasn't seen as much attention in the offense as fantasy managers expected coming into the season. Last week, Gainwell carried the ball three times for five yards, while hauling in two receptions for 22 yards and one touchdown in the loss. It has been a down year for Gainwell, but he heads into a plus-matchup against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 5. A defense that has struggled to contain both the passing and running game. Gainwell hasn't given fantasy managers many reasons to have faith in him, but he could be a flex option in deep leagues for this favorable matchup in Dallas.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Bucky Irving Offers RB2 Upside
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 7, 2026, 8:06 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving has failed to give fantasy managers much value over the last two weeks. Irving has been less effective on the ground lately, but that'll hopefully change in Week 5. The 24-year-old draws a juicy matchup against the Dallas Cowboys defense on Thursday. A defensive unit that has allowed four rushing touchdowns and nearly 100 rushing yards per game through its first four contests. The absence of Baker Mayfield (thumb) could mean that the Bucs try to pound the ball on the ground with Jalon Daniels under center. Irving has seen 15 or more carries in three of the first four games this season. He'll offer RB2 upside for the Thursday Night matchup in Dallas.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Jalon Daniels Might Offer Superflex Value in Week 5
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 7, 2026, 7:59 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jalon Daniels made his first career start against the Green Bay Packers last weekend. He completed 19-of-27 passing attempts for 148 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions in the loss. He also rushed the ball eight times for an additional 55 yards on the ground. He'll now have a quick turnaround against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night. He won't get much time to practice, but Daniels will get to face the 31st-ranked defense in Dallas. They've allowed nine passing touchdowns through the first four games of the season. The Cowboys defense has also struggled to contain mobile quarterbacks. Their first three opposing quarterbacks all rushed for 50 yards or more on them. Daniels doesn't offer great value as a passer, but he has interesting upside because of his rushing ability. Fantasy managers looking for help in superflex leagues should consider starting Daniels in Week 5.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Emanuel Wilson A High-Volume Buy-Low Target Ahead of Week 5
John Johnson
John Johnson
Oct 7, 2026, 7:51 PM ETSeattle Seahawks running back Emanuel Wilson assumed the role of the clear workhorse RB1 in his team's offense in Week 4, and rewarded fantasy managers with a 27.0 PPR fantasy point game thanks to a massive volume of touches. He carried the ball 21 times for 81 yards and one touchdown and caught three of his four targets for 29 yards and another score in the game. This level of volume for any RB in a good offense can't be ignored. While the return of RB Zach Charbonnet (knee) is imminent, he's coming back from an ACL injury, and he may take several weeks to ramp back up to full participation in practice and start meaningfully eating into Wilson's workload. The Seahawks teased the signing of veteran RB Joe Mixon, but opted against it after a physical, meaning Wilson will be set up as the RB1 for the next few weeks. The impending return of Charbonnet will certainly lower Wilson's fantasy trade value, meaning he can be had for much cheaper than his scoring upside would suggest, making him a recommended buy-low target for fantasy football ahead of Week 5.--John Johnson
Source: ESPN
Devaughn Vele A Strong Buy-Low Option As Saints WR2
John Johnson
John Johnson
Oct 7, 2026, 7:45 PM ETNew Orleans Saints wide receiver Devaughn Vele continues to capitalize on the absence of rookie first-round draft pick Jordyn Tyson (hamstring), who is on injured reserve due to a hamstring injury he suffered in training camp. Since Week 1, Vele has been the clear WR2 for the Saints behind WR1 Chris Olave (rest). Olave had an injury toward the end of Week 4 and didn't practice on Wednesday, but his absence was explained as a veteran rest day. Vele would have massive upside if Olave were to miss time, and Olave has had major injuries in the past, which gives Vele more contingent value. But even standalone value-wise, Vele's 31 targets, 21 catches, 226 yards, and two touchdowns have him on pace for the best season of his career by far. And he's racked up double-digit PPR fantasy points in all but one of his games this season. Saints head coach Kellen Moore has his team's passing offense playing at a high level, and second-year pro quarterback Tyler Shough is emerging as one of the league's most productive passers, making New Orleans' WR2 a valuable buy-low candidate in the process. He's someone worth targeting with trade offers in your fantasy football leagues.--John Johnson
Source: ESPN
Luther Burden III A Priority Buy-Low Player After Slow Start To Season
John Johnson
John Johnson
Oct 7, 2026, 7:39 PM ETChicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III was the subject of intense speculation in fantasy football circles this offseason as the potential breakout star WR1 for the Bears for 2026. That hasn't happened so far this year -- in fact, none of the Bears pass-catchers other than veteran wideout Kalif Raymond have exceeded expectations, as surprising as that is. Burden's target numbers are still solid, though, as he averages just under 7.3 targets per game. That resulted in a 19.8 PPR fantasy point performance in Week 3 against the Philadelphia Eagles, and he's now scored double-digit PPR fantasy points in two games in a row. He has a strong 25.6 percent target share on offense, good for 15th among all the league's wide receivers, and has been targeted six times in the red zone, which ranks no. 3 in the league. The production may not be ideal right now, but with those numbers he has a good chance of getting back on track and enjoying a breakout season. He had a respectable 63 receiving yards in Week 4 with backup QB Tyson Bagent throwing to him. His price in fantasy football has fallen significantly as a result of his low production, making him an ideal buy-low target. His fellow Bears pass-catchers have struggled despite being top draft targets, which could pave the way for Burden to dominate targets, receptions, and yards for his team moving forward.--John Johnson
Source: ESPN
Woody Marks Emerging As Buy-Low Candidate
John Johnson
John Johnson
Oct 7, 2026, 7:30 PM ETHouston Texans running back Woody Marks is rostered in 54 percent of Yahoo fantasy leagues ahead of Week 5, so he's not exactly a widely-available waiver pickup target at this point. But he is emerging as a solid buy-low candidate, as he's now outscored Texans RB1 David Montgomery in fantasy football in three consecutive games. While neither of them have had impressive box scores, Marks has seen more targets and is averaging slightly more yards per carry on the season. The Texans' offensive line is one of the worst in the NFL, and hasn't given either Montgomery or Marks much room to run. This could lead Houston to start calling fewer runs further away from the goal line, which could benefit Marks, as he was a solid pass-catching back last season. In addition, Marks has two rushing touchdowns in his last two games, and is getting carries at the goal line over Monty, who's been stuffed often. Neither of these players seem to have a ton of upside for fantasy football right now, but a shift in the backfield work designations could see Marks come out on time and start taking a majority of the touches as well as receptions out of the backfield. For that reason, he's a good buy-low candidate in fantasy football leagues ahead of Week 5.--John Johnson
Source: ESPN